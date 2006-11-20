Hot Pepper Jelly
Enjoy this spicy treat on crackers with cream cheese. It also makes a festive holiday appetizer.
This recipe is AWESOME! I read all of the reviews and used 3 of the suggestions: 1. I drained the peppers after chopping 2. I boiled 2 minutes instead of 1 and 3. I used the inversion method and it worked great but I had to run the jars under hot water to loosen them so they would settle into the bottom of the jar. I also used 2 cups of red bell peppers, 1 cup of green bell peppers and 1 cup of jalepenos. The jelly turned out GREAT (but could still be hotter for my taste) and it is the first jelly I have ever made. I used Sure-Jell fruit pectin if it helps.
I made 3 batches of this recipe and found that I had 21 jars of jelly that did not set. Very runny and a little disappointing. Tastes good, but a bit vinegary. Is there a way to re-cook it with more pectin to make it more jelly-like? I'd appreciate some feedback to save these batches!
THIS TASTED GREAT BUT JUST WILL NOT SET. I DRAINED THE PEPPERS AFTER I CHOPPED THEM. I'VE EVEN ADD MORE PECTIN,SUGAR, LEMON JUICE AND WATER AND BOILED IT FOR A SECOND TIME AND RESEALED. AND THEY WONT SET. ANY TIPS ON HOW TO FIX?
Divine! I used only green bell, yellow hungarian and jalapeno peppers (no red bells), since that is what we grew in our garden. Following other's suggestions, I drained the excess water from the peppers with cheesecloth before processing. I only used one packet of pectin and boiled for two minutes. These modifications created the perfect jelled consistency. I'm making my second batch right now! Thanks for the super recipe and great tips!
I have probably made over 20 batches of this recipe and these are my recommendations. Use Sure-Jell pectin if you can, it keeps the peppers suspended throughout the jelly and sets very well. Also, cut the peppers by hand, not in a food process or chopper. Those methods create more liquid and the jelly may not set. Do not turn the jars as that may disrupt the jelling process. If you want it hotter, cut back on the red peppers (1/2 cup) and add more hot peppers-habenero, chili, serano, etc. Just make sure you have a total of 4 cups of chopped peppers.
This was the best pepper jelly--I made it in 1 evening with great success. I took half of the peppers & half of the vinegar and put the mix into my blender, repeat with the remaining half. After the jars were filled I used the inversion method instead of the hot bath (just turn the jars upside down after filling with hot mixture for 3 hours)
I made 4 batches of this jelly today, each varying the types of peppers and the degree of chopping (some processed in the food processor, some hand chopped). All four batches set up perfectly. I do love the flavor of the recipe's exact mixture of peppers, but it is not spicy. I made a recipe using 4 cups of jalepenos and it is spicier. I will use both!! One thing I wanted to note for those who are having difficulties with their jelly setting properly-- make sure to bring your mixture of peppers, vinegar and pectin to a good rolling boil (it still boils while stirred) before adding the sugar. After adding the sugar, return to a full rolling boil (this takes several minutes) and will be really frothy, bubbly as you stir it for exactly one minute longer. Then, remove from the heat immediately and fill your jars. I made over 100 jars of jam this week and this method did not fail!! Good luck-- enjoy your jelly!!!
The taste is wonderful but my jelly wouldn't jell, I followed the instructions carefully but alas it's more like syrup than jelly. If anyone knows how to "fix" this I would appreciate it as I have 6 more pints of it and I hesitate to throw it out. I will check here weekly. Thanks
I read the other reveiwsabout it not setting up, and I should have listened. I have making jelly forever, this recipe is running, not even close to setting up. Very disapointed.
I love the recipe. With the red peppers included, the jelly is a pretty color for the upcoming holdidays. The taste is perfect for me. It is hot, but not "killer hot." The one problem I had was that the jelly did not set up well and was runny. After a few days it is still not firm but it is more solid than it was. I actually don't mind the fact that it is not solid as I will be using it on cream cheese as an appetizer. I tried the recipe with dry pectin and liquid pectin and had the same results. The jelly may firm up as time goes on. However, I will use the recipe again, because the taste is perfect.
