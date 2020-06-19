Green Tea Berry Delight
This refreshing treat is as healthy as it is beautiful! It's packed with antioxidants and a great alternative to that calorie laden latte!
Very refreshing and a nice twist on green tea! I used fresh berries that I froze and added some lemon slices. Great idea!
As a tea lover, I did not enjoy this recipe. The fruit made it difficult to swallow the tea and the color of the tea made the drink visually unappealing.
This is good. I'm not sure I can taste the berries, but it's pretty & I can't wait to eat them at the end!
Strange and awkwardly delicious. I like it. I brewed my herbal green/ginger tea and then added the frozen fruit to chill it. This would make for a good July 4th party drink because of the colors. Just throw it into a huge punch bowl.
I never would have thought of mixing berries with green tea. This is a refreshing and pretty drink and was a hit at the baby shower I hosted. Thanks for sharing, I will make this again.
i used 1 can of of green tea and 1/2 cup frozen mixed berries. my 3 y/o loved this. she really enjoyed eating the berries after the tea was gone. it was a nice change from plain green tea.
pretty but a latte still taste better
Pretty good, but a little watered down. Next time I will try fresh fruit instead of frozen.
I used a raspberry white green tea that I brewed, then cooled. Thank you for the idea. I think I might blend them together next time, see if that's easier to drink.
Interesting twist on green tea. Great way to use up extra strawberries.
I added blueberries to mine and it was just amazing on those hot summer days in the desert I live in!
This is a nice change from the regular green tea. Very refreshing and tasted great. I think that would go well with other frozen fruits like peaches or mangos.
Pretty good and refreshing drink. I added a little sugar.
Put all ingredients in the blender with a few ice cubes and make a slushy.....yum!!
Has anyone tried pureeing the berries before mixing them in the tea to release more flavor? I did today with strawberries and blueberries and tho the texture was weird, I like it a lot.
