Sweet Dinner Rolls
This dough makes wonderful dinner rolls but can also be used to make cinnamon rolls. Mixing it in your bread machine but bake the rolls in the oven. They're light, soft and sweet.
Excellent rolls! I made these into cinnamon rolls and they turned out great! I don't own a bread machine and for those who don't either here are the directions to use: pour water & milk into bowl, add sugar, stir to disolve, add yeast, allow to proof for about 20 minutes until creamy foam appears, add butter, salt, mix, add slightly beaten egg and flour cup by cup stirring mixture. Allow to rise for 45mins in a warm area, covered with clean dish towel. Turn out and continue with step 2. These are very light, tasty rolls!!Read More
GREAT!!! 5++++ What more can I say. I have used this recipe many times and always turns out GREAT!! If I am in a hurry I take dough out of bread machine and cut in 12 equal pieces. Roll dough into balls in my hand and then put them in my glass 9x13 pan and let them raise for 1 hour. Bake for 12 mins at 350.... These rolls are also good when made ahead of time and froze until ready to use. just pop in oven and warm up! Sooo Gooooood!!
The dough was too sticky in the machine, so I sprinkled flour into it until it was smooth. I was concerned about not using bread machine flour or bread machine yeast. I used the all purpose flour as it called for, but I used the bread machine yeast...it was all I had. I used 2 1/2 tsp of bread machine yeast. They rose just fine and taste great. I will use this recipe to replace my old bread machine roll recipe. As did another reviewer, I cut my dough into 36 pieces and placed three balls of dough into each muffin cup. They turned into beautiful clover rolls. Nice touch. Also, I use a pizza cutter to cut my dough.
Amazingly wonderful. Just made them this morning. It was so easy using my bread machine on dough cycle; then pulled the dough out and rolled out flat for cinnamon rolls. Added fresh orange peel and 2 Tb fresh orange juice to butter, spread it on the rectangle of dough; packed on lots of brown sugar and cinnamon. Rolled and cut into cinn. rolls. Baked in 9x13 pan, 20mins at 200 degrees, then 20+/- mins at 350 degrees. Might want to put foil loosely over top so they don't get too brown or dried out. Wonderful new tradition for Thanksgiving morning!!!!!
My oh my, these were sooooooooo good!!! I replaced 1 cup white flour for wheat flour. I made them the traditional way -no bread machine, and made 24 regular rolls formed in small balls. I baked at 375 dgrees for 17 minutes. Oh so good!! Thank you, Thank you THAMK YOU Donna!!!!
SUPERB. I made cloverleaf rolls and baked for 12 min. exactly. Soft, moist, tender and flavorful. I used rapid-rise yeast (which only requires one rise) and had these on the table within 2 hours. No changes needed - amazing! TIP - I make this by hand using Rapid Rise yeast (aka Bread Machine yeast). I warm the water to 110-120 degrees and add to the yeast and sugar in my KitchenAid mixer. Let stand for 10 minutes until foamy (same for any type yeast). Then I add the warm milk, melted butter, salt & egg and mix well with paddle attachment. I then add the flour one cup at a time. When dough comes together, switch to dough hook and knead for 5 minutes (6-7 min. if doing it by hand). I cover the dough and let sit in my bowl to rest for 10 min. then I shape into rolls and let rise for 1 hour.
these are the best rolls I have ever made. The first time I made them, I followed instructions and used all purpose flour. They were tasty but a little dense and not flakey. The way I make them now, they turn out so airy, flakey and buttery - almost like a croissant. What I do: I heat the milk and water in a small bowl, then add yeast and 1 TBS of sugar (from the 1/3 cup - I even add a bit less than 1/3 in total as it was too sweet the first time - about 1/3 minus 2 TBS) and let rise and get foamy. In my KA Mixer I beat the butter and sugar, add egg and salt and beat, then add my yeasty liquid and slowly incorporate BREAD flour - it makes a huge difference. I knead the dough in the machine for 5 minutes then let it rest for 15. The dough starts out sticky but after 5 minutes of machine kneading it is perfect and you do not even need any flour to roll it out. Next I use a pizza slicer and cut the dough in half, roll out each half into a circle, add the butter on top and use the cutter to cut each circle into 8 pices as the recipe states. I pull as I roll so that I can can get more layers into each roll. I let it rise in a warm area for 2-3 hours or until it has really risen (more than doubled). 1 hour did not work for me it needed more to become airy and light. I brushed a bit more butter on them when they came out of the oven. These are so sinful but really the most amazing roll recipe ever.
Just what I was looking for, great roll. And incase anyone else needs to know, 1 packet of yeast is 1 1/2 tsp if you buy it in a jar.
