Pineapple Upside-Down Cake VII
This pineapple upside down cake is made in an iron skillet. It's quick, easy and so beautiful.
This pineapple upside down cake is made in an iron skillet. It's quick, easy and so beautiful.
Made this in a 9x13 pan and it came out looking so impressive! My family said it not only looked better than the ones in the bakery...it tasted a million times better! I used a yellow cake mix since that's what I had on hand and it was awesome.Read More
I had some problems with this recipe. First off, how big of an iron skillet has everyone got!?! Mine is 9" and I had enough cake batter to make nearly a dozen cupcakes after I'd put what I needed into the upside-down cake. I was glad I followed another reviewer's suggestion to put a cookie sheet under the cake while it baked because butter and sugar bubbled up and over the edges and would have been a mess in the oven. When I flipped the cake over onto my platter, there was a crust of still crystalized brown sugar all over the top, it never dissolved, so I think the amount of brown sugar called for is too much (and I only used 1 cup!). The cake mix makes it too sweet also. All in all, it was edible, but I think I'll keep looking.Read More
Made this in a 9x13 pan and it came out looking so impressive! My family said it not only looked better than the ones in the bakery...it tasted a million times better! I used a yellow cake mix since that's what I had on hand and it was awesome.
Yum! I used a Duncan Hines Pineapple Surpreme instead of white cake and subbed the juice for the water and OMG. Make SURE you make it in a cast iron pot. It makes a BEAUTIFUL cake... and it was wonderful! My family wants this again already, I just made it 3 days ago!!!
I do not have an iron skillet, so I made it in a regular 9 by 13 cake pan and it was fantastic.
Tips: Daub your pineapple dry or you'll have a semi soggy cake. Daub your cherries dry or you'll have red stain on your cake. Substitute ALL (or as much as you have on hand) water for pineapple juice. Add small pineapple chunks (daubed dry) and a dash of vanilla to your batter. Use salted butter if at all possible. It adds a nice contrast to the heavy sugar. Add a dash of cinnamon atop your brown sugar. And believe it or not, pear halves make an excellent accompaniment to the pineapple rings in this cake. Lastly, use a cast iron skillet if possible. This makes a great subtle crust.
Excellent basic recipe. I did not have an iron skillet so I used a 9x13 baking pan. Instead of sliced pineapples I used crushed pineapples then placed cherries on the pineapples. This was the first time I ever tried to make a pineapple upside down cake and it was great! A lot easier than I thought it would be. Thank you for this recipe.
I just made this this morning to bring with me to a picnic after an exercise class. (Yes, I know, not the healthiest choice for a dessert!) Each of the ladies took a second helping and asked me for the recipe! I chopped up the leftover fresh pineapple that I had grilled as a side dish last night in lieu of the canned variety. Because I did not have any pineapple juice to use in the cake mix, I used half water and half rum (~1/3 cup rum for a total of 2/3 c. liquid). This added a very nice "adult" flavor. I used a yellow cake mix and skipped the cherries. Next time I might add some pecans to the bottom before baking. Did require about an extra 10-15 minutes to bake.
Wow...this is GREAT! So easy ! I used a 13 inch Cast Iron skillet, (well seasoned) to prevent sticking. The cake came out about 2 inches thick. I increased butter to 1-1/4 sticks and used all pineapple juice to substitute the water. My son and his friends devoured this cake. Making two, next time. A keeper for sure. Thanks Anne.
I made this for a luncheon, and it turned out fabulous. My mother-in-law called it the best she had ever eaten. No one would know that it was a mix! I used a yellow cake mix, like others suggested. Also, I used a 10 inch iron skillet, but still didn't fit all of the batter in- maybe 3/4. I also like to use pineapple tidbits instead of rings- more pineapple flavor in each slice. Thanks!
A ten-inch cast iron pan is NOT big enough. It overflowed a little and took almost an hour to bake, checking every 10 minutes past the expected 30 minutes. However, the next day I made in cupcake tins (24) for another event, and they turned out beautiful and were one of the best desserts at the event. For cupcakes: Mix the melted butter and brown sugar and cook a few minutes stirring constantly. Make sure to grease cups well before filling (I used spray/Pam). Put a little less than 1 TBSP. of brown sugar mix in bottom of well greased cups, place the pineapple slice into the cup so it's evenly mushed in (it will come up the sides a bit), place cherry in middle, fill with batter (3/4ths full). Bake as directed on box (I switched the pans on the racks halfway through baking). Let cool 5 minutes (be precise on this or they will stick or be too runny). Run butter knife around each cup to loosen, place cookie sheet on top of cupcake tin. Invert, jiggle, and voila. Use spatula to transfer cupcakes to serving platter. Use same cookie sheet to invert 2nd pan of cupcakes.
My husband requested a pinaeapple upside down cake for his birthday and I was so glad I picked this one. He told me that it was the best he has ever had (and I am not known for my good cooking). I didn't have a cast iron skillet, so I just used a 9x13 pan and I used a pineapple cake mix instead of white. Maybe it was all the butter in the topping, but it was a very moist cake.
YUM!!! This was so good and SO easy. I didn't have a problem with the cake running over but it did stick a bit to the cast iron skillet. Next time I'll try using no-stick spray. I made this for my mom's birthday and she and the rest of the family enjoyed it!
I had some problems with this recipe. First off, how big of an iron skillet has everyone got!?! Mine is 9" and I had enough cake batter to make nearly a dozen cupcakes after I'd put what I needed into the upside-down cake. I was glad I followed another reviewer's suggestion to put a cookie sheet under the cake while it baked because butter and sugar bubbled up and over the edges and would have been a mess in the oven. When I flipped the cake over onto my platter, there was a crust of still crystalized brown sugar all over the top, it never dissolved, so I think the amount of brown sugar called for is too much (and I only used 1 cup!). The cake mix makes it too sweet also. All in all, it was edible, but I think I'll keep looking.
I made this to take to a friend's house for dessert. It was a HUGE hit! I had never made a pineapple upside down cake before,but you can bet I'll be making more of them. I poured some coconut rum over the pineapple slices and let soak a while, then I used the rum/pineapple juice as most of my liquid for the cake; using about 1/4 c. water only. This cake was moist yet fluffy and the brown sugar made a nice crunchy topping. I was a little nervous about getting the cake out of my iron skillet, but it popped right out.
Followed this to a T, but in an 9x11 pan, I added an additional ring of pineapple and cherry. I can say hang on to your hats ladies and grab a glass of milk. It was very rich with brown sugar sweetness, it will knock your eye balls back a few times. It was delish. I can say I might reduce to 1 cup of brown sugar next go around. But it is very good. And the pineapple flavor totally comes through in the cake mix its self. This was fast and easy to make and can be a great staple in my house. It's a recipe I'd make again, hands down.
I ATE THE WHOLE CAKE MYSELF!!!! Just kidding, but I thought about it! I added a bit o cinnamon in the mix like another poster and sprinkled a light layer of coconut on the "bottom/top" with the pineapple rings. I used my trusty 12 inch GRIZWOLD iron skillet. (I love cooking with cast iron, especially cakes and breads, try it too for the BEST cornbread) This recipe is right on! The best Pineapple Upside-Down Cake ever! Now at all of our family get togethers, I'm the go to guy for the "secret recipe" P/A upside dwn cake! Thank you. I'll add a pic of our next one. Cya, m
Used my grandmothers 11 in iron skillet. Used some of the pineapple juice with the water. I also used a Duncan Hines Yellow cake mix. Baked one hour. It was consumed in three hours. Thank you.
This was very good with a few modifications. Instead of using a whole stick of butter I used 6 TBSP, and only 3/4C sugar instead of the full amount called for. I used a yellow cake mix, and substituted applesauce for the oil in the recipe (some mixes have low fat modifications right on them). A 10" cast iron skillet worked perfectly with no overflow. It did take 45-50 minutes to bake. What a fun, different cake for my daughters birthday! We all loved it!
I don't have an iron skillet so i used regular cake pan .I followed the recipe exactly, the taste was great but my only problem was the recipe didn't mention to use light brown sugar and i used what i'd dark brown sugar and after took it out of oven and turned it upside down it was really dark not burned ,plus i added a tsp of cinnamon as one of the reviewers mentioned which cause it to be more dark, you need to use light brown sugar for this recipe so the beautiful golden color and arrangement of pineapple rings appear nicely.
Simple and Easy! Gotta love that! Def. a keeper.