I thought this was an excellent recipe. I added a little green food coloring. Would add more jalapenos next time, I like it "hot"! Delicious over a brick of cream cheese with crackers.
The setting issue may be in the sequence of events. I boil the vinegar, peppers and sugar first, then add the pectin at the end. Boil 1 additional minute, stirring continuously, then fill jars. It set just fine for me doing it this way.
OK, here's the deal. I looked at all of the recipes but I'm commenting on this one because it's the only one I found that uses the 1.75oz box of pectin rather than the liquid pectin. My jelly turned out perfectly and has a kick. This is what I used: 1 cup finely chopped jalapenos. (I left seeds & membranes in about half of them and my jelly has a decent kick.) 2 cups finely chopped green bell peppers, drained the best you can - I used a colander and let them sit for about 5 minutes. (I caution against using red bell peppers because they can add an off-putting flowery flavor.) 1 cup of cider vinegar (yes, use cider, not white.) 5 cups of sugar and 1 box of pectin. The trick to perfect jelly is to follow the directions exactly. Bring it to a ROLLING (foamy, bubbling) boil and cook for exactly one minute. Do this and your jam will set up perfectly. Good luck!
I followed the recipe exactly, except I used two boxes of pectin. It set up beautifully. UPDATE - After noticing that the ratios are exactly what Ball recommends I made the recipe again with one box of pectin. I measured very carefully and I hand cut all of the peppers. It turned out to be the best ever. I will continue to make this with one box of pectin.
This is a great recipe! However, it should be known that this particular recipe may take up to 3 weeks to set up! If I had not read that in pectin recipe guide, I would have thrown the jelly away. Be patient, turn the jars over now and again so the peppers don't settle at the top of the jar and you will not be disappointed! Honest : ) This jelly served with cream cheese on Townhouse crackers is a hit at any gathering. Enjoy!
After reading all the reviews I was reluctant to make this jelly by the recipe but decided to try it and tweak it later as necessary. The only change to the original is that I used 2 1/2 cups jalapenos and 1 1/4 red/green bell. The jelly cooled to a soupy texture and I put the jars in my cabinet. 5 days later I took the jars out to see if I could "fix" the jelly and they were firmed perfectly. This jelly has a perfect combination of sweet and hot. Everyone who's tried it wants to take a jar home with them. Patience appears to be the key here but it's well worth the wait.
Awesome pepper jelly! I do a lot of canning and this is an absolute winner. I used a combination of 3 1/4 cups red and green bell peppers and then 3/4 cup of yellow wax peppers (a bit hotter than jalapenos)--had the perfect amount of kick and looked gorgeous! I like my pepper jelly to be sweet at first and then for a little bit of heat to come on. My jelly set perfectly (I use Sure-Jell pectin)--a few tips: 1) bring to a HARD ROLLING boil (i.e., one that continues to boil hard even while stirring) before you dump in your sugar, 2) bring to a HARD ROLLING boil again after adding the sugar and let it boil for exactly 2 minutes after that, 3) doubling the recipe is okay, but don't do more than that at once--takes too long to bring that much food product to a hard rolling boil in the ideal time-frame for setting jelly. If you keep those three pointers in mind, it's a pretty fool-proof recipe and tastes AMAZING!!! This is my go-to midnight snack or party favor--people love this with Wheat-Thin or Ritz crackers and cream cheese.
This is a great, simple jelly recipe. I used 2 pkg pectin based on reviews, but think 1 is likely fine assuming you cook the jelly long enough at each stage. To prevent fruit from floating in any jam/jelly, let it sit about 5-7 minutes after removing from heat. Stir regularly. This gives extra time to remove all foam as well. You will find you have evenly distribution. If your jars, lids, and rings are piping hot, as they should be, you'll have no problems with jars sealing.