I used my Kitchen Aid to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast in the mixer bowl with the sugar and warm milk/water for ten minutes, then I added the egg, butter, then the dry ingredients. I kneaded this dough with my dough hook for about five minutes (I did have to add more flour to get it into a ball and be able to be kneaded with the hook). I set it to rise for an hour in a large greased bowl covered with a tea towel on a warm heating pad for an hour. I followed with the recipe, letting it the rolls rise on the warm heating pad for another 45 minutes or so. I baked them at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. Very, very yummy. BAKERY quality. Who would have thunk I'd be able to make crescent rolls? It'll be hard for me to justify buying refrigerated rolls again after making these beauties on my own--this recipe's a winner! NOTE: For those of you who are nervous about making these into crescents, you can just use your 1/4 measuring cup to make equal sized balls, roll into a smooth ball, and plop them into greased muffin pans and drizzle the melted butter equally over each roll. Easy peasy!
I've been making this recipe for a couple of months now. It makes fabulous dinner rolls. The dough is perfect and extrememly easy to work with. The other night I tried making cinnamon rolls with it. They are the BEST!!! Here's what you do. Roll dough out to a rectangle, oh about this big, Paint the rectangle with butter. Sprinkle with a mixture of 1 Cup brown sugar and 5 Teaspoons of cinnamon. Roll up starting with the long side. Cut into 12 slices. Place into a buttered 9x13 cake pan and let rise for about an hour. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes. You dont NEED a glaze. Thanks for the wonderful recipe Donna !!! You are the Bomb !!!
AWSOME ROLLS! I'm a pastry chef and these rolls have perfect balance, the dough is perfect and smooth the flavor is outstanding! Chef Marian Thompson...
Wow! I have tossed all of my other bread, roll, and cinnamon roll recipes out. THIS IS IT! The first time through, I used half of the dough to make dinner rolls and the other half for cinnamon rolls. I baked both at 375 for 12-15 minutes. Both got rave reviews. On a perpetual hunt for the perfect sandwich bread, I next made this into a loaf. Holy cow! This dough makes the best tasting sandwich bread. The mild flavor doesn't compete with anything you'd care to make a sandwich out of. The texture and crumb are far above and beyond any other white bread I've tried, and trust me, I've tried a bunch! Most other white bread recipes do not hold together once sliced and used for sandwiches. But the texture of this bread is perfect! The slices do not fall apart. Just amazing! To make a loaf, after the dough cycle has completed in the bread machine, lightly grease a loaf pan, remove dough from machine and knead a few times to remove big air bubbles, form into a log, place in loaf pan and let rise for an hour. Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes. It has a naturally crunchy crust, but to soften it, just rub a little butter on the entire top surface when it comes out of the oven. This recipe yields a large loaf in a 9x5 loaf pan, but could be split in half to make two loaves. Simply superb!
These were good, but I guess I was expecting something mindblowing after reading all the fantastic reviews. I didn´t make them in the breadmaker though, I just followed some suggestions on making them by hand. I would have liked them more if they were softer and they tasted a bit too yeasty. Not bad though.
I have already made these about 6 or 7 times and they are WONDERFUL! My last couple of batches I rolled a slice of Pepper Jack cheese in the center and also on another batch I mixed cream cheese, garlic and minced onion and added that to the center before rolling. I gave some to 2 different neighbors and they want ot know when I will make more. I will definitely be making this recipe many more times.
I've never written a review before, but I couldn't pass up a chance to say thank you for this recipe. I've been looking for a recipe like this for at least four years. My husband has had to eat a lot of failures so he thanks you too! Theses rolls turn out perfect every time. Once I added and extra egg yolk and they turned out richer, but it really isn't necessary. I'll never try another recipe( It can't get better than this or I will die eating it!!) I'll make these for Thanksgiving because my whole family loves them. My nephew eats six or seven at a time. Many thanks for your thoughtfullness and sharing.
Excellent rolls! A hint from me - the dough might be easier to roll if you let it rest for ten minutes after you divide it in two.
I made this (cresent rolls) without a bread machine (but with a KitchenAid mixer) and it came out fluffy and delicious.
One of my family's favorite dinner rolls! I divide the dough in half, seal in a bag and refrigerate the other half for the next night!
Donna, thank you SO much for this fantastic recipe! I've been using it for years and have never been disappointed. I take these to every family function -- I'd be beaten, disowned and disinherited if I didn't! ;-) Everyone who has tried them says they're the best rolls they've ever tasted. The only changes I make are using bread flour instead of AP flour and reducing the sugar to 2 TBS (husband doesn't care for sweet tasting bread). I used margarine once when I was out of butter and, to my surprise, it seemed to actually work better for this recipe, so I've stuck with margarine since then. While this makes great regular dinner rolls, you're really missing out if you don't make them into crescent rolls as directed -- we love the velvety-soft texture and the light, fluffy, buttery layers. The dough is a dream to work with. If you have trouble with it springing back as you roll it, just let it rest for 10 mins or so and try again. I always put the rolls on 2 large, parchment-lined cookie sheets to rise and bake (makes for evenly and lightly browned bottoms and no pan to wash afterward). Also, I spray one side of some Glad wrap with a little Pam and put it over the rolls, then cover with a dish towel and put into a barely warm oven to rise. Very lightly brush with melted butter when done, pile into a big towel-lined basket, and watch them disappear! I've tried so many bread recipes and, without question, this is my favorite for rolls...truly worthy of 5 stars!