Yummy, yum, yum! Whatever you do, DO NOT forego the cast iron skillet if you can help it. That is without a doubt the secret ingredient, as it makes a crisp and gooey "crust" of the butter and brown sugar that was everyone's favorite part. (In fact, next time I'm going to try one of those iron cornbread skillets that looks like a pre-cut pie so that every slice will have that crust all the way around!) I used only 1c brown sugar because I was scared it would be too sweet, but I'll use all the brown sugar next time. Any kind of pineapple will do (I used chunk), and if you don't like maraschino cherries (like me) or don't have them, just leave them out! I like this cake with yellow cake and used Foxy's "Yellow Cake Made From Scratch" instead of a white cake mix. Thanks SO much, Anne! My dad said it's exactly like his mom used to make, and that's the ultimate compliment!
First off let me say that my southern born & bred gramma wouldn't be too happy if she knew I was using this recipe instead of her own. She would be proud tho that this recipe called for a cast iron pan. The southern way to make this cake is in a cast iron pan, just like my gramma made hers. Secondly, this is a FABULOUS pineapple upside down cake. SO good and moist and sorry gramma, SO easy to make! I still use my gramma's recipe but when time is an issue, I use this recipe. I used a yellow cake mix! came out beautiful!
LOVED IT!!! Delicious recipe! The only thing that I changed was that I used crushed pineapples and (as other reviewers suggested) I used the juice from the can of pineapples instead of water in the cake mix. One last thing, I used pineapple flavored cake instead of white cake. My husband said this was the best dessert I have ever made!
Delicious! I used a 12" skillet and it was perfect for the amt of cake batter and made a nice large cake. Followed recipe as directed except I used yellow cake mix and I also put pecans around the middle pineapple ring and along the edge. Pretty. I think 10 minutes was a bit too long to cool before turning out onto serving platter because the pineapple and sugar stuck, and I had to manually put them back on the cake. Next time I'll try maybe 5 minutes. At any rate it still looked pretty and my MIL said it was the best pineapple upside-down cake she's ever eaten. If I do say so myself, it was delicious! Will definitely make again!!!
Awesome! Used pineapple juice to replace some of the water and yellow cake mix. Baked in a 12" iron skillet for 50 minutes. Turned out perfect!
I have been a member of Allrecipes for 3 years and this is the first recipe that I have ever reviewed, It is FANTASTIC. I am not a fan of PUDCake but this really is good, especially warm from the oven. I think that the secret to taking the box taste awy is mixing well then letting the batter rest to disperse the bubbles. Also bake a little longer than the box says.
Great recipe! First time I attempted a pineapple upside down cake and we loved it! I am not a great baker, many failed dense baked goods in the past. I love that it used a box mix (I actually used Pillsbury white funfetti if you can believe it and it was still awesome!) and I did add a touch of coconut extract, just less than 1 teaspoon and it was delicious. I used all of the reserved juice which was just less than 1 cup so I had to add just a touch of water for the mix. I was worried it would be too pineappley and sweet, but it was great. I don't have cast iron, I just used my largest oven safe skillet, no sticking at all. I did cook it almost 45 minutes, used the toothpick test. Great presentation out of the pan with the dome shape and I flipped it out onto a large platter no problem. The brown sugar kind of carmelized at the bottom edge and was my favorite part, make sure to draw the butter up the sides of the pan and then put the sugar there too. When I make it next time I'll decrease the butter and probably the brown sugar too, it was almost mushy there was so much so I'm sure we won't miss those calories. Perhaps if you used a 13x9 pan you would need more to create a nice thick layer though since you have more surface area on the bottom. Definitely keeping this recipe and at least I know I can do this cake right!
I prepared this exactly how it is written(the only way to rate it I believe) and it turned out perfect!! I will definitely be making it again. It did take longer to bake then what was listed on the cake mix package. It took about 45-50 minutes. Well worth the wait!!
What a hit!!!! Made it in a 9X13 pan instead of the castiron. I also used a yellow cake mix instead of white and used only the pineapple juice instead of water in the cake box instructions. Thanks to all for your suggestions.