Just made this jelly today and it is fantastic. First let me say this is my second attempt to make jelly. The first was a strawberry last month and it also turned out great. Second I am 42 year old male. So if I can do it, anybody can its that easy. After reading the reviews I did make a couple changes. first I used the jalapeno peppers with the seeds and all as I tend to like things with a little more heat. Next I used 1.5 packs of Sure-Jell pectin per some of the reviews. I also boiled the liquid 2 minutes instead of 1 per the reviews and pressed as much liquid out of the chopped peppers as I could(I used a food processor). There was a lot of liquid and as I didnt have any type of cloth I put the peppers into a coffee filter and squeezed it out. Now for other newbies, I thought I missed something and went back to check recipe.4 cps peppers/ pectin and 1cp vinegar didnt look right in pan but it will come to a boil. Then adding 5 cups of sugar I never thought it would be any where near a liquid state much less come to another boil but it did I also added 15 drops of green food coloring for appearance. I followed the rest of the directions to the letter and it set and looks great and the taste is outstanding. The kids were a bit optimistic to try a jelly made with PEPPERS! after watching me make it but after I got them to try it they love it too. I WILL be making more very soon. I got the (6) 8oz jars and about 1/4 of another I put in the fridge. IT DIDNT LAST THE NIGHT!
Best pepper jelly recipe I've tried--everyone who gets this as a gift begs for more. I don't use any green peppers, except the jalapeno, and the mix of yellow, orange and red gives it a fabulous color. I invariably have to use two packages of pectin for it to set at the consistency I like.
My rating is based upon the potential, not the original recipe. As written, it is VERY mild. Good, but mild. I had to change the amounts of hot peppers to get it to be hot. I kept the base 5 cups the same. With that being said, once I figured out how much hot peppers I needed to make it as hot as I wanted it, it turned out DELICIOUS! My husband, my brother, and myself are addicted to it! We have been putting it on pork chops, ribs, chicken wings (we are from buffalo...lol), sandwiches, etc. As far as setting, I doubled the amount of pectin and got a hard set. I prefer a more thick sauce set, so the next batch will only have about 4 tbsp of pectin.
Like many suggested: Boil 2 minutes, use inversion, and drain the peppers and you shouldn't have problems with it setting. It set overnight for us. It's awesome. We used those fancy new jars from Ball and it'll be a perfect gift. Our variation: 2C Red (3 peppers), 1C Green (2 peppers), 2 hot red peppers, and 4 jalepenos. Made 7 8oz jars.
I cut back the sugar to 4 cups and it was still sweet enough. In fact, when I make it again I'm gonna cut back another 1/2 cup of sugar and hope it doesn't affect the consistency. Also, after reading the reviews I squeezed the bell peppers to remove excess liquid. One box of pectin worked fine. Consistency was perfect and the taste rivaled that of the store bought product. Very, very happy w/the results. Am planning to make it again soon with different colored bell peppers.
I LOVE this recipe - I have been using it for years now - so many people want it - I can't keep up with the demand! I have tweeked it for myself - love using more red peppers in the miix - makes for a really pretty jelly color - also use orange Habenero peppers and and orange banana peppers - have changed the ratio so that it is more spicy - also have drained the chopped peppers before cooking - too much liquid otherwise. You really can't go wrong with the flavor mix in this recipe - it is a winner!
YUM! This turned out beautiful AND delicious. I chopped my red and green peppers in the food processor then pushed all of the liquid out of them in a strainer. I boiled for two minutes instead of one and used no suger pectin. It set up beautifully! I'll be giving it as Christmas presents. Thanks for a great recipe!
Enjoyed this recipe...had no problems with it jelling, but did have a problem with the majority of the peppers "floating" toward the surface, rather than being evenly dispersed throughout the jelly. anyone know why or any suggestions to correct this problem in future batches?
I used two pectin packages as suggested and it set up beautifully. Also I doubled the hot peppers and used cayenne and super hot chilies instead of jalapeños. I added some red onion and a little garlic. Wow it's delicious and extremely hot! This was my first pepper jelly and I cant wait to try some different variations on my next batches...
Awesome! After reading reviews, I used 4 tbsp of pectin instead of three (3 tbsp=1 box)... the scrapings are already set in the bottom of the pan. I used a different pepper combo, since I had habaneros in the garden. Added 1/2 tsp of allspice and a pinch of cloves and nutmeg to give it a caribbean flavor. SO good, this batch isn't going to last long!