I tried these rolls just like the recipe called for and then I just rolled them into balls and baked them and they were a hit both ways. Rolling them out took a little longer but the taste was just as good when I rolled them into balls and brushed them with butter. I made them for or family of 35 for Thanksgiving and then was asked to do them for Christmas because they were so good. There were none left either time.
These taste wonderful. I've made cinnamon rolls from the dough, and they were delicious.
Love it! Makes my mouth water. We made as directed but now simply chunk the dough into 16 pieces, THROW them on a jelly roll pan and bake! Couldn't be easier! My family's favorite!
Yes, Yes, Yes! I cannot rave enough about this dough. I have been experimenting with my bread machine for over a year now and have not found any recipe that comes close to this one. I like fast and easy baking, and these rolls came out great made with just a simple knot shape. Then, I spread a little butter on top and baked. I served them to a bunch of critics and they all raved. A KEEPER!
Excellent and can be used as a base for sweet pastries
These rolls taste amazing. The first time I made them they were good but were really dense (obviously my fault) but the taste was delicious so I made them again. The second time they were perfect. One thing with rolls or any other bread is the amount of flour you use can really change from time to time. I have a kitchen aid and I only add flour until the dough no longer sticks to the side. I have seen that some people proof the yeast but there is no need to do this. On my kitchen aid I just mixed the warm water and warm milk and added the yeast and mixed with a wire whisk. I used the whisk until about a third of the flour was added. I then switched to the bread hook and after every thing was added I let it knead for 5-7 minutes. I then let it rise for an hour, knocked in down, and put my rolls into a 13 x 9 and put melted butter on the top and let them rise an hour more. Cook at 375 for about 15 minutes. Just watch until the tops are nice and golden. I wish I had one to eat right now while I am writing this!!!
I make homemade bread 2-3 times per week for our family of 5. This is their favorite. I love them because it's pretty easy in the bread machine, and the presentation is lovely. They love them for the flavor!!
i did not have a bread machine so i followed the others and used my kitchenaid mixer. i proofed the yeast in the 1/2 cup warm water and 1 tablespoon sugar and let it set for 10 minutes until frothy. while i was waiting on that i warmed the milk in a small saucepan until it bubbled then i removed it from heat and added the sugar and butter and i stired until melted. after the yeast mixture proofed for 10 mins i added the milk mixture and the egg and stired until combined. i sifted the flour and added the salt. i mixed the dry mixture into the wet a cup at a time until i had the desired consistency. i mixed it in my mixer with the dough hook for 7 mins. then i turned it out onto a well oiled not floured surface and shaped it in to a ball and put it in a bowl sprayed with pam. i let it rise for 45 mins. then i punched it down and kneaded it 3 or 4 times. then i shaped the dough into equal size balls and placed them about an inch apart on a greased pan. i baked them at 375 for 14 mins. my family really enjoyed them. they were very tender and flaky. i hope this helps someone. good luck
Let me tell you why this is a life changing bread recipe. 1. The bread machine does all the hard work for you on the dough cycle. 2. Once the dough cycle is done, divide the dough in half. You’ll have enough for 8 dinner rolls in one half. 3. Roll the other half of dough out into a rectangle, spread on some butter and fill with cinnamon, brown sugar and pecans. Roll up and cut into 8 cinnamon rolls. Refrigerate overnight and take out an hour before they bake (350 degrees for 30 minutes) the next morning, so they can come to room temperature. Cover in cream cheese icing (2.5 oz cream cheese, 3 tbs. milk, 1.5 cups powdered sugar). Eat.
Beautiful dough--very easy to work and GREAT flavor. I used bread machine flour and the rolls were tender and light. VERY impressive looking and not much work.
There are the bomb!
I made this dough into sixteen rolls and didn't add the softened butter. They were still absolutely delicious and I can't wait to make them again!
I was tired of always having to go to the store to buy frozen dinner rolls in an aluminum pan. The rising time took too long because the rolls were frozen. This recipe tastes just like most restaurant rolls and takes half the time than frozen rolls bought at the grocery store.
Good recipe but I think delicate to bake. Must be stove temperature differences. Check bottom of rolls toward end of baking, browns easily. May be due to butter. Had to finish browning by broiler so bottoms wouldn't burn. Worth the effort though ...big hit.
These rolls are so good! I am only in high school(so not much years of cooking/baking), and this was my first time to bake rolls. they turned out perfect, and they are so good. I do have a bread machine but I decided to make it the "normal" way. I got help from some people's review by heating milk and water and dissolving sugar first and then dissolving the yeast. I let it proof(let it sit) for 20 mins(it foamed on top). I then mixed in rest of the ingredients and since I don't have a food mixer I justed kneaded it by hand. I got a tip from food channel (Good Eats by Alton Brown)about putting your dough in a long container and mark where your dough is so you can tell easily if your dough has double its size. I also got a tip about putting a pan of boiling water, the steam from the water will keep the oven warm and the moisturizer won't make your dough dry. I also baked my rolls at 350, but for around 12 minutes.
