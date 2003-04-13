Florentine Stuffed Chicken

We love this recipe....so please don't consider this a negative response....however, you will need to cook this longer than indicated....(depending on the size of the breast) to bring the temperature to 165-170 degrees. We love it...have made it several times (always peel off the skin), however, didn't marinate the chicken in advance(as some indicated) but I think it would enhance the flavor of the meat. I use either fresh (saute if fresh) or frozen spinach (drained and squeezed)...add fresh garlic and whatever else I have on hand such as sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, crushed red pepper (I'm thinking artichoke hearts would be awesome). I did add sea salt and fresh ground pepper each time, however, always add a variety of ingredients depending on what I have on hand. I actually had to cover my chicken breasts for awhile with foil to get them to the desired temperature. You want an internal temp of 165-170. Serve with whatever pasta you want. I served with orzo and it made a nice presentation. If you have leftover "spinach mixture" you can either put on top of the chicken breasts or mix in with whatever pasta you decide to use. Serve with a salad and good bread and you have a meal that willl be nice enough to present to company. Enjoy!