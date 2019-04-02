Sausage and Vegetable Stovie

Rating: 3.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very easy and basic recipe adapted from a traditional Scottish dish. It's ideal for utilizing leftovers or working from a limited kitchen. Use a mild pork sausage or English bangers for this dish.

By dSquib

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot with a tight fitting lid over medium-high heat. Cut the pork sausages in half and gently place into the pot. Cook the sausages for a few minutes until they begin to brown on all sides, then add the onions, and cook until the onions begin to brown, about 5 minutes.

  • Gently stir the potatoes, carrots, and rutabagas into the sausage and onion mixture, then pour in the chicken stock and Worcestershire sauce; season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until the sausages are no longer pink in the center, the vegetables are tender, and the stock has been mostly absorbed, 25 to 30 minutes. If you wish, add additional chicken stock to make the dish saucier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
619 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 74.1g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 82.9mg; sodium 715.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Michelle Marckwordt- Lowery
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2010
YUM! It was my first time cooking rutabaga. So much better than I expected. I used 1/2 cup of the chicken stock and added red bellpepper in with the onions. I used chicken apple sausage from Trader Joes and chicken Andouile sausage from trader joes. It made the vegetables sweet and spicy. So good! My husband loved this and is very excited about having rutabaga again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
Matty Matty 2x4
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2010
I used this recipe in a "what's in season" dinner plan as we had most of the ingredients on hand. Was very surprised how well it turned out. My 15 month old was Shovelling hand & spoon fulls into her mouth! I used a full cup of broth and 2 Tblsp of flour to thicken it like a gravy! Awesome! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lerie
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2010
This is a pretty good basic recipe to build on.Thanks for the great idea! Read More
Helpful
(4)
1smartcookie
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2011
Made this supper tonite & we loved it. Reduced cholesterol by draining most of the grease off & increased the chicken stock to 1/2 cup. I didn't have any rutabaga so I just added more carrots & potatoes. Served it with corn bread griddle cakes. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Marcela Mariscal
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2014
Perfect for the cold weather easy and fast to make I substitute the pork for Johnsonville beef hot links which gave it kick of spicy flavor Read More
kehmgrl
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2012
Very easy and delicious. I made it with a lot of extra chicken stock and then used a little flour so there was a lot of gravy for dunking bread. My whole family loved it! Read More