I received a bread machine for Christmas from some friends and had been looking for a recipe for dinner rolls. I had tried a couple of others but this is the best. I made some for the ladies that gave me the machine and they also loved them. Very easy even for a beginner. Thanks Donna
Oh My God! I got a bread maker last year & have tried recipes here & there, but seemed to always end up disappointed. I decided to renew my hunt for a good recipe & I am so glad that I happened upon this one! Soooo Yummy! I made the recipe "as written" in my bread machine on the dough cycle, but instead of making crescent shapes, I lightly pressed each piece into a small round circle. I spread softened butter on the circle leaving a 1/4 inch bare on the edge farthest away from me. I then rolled my side in to the circle, and gathering in the sides as well, rolling till I got to the dry end where I pinched it together to seal, between my index finter & thumb to create a smooth ball, which I placed sealed side down into a buttered 13"x9" glass baking pan. They rose up nicely, filling up the pan & were tall dinner rolls. They baked up really fast, & were so light & fluffy & nicely sweet. I also used Rapid Rise yeast. My family all loved them very much, & fought over the last roll. I made 2 batches & they were just as yummy the next day for breakfast. I didn't even need to warm them. I also tried making cinnamon rolls out of the dough, filling with butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, walnuts & raisins. Finished with a vanilla powdered sugar glaze.Oooey gooey yumminess! Today, I tried to make the recipe again using bread flour, as a few others suggested. It didn't rise very much, compared to my other 2 batches of dough. Yes... my yeast was fresh with an expiration date of 2009. Th
I've been looking for a roll recipe for the breadmaker that was as good as my made from scratch recipe that took alot more effort and I've finally found it. This recipe is terrific and so simple too.
Yummy! Very soft and light. I never follow the manufactures settings, and it seems to work for me. Added sugar, water, milk, and yeast. Allowed to proof for 10 minutes. Then melted butter, egg, flour and salt. Rolled into balls and place with sides touching on cookie sheet. AND USE BREAD FLOUR! (Yes! I'm shouting!) It will make a world of difference in the texture. Updated - Yesterday made this into a loaf. Best sandwich bread ever! My husband said to throw the old recipe out. Baked at 350 for 30 minutes for that.
These are by far the best rolls I have ever made... I followed the review that converted from the bread maker... Boy were this delicious hot from the oven smothered with some melting butter... MMMmmm I can taste them write now... Mmmmmmmm
These rolls are wonderful - They are a family favorite. I am asked to bring rolls to all family functions - these are the easist and the best. The recipe makes great cinnamon rolls, too!
These rolls were super easy. The made a wonderful crust and soft interior. They were easy to shape and looked lovely when baked. My negative comment is only that they seemed a bit bland - and not at all sweet as the name suggests. I can't see using this dough for sticky buns and I would fiddle with the recipe to get more flavor if I made them again as dinner rolls.
PERFECT! Easy! I made these for Christmas Eve dinner, and immediately was asked to make them for my bro-in-law's rehearsal dinner. I will never buy the frozen rolls again! These are quicker and barely more work.
These rolls taste pretty good however, once rolled out and formed, they did'nt rise very much at all during the hour as the recipe calls for. I baked them at 400 as indicated but the bottoms burned and the inside was not done. Perhaps it was just my oven.
yummy and sweet.came out more like biscuits(good biscuits though!!).i didint use a bread machine cause i dont have one so i was burning my hands too much.it was worth it but the trick to make them shiny is add egg wash on top.will do that next time.(2ND REVIEW)i made them today and i actually did brush egg wash after they took an hour to rise.it did come out with a real good and smooth shine but i needed to add more egg wash for even better.came out spectacular!and the reason why my rolls came out like biscuits last time was probably cause i didint let them rise enough time in a warm place.i just put them in the oven with no heat.today though i preheated the oven to 350 degrees and at about 1/2 way i turned off the oven and stuck the dough in there with a wet towel and enough warmth. i think they are exactly like the golden corral and ryans rolls just a a little more sugar should be added.it will go great with the honey butter recipes from here!great recipe! :)
These rolls are delicious! I did not use a bread machine. Instead I combined and warmed the milk and water. I then added the yeast. This set for approx 15 minutes. In the meantime, I then mixed the sugar, butter, flour and salt in my Kitchenaid mixer with the dough hook. I then added the yeast mixture and mixed for approx three minutes. The dough was covered and the dough was allowed to rise for 45 minutes. After 45 minutes I rolled out the dough and created crescent rolls. The rolls rised for another hour then they were baked.
I am a bread connoisseur and all I can say about these is YUMMY!!!! They are so good!! They were really easy to make using my bread machine. I'm thinking of using this recipe to make cinnamon rolls Christmas morning. An excellent dinner roll...so much better than Pillsbury!!!!
Awesome. I don't have a bread machine so I heated the water and milk in the microwave for one minute on high, put the yeast in for 10-15 minutes until the mixture started to foam on top. I then mixed all the ingredients together and knead the dough until smooth and let it stand in room temp. for 1 hr. Punch the dough and knead for a minute and rolled them into 14-16 balls and let it rise for 1 hr and baked them in the oven for 15 minutes at 400 degree. I ended up making three batches for dinner party of 12 people because every time I pull a tray out of the oven, they were gone. I messed up my first batch up by adding the rest of the butter last because I decided make simple rolls and still it came out very fluffy. I think that was my best batch.
