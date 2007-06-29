Baked Potato Soup III
This baked potato soup recipe is easy and tastes great. Even the kids like it! It's got potatoes, bacon, green onions, cheese, and sour cream. Rich and delicious.
This baked potato soup recipe is easy and tastes great. Even the kids like it! It's got potatoes, bacon, green onions, cheese, and sour cream. Rich and delicious.
This soup is way good! I made only a couple of changes to the recipe; first I cooked the bacon in the same pot I used to make the soup, I drained most of the fat and then added the butter and made the roux. I then deglazed the pan with 2 cups of low sodium chicken broth followed by only 4 cups of milk. I think the bacon and chicken broth gave the soup great flavor. I have tried about 4 other recipes and they always come out tasting like mashed potato soup. I will most definitely make it again.Read More
I really didn't care for this recipe. There was no mention of spices of any kind so the soup was rather bland.Read More
This soup is way good! I made only a couple of changes to the recipe; first I cooked the bacon in the same pot I used to make the soup, I drained most of the fat and then added the butter and made the roux. I then deglazed the pan with 2 cups of low sodium chicken broth followed by only 4 cups of milk. I think the bacon and chicken broth gave the soup great flavor. I have tried about 4 other recipes and they always come out tasting like mashed potato soup. I will most definitely make it again.
OMG --- I love potato soup and this is a GREAT recipe. I did however make a couple of changes to it. I sauted the chopped green onions in the roux to soften them a little. I then followed the recipe until after I added the milk. I then whisked approx 1/2 cup of flour with some heavy cream in a separate bowl. I slowly added this to the the soup and stirred constantly. I then poured about another cup of heavy cream to the soup. This made it thicker than the original recipe made and hearty too. Let me tell you it was a HIT!!! My husband went to chef school for 3 years and LOVED it. I then took some to work the next day and my staff loved it as well. This is definitely a keeper!!!!!
I made this soup to surprise a dear co-worker who really wanted potato soup. She and everyone loved it! And now I am being asked to make it often. The best suggestion is to "truly" bake the potatoes. I also decided to some of the bacon fat in the roux for more flavor. I did not serve the same day but rather chose to refrigerate overnight for flavor. This is a very thick soup therefore the next day needed to be thinned with milk/half & half but the flavor was excellent. I chopped the bacon before cooking and any lartger bits, broke them prior to adding to soup. I held back some to add upon serving along with finely shredded cheddar and sour cream. This is a killer soup! Thank you.
My family loves this soup. I use fat free milk, 2% sharp cheddar cheese, the precooked bacon bits, and light sour cream and have had no complaints! I don't cook the potatoes in the microwave. I boil them on the stove and make the roux while waiting for the potatoes to cook. I also do what some suggested and cook the onions in the butter to give it a bit more punch.
This soup deserves 10 stars. I swear by this soup in the winter. My boyfriend loves it and requests that I make it often. It's great served with Cheddar Biscuits and a green salad. Must try - you WON'T be disappointed.
YUM!! This is a delicious soup recipe. I omitted the bacon (we're veggies) and used fat free sour cream--excellent. Also, I didn't have the time to bake the potatos, so I diced them up and boiled them until soft. Then I mashed up about 1/2 and left the others in small chunks for the soup--made it nice and hearty, and turned out perfect.
I doubled this recipe and adapted it for the crockpot. I just peeled and quartered my potatoes, rinsed them and threw them in the crockpot and covered them with organic chicken broth. Once they were fork-tender, I just mushed them in the crockpot with my potato masher (for a chunkier soup) and then threw the rest of the ingredients in. I did not need the flour or butter as the potatoes thickened up nicely on their own and I only used one 12 ounce can of evaporated milk, to keep the soup thick. I did not add the sour cream only because I felt like she could add that at a later date, if she decided to freeze it OR she could add it to her family's taste. For a more baked potato taste, I added sauteed green onions, chives and fresh minced garlic and I doubled the cheese. I made this for a new mom-friend of mine but her and her family loved it. Very easy and re-warms like a champ. Very bendable and quite budget friendly.
I really didn't care for this recipe. There was no mention of spices of any kind so the soup was rather bland.
Really good...I added some garlic too for a little flavor, and added milk when reheating (which it also does well) because it was a little thick.
We love this recipe! All three of our children request this recipe. I have made this soup three times and it has turned out great everytime!