I followed the directions, and the suggested added pectin, drained pepper juice. etc.
I have been making this recipe for a few years now and my friends have come to expect their jar come harvest time. I have had the same problems with the gel setting and will try the suggestions provided. As for the peppers floating to the top: I had read that you can tilt the jars while the jelly is setting (do not turn upside down). I simply tilt it on its base and roll around a little. This is only suggested after a 10 minute boil and with 4 or 8 oz jars. The method works fine.
I'm not an expert on cooking, so I want to give this as a warning to other inexperienced like me: Wear rubber gloves when cutting and seeding the jalapeno peppers!! Trust me from experience!!! A very good recipe though.
As suggested by many reviewers, I drained the peppers after chopping finely in the food processor; however, I couldn't bring myself to discard all that flavorful, peppery yumminess, so I put the pepper juice in my empty cooking pot and reduced it until it was thick and syrupy (watching carefully to not let it burn) then added in the vinegar (Bragg's), pectin (6 Tbl Ball brand), and chopped peppers (I used a total of 4 cups mixed red/orange/yellow/green sweet and chili peppers from my garden, with a greater proportion of hot chilies than specified) and proceeded with the recipe. I simmered it for 5 minutes before adding the sugar and bringing it to FULL rolling boil for a generous minute. Set up great and tastes awesome! Oh, I also added 1 tsp salt to the recipe, which combined with the existing sweet/hot/sour composition gave it a welcome added dimension. One more thing: I tried leaving some seeds in; they look interesting suspended in the jelly, but are tough to the tooth when eating it, so when I make this again I will minimize or leave out the seeds.
This is so delicious ... I used 1.5 packs of Sure Jell, and it was perfect ... I've made two runs so far, using a few Tabasco peppers, and it's absolutely perfect ....
I no longer do any canning so I cool the jelly, then spoon into baggies and freeze. I keep a clean jelly jar for refills. This works just fine and no harm to the jelly!
This is ridiculous... Why did so many people give this good reviews? I made two batches and followed the directions to a T. I did not care for this.
Delicious recipe! I only wanted to make a little bit since it was my first time making it so I cut the recipe in half except for the pectin and it turned out excellent. I also used 4 Habanaro peppers instead of jalapeno's. I will definately make this again!
I love this recipe! I used my food processor to chop the peppers and jalepeno which made it so easy. I gave it to people in a gift basket. They all called for the recipe!
This was delicious. We used it as a topping for Chicken Flautas (also from this website). I modified the pepper ratios to suit our spicier taste. I used about 3 cups of jalapenos and 1 each of red & green bell peppers. Even after this modification, it was still sweet, I think I could have upped the jalapenos even further. I used 4 tbs pectin, and that was a very thick jelly. I think next time I will reduce to 3 tbs. I also used the inversion method to set.
Sweet AND hot. Delicious on cream cheese crackers and warm on egg rolls or pork. I have made this several times when the garden is overflowing. I have used various types of peppers depending on what I happen to have on hand, keeping close to the original 4 c. amount of peppers stated. Usually I end up with a bit more hot peppers (1/2 c. to 3/4 c.) because I like it that way. * I see many have complained about the set. I don't recall having any problems.
This jam turned out good for a first timer, but I thought it was way too sweet. Reading the other reviews, I doubled the amount of pectin (turned out a bit too much, next time I will use only a box and a half) and I tripled the Jalapeno's but still found it too mild. Next time I will for sure leave some pepper seeds in to liven it up!
This is the best! I've tried quite a few and Wendy's is by far my favorite. It is so very easy. I make a couple of batches at Christmas, its a nice gift in a basket of goodies. I've even colored one batch red and one green and layered or just had different colored jars, fun! If you've never worked with fresh jalapenos before be sure and where gloves! Thanks, Wendy!
THE best tasting pepper jelly! It is a little runny as written, but it is easy to pour over cream cheese. Might add an additional 1/2 box of pectin next time. But the taste is PERFECT!!
This turned out great. I couldn't figure out what color it would be, so I made two different batches - one using all red peppers and another using all green peppers. The red was perfectly red, and I added about 15 drops of green food coloring to get the green pepper the color I liked. Also, doubled the jalapenos. Used Ball no sugar pectin, and set within an hour or so. I plan to make another couple of batches to give as Christmas favors...
