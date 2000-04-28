Sweet Dinner Rolls

This dough makes wonderful dinner rolls but can also be used to make cinnamon rolls. Mixing it in your bread machine but bake the rolls in the oven. They're light, soft and sweet.

Recipe by Donna West

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, milk, egg, 1/3 cup butter, sugar, salt, flour and yeast in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Dough/Knead and First Rise Cycle; press Start.

  • When cycle finishes, turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough in half. Roll each half into a 12 inch circle, spread 1/4 cup softened butter over entire round. Cut each circle into 8 wedges. Roll wedges starting at wide end; roll gently but tightly. Place point side down on ungreased cookie sheet. Cover with clean kitchen towel and put in a warm place, let rise 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 30mg; sodium 201.5mg. Full Nutrition