Made this soup for the first time on Christmas Eve along with a hearty chicken chili that always gets rave reviews. Should have tripled this recipe! It was the belle of the ball. Almost had people licking the inside of the crock pot! But then my friends are kind of like that...hopefully you hang with a more civilized crowd.
To me this soup is a bit to thick, so I have to add milk when I make it. This recipe comes in handy on cold nights when supper isn't ready, considering we usually have these ingredients in the house. (:
Pretty Good, It was a nice change we all enjoyed it on this rainy day, with soft warm french bread.
So much better than the half milk half chicken broth potato soup I made before! Rather bland and floury-tasting without the cheese and sour cream, but the with it--man! Delicious! It's a thick, creamy, rich soup. Perfect for chilly and/or rainy days. I used the leftover bacon drippings and supplemented some margarine with olive oil to make the 2/3 c. butter. I also microwaved the 4 potatoes then peeled and cubed them and that worked perfectly. So quick and easy, love it! Thanks!
Great recipe for when you need baked potato soup but don't have a lot of time. I used frozen diced potatoes and just thawed them before adding them to the soup.
Love Love Love it! I did put in 8oz of the cheddar cheese instead of 5oz.
Excellent. I added about a cup of ham chunked in about 3/4 inch cubes. I have fixed this many times & always comes out a winner of a meal.
It was better than I thought it would be. However, I added more cheese than the recipe calls for and just a tad more flour. It didnt seem to be getting thick enough so i added 1 1/2 tbs. more. Delicious, hope this helps.
really good but thick
This soup was delicious! The only thing I may change in the future is adding a little more milk to the recipe. The soup was very rich,and filling!
We eat this at least twice a month at our house. The only thing I do differently is to add a little cayenne and garlic powder. Also, the bacon is just a topper, because it tends to get soggy, and I blend it all a little to make it nice and smooth and thick. The leftovers are awesome, too! The sour cream really makes it, it adds a tang. I have used yogurt in a pinch when I didn't have the cream, and it worked okay.
This soup was very thick and was perfect. I would suggest cutting up the potatoes smaller, however. I would rate this overall 4.5 because it is a bit too thick. I wouldnt suggest using this soup in a big party.
I made many of the suggested modifications from other reviews, including boiling the potatoes, including whipping cream and chicken broth, and reducing the milk and butter. I will definitely make this again!
This makes such a yummy and hearty soup that "eats like a meal". I am a vegetarian so I used Morningstar Farms veggie bacon which was very tasty. I also used Pepper Jack and Colby Jack cheeses which is what I had around. *yum* It is bland as seasoned but I added stuff and that makes the recipie good because you can adjust it to your preferences!
My four kids and husband are PICKY eaters when it comes to soup, but they ALL love this soup. This will be a staple in hour house for years to come.
Made this in a hurry...it was a big hit with kids, even took leftovers to school for lunch. Making another batch to feed my husband's office today because they saw him eating it.
I just finished my 3rd bowl......mmmmm Yumm. I always made potatoe soup starting with boiling 2 seperate pans of potatoes, one pan to mash for the broth & the other for the potatoes in the soup. This was so much easier, microwaving the potatoes, cut up & dump in the rou/broth mix. I did add a few things (sauted sweet red peppers, sweet onion & garlic; corn, used chicken broth and evapoated milk & 2% milk...what I had on had), but I always do this to any recipe to tweek to my own taste. This is a great soup to throw all the weeks leftover veggies into. Thanks! This is a keeper!
I have been making this recipe for years and all my family and friends absolutely love it! I have made this soup so many times that I don't measure anything except the flour and butter (I think it is important to have equal portions of these two). I use at least double the potatoes than the recipe calls for as I like a thicker soup. Note that the first time I made this I didn't stir the milk constantly and ended up burning it! So, definitely keep a watchful eye on your pot.
Too thick for my taste and not enough potatoes.
Very good, my family enjoyed it. I added the green onions in with the butter to cook about 3 minutes before adding the flour.
I used leeks instead of green onions as I didnot have them.I tried making other potato soups and they didnot turn out to my liking.This was really great .Thank you for posting it
I've been making this (almost) same recipe for about 10 years. It's to die for. The only things I do different is use ham instead of bacon...I buy a ham steak and cut into bite size cubes, cut up the potatoes leaving the skin on, and use 1 1/2 c. cheese. If you want to be really decadent, serve in a hollowed out mini sourdough round using the bread for dunking. Sublime on a cold winter day. Also, this soup is way better the next day but you will have to add a little milk as it will be very thick.
YUM!
MMmmmm mmmmmm goood!!!!! The only changes I made is that I quartered my potatoes and boiled them (it takes less time). I didn't have green onions so I added onion flakes instead and I added in some frozen corn. It was spectacular!!!!
This was fantastic. Perfect Christmas Eve dish. I doubled everything except the milk. It just seemed like too much and we like a really thick tater soup. Served the green onions and bacon on the side for guests to add accordingly. Thank you so much!
This is restaurant quality potato soup. As good as any I have ever had. The only thing that I do differently,basically because it is easier,is that I cube the potatoes with the skin on so that it is chunkier.SJS9
This soup tastes awesome! Great for a lazy Sunday afternoon. I made a few modifications to the original recipe to shave off a few calories. I only used 1/4 c of butter and the rest olive oil to make the roux. I also used skim milk, light sour cream, and turkey bacon. I added an extra potato to make sure it would still be thick enough since I was using skim milk instead of whole milk. My husband likes potatoes so-so, but he really loved this soup! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Mine always turns out a little to thick. I eat it like mashed potatoes.
EXCELLENT. I have never tasted anything better. Rich, creamy, and delightful. I did cut the amount of bacon half.
Yummy fast soup that folks will think you spend hours on. Definately going into my base recipe file. THANK YOU. The only change I made was 1/2 chicken broth and 1/2 whole milk.
I made this recipe without the sour cream and it was good but I'm sure it would be even better with it. Next time I would add the sour cream to the soup and sprinke the onion, bacon, and cheese on top of of the soup instead of stirring it all in.
this was good, I followed the others in that I added the green onions as I made the roux, since I watch sodium, I omited the salt and added Mrs. Dash onion and herb, plus fresh black pepper, (grind)Chef H. ann
Yummy!! I just had a big bowl of this soup and it is delicious!! I didn't have time to bake the potatoes so I boiled them instead. I also added 1/2 cup of water before adding the cheese(the soup is super thick) and 1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic. Its a hit in this house!
i changed this a little to what i had on hand. i didnt have the sc so i added a packet of dry ranch. my whole family ate this up it made a nice amount and the big guy had 2 bowls. i served it with grilled cheese and it was a GREAT meal for a cool fall night.
OMG!! So good! It is all gone, and I only made it yesterday!
It's only me, so I made it for 2 servings. Only needed 1 very large baked potato. Used 1/2 veg stock and 1/2 evaporated milk for the milk. Cooked a bit of onion and garlic in the butter before adding the milk/stock. No bacon. Otherwise followed the directions and it was exquisite. A small cup was so rich it made for a quick dinner. Can't wait to see what it tastes like tomorrow! Thanks, Carol, for taking the time to share your recipe.
This soup tasted exactly like a baked potato. It was very good. I served it in a bread bowl and my husband enjoyed it even though he's not big on creamy soups. The only thing was that the left overs weren't as good as it was freshly made.
A really thick and good soup. Will definitely make again.
Excellent soup! The only thing I changed was I added about three times the salt...but then again I always load potatoes with tons of salt. This was fantastic and easy to make! Thanks!
This recipe was very good, but I tweaked it some...I used 3 cups of chicken broth and 3 cups milk, I also added thyme. The broth added depth to the flavor, I thought. I wouldn't add the green onions to the soup next time, just enough for my taste on top when serving. Overall though, this was quite good.
absolutely delicious - everyone loved it - it just needed a little more salt -and next time i will not add the sour cream - but it was a great hit and i will make it again!
This soup was very good, my family really liked it. I think it needs a little bit of a crunch to it maybe some carrots or celery in it.
This soup is really good but it tastes better if you do not add the sour cream.
My husband really enjoyed this soup. It was perfect for a cool day. I made the following changes. 1. browned the onion in the used bacon grease and butter to make the roux. I also added some garlic powder to this. 2. 1 can chicken broth 3. 5 cups milk 4. made the potatoes a bit chuncky I recommend this soup. It hit the spot.
I lightened this by using Turkey Bacon, light sour cream, and skim milk, but I didn't substitute the butter or cheese. It was delicious!