This is a fabulous recipe, it just needs one modification. Drain whatever combo of peppers you use, in a colander with a coffee filter overnite. This takes the excess moisture out and your jelly will jell! Whatever combo of peppers you choose the measurement must equal 4 cups of peppers, chopped, with or without seeds. So easy, it really is the best!
it could take up to 2 weeks for thethe jelly to set.
Ok... I'm going to see if I can help some of you out that are having issues with your jelly setting up properly. (watery jelly issue) Using Pectin 101... Pectin requires 3 things. Water, sugar and acid. (Many jam makers swear the order that they are combined makes a difference. (water and sugar first, then Pectin, then acid) Making JJ's (jams and jellies) requires heat to cause the pectin to create a thick consistency. IT MUST BOIL! I think the actual temp is about 215 Deg F/101 Deg C for pectin to activate properly. Like using corn starch, if you don't hit the right temp, your molecular reaction will be weak and/or fail. Because JJ's are usually made with fruit that contain natural sugar, acid and pectin (yes, most fruits naturally have pectin in them) making a pepper jelly is slightly different than making a fruit concoction. It is very important you do not lower or omit sugar, acid or water. There are no substitutes (Sweet n Low, etc) Peppers do contain water so the type, production method and time of year they are harvested will dictate how much water is in the peppers and thus how much water will be released when they are cooked. (This affects cooking time) Chilled spoons: Keep 1/2 a dozen tasting spoons in the freezer while you are boiling down your pepper JJ. When you think it might be ready, grab a chilled spoon, dip it in your mix and then pop it back in the freezer on a small plate for a few mins. Too watery? Keep boiling! Keep testing until the taste is balanced
Tasted really good. I was able to make 6 jelly jars. 3 were red and 3 were green. I accidently added too much green food coloring so it turned out very dark. Next time, I would like to add some red food coloring also because the recipe as is is light brown/green than red.
I normally read reviews on anything prior to trying them out, this one I didn't and now I'm wishing I had!! Mine turned out runny.
Turned out great. I highly recommend rinsing the peppers before chopping and I used a food processor for a really fine chop (ok, I turned them to mush!). Also I varied the recipe by using a low-sugar pectin, so it set up better.
Excellent recipe. This is my first time making it and it turned out perfectly! Instead of using green bell peppers, I used 4 cups of red peppers. No problem with the jelly setting. I used 1 - 57g package of certo if that helps. I also pulsed the red peppers in a food processor and drained slightly prior to cooking. I will definately make this again.
Have not made this recipe yet, but in past I've found that if you make sure it comes to a rolling boil (will not stir down) then start your timing of 2 minutes cooking, it will set for you. On subbing stuff, I had some Raspberry-Jalapeno Jam at some show that was great.
Wow awesome recipe!! It jelled up super nice! I was worried about it setting nice because of all the reviews. So when i boiled it i brought it to a full rolling boil that couldn't be stirred down then started timing. Make sure you are stirring the whole time! ( and I added 1/2 Tbsp of cherry jello powder to it when it started boiling) thanks for the recipe!:)
This was a really nice jelly. I read other reviews that said it did't jell, but mine did. I was soupy at first, but once it sits in the jar for 24 hours it has the perfect consistency. It wasn't as hot as I expected, next time I will add more jalapenos.
This is so good. I gave some to a friend. She gave her son a jar. He has asked for a dozen more jars. I used 2 1/2 cups of peppers total. 1/2 cup jalapenos is mild but with good flavor. 1 cup jalapenos is about medium. I like the medium best.
Making Pepper Jelly is extremely easy. If you look at this recipe it is basically 4 cups of finely chooped peppers. Any variety, your choice, combination of. I believe after reading other reviews the reason people are having difficulty with it setting up is that they are BLENDING the peppers in a blender instead of CHOPPING them FINELY. YOu do not have to strain the peppers if you follow the instructions and FINELY CHOP 4 cups of assorted peppers. RED/YELLOW/Green combinations make it really pretty. When using pour 1/2 pint jar of jelly over a softened brick of cream cheese that is on a pretty plate, serve with assorted crackers that do not have added flavors. ENJOY just DON'T blend the peppers!
