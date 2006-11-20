Hot Pepper Jelly

Enjoy this spicy treat on crackers with cream cheese. It also makes a festive holiday appetizer.

By ranger1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sterilize 6 (8 ounce) canning jars and lids according to manufacturer's instructions. Heat water in a hot water canner.

  • Place red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and jalapeno peppers in a large saucepan over high heat. Mix in vinegar and fruit pectin. Stirring constantly, bring mixture to a full rolling boil. Quickly stir in sugar. Return to full rolling boil, and boil exactly 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and skim off any foam.

  • Quickly ladle jelly into sterile jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the tops. Cover with flat lids, and screw on bands tightly.

  • Place jars in rack, and slowly lower jars into canner. The water should cover the jars completely, and should be hot but not boiling. Bring water to a boil, and process for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 22.5g; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
