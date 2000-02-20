Piereth Pie I

This chocolate and vanilla pudding pie was the highlight of a trip to Minot, ND many years ago. It was served at a restaurant there.

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter or margarine and sugar. In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate until melted. Stir occasionally until chocolate is smooth. Stir in melted chocolate, then beat in the eggs one at a time. Stir in almonds. Pour mixture into pastry shell and chill in refrigerator.

  • Prepare pudding mix according to package directions. Pour pudding over chocolate layer, then spread whipped topping over pudding. Sprinkle with grated chocolate. Chill several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 376.7mg. Full Nutrition