Great Recipe. The last reviewer is correct, you need two boxes of fruit pectin for it be be firn,
I loved this jelly! I hate runny jelly and after reading other reviews about adding an additional pack of Pectin, or not... I opted to make this recipe with 1 and a half packs. I also let it boil for about 10 minutes. Consistancy was excellent, just they way I like it! It was delicious... will definately make again!
Once combined with all the suggestions, this was outstanding! 1) Boiled for two minutes instead of the suggested one. 2) Kept the 5 cup limit of peppers, but used a mix of red and green bell, banana, jalapeno, and for a kick, one nalaga jokia! Had it on a bagel with cream cheese this morning and it was OUTSTANDING! The jelly was perfectly set, not too firm, not runny or "weeping." Will definitely be using this recipe again!
First of all, let me say that I really like this recipe and will be using it regularly during canning season. But now for the tweeking. After making several batches of this recipe, I've determined that for my tastes, 1/3 cup jalapenos and 1/3 cup banana peppers and the remainder an equal mix of red, green, and yellow bells is about right; and I'm a mild salsa kinda gal. I also added 1/2 tsp salt. As for the set/not set question, my experience is that using SureJell the recipe is perfect. Using a cheaper brand that I got on sale (Mrs. Wages. Yeah, I'd never heard of it either, but it was half the price.) I needed one box plus half an ounce to get a good set. Who knew there would be such a difference from one brand to another? I plan on giving some of mine as Christmas gifts.
I work at a well known restaurant where we make our own pepper jelly. I tried this and its great!!! Goes well with duck.
I always double the pectin and let it boil a bit longer to be on the safe side. This recipe is AWESOME!!!! Also, I use all kinds of peppers-whatever I pick from the garden-hot and spicey every time!
Used a very similar recipe but had 6 1/2 cups sugar. Set up perfectly but the peppers did float to the top. When I opened them to serve I mixed the peppers and they stayed mixed.
Excellent base recipe. I used 2 green bell peppers, 2 red bell peppers to make 4 cups total. I used 6 serrano and 3 jalapeno peppers to make 1 1/2 cups total. Also, it needs to have a box and 1/2 of Sure jell or 1 1/2 pks of liquid pectin We could not wait very long and my husband and I ate 1 jar in about 3 hours. Just yummy with cream cheese, chips or crackers. Such a quick appetizer for company too. It truly is addicting!
This is great tasting pepper jelly and I get raves with it. The only problem is it did not set up. Next time I will do as others have mentioned and use 2 packages of powdered pectin.
This is addicting on cream cheese with crackers! The recipe worked perfectly for me, yielding a jelly that is slightly softer than common jelly recipes, but to put over the cheese, you won't want it any more jelled. Try it, it's fantastic!
Great recipe. I did listen to one reviewer who had said to use 2 packs pectin, which I did. Jelled beautiful.
More sweet than flavorful.
I halved this recipe but still used a full pack of pectin. The jelly set up nicely. It wasn't spicy enough for my taste so next time I will add more jalapenos. Other than that, it's a great recipe. Even my husband who had claimed he didn't like pepper jelly liked it.
Although spicy is not my taste I have friends here at work that love it, so I attempted this recipe as secret santa gifts. I used 3 jalapeno's and 1/2 tsp. of cayenne pepper and although it has a bit of a bite, it wasn't too hot, even for me. For the spicy palate I would add more heat! I did strain the peppers in cheesecloth because of some of the reviews mentioning gel problems, but a bit too much! I ended up having to add some water. I also used 2 pkg. of pectin. Mine gelled very well, actually I'd like it less gelled. Overall, not a bad recipe. Thanks!