This was excellent but I made some changes. I had a white cake mix to use up & worried based on others' reviews since so many changed to yellow cake mix; that fear was unfounded because it turned out great with white cake mix. I exchanged ALL the water in the cake for pineapple juice/syrup from one can of pineapple slices and one can of crushed pineapple (which I pressed thru a strainer to get the juice from). I also added two tablespoons melted butter to the cake batter. The baking time took about ten minutes longer. I increased the butter in the bottom of the pan to one full stick and was generous with my brown sugar measurements too. After all -- it's the bottom layer (that becomes the top part) that everyone loves most. More IS more in that case -- I would have been disappointed if I had used less. I also added about three tablespoons of pineapple juice to the butter and brown sugar mixture in the bottom of the pan. This turned out wonderfully in a 9 x 13 pan with pineapple rings and cherries in the middle. I cannot imagine or even advise trying this in a skillet. WHY? It will go further, cook faster, fit better and look nicer in a 9 x 13. Thanks for the recipe. It'll make for a great dessert tonight when my mom comes for dinner (I had a piece early for quality control purposes only). ;)
WARNING! Do NOT use a iron skillet less than 10 inches!!! I had a kitchen disaster when I used an 8 inch skillet. You may say..well...use common sense, but in cas anyone else may only have a smaller skillet beware! I managed to slavage about 1/3 of the cake and after scouping out the pure soup center and finish the outer circle in my toaster oven (on conv. baking for 10 min.(, the remaining cake was very delicious. Next time I will use my larger iron skillet because the taste was quite good!
this came out great! would totally make again. I used vanilla cake mix and substituted all the water for pineapple juice. I baked it in a 9X13 pan.
One more suggestion to clarify this recipe. The baking instructions on the cake mix really don't work for this because you are putting a whole cake mix in a 9-inch skillet. I found it worked to bake at 350 for 35 minutes, then lower the temperature to 325 for ten minutes. With that adjustment, I had a very good result. Without lowering the temp, the outside would have over-baked before the center was done. Served this to guests with vanilla ice cream last night and it was delicious and beautiful. For those that had overflow from a 9-inch skillet, I think it's worth pointing out that the height of the sides/walls of skillets also vary. Mine was about 2-1/4 inches. Hope others find this information to be helpful.
I personally am not a big fan of pineapple but I was making Mock Lobster and had to open a can of pineapple. So what the heck! I did not use our cast iron skillet as my husband did not properly season it (again) after using. I used 2 pie pans. I also used 1/2 pineapple juice and 1/2 water (ran low). I didn't have the cherries (but figured it was just for show/fluff). I added vanilla pudding to the cake mix to make sure it wasn't dry to taste. I made 1 with the pineapple and also made one w/o; but the one w/o I used cinnamon-brown sugar butter and then coated it with the brown sugar.... YUMMY
After reading the reviews about the cake not fitting, I put the recipe in 2 pans. I divided the butter & brown sugar into 1/3 and 2/3, and used 8" and 10" skillets. I cut the rings in half and arranged them 'pinwheel style'. the batter filled each pan about 2/3 full. At 350, the small one took 30 minutes, and the large one about 36. My friend was thrilled to take the small one home!
This was a very good cake. It took me about 15 minutes longer to bake then what the box called for. I subsituted apple sauce for the oil and used 1 cup of pineapple juice from the canned pineapples. I used yellow cake mix also. I made it in a 8x8" glass dish but should have made it in a 9x13in dish. So now I have another excuse to make this cake. :)
I had made yesterday to take to the family 4th of July bbq/pool party. Its summery, right?! I didn't feel like pulling out the cast iron skillet and made them in 2 9" round tins. Worked like a charm! I ended up using the Dunkin Heinz Butter cake mix and it turned out wonderful. The few tweaks made - 9" round cake tins, rubbed with a little butter. Layered as follows: brown sugar, pineapple rings, cherry in each pineapple ring, 1/8 - 1/4 cup coconut flakes (divided between the 2 tins). I was planning on using the pineapple juice in place of the water for the cake mix, but I spaced on it. I did add a few tablespoons to the mix afterwards anyway. I think it helped the cake turn out extra moist, but not soggy. Plus, it gave it that extra punch of pineapple flavor. Baked per the cake mix directions, adding about 5-10 extra minutes on the cook time. When done baking, I let it cool for a few minutes and then turned it out onto a clear glass serving platter. Looked perfect and tasted fantastic!! I'll be making another set this weekend for another pool party bbq! :)
I followed the recipe to the letter with one important difference--instead of pineapples, I used PEACHES. The cake turned out light, airy, not overly sweet and was the perfect way to end my Christmas dinner party.
Good...mmmph...cake. I've made this cake 4-5 times with various cake mixes-- white, yellow, butter -- otherwise, as directed. Always turns out great. So simple yet so satisfying; especially with fresh whipped cream.