Absolutely Delectably! Terribly Delicious Bread Rolls!! I encourage all to try this recipe and consult the "Most helpful" review link to make this recipe without a break machine/maker!! Once again, these rolls were fabulous!
thanks so much for this recipe. Talk about versitile. I have made 2 batches of this today. I was looking for a doughnut recipe and couldn't find one so I used this. I have a 2 lb size bread maker so I doubled it. I did have to help by stirring a bit. When it reached the top of the bread maker, I turned the dough into a large greased bowl to finish rising. I then rolled out the dough, cut with a glass, made holes with the lid from a karo syrup bottle and let them rise for about 45 minutes. I fried them for about 2 minutes each side in a skillet, let them cool slightly and then shook them in a bag with cinnamon sugar. They are wonderful I second batch I made into rolls for dinner. Will use this recipe again and again. A keeper for us.
BEWARE OF THIS RECIPE! This recipe is just way too good!!!!! After you make it once--you will want to make it again and again, leading to many added pounds. You will probably want to try just making it in round rolls for hamburger buns that are to die for. Or, even just split the dough in half and bake it on cookie sheets and then make the most awesome garlic bread. Of course the cinnimon rolls that you can also make from this recipe are to be avoided as well because of their fat inducing qualities. So to sum up this recipe--all Atkin dieters -RUN, RUN, RUN from this recipe before it is too late. Mmmm--this is a keeper!
These rolls are so good and so versatile. We ate them with dinner, used the dough for cinnamon rolls and had them with cream cheese!
These rolls are so easy and come out perfectly.
Best Dinner Rolls I EVER made! The last recipe I made came out like rocks from another popular website that suggested I did not have to let the bread rise. WRONG! The key here is letting the dough rise twice!I dont have a bread machine so here is what I did: Before allowing the dough to rise, I put a bit of coconut oil (1 tsp) in a bowl and rolled the dough around in the oil. I then set the oven for 170 (That is the lowest it goes) I took a damp kitchen towel and placed it over the bowl--to cover the dough. I then turned the oven off and placed a pyrex dish under the bowl (to prevent my bowl from melting) and placed it in the oven the first time for 45 min the first time. As a suggestion of another reviewer, I punched the dough a bit (No need to knead the dough) then let it rise again for another hour. This is the key to having the rolls to be light and fluffy. If you skip the rising part, this WILL NOT yield the same results. You wil end up wth bread rocks! They will be dense and gross in the middle. I know cause I tried it. I made these rolls, pulled them out of the oven and my family devoured them and asked me when I am making it again! Thanks for posting such an awesome recipe Donna! OOh! The recipe also called for 1/4 of a cup of butter. To save on calories, omitted this toplace on bthe top of the rolls and they still came out great. I will try to ake money bread out of these rolls or cinnamon rolls. Also reduced the amount of sugar by 2tb and it still came out great!
WONDERFUL I made 5 batches the first time for a church activity and got rave reviews from everyone!..Thank You so very much, Your a God send
THE BEST THING TO DO WITH THESE RIGHT BEFORE YOU PUT IT IN THE OVEN IS TO MIX 2TBL MELTED BUTTER with 1.5TBL CONFECTIONER SUGAR THEN LIBERALLY SPREAD OVER TOP OF ROLLS. trust me, it's devine! The butter melts into the bread and the sugar makes a flaky, sweet layer. Best thing ever!
As dinner rolls, these were melt in your mouth delicious. I made them for Thanksgiving and Christmas and everyone loved them; they were very easy to make and came out tender and delicious. I recently used the dough recipe to make cinnamon rolls and they were excellent; the BEST homemade ones I've made/tried. My husband said I should open up shop and sell them! He said they were almost as good as Cinnabon! (Next time I make them I will buy and use Cinnabon's special cinnamon!) Thanks for posting this wonderful recipe that is now one of my favorites!
I tried this recipe day before yesterday for the first time, then yesterday for the second time and fixing to try it again for the third time today. This is an awesome recipe!! I do it in the food processor (I have a kneading blade that doesn't have sharp edges, and therefore doesn't cut the dough- it merely lets it stretch and break, just like hand-kneading). I thought 1/3 cup sugar was a bit much but I liked the sweetness (I almost never alter a recipe on the first try- to give it a fair chance) so when I made the second batch yesterday, I started with just 2 teaspoons of real sugar (to feed the yeast) then added 1/3 cup Splenda. I also tried it with a cup of whole wheat flour, then whatever amount of all-purpose flour I needed to make a dough (I don't measure flour when I'm making bread- too many variables- I do it by feel). I took a plate of warm rolls to the neighbors and they liked them too. I like the way the crescent rolls look- may have to try those but add butter, sugar and cinnamon to my dough circles before cutting into wedges and rolling up- that sounds good! OR spread with garlic butter before rolling crescents! I made (12) cloverleaf rolls the first time, then (16) medium-sized oval "pillows" with the 2nd batch. OH MY- am I ever happy that you posted this! I think I will re-visit this recipe over and over and over again. BTW, I have been using this site for YEARS, and finally registered this AM just so I could comment on this wonderful recipe. ?
