Pineapple Upside-Down Cake VII

988 Ratings
  • 5 775
  • 4 158
  • 3 30
  • 2 20
  • 1 5

This pineapple upside down cake is made in an iron skillet. It's quick, easy and so beautiful.

By Anne

Gallery
347 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9 or 10 inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter over medium high heat in the iron skillet. Remove from the heat and sprinkle the brown sugar evenly to cover the butter. Next, arrange pineapple rings around the bottom of the pan, one layer deep. Place a maraschino cherry into the center of each pineapple ring. Prepare the cake mix as directed by the manufacturer, substitute some of the pineapple juice for some of the liquid in the directions. Pour the batter over the pineapple layer.

    Advertisement

  • Bake as directed by the cake mix directions. Cool for 10 minutes, then carefully turn out onto a plate. Do not let the cake cool too much or it will be stuck to the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 61.8g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 346.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022