I used 9x11 pan it was super moist. I used dunkin Hines moist pineapple supreme cake. Make this for a birthday at work it was gone in 60 secs. Great easy recipe. Will try next with cast iron skillet.
I made this cake with a twist. I followed the recipe for the first cake and it was a synch and came right out of the cast iron pan and looked great. I did add a teaspoon to the cake batter for a bit more flavor though. I then put it into the freezer while baking a second cake minus the cherries and pineapple slices. I then put that cake into the freezer as well. I took a quart of vanilla bean ice cream and softened it up a bit. I used a spring pan that was the same size as the cast iron to make a 1” round ice cream filler. I placed the spring pan into a cold deep freezer to harden it back up again. I then took the second cake that was lacking the pineapple slices and cherries and placed it on my cake plate. I then took the ice cream round and put it on top of the cake. Too get the ice cream round freed from the bottom of the spring pan use some warn water in the sink to softened it up. Fill the sink with one inch and set it in it for a few seconds. Put the first layer with the ice cream back into the freezer for 30 minutes. Take the base cake and ice cream back out and place the completed layer with pineapple rings and cherries on top of the base. No need to smooth out the edges too much and put the cake back into the freezer. Make another batch of the brown sugar and butter glaze but bring it to a boil and add some cinnamon. Let it cool for a few minutes, I say about 5 is enough. Take the cake back out of the freezer and pour the glaze over the top of the cake. Place the ca
Great recipe! Will be making this many, many times more! It was a huge hit! I did follow others advice by using PAM to coat the pan and a yellow cake mix. I also soaked the pineapple rings in rum for 1 hour for the "adult" version. Using the drained pineapple juice and water to get the right amount of liquid for the mix added alot. Easy, Pretty and soooo Good. You cannot go wrong with this recipe. I served with fresh whipped cream.
I made two of these for Valentines Day, one for my Dad, one for my Sister. My mom used to make them for us years ago. It was exactly like hers. It was wonderful and moist, especially because I used the wrong measuring cup and put in a 1/2 cup of oil instead of 1/3 like the cake box said. It took about 45 minutes at 350 degrees in my 12 inch Cast Iron Skillet. Great Recipe, Thanks! *Added on 2-17-07 my Dad and my sister said it was perfect. My sisters co-workers want the recipe. It was kind of hard for her not to share since I took it up to her workplace.
I don't think you could go wrong with this recipe. It is very forgiving. I used chunk pineapple, and pineapple cake mix with pineapple juice instead of water. I also sprinkled pecans over the pineapple. I used a 9x13 pan or a little smaller becaue that's all I have. It turned out great. It is very pretty when it is turned over. Looks very impressive. Everyone loved it. I may try another cake mix next time, but I will definitely make again. Thanks for the great recipe.
wow o wow! couldnt have been easier or tastier! i subsituted all the water you were sapose to put in for pineapple juice. its amazing!
I used the Pineapple Supreme cake mix and a combo of the drained pineapple juice and pineapple rum for the water. I use an 11 inch cast iron skillet and the presentation is always lovely. And it stays super moist, too!
This came out perfect. I must admit, I was skeptical. I was afraid it would burn on the bottom before it cooked all the way through, but I was wrong. It worked out well.
Yum! Quick, easy, and wonderfully old-fashioned. I have my grandmother's cast iron skillet; she is 97. I bet my skillet has seen its share of pineapple upside down cake over the years and this recipe did not disappoint. I needed to bake about 40 minutes in my oven. It fluffed up but did not run over.
Ihave a large iron skillet and doubled the recipe. Was one of the most popular cakes I have made. So much so I made two in one week and passed on the recipe 5 times. This is so simple to make. Remember if you double the recipe for a large skillet, double the baking time. GP
Moist and tasty. I used an iron skillet with a 9" base and used up all the batter. The cake rose over the pan but there was no spill, no mess. It did take longer to bake than the box instructions, I think it took me about 45 - 50 minutes (toothpick doneness). And per suggestion I used just 3/4 c. sugar so the sweetness was just right. Thank you for teaching me this recipe.
This recipe was great! The cake was beautiful and it was very easy to make. I used reduced sugar cake mix and replaced the water with pineapple juice, and I used applesauce instead of oil - it tasted great!
I had purchased a pineapple that wasn't quite sweet enough, and there was a stray cake mix in the pantry, so I helped my daughter make this cake. She'd never heard of pineapple upside-down cake, and was skeptical that she would like it! After it was cooled and sliced, she said, "Why haven't we ever made this before?" It doesn't get much easier, and it was the perfect ending to a family pool-side afternoon. And a perfect way to use up a rather bland pineapple, too!
It was soggy and too sweet! however it does look pretty.
AMAZING! I used a super juicy fresh pinapple, cored, quartered, and cut into 3/8" slices. Then used canned pineapple juice in the mix (I always keep those small cans of pineapple juice in my pantry for adding to glazes). I placed the pineapple slices in concentric circles (fitting in several cherries) and it was beautiful and super juicy with a great pineapple flavor. I highly recomend using fresh fruit in this recipe! I always make desserts to share and this was one of the best received ever. Everyone wanted more...even those who are usually non dessert eaters!******Tried it with canned pineapple, not nearly half as good!
I was leery of making this since I have never made an upside down cake before. However it turned out great! My grandparents really raved and wanted more. Ma and pa wont share so now I have to make two when I bake this!
This cake is awesome! It is sooo easy and good. I replaced the water in the cake directions with pineapple juice and used a yellow cake mix
Today was my second time to make this. It is wonderful. My tweaks: I melt a stick and a half of butter with 1 1/2 cup to 2 cups brown sugar in a sauce pan. Spray cooking spray in my cast iron skillet and then wipe with a paper towel, then pour in brown sugar mixture. I used pineaple rings and crushed pineapple for the topping. Cool for FIVE minutes, go around with the edge with a butter knife and "perfection"!!!!
I love this recipe.I do because it is easy and to me fun to do!Other people might not like it,but I sure do. P.S.I love it so much because I'm a kid!
I LOVE this recipe.....I used yellow cake instead of the white, added 1/4 cup of pineapple juice to replace the water and a cap full of vanilla extract in the cake batter. FANTASTIC!!!!!
Delicious cake! Came out better than ones I have made from scratch. I used a 10 inch cake pan instead of a skillet and it worked beautifully. I will definitely make this again.
I usually dont like this kind of cake but my boyfriend insisted on having pineapple upside down for his birthday. I hated the ones from the box so I tried this one. I loved it! He loved! Everyone loved it!! I already bought the ingredients to make another (no special occasion need) Thanks!!!!
I made a double batch for a large layer cake for the office. I used yellow cake mix and the pineapple juice instead of the water called for on the box. I was a half cup short on the juice so I supplemented it with water. I also added 1 packge of vanilla instant pudding and 1/2 cup melted butter. OMG - melt-in-your-mouth delicious! Every crumb was gone!
believe it or not i has fun making this cake. i was very scared it was going to stick but it didnt and it turned out to be a great thanksgiving dessert
I got very nervous while baking this because I used almost all the cake batter and it nearly filled the pan. About half-way through baking, pineapple juice started to seep over the edges and burn to the bottom of the oven, so a tip for those using 10" cast iron pans: throw a cookie sheet in under the pan or (what I did) make a quick foil drip-pan. I cooked it an extra 10 minutes, like some other people and it turned out beautifully! The easiest pineapple upside-down cake ever.
this was so good, whole family liked it. Instead of skillet, I used 9X13 pan, and a yellow cake mix. Will make again
The most beautiful cake I've ever made! The cast iron really does add that "special something". I used a pineapple cake mix and juice from the pineapple rings in place of 1 cup of the water. Delicious! My guests loved every bite.
Excellent and super easy. Great presentation too.
Four stars with changes. I used a 10" iron skillet. I feel 1/2 c butter is too much in that size pan. When I poured in the cake batter the butter came up the sides of the pan. When eating the cake the exterior of the cake is definitely buttery. The second time I made it I used half the butter and sugar and was pleased with the results. You could taste the pineapple & cake and not just butter. I also placed pecan halves among the pineapple rings & cherries. Perhaps with a larger size pan the butter & sugar would be spread out and the quantities as written would be fine.
This recipe is awesome and super easy!! I used yellow cake mix instead of the white and extra brown sugar.It turned out and tasted great. I will diffidently make this one again!
