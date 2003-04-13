Florentine Stuffed Chicken

Bone-in chicken breasts stuffed with spinach, cheese and onion and baked until tender. This is a simple recipe that I cooked up myself. It is, however, based on some pretty standard Greek/Italian dishes. Everyone loves this and it can be wonderful for company - even people who don't usually like spinach find that they like this dish! Serve with your favorite shaped pasta, if desired.

Recipe by Tammy

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine the spinach, Parmesan cheese and onion and mix thoroughly. Stuff the cavity of each chicken breast with 1/4 of the mixture. (NOTE: Bone-in split breasts usually have a little cavity; if one is not naturally present, use a sharp knife to make a slit in the side of the breast.)

  • Lay stuffed breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish, and cover with the sauce.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 35 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and tender; sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and bake another 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 55.2g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 153.9mg; sodium 877.9mg. Full Nutrition
