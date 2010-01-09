Pineapple Upside-Down Cake VII

I made this cake with a twist. I followed the recipe for the first cake and it was a synch and came right out of the cast iron pan and looked great. I did add a teaspoon to the cake batter for a bit more flavor though. I then put it into the freezer while baking a second cake minus the cherries and pineapple slices. I then put that cake into the freezer as well. I took a quart of vanilla bean ice cream and softened it up a bit. I used a spring pan that was the same size as the cast iron to make a 1” round ice cream filler. I placed the spring pan into a cold deep freezer to harden it back up again. I then took the second cake that was lacking the pineapple slices and cherries and placed it on my cake plate. I then took the ice cream round and put it on top of the cake. Too get the ice cream round freed from the bottom of the spring pan use some warn water in the sink to softened it up. Fill the sink with one inch and set it in it for a few seconds. Put the first layer with the ice cream back into the freezer for 30 minutes. Take the base cake and ice cream back out and place the completed layer with pineapple rings and cherries on top of the base. No need to smooth out the edges too much and put the cake back into the freezer. Make another batch of the brown sugar and butter glaze but bring it to a boil and add some cinnamon. Let it cool for a few minutes, I say about 5 is enough. Take the cake back out of the freezer and pour the glaze over the top of the cake. Place the ca