Very, very good will make again
ANNE, IF I COULD GIVE YOU A 10 STAR RATING, I SURELY WOULD. MY HUSBAND MENTIONED HIS MOM MADE THIS TYPE OF CAKE. I SURPRISE HIM WITH IT. OH MY GOSH, WE WERE BOTH IN HEAVEN!!!!! I CHANGED NOTHING, EXCEPT MY CAST IRON IS A GRILL PAN, SO I USED A ROUND 10" CLEAR GLASS BAKING DISH. IT CAME OUT BEAUTIFULLY, AND LIKE I SAID, WAS ABSOLUTELY DEEEEEEEELISH! AND I DISAGREE THAT IT TASTES LIKE BOX CAKE. WHAT AN IMPRESSIVE DESSERT TO SERVE OR TAKE WITH YOU. WE HAD FRESH WHIPPED CREAM ON THE SIDE. THANKS AGAIN ANNE!
yummy and easy! used the 11" cast iron skillet and it was just right. everyone liked it.
i definately use cast iron, and sub pineapple juice for the water. there is too much batter for my 11 inch skillet so i put the rest of the cake mix in a bread pan and have an extra cake. beautiful and delicious!
I felt guilty the entire time I was making this. My grandma's homemade pineapple upside-down cake is wonderful. However, after trying this one....it will be the one I always use. I used a butter-yellow cake mix and had enough pineapple juice to substitute for the entire liquid requirement. This was wonderful!!! Our trusty skillet is only a 10 1/2 inch, so I had some extra materials for 6 cupcakes. Wonderful!!
My MIL gave me a cast iron pan and my son asked for a Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. With this recipe I could use the pan. I was afraid the cake was going to overflow from the 10 1/2" pan - but it didn't. It rose right to the top and flip out of the pan perfectly. I liked the way the edge of the pan formed a crust-like texture around the cake. I used crushed pineapple as that is what I had on hand. I also used all pineapple juice in place of the water in the cake mix. Nice, delicious and moist - I would make this one again.
Great recipe!!! My husband made this all by himself and it came out so pretty and yummy!!
Nice recipe although I did have problem's trying to cut it. I made using Pilsbury's moist mix and used the pineapple juice in place of the water, used apple sauce instead of oil. Baked in an Angel cake pan and it looked so yummy. Removed from the pan without any mishaps but then completely crumbled when I cut in to it. (not sure if this has anything to do with me using applesauce, although I always use in cakes instead of oil), still tasted good, but not something I could serve to guests. Oh well maybe I will have better luck next time!
Ehh a bit disappointed. Came out moist but I would've added some pineapple and rum extract
Yummy! This cake was great. I did not have light brown sugar so I substituted dark, the cake looked burnt, but still tasted great. I also added 1 8oz can crushed pineapple in between the sliced pineapple. Thanks for a great recipe!
I didn't have a skillet, so I used a 9x13 and used yellow cake mix. Let me tell you, I don't even like pineapple and this cake was FABULOUS! The friend I made it for had asked for a pineapple upside down cake and said it was better than he even expected.
This was a great recipe. I only did a few things differently. I didn't have a cast iron pan to make this in so I also used a 9x13 glass pan. I melted the butter and then added the brown sugar into the butter which created a paste. While the brown sugar was melting, I layered the pan with the pineapple rings - I found I had to open an additional 8 oz can to get a couple more pineapple rings. I then smeared the pineapple/cherries with the paste from the brown sugar and butter. I added the pineapple juice to the cake mix versus the water also. It turned out great and my entire family raved about it. Thanks for a great and easy recipe.
This was super easy and a hit with my family. I used yellow cake and it was fine so I'm sure you could go either way.
Great! I used a 9x13 as other users had, melted the butter in a separate bowl and poured it into the bottom of the 9x13, and followed the rest of the directions accordingly. The cake did not stick at all to the pan and it slid out right away. Make sure to flip the cake over when it is still a little warm so it doesn't adhere to the pan and fall apart. Also, use the pineapple juice in the cake mix. Great!
My sister asked for a pineapple upsidedown cake for her birthday. I made this for her. She LOVED it. She went on and on about how moist and flavorful this was. I didn't to tell her how easy it was to make. Thanks for sharing.
This came out so yummy! The only change I made was to use Pineapple Supreme cake mix instead of white cake mix. Otherwise I followed the directions as is for a potluck- My friends LOVED it! Great recipe!
Awesome! I made this last night for the first time, and it was perfect. I used Yellow cake mix, and instead of using all water in the cake mix, I used all available Pineapple juice from the can and then finished off the remaining balance of liquid with water. I couldn't fit all of the mix into my large cast iron skillet, so I made a couple of cupcakes too. The cake was flawless, and my husband, son, and his girlfriend and I about consumed the whole thing!
My husband, who doesn't like sweets very much, asked for a pineapple upside down cake yesterday. I had never baked a cake in a cast iron skillet before, and I must say it made the cake AMAZING!!! I made some minor changes, which I think made the cake incredibly moist. I used a white cake mix, but instead of following the box directions, I added three eggs, 1/2c sour cream, 1/2c vanilla yogurt, 1t vanilla, and 1/2 c veg. oil. I also added a small amount of pineapple juice (1/4-1/2 cup). The cake was SUPER moist and delicately browned in the skillet. It came out of the pan easily, too. (Hmm...mighta been all that butter!) I used 1 can of sliced pineapple but filled in all remaining space in the skillet with crushed pineapple, skipping the cherries. UPDATED (1/1/2015)- I originally wrote that 1.5 cups brown sugar was too much and overpowered the pineapple flavor, leaving behind a gritty texture, but during attempt #2, I tried to lessen the brown sugar (by a lot) the results weren't good. Way too greasy on top. So tonight, I used about 1 cup brown sugar (it was whatever I had left in the bag) and let it simmer in the butter a bit to melt it some. I didn't want it to caramelize because that would turn it rock hard in the end (did that before, too)...so I just kept it simmering for about two minutes. Maybe this is implied in the original instructions...or maybe more sophisticated bakers know this already. :) But by doing that, it turned out amazing!!!!
My family loves this recipe. We added Amaretto to it and it's so flavorful!
Absolutely perfect! Typically I do not alter recipes before making as originally written but, I did this time. I used the pineapple juice for the liquid in the cake mix and added in a touch (1/4c or maybe a little less) of Captain Morgan's spiced rum. I increased the butter to 1 1/2 c. This was amazingly delicious!!
My wife and kids loved this. I made one with light brown sugar and one with dark. Both tasted great, but the one with the light sugar looked alot better.
Works great! Super easy, and a good way to get rid of extra pineapple. I even added the pineapple juice in with the cake mix instead of water. Very pineappley and good!
I have made this twice so far and it has come out perfectly each time, and as delicious as ever! I also used the pineapple juice as others recommended in place of most of the water, and used a 9x13 pan. Other than those changes, I followed the recipe exactly, and each time this cake was devoured quickly!
Very good! And oh-so-easy to make. It was a little too sweet, though. I used a 10-inch cast iron skillet and didn't use all of the cake mix. I'd suggest only filling halfway, or prepare for it to bubble over. I also used yellow cake instead of white. This looks very nice once it comes out, and still tasted good a couple days after. Still had that crunchy crust on top. Will definitely make again!
Make this for Thanksgiving in a 10" cast iron pan. I used Pineapple Supreme cake mix and it turned out DELISH!!! So moist - a lot of compliments were given and it went fast! Will DEFINITELY make this again and again!
comes out really pretty but tastes just meh. i used a yellow cake mix for the colour, cut the sugar by more than half (only used 3 oz or so) and cut the butter by half and it was still plenty sweet, so i don't know how it would have been if i had used the full amount. One other thing to note(my own fault here), i didn't have a cast iron pan, so i used a 9" pan, and it ended up taking me almost 70-80 minutes instead of the 30 mins stated on the box. It smelled great while cooking but nothing special otherwise so don't think i'll try it again.
Very good cake. I put it in a 10 inch iron skillet and it cooked for 65 minutes. I think next time I will try it in a 9x13 to cut down on the cook time and so the top cake part won't get so brown. I used pineapple juice instead of water.
This is really good, i made in a 9 x 13 pan and it came out great. I think i will try a pineapple flavored cake mix the next time to give it even more flavor. Love this recipe.
Pretty good. A little on the messy side and very moist. I'd make this again.
well I don't know what it is I did wrong but I used a 13x9 pan like some other reviewers and cooked it for the time the box said (33 min) and the top looked done but it wasn't hardly cooked underneath. I had to wrestle it back in the pan and try to cook it longer. Another 20 min and it still wasn't cooking. Not trying this again. Smelled good though
Wonderful! I used a yellow cake mix and did need to bake it for about a 1/2 hour longer then the box called for (used a round, deep cake pan). It is moist and delicious - my husband loves it too. Thank you.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections