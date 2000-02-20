Piereth Pie I
This chocolate and vanilla pudding pie was the highlight of a trip to Minot, ND many years ago. It was served at a restaurant there.
This chocolate and vanilla pudding pie was the highlight of a trip to Minot, ND many years ago. It was served at a restaurant there.
This was a very different type of dessert. It was very good the way the chocolate and vanilla layers compliment each other. The preparation is very simple. This would be great to prepare quickly the night before you have guests.Read More
This was a very different type of dessert. It was very good the way the chocolate and vanilla layers compliment each other. The preparation is very simple. This would be great to prepare quickly the night before you have guests.
My husband, son and I really enjoyed this recipe. It was gone it two days, if it took that long.
I have made this pie for years, but it was named Pierrette Pie, from Charles Restaurant in Minot, North Dakota. A family staple, often made for all holidays. My mother cajoled the recipe from the chef. No almonds in ours, real whipped cream on top with chopped pecans and chocolate curls in the whipped cream.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections