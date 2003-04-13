Florentine Stuffed Chicken

Bone-in chicken breasts stuffed with spinach, cheese and onion and baked until tender. This is a simple recipe that I cooked up myself. It is, however, based on some pretty standard Greek/Italian dishes. Everyone loves this and it can be wonderful for company - even people who don't usually like spinach find that they like this dish! Serve with your favorite shaped pasta, if desired.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2003
I altered this recipe a little...I used boneless chicken breasts instead, and added garlic with the spinach, leaving out the onion, and put basil on the chicken. I also left out the sauce, just baking it as is, and it came out excellent.
I make this recipe, with a few slight variations... try Feta cheese instead of mozzarella, it gives it more flavor. Also, just cook in a can of chicken broth, it keeps the chicken very moist and really brings the flavors together. We use thin chicken strips, because it cooks faster and we roll the chicken with the ingredients and then secure with toothpicks.
I altered this recipe a little...I used boneless chicken breasts instead, and added garlic with the spinach, leaving out the onion, and put basil on the chicken. I also left out the sauce, just baking it as is, and it came out excellent.
Being a relatively seasoned home chef and picky eater, I will say this is one of the best recipes I've found on allrecipes.com. Perfect blend of flavors (you've gotta like onions, though), and soo easy to prepare. I used deboned chicken breasts and cheddar instead, then I poured all the leftover "stuffing mixture" on top of the finished product before popping it into the oven. It was wonderful! Next time, I will try adding white wine. This is really a no-fail recipe. I'd give this six stars if I could. Thanks for sharing!
I make this recipe, with a few slight variations... try Feta cheese instead of mozzarella, it gives it more flavor. Also, just cook in a can of chicken broth, it keeps the chicken very moist and really brings the flavors together. We use thin chicken strips, because it cooks faster and we roll the chicken with the ingredients and then secure with toothpicks.
I almost forgot...I also marinated the chicken (boneless skinless chicken breasts) in Italian dressing overnight and it made the chicken so tender and moist you wouldn't believe it. VERY tasty. For those who didn't love this recipe, a few moderations with marinades and sauces makes it very gourmet and very tasty!
It could use more cheese in the stuffing but this may very well be my all time FAVORITE chicken recipe. I made it for Valentine's Day this year and my honey and I just loved it. Hey, he proposed right afterward so you draw your own conclusions!
Delicious and very pretty dish,easy to prepare but nice enough for company. It is substantial enough that you don't really need pasta, just bread and salad and a glass of wine. I topped mine with a large can of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic & onion.
this was a good recipe.. i added a few touches tho. i used boneless chicken breasts, about 6 cloves of garlic, & freshly grated romano cheese since its a little more punget. in adition.. i think next time i might top with a pre-prepared alfredo sauce for a change
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2000
This was a good meal and surprisingly easy to make. Next time I make it though I am going to use ricatta or feta cheese instead of the parmesan.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/17/2003
Room for improvement-but good, basic recipe to start with. I would watch my cooking time to 25 mninutes, I overcooked my chicken with the 35 minute directions. Next time I will season my chicken more and add ricotta cheese to the stuffing. The 1/4 c. parmisan lacked the "kick" the stuffing needed. I also sauteed the onions with garlic (2 cloves) before mixing it with the spinach. A recipe worth a second try for me. Other than the chicken being overcooked, the presentation was pretty ( I served with four large ricotta/garlic raviolis with extra sauce).
great base to start with. quick/easy to prepare. TIP: use a "fancy" sauce (Classico, Barilla, Five Brothers) not Ragu, prego, etc. if you want it to come out yummy! My changes: I sauteed the chopped onion. Then i added the spinach and half a packet of lipton onion soup mix. i sauted it with the onion. took it off the heat. added the parmesan cheese. i stuffed chicken thighs (rolled around stuffing) covered with sauce, cooked and sprinkled with mozzarella-- my husband loved it and i can never get him to eat greens.
I am giving this 5 stars based on my revisions. I used boneless skineless chicken breasts. Once stuffed I tossed the chicken in a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning. I then cooked the chicken by itself for 45 minutes. Rather than use spaghetti sauce, I made an alfredo sauce from allrecipes.com by Rebecca Swift. I layered the chicken on top of Rigatoni noodles and covered with alfredo sauce. It was AMAZING! My picky 5-year-old ate two plates of this dish.
This is a delicious and easy recipe but made these changes: finely chop the onion and saute it along with the spinach prior to stuffing the chicken, otherwise the onion is raw and crunchy and the spinach is not cooked. I used boneless chicken breast, which will not cook through in 35 minutes if you leave the bone in. I added a 1/4 cup of goat cheese to give the stuffing a bite.
My boyfriend's comment: "you'd pay big bucks for a meal like this at a restaurant." But the beauty of this dish is that despite its fancy appeal, its simple, quick, and inexpensive. Like everyone else, I couldn't find bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts, so I just used boneless skinless. Worked fine and was probably a little healthier. Added garlic and basil into spinach mixture. I marinated the chicken breasts in some Italian dressing for about 2 1/2 hours before cooking. I was making this for two, but the only thing I really eased up on was the spaghetti sauce. I just placed the extra spinach mixture on top and that worked well. Sure to impress without all the work.
I have to go against the tide here and say I was SUPER disappointed after reading all the reviews for this recipe. It's chicken with cheese and spaghetti sauce -- that's chik parmigania that you can already make. The only differnce is throw in spinach and onions..not impressed and will not make again.
I only had 2 chicken breasts so I modified this to stretch further. I seasoned the chicken, cut into strips, and baked. I boiled some egg noodles. I microwaved the spinach. I sauted the onion with a teaspoon of minced garlic. I added 1 chopped tomato and mixed all together. I sprinkled more cheese on top and baked until warm. It was very good, all 3 of my kids had seconds and we still had left overs. I think the mix would be great stuffing for pasta shells.
This came out very nice. I used a boneless breast which I pounded thin and stuffed. I had much filling left over so put that on top. I omitted the spaghetti sauce altogether. I also threw some sliced potatoes in the bottom of the pan. The chicken itself did not have much flavor, but I LOVE the filling. Needed to rub the chicken with spices first. I think next time I may just make this as a layered potatoes Florentine, b/c they soaked up the flavor beautifully! Overall, this was good and easy. Will use this again...
It doesn't sound like anyone followed this recipe exactly! That's a shame, because it really is a great dish. I followed all of the directions, except that I ended up having to pound the chicken and roll it, & then stuff it & hold it together with toothpicks because I did not have the right kind of chicken. I will definitely make this one again. To those who left the sauce out, unless you don't like spaghetti sauce, you are completely missing out! It really added a lot to the meal.
Simple yet elegant dish! I baked the chicken in half a can of chicken broth which kept the chicken moist and made the pan easy to clean afterwards as well! My only complaint is that the chicken was almost tasteless. Next time I will use white wine instead of the chicken broth and I will also try rubbing a concoction of basil, salt and garlic into the chicken prior to stuffing and/or I might marinate the chicken in white wine. Just a thought but topping the chicken with sliced almonds might work nicely as well. Note: I used boneless breasts.
I didn't like this dish much. There wasn't a lot of flavor to it. I love the ingredients but cooked this way it was just way too bland. Thanks anyway!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2003
Wonderful! My family loved it, even my 5 year old! The onions were the only reason it didn't get a 5 star rating. I cut down the onion quite a bit but it still didn't sit quite right with us. I think next time I will use onion powder instead. It was mainly the texture of the onion with the filling that we didn't like. Otherwise, it's a very tasty dish!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2002
Very Tasty! I doubled the garlic...because I always do not necessarily because the recipe needed it. It was quick and easy and my husband loved it too! Thanks
What an exceptionally pretty and easy dish! The taste was wonderful,but next time,will use ricotta cheese,and more of it! I also added fresh chopped garlic to the spinach mixture that added quite a zing!Instead of spaghetti sauce,I added roasted garlic flavored diced tomatoes,YUM! This is a keeper!
We love this recipe....so please don't consider this a negative response....however, you will need to cook this longer than indicated....(depending on the size of the breast) to bring the temperature to 165-170 degrees. We love it...have made it several times (always peel off the skin), however, didn't marinate the chicken in advance(as some indicated) but I think it would enhance the flavor of the meat. I use either fresh (saute if fresh) or frozen spinach (drained and squeezed)...add fresh garlic and whatever else I have on hand such as sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, crushed red pepper (I'm thinking artichoke hearts would be awesome). I did add sea salt and fresh ground pepper each time, however, always add a variety of ingredients depending on what I have on hand. I actually had to cover my chicken breasts for awhile with foil to get them to the desired temperature. You want an internal temp of 165-170. Serve with whatever pasta you want. I served with orzo and it made a nice presentation. If you have leftover "spinach mixture" you can either put on top of the chicken breasts or mix in with whatever pasta you decide to use. Serve with a salad and good bread and you have a meal that willl be nice enough to present to company. Enjoy!
