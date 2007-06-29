Baked Potato Soup III

I doubled this recipe and adapted it for the crockpot. I just peeled and quartered my potatoes, rinsed them and threw them in the crockpot and covered them with organic chicken broth. Once they were fork-tender, I just mushed them in the crockpot with my potato masher (for a chunkier soup) and then threw the rest of the ingredients in. I did not need the flour or butter as the potatoes thickened up nicely on their own and I only used one 12 ounce can of evaporated milk, to keep the soup thick. I did not add the sour cream only because I felt like she could add that at a later date, if she decided to freeze it OR she could add it to her family's taste. For a more baked potato taste, I added sauteed green onions, chives and fresh minced garlic and I doubled the cheese. I made this for a new mom-friend of mine but her and her family loved it. Very easy and re-warms like a champ. Very bendable and quite budget friendly.