Fabulous! This is probably THE best recipe I have ever gotten from this site and believe me I have gotten A LOT. Thank you so much. Oh and FYI, I posted this to my FaceBook to tell all my friends how great it is.
Great recipe! Only change i made was diced ham instead of bacon (not a bacon type person) EVERYONE loves it!!! A keeper if ever there was one!!!
Very Yummy! Although I did add an additional cup of milk at the end as it was too thick and I also added more salt and pepper but overall I was very pleased with the results and will make it again. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
I hate writing bad reviews, but this soup was really bad. It had no taste what-so-ever. I even made it twice, hoping that I had made a mistake the first time. But sadly the second time was just as bad as the first time. I followed the recipe exactly and still don't understand why it turned out the way it did. Normally I would revisit this recipe with my own personal changes added, but with the previous results, I just don't think Baked Potato Soup will be made anytime in the near future.
I couldn't believe how well this soup came out, it was even better than some I've had at restaurants. I pre-cooked the bacon and chopped it before adding it to the soup, and added some of the drippings as well. I also used 5 potatoes instead of 4, and I left out the sour cream and added crushed red pepper to make it a little more spicy. I highly recommend it!!
I have to agree with everyone. THe recipe has some flaws, but really good in the end. I made my rue with the green onions and garlic and two stalks of celery. I used less salt bacon as well. I also Boiled the potatos, and used yukon golds, as i find them creamier. Also, i didn't totally mash them. Just used a hand masher a few times so there were chunks still. Great recipe though!
Delicious Soup, I set out to make something similar to Panera Bread Co.'s Baked Potato Soup - but this turned out so much better. I added extra cheese, extra milk, garlic, herbs de Provence, and (my secret weapon) white truffle oil. I know this will become a regular dish for my family.
This was quickly one of our favorite recipes - very quick and hearty - I add a little garlic for just a bit more flavor. I have passed it on to a friend and it is now served in our assisted living center!
I took this to work and served some picky eaters, and they all wanted the recipe. For the picky eaters,I served the bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and onions on the side.
I made a few adjustments to this recipe, but nothing too major. I used 2% milk in hopes of cutting back some of those calories! I also swapped out 2 cups of milk for 2 cups of chicken stock. I also used a light sour cream. I did the potatoes in the microwave to save myself time, and used a pouch of real bacon bits. It was a huge hit and I'll definitely be making it again
This is a great potato soup recipe. I made this for my boyfriend one night and we both enjoyed it. It is filled with so much flavor and is thick and creamy, the way potato soup should be.
This was a really good recipe. We made it in the slow cooker and let it cook all day. My only suggestion is to add extra cheese if you like it cheesy.
so boyfriend hasnt' issued his vote yet but i did make a few maijor changes.. first being i used two tabs of butter not 2/3 a cup i also used soy milk and red onion rather than green (green is a garnish)rather than bacon i used some left over sprial ham the boyfriend kindly parted with. the cheese and sour cream stayed but i used a bit less of the cream and added some organic chicken broth (it was on sale!) a bit more fresh ground black peper and some cajuin spices and garlic oh and a pinch of thyme too...soup seemed a little thin still so i added a bit of corn starch to thicken it up and it looks great! even the boyfriends brother who hates soymilk with a passion said it smelled good in here will post the restults after dinner :)
WOW, this was the perfect soup to serve for a beautiful, cool fall day. I followed the recipe exactly, and the entire family loved it. Thanks for sharing! :)
All I can say is..EXCELLENT, EXCELLENT, & EXCELLENT!! Wow...YUMMM
One of my family's favoirite meals!
Very rich, very creamy, and very delicious. Super fast too as I had pre baked the potatoes. The bacon should go last though as some of the bits got all soggy and limp (But I just like crispy bacon, so maybe it's me) DH loved this. I only had skim milk, bread flour, freeze dried chives maybe 2 T worth and Mexican blend cheese in the house. Great soup on a rainy night here. Thanks!
There wasn't any left over. Everyone loved it! The recipe directions need a little work, however.
This was a delicious, hearty, and easy recipe!! We enjoyed the leftovers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!! The bacon, cheese, and scallions add great flavor!