Hi all! I need help. I have been wanting to try this recipe but don't know how since I don't have a bread machine. I am new to making breads so I am clueless on how to make this. I really want to try theses rolls. So, if you can help pls email me on the step by step instruction on how to make these rolls without using a bread machine. I appreciate any help I can get. Thanks very much!
I've finally found the dinner roll recipe I've been looking for. I wanted a light, fluffy and slightly sweet roll- the kind you get at a steakhouse. This is it! I tend not to make any changes to a recipe the first time I make it, however I did lower the oven temp to 350 and they turned out great. Also, the humidity here has been high, so when I needed to add more flour I used cake flour, so that the rolls wouldn't be too dense. I made these with my Kitchen Aid mixer (proofing the yeast, etc) and after shaping them into crescents I then froze them. (I like fresh baked, to me baking then freezing isn't the same.) I wasn't going to bake any for a few days but my curiosity got the best of me and I baked *one* tonight. I am very impressed with how it tasted, even after freezing. This will make Thanksgiving and Christmas much easier.
These were great. I used a mixer instead of a bread maker. I doubled the recipe, and I used muffin tins instead of rolling them into crescents. After the first rise I punched the dough down and divided it into 32 dough balls. I put some in muffin tins to rise and followed the recipe after that. I froze the extra dough balls individually then put them all in a Ziploc together. Now I just get out as many as I want and put them in the muffin pan in the afternoon and they are ready to bake that night. The dough froze beautifully, and they taste fresh every time I make them.
My entire family LOVES this recipe. I always make a double batch because they don't last long! I don't use a bread machine so I microwave the milk and water for 1 min 10 secs. While that is heating up I add the sugar and yeast (2.5 teaspoons) to my kitchenaid. Then add the milk/water mixture and let sit for 15 mins. After that add butter, egg and mix until blended. Add remaining ingredients and mix until it doesn't stick to the bowl. Let sit in bowl for 1 hour covered for first rise. Kneed down and cut off dough to make desired shapes. Cover and let rise for 1 hr. Bake at 400 for 10-12 mins. This also makes a great dough for sticky buns! Enjoy :-)
Great recipe! I don't have a breadmaker, so I used my Kitchenaid mixer with the dough hook. I let the yeast bloom in the warm water and milk, then added it to everything else. Once combined, I let the mixer knead it for 10 minutes. Half of it I made into cresents (I did not spread on the extra butter), and the other half into round dinner rolls. Very tender texture, and fabulous flavor--a little sweet, but not overwhelming. This recipe is a definite keeper.
This is an excellent yeast bread. I have used it for dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls and am very pleased with the results. I do not use the bread machine, instead dissolve the yeast in the warm water, then add the milk, sugar, butter, egg, salt and flour in that order and let it rise 1 1/2 hours before punching down and rolling out. It's really delicious with an excellent fragrance and I recommend it highly.
These rolls are amazing. They are so easy to make and delicious. I use my stand mixer for this. I proof the yeast in the warm water w/ a little sugar. Then I put the wet ingredients in the bowl and mix in the flour and salt. I let it "knead" on low for about 5 mins. I let it rise, shape into rolls and rise again. It is a winner.
Amazing! They taste just like I remember my great-grandma's rolls! She passed away when I was around 16 or 17, about 12 years ago. I didn't roll them up. Instead I just made half the dough into 8 balls and pinched the bottom. I saved half of the dough for later so I can make a small batch of cinnamon rolls! (it's just me, hubby, and a 2 year old!).
I have made this recipe several times now and each time it always comes out perfect. I do not use a bread machine though. Instead I just mix the yeast, warm liquids and sugar. Let it sit for 15 minutes...add the rest of the ing and let rise. I bake them at 350 rather than 400 just until done. I get compliments every time. They look like they take a lot of time but are super easy.
Yummy! These rolls remind me of the rolls my grandma used to make. Everyone always begged her to make them, and they were always the first thing to go at dinner. I know I'm going to have the same problem. :) Update: I made these again the other night and did not have enough flour, so I used a cup and a half of all purpose and made up for the rest with wheat flour. I followed the rest of the recipe as it was and I ended up with one of the best wheat roll recipes I've ever had!! Very tender, sweet and not dry at all.
I made these into delicious rolls in advance of a Thanksgiving dinner party for a crowd. Instead of baking through, I pulled the rolls from the oven just before they turned golden but after they were fully puffed up. I then cooled, packed them in ziplocs, and froze them. On the big day, I pulled them from the freezer to defrost in the morning and then finished baking them until they were golden on the outside just before serving the meal. Saved me loads of stress & oven time, and they still turned out delicious! Just cut back slightly on the sugar if you want more of a dinner roll. Yum!
Wonderful! Light as a feather. Everyone loved them.
I've made this 3 times in the last two weeks! They are delicious and easy to make! I use my mixer with the dough hook and mix it on low until it combines then turn it up to med/low for 7-10 min. I let it rise covered in the microwave for 45 min. with a cup of hot water then I divide the dough to make 12 balls and place in buttered 13 x 9" pan. I reheat the cup of water in microwave. Cover rolls with plastic and place in microwave for 1 hr. Bake at 350 for 12-15 min. until golden. It make 12 large rolls but if making for guests maybe making 24 would be better. This is a must try recipe!
The best ever. If you are using instant yeast you don't need the second rise. Program the bread maker to knead, turn off machine after the knead cycle and let dough REST for 10 minutes, dump dough, and proceed to shape the rolls. Let the rolls rise for approximately 1 hour, or until double in size. Cook as directed. Using this method for all rolls and breads using instant yeast works beautifully, saves time, and better looking rolls, because it doesn't need a second rise. Thats why it's called instant. The water temperature for instant yeast, rapid rise or bread machine is between 120 and 128 degrees, instead of the 110 degree water needed for actaive dry yeast.
This is a great recipe! I don't have a bread maker so I dissolved the yeast in the water and then added the remaining ingrediants, mixing and kneading until the dough looked like it should. The dough was pretty sticky so I did have to add a little more flour. Let it rise for an hour and then followed the directions from then on. These were large, fluffy, soft and the sweet was subtle. Great with honey butter! Next time, I'll try making these into balls and cooking them in a pie dish (like pull-aparts)! Thanks for the versatile, "good w/ everything" recipe Donna!
I have made this recipe in my bread machine and it's terrific! I love the fact that I don't have to use a bread machine mix and the bread still turns out nice and soft. Never mind that they taste wonderful! Thanks for sharing!
***Update: I bake them @ 375 for 16MINS. They are soft! I make them as crescents but fill them w/ ham, egg, and cheddar cheese. I brush a bit of butter when I roll out the dough and then brush the tops.
Very easy to make, and as long as it isn't overworked, always tasty.
These rolls were good enough to eat plain. They even tasted greatthe next day without being reheated. I don't have a bread machine, so I simply mixed the sugar, salt, yeast, and water and let sit for five minutes. Then I mixed the other ingredients and covered the dough and let it rise an hour. The rest of the recipe I followed as written. I think next time I may add a little more sugar to the dough and serve them with honey butter.
I've made these twice now for two separate dinner gatherings and have gotten rave reviews both times. I do not have a bread machine, so I mix yeast and warm water together, let it get foamy, then I mix with the remainder of the ingredients, place in a bowl, cover it with a clean towel and let it rise until double in size - about an hour or so. Punch it down, knead a few times and then I pinch off and form rolls (sizewise, they fit in the palm of my hand) place about an inch apart on a baking sheet and let the rolls rise again until about double in size, pop in 400 degree oven for about 12 minutes and they come out great!!
Awesome, easy recipe. Because I have a small family, we don't eat as many rolls as this makes so take the recipe through the shaping of the rolls and then I freeze them until I need more. Then I take them out let them thaw at room temp let them rise and bake accordingly.
Let me start by saying that *I do not* make yeast breads!! I bake and cook lots of things, but yeast breads are not my forte. This being said, I was assigned to bring rolls for Thanksgiving. I had saved this recipe, and decided to throw caution to the wind, and make these. I could not have been more pleased. They were not difficult to make, actually quite easy to roll out and form into crescents, and let me tell you . . . they were soft and buttery and delicious. I brushed them with melted butter just after I took them out of the oven. I highly recommend these lovely little rolls. Simply yummy!
This is always my contribution to family dinners now. They are delicious and so easy. I don't do the extra layer of butter but just roll the dough into a log after taking out of machine. I use a dough cutter to cut dough evenly and place in pan to rise. If making for just my family I will put half in freezer on baking tray after final rise and then put in freezer bag when frozen. Put in oven frozen at 325 for 15-20 min and they taste like fresh. Also like to add minced garlic to ingredients.
I made these rolls for thanksgiving and wow...They were gone so fast! I am glad I grabbed the 2 that I did, otherwise I wouldn't have had any. Deliscious, sweet, buttery...OMG. BEST DINNER ROLL I EVER MADE! I warmed the milk on the stove, melted 1/3c butter and the sugar in it and let sit till lukewarm. mixed into proofed yeast (in the 1/3c warm water and 1 T sugar) added flour a bit at a time, kneeded, let rise, and baked in 375 degree oven for 12 or so, till golden. I put put melted butter on after it was baked. YUM, I got a request to bring make them for our New Year's DAy Feast!
A+ Recipe. Would give this more than 5 stars if possible. Rolls used to be flat (tho flavorful) hockey pucks and became a family joke. This recipe and the Bread Machine Rolls at this site changed all that for me. These were doughy and yeasty and buttery and wonderful. Rolled into 12 balls, placed in 13x9 pan to rest for 1 hour, then baked for 12 minutes. They rose up beautifully and this family of 5 ate 2 each and gave them 2 thumbs up. Will become a weekly regular for us. Thanks Donna.
This recipe uses the exact same measurments as my longtime family favorite! These rolls are sweet and delicous. You can also roll the dough into 36 small balls, place 3 balls into each muffin cup of a standard muffin tin and they make 12 pretty clover rolls! This recipe is a keeper!!
I just shaped these into balls and put them into a 9x13. I baked at 350 for 15 min. They didn't rise as much as I would have liked. I think I'm going to keep looking for a better recipe. Tasted wonderful though.
These rolls are delicious! I also made them for Easter. One thing that might help others is one package yeast equals 2 1/4 tsp. of yeast in a jar. Another reviewer wrote something else that was not correct. If you use only 1 1/2 tsp your rolls will not rise and they will be dense.
wrap around hot dogs or polish sausage and cheese you will love it
Delicious! Made cloverleaf rolls instead of crescents (rolled 3 balls and put them in cupcake holders). Will make again and again! UPDATE: Have made these one houndred times. THE BEST! I make the dough in the breadmachine. LOVE this recipe!
Although, I do not have a bread machine any longer, I decided to make these rolls using the traditional method. I proofed the yeast in the 1/2 cup of warm water with 1 tsp sugar. Heated the milk, added the sugar, butter, salt,removed from heat, and stirred till disolved. Then added the beaten egg once the milk mixture was slightly warm. In a large mixing bowl I combined the yeast, milk mixture and added the flour gradually. Kneaded for about 8 to 10 minutes and let rise for 1 hour in a tea towel covered bowl. Punched down and formed balls for clover leaf rolls. Let rolls rise again for 1 hour. Baked at 375 for 15 minutes and brushed with melted butter. Delicious!!
Very good rolls. I did let the dough sit out of the machine before kneading it (THanks whoever you are for the tip) and it was very easy to work with and need little additional flour. Now I'm going to be brave and try other roll recipes with my machine. Great recipe.
After many years of trying to find the right dinner roll recipe, I have finally found it! These are even better than school lunch rolls! I rolled the dough into balls and put them in a 9x13 pan. (I think there were 15). When they raised they grew together so after baking they could be pulled apart. This is a GREAT recipe!
I made these exactly as they are described with one difference and that is I made them into balls instead of cresent shaped. My whole family loves these. I am constantly being begged to make more of these. They are also very easy to make!
Great rolls!! I don't have a bread-maker either so i found this food network video a year or two ago of bobby flay making Parker house rolls without a bread maker. I remembered it when i read some of the reviews and just took this recipe and made it the same way he makes his house rolls. The video is quick, simple, and hands on for those of you cooks out there that need it just like I do!! enjoy!
This was my first time making rolls and I was surprised how easy it was. I followed MommyFromSeattles tips and also made cloverleaf rolls. I had enough dough to make exactly 12 rolls in the larger muffin tins. I used 2 1/2 tsps of Rapid Rise yeast. Next time I think I will take these out after 10 minutes of baking. From MommyFromSeattle: "I made cloverleaf rolls and baked for 12 min. exactly. Soft, moist, tender and flavorful. I used rapid-rise yeast (which only requires one rise) and had these on the table within 2 hours. No changes needed - amazing! TIP - I make this by hand using Rapid Rise yeast (aka Bread Machine yeast). I warm the water to 110-120 degrees and add to the yeast and sugar in my KitchenAid mixer. Let stand for 10 minutes until foamy (same for any type yeast). Then I add the warm milk, melted butter, salt & egg and mix well with paddle attachment. I then add the flour one cup at a time. When dough comes together, switch to dough hook and knead for 5 minutes (6-7 min. if doing it by hand). I cover the dough and let sit in my bowl to rest for 10 min. then I shape into rolls and let rise for 1 hour."
I have made these rolls several times, and they always turn out great and disappear quickly! They are my favorite roll recipe. When I am going to have company in the evening I have made them in the morning, covered them (raise dough and form rolls) and then put them in the fridge and taken them out about 30 minutes before I want to cook them. Let them sit on the counter for that time and cook normally, they still turn out great and you can keep a cleaner kitchen. I have also never used a bread maker. I put the water, milk, butter, sugar and salt in a small pan and heat until barely warm, then add to the 2c. flour/yeast and use a hand blender to add in the egg, then add the remaining flour and knead like normal.
Note - double or triple this recipe! Very good. They were inhaled!
5 Stars isn't enough! You dont even need butter on these babies!! Perfect! Made the dough the night before and refrigerated. I made these into clover rolls. Put them in my bread maker... looked dry so I added more warm water as it began to mix. When dough was finished, rolled it out on counter, then cut and rolled into balls. Sprayed muffin tins with Pam for Baking. Put 3 balls in each muffin tin. Was able to make 24 clover rolls. Tightly wrapped in saran wrap and put in the fridge. Next morning, took out, unwrapped, and set on counter for a hours until I was ready to bake them. They rose nicely on the counter. Baked for 10 minutes. Everyone raved about them! Even fought over the last ones!!! Will make again for sure!!
Great taste. Best yeast rolls ever! These were a hit at home and at the office pitch-in. I divided dough into 24 rolls - baked in a 9x13 - so easy.
These are some of the BEST dinner rolls I and my family have ever had!!! I don't have a bread machine so made the dough by hand, let it rest for about 2 hours, then followed the rest of the directions. thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe :)