Just made this yesterday, and it was my first ever attempt at canning or making jelly and it turned out great. I used a variety of hot peppers from my garden, anchos, anaheims, jalapenos and 4 habeneros. I even added 2t of ceyenne pepper flakes for some added spice. I didn't add any sweet peppers at all. I used pomonas pectin, and it jelled up perfectly, it's actually a little too firm once it's been in the fridge. Of course I had to figure out how my pectin to add since it doesn't work exactly the same as other pectins. I also probably should have reduced the amount of sugar since not as much is needed with pomonas, and I would have liked the jelly to be spicier. I'll try it again with more habeneros and less sugar.
I used 3oz. Liquid pectin and patted dry all peppers. I also used 1/2 C white vinegar and 1/2 C fresh lemon juice. As I wanted a spicier jelly I used 4 large jalapeño peppers, 2 Serrano peppers, and 1/2 sweet green pepper to measure 1 and 1/2 C green pepper mixture. I seeded only half the hot peppers and it was perfect for my family. I used the same amount of sugar and followed instructions for liquid pectin. Twice a success!! Made 6 half pints.
Delicious. I used all red peppers because they were a good buy.
I just made this recipe today. Peper Jelly is the only thing I can every year. With that said, I used this recipe because it called for powdered pectin and I normally use liquid pectin. I have never used powdered pectin until today. Of course I changed a few things...First of all, I used only jalapeno pepper, 2lbs. I removed most of the seeds but left some for a little heat. Next, put all the peppers in my food processor with half the vinegar. Then I added the pepper mixture to my large stock pot with the remaining vinegar and added one box, 1.75 oz, of the powder pectin. The rest of the recipe I followed to the "T" with the exception of doubling the other ingredients...WITH THE EXPECTATION IF THE PECTIN...I only used the 1.75 oz box. I have read that some other users cant get their jelly to set. Mine worked perfect! I think the key that might be getting missed is that when you add the sugar, make sure it returns to a full boil. It takes a little while for the mixture to return to a boil. DO NOT add the sugar and let it sit for one minute...get it back to boiling. Considering that I doubled the recipe but used a single recipe amount of pectin and it worked...I think this recipe is great! I think I actually like the powder form better then the liquid. This jelly is delicious with some cream cheese and crackers. It's a great appetizer to have for the holidays when you have guests over.
Tried it, LOVED it!! People: CHECK YOUR PECTIN! If it is expired (out-of-date), Don't Use It.
Made this recipe with my mom and sister this summer. It has become a huge hit with my family and anytime we go to a party we are asked to bring our hot pepper jelly! We've also given this jelly as gifts to friends and family. This will be something we do together for years to come. We were very happy with the consistency and flavor of the jelly.
love it!! i double it everytime!... the only change is a use all red peppers, no green.
This recipe turns out with a sweeter flavor vs. spicy. I made another batch with "hotter" peppers and it was quite good.
great recipe but we tweaked it a bit after reading the reviews. no problem setting up and has a fantastic flavor. add to recipe half another pkg of sure jel and 1 Tbsp lemon juice. peppers we used were minced, de-veined and seeded- 2 c bells, 2 c jalepenos, and 1 c cowhorns. rich pepper flavor and not too hot. awesome over pork chops
I've made this recipe three times now due to an overabundance of cowhorn and cayenne peppers in the garden, and its been great each time. I have had absolutely no issue with it no setting up...though the second batch did take almost 2 days to set. (I drained this batch so as to have a more clear jelly, though, so I figure this might have affected the set). I have cut the sugar by a bit over half each time, as I like my jelly hotter - and less sweet. TIP - if you want it to be hotter - leave in more seeds.
anyone who has this not set should simply switch to Pomona brand pectin and use about 3 tsp calcium water and 2 1/2 tsp pectin. Pomona gives you much better instructions and I have not ever had a jelly or jam not set. You can thank me later ;-)
I used fewer jalapenos because we like a little nip but not real hot. This is great. I have it on toast almost every morning. I am already on my second recipe. Great on Cream Cheese and crackers as an hor doerve.
This made a very pretty batch of pepper jelly. I made with two boxes which made this too thick for my liking so I will make again with one box only. I chopped the peppers with a pampered chef chopper - it does it quickly without causing too much juice. I also will use more hot peppers and less bell to create a little more heat. Thanks for the recipe. Made again 9-24-10 and only used one box as recipe indicated. By next day it had jelled very nicely. Chopped again with hand chopper which caused very little juice. This is a keeper.
This is a very good recipe. I loved it. The first time I made it I added 1 1/2 boxes of pectin after reading the reviews. But that was too much. It was too stiff but had an excellent flavor. So the second time I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect. I don't believe the people whose jelly didn't set let it boil for the minute. It has to be at a hard boil while you are stirring for a solid minute. Thanks for sharing.
Will teach me not to read the reviews, jelly not setting like it should. See how time treats it, but it should have set by now!!
made this for the first time! followed others reviews as I always do. I doubled the recipe (and the powdered pectin) so yes...four pkgs for a double batch! I also boiled for a min or two longer than stated! turned out PERFECT! and I am NOT an experienced canner at all!
This recipe needs 3 boxes of pectin to set
Fantastic Taste! This was my first jelly-making experience. Since a lot of reviewers said the jelly did not set up properly, I decided that instead of doubling the pectin I would use less of the other ingredients. I ended up with about 2.5-3 cups of finely chopped peppers, and used the whole 1 c cider vinegar and 5 c white sugar. This caused my jelly to be a little over-jelled for my preference. Next time I'll actually try the recipe the way it is written. Very great taste though!
This recipe is so versatile. My family loves it with Grilled Boneless Pork, on Baked Chicken, or on good ole cornbread. Yum!
Best served over cream cheese on crackers. We personally found this recipe to be a little too sweet.
This is a favourite of everyone who tries it and I grow a variety of peppers so I can put aside lots for gifts. I process it a little differently and get a perfect set every time and minimal floating of the peppers. I use a food processor to chop the peppers fine, let it sit for 5 minutes and then drain any liquid. I put the sugar, peppers and apple cider vinegar in a heavy pot at maximum heat and stir until it is to a full, foamy boil. I stir for an additional minute, remove from heat and then stir in the liquid pectin. I stir and skim foam for 5 or 6 minutes and then pour it into the jars. I use Certo liquid pectin. It has never failed me!
Very good and pretty. I too strained the peppers after they'd been chopped up (I food processed them) and used 2 pkg pectin (liquid). it's very pretty and has set up nicely. Good flavour.
Great recipe. I used 2-1.75 oz packs of jell and a full cup of jalapeños. Everything jelled and I almost got the heat I wanted
Wonderful an Easy recipe. So good, everyone is always asking for another jar. I always use Low sugar pectin and it sets up oerfectly everytime!
This is great! I too used 2 pkgs of pectin but wow it is better than what I purchased in the stores.
I only gave it 4 stars because, as others noted, it did not set. Well when given lemons make lemonade came to mind. As a thick syrup it mixes easily with soft cream cheese for a great dip. I used it the other night on a pork loin. When it was a few minutes from being done I glazed it with the syrup and have received great feedback. I used serrano peppers due to the abundant production of my single plant. ready to put some more up as a syrup and then maybe add pectin and make some jelly.
I listened to the other reviewers. I used my food processor (which made it really easy), but then put in a mess drainer and pushed a lot of the liquid out. Then I took a handful and gave it another squeeze. Instead of vinegar, I used Riesling wine. I processed half and then trying in inverting method. Also, I'm wondering if people realize that a rolling boil, is not just a boil, but when you stir it, the liquid continues to boil. My consistency is great!
I just made two batches. Each time I had some mild and some hotter peppers but I did increase the amount of total hot peppers to 3/4 cup and subtracted the amount from the total bell peppers. I added a half clove of minced garlic to each and to one batch I added about a tablespoon of freshly grated ginger. Both batches turned out great. I really like the ginger flavor as a change of pace. The loose gel is nice for using with soft cheeses as you don't have to spread it.
Wonderful stuff. I had no problem with it setting up. Make sure you bring it to a FULL ROLLING BOIL before starting to count time. If you have never done jelly before, you may not know that isn't just when it starts bubbling, but when it is white and foamy on top. I also chopped my peppers by hand. I used mostly Hungarian wax peppers, and then used regular bell peppers to bring my total amount of peppers to 4 cups. Can't wait to get some bagels and cream cheese to eat with this.