Very good! I had fresh spinach which I chopped in the processor. I also chopped about a 1/4 of onion and a large clove of garlic. I also added about a tsp. of Olive oil which held the stuffing together and made it a little more moist.
I didn't care too much for this recipe but my husband thought it was "okay". I think I might try it again with a cream-based sauce instead of a tomato sauce. I added garlic and seasoned the chicken breast after reading other reviews, but I still think it was lacking flavor. We love spinach but this recipe just wasn't one of our favorites.
Followed the recipe. The only change I made was using deboned chicken breast which I had on hand. It would have been more flavorful using bone in chicken breasts. I served it over spaghetti and husband loved it! Great blue print recipe! Easy to change and add your own touches.
Was searching for something where I could use both the thawed bone-in chicken breasts and the thawed package of chopped spinach I had in my fridge. My modifications: 1. I sautéed the onion with 2 cloves of minced garlic before adding it to the spinach. 2. I upped the amount of parmesan by a little, and the mozzarella by a lot (the last one was accidental, but no one in my house complained!) 3. I added some pepper to the stuffing mix. 4. I covered the baking pan with foil, and cooked it for 50 minutes prior to topping it with the mozzarella cheese. 35 minutes for stuffed, bone-in chicken would leave this dish seriously undercooked in my opinion. This was an enjoyable meal; we had it without pasta, finding it filling enough on its own. Next time however I'll go with some others' advice and marinate the chicken beforehand. It could use some extra flavor.
This was a very good dish. The only problem that I had with it was that there was a lot of liquid in the pan when I took it out of the oven. (I squeezed the heck out of the spinach too). Sooo, not sure why. The flavors were great! Will make this again.
This was pretty good but I think next time I am going to use boneless skinless chicken as that's my preference. I can see how the skin holds in the moisture but it also took much longer to cook and it just didn't get as much of the flavors into the chicken as I would've liked. Also, next time I am going to add less Parmesan and put in some roasted garlic. I added sea salt, pepper and paprika to the mixture before adding it in and I am glad that I did; I think it would be too bland without it. Also, the spaghetti sauce I used was Mezetta Artichoke Marinara because we love artichokes. I feel that gave it a good flavoring as well. Overall my family enjoyed this, even my 7 year old ate it.
After reading other reviews, I used ricotta cheese and romano cheese with stuffing mixture (YUMMY) also used some garlic with onions and added some basil to spaghetti sauce......all I can say is YUMMY!!!
This was a delicious meal. My boyfriend liked it as well. I did use Alfredo sauce instead of the spaghetti mainly because we just ate spaghetti the other night. I also mixed some ricotta cheese in with the spinach mixture to help pack it together and because I wanted to use it up. Other than that, I followed the recipe. I backed the breast for an hour because these were large split breasts. One of the breasts was still not done so use your judgement but I am glad I took the advice from other reviews to bake them longer. 35 minutes is just not long enough.
Really like this recipe. Instead of stuffing the chicken I took thin cut chicken breast layered the spinach /cheese mixture on the chicken and rolled it up. Cooked it with Alfredo sauce instead of red pasta sauce.
I somewhat combined this recipe with the chicken florentine casserole recipe and it was amazing. I ended up doing that because I wanted the stuffed chicken, but didn't know what I would serve with it. So I used the leftover spinach mixture I made to mix with some pasta and other things. I cooked the chicken first, then put it over the spinach/pasta mix and put the sauce and cheese over it as instructed in the casserole recipe.
Easy recipe and very good. I used boneless chicken breast and it still took 45 minutes to cook. I put some spices on the chicken so it would have more flavor. I used less spinach and more cheese (ricotta). It turned out excellent!
Really good as is. I pounded boneless skinless breasts and filled with mixture (which I added ricotta cheese to). It didn't even need toothpicks. I found once pounded & filled one breast made two servings. I served with whole wheat penne pasta. 5 delicous stars.
It may have been my fault why this dish didn't turn out fantastic. I took a couple cloves of garlic, the onion, and