Delicious, but so rich. Didn't realize what a huge amount of butter it was until I saw it in the pot! I used skim milk, light sour cream and 8 slices Turkey bacon--slightly less fattening and still tasted super rich. It needed salt though (1 tsp. worked). To cut the baking time for the potatoes, do 10 min. in the microwave (poke w/ fork first, of course) and then 20 min. in the oven at 375. By the time I had cooked/crumbled the bacon and added the broth and milk to the roux (following another reviewer) the potatoes were ready.
I have been using recipes from allrecipes.com for several years and have never felt compelled to write a review until now. This baked potatoe soup recipe is fantastic. My husband does not like any soup but he loved this. I followed the recipe exactly as written and would not change a thing. I will definately make this again and again.
2/3 cup of flour???!!! I had to sift some of the clumps of roux out of the pot. I did some major changes to save this.
meh- there was way too much roux- i would use 1/4 c. butter and 1/4 c. flour if I were ever to try it again. The soup was sooo thick, I had to add several more cups of milk. This only kept it the right consistency for a little while, then it stared thickening again. I also could taste the flour in the soup. I probably wont make this again.
This is the best potato soup I have ever had! My family loved it as well. It tastes just like a baked potato.
Well, I'll admit that due to lack of time, I cheated and used Instant Mashed Garlic Potatoes. I used a half cup of butter/flour for the roux and can't say that I really measured the milk; just kept adding until it looked right. It was just a tad bland for my taste so I added in some seasonings and a few drops of liquid smoke to help compliment the bacon. This is an incredibly satisfying soup and one that's going to stay in my recipe box. Thank you Carol!!
Excellent! I eliminated the onions because I didn't have any. I think next time I will make sure to put them in. I also sliced one baked potato into cubes and added it in. Also added garlic salt instead of salt for more flavor. Will make this again!
Picky hubby loved this one. He even brought the leftovers to work with him so he could share it with some of the guys! Still good the next day but had the consistency of mashed potatoes. I had to really thin it out with some milk and chicken broth.
I thought this was a fairly easy recipe to follow and make. I did add some oregano and galic salt (another review's suggestion) and added more potato. Overall I thought it was a pretty good meal, easy to follow recipe, and good everyday ingredients. I would recommend it as a good appetizer.
This is a yummy recipe and easy to make. Highly recommend this one
I used REAL precooked bacon bits. Delicious!
Really good! I didn't change anything. It's full of flavor and great for a cold day! I do serve with fresh bread.
This was served by a friend at our bible study, and it was a hit with everyone. She got the recipe off this website and shared it with us all.
I thought this was the best potato soup I have ever had. I hate to say this but better than my moms. It's rich and creamy, the bacon and sourcream give it just the right pizazz.
This recipe was great!My husband and I first tried it at a restraunt,and loved it.This recipe was an exactly like the soup from the restraunt,Fantastic!
Very flavorful and the family loved it.
This soup was great... I added a few things... Well needless to say it was a hit! Both my boys insisted I made again this weekend
Yum! This is a keeper. I made this with microwaved baked potatoes and we still felt it turned out great. Instead of green onions, I used sweet yellow ones. I softened them in the butter before adding the flour to the roux.
Wow! Delicious! I did add 1 cup of chicken broth and lots of cheese! Use a whisk to add the liquids.
My hubby LOVE potato soup. I made this 3 times in each winter month. He raved over this version! I added cheese to mine. Note: It was much better the next day!
I am only giving four stars because I added spices to it. I saw that someone else said it was bland, so I added garlic (fresh)and some onion powder. It came out delicious and I've made it several times. It tastes like TGI Friday's baked potato soup. YUMMY!
Yummy! I use whole wheat flour and it works great! The key is to bake the potatoes. We even use the salted skins in the soup to add nutrition and little bit of crunch. Very tasty!
I have always loved potatoe soup, and I rank this one right up there. Prep is a little time consuming but it is well worth it. As far as changes, I can't think of any 'cept salt and pepp to yo taste.
I loved this soup! I did change it up a bit used only 2 cups milk and 1 cup half & half and 3 cups water, and only about 2 tablespoons sourcream. My boyfriend really enjouyed this one. It was really filling, and tasted great.
Very good. I lightened it using 2% milk, 2% cheese, reduced fat sour cream, and only 3 pieces of turkey bacon. Still extremely rich! I think next time I'll leave the green onions out as a garnish as my two youngsters were suspicious of the green things. ;)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections