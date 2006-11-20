Hot Pepper Jelly

Just made this jelly today and it is fantastic. First let me say this is my second attempt to make jelly. The first was a strawberry last month and it also turned out great. Second I am 42 year old male. So if I can do it, anybody can its that easy. After reading the reviews I did make a couple changes. first I used the jalapeno peppers with the seeds and all as I tend to like things with a little more heat. Next I used 1.5 packs of Sure-Jell pectin per some of the reviews. I also boiled the liquid 2 minutes instead of 1 per the reviews and pressed as much liquid out of the chopped peppers as I could(I used a food processor). There was a lot of liquid and as I didnt have any type of cloth I put the peppers into a coffee filter and squeezed it out. Now for other newbies, I thought I missed something and went back to check recipe.4 cps peppers/ pectin and 1cp vinegar didnt look right in pan but it will come to a boil. Then adding 5 cups of sugar I never thought it would be any where near a liquid state much less come to another boil but it did I also added 15 drops of green food coloring for appearance. I followed the rest of the directions to the letter and it set and looks great and the taste is outstanding. The kids were a bit optimistic to try a jelly made with PEPPERS! after watching me make it but after I got them to try it they love it too. I WILL be making more very soon. I got the (6) 8oz jars and about 1/4 of another I put in the fridge. IT DIDNT LAST THE NIGHT!