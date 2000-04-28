Sweet Dinner Rolls

Best Dinner Rolls I EVER made! The last recipe I made came out like rocks from another popular website that suggested I did not have to let the bread rise. WRONG! The key here is letting the dough rise twice!I dont have a bread machine so here is what I did: Before allowing the dough to rise, I put a bit of coconut oil (1 tsp) in a bowl and rolled the dough around in the oil. I then set the oven for 170 (That is the lowest it goes) I took a damp kitchen towel and placed it over the bowl--to cover the dough. I then turned the oven off and placed a pyrex dish under the bowl (to prevent my bowl from melting) and placed it in the oven the first time for 45 min the first time. As a suggestion of another reviewer, I punched the dough a bit (No need to knead the dough) then let it rise again for another hour. This is the key to having the rolls to be light and fluffy. If you skip the rising part, this WILL NOT yield the same results. You wil end up wth bread rocks! They will be dense and gross in the middle. I know cause I tried it. I made these rolls, pulled them out of the oven and my family devoured them and asked me when I am making it again! Thanks for posting such an awesome recipe Donna! OOh! The recipe also called for 1/4 of a cup of butter. To save on calories, omitted this toplace on bthe top of the rolls and they still came out great. I will try to ake money bread out of these rolls or cinnamon rolls. Also reduced the amount of sugar by 2tb and it still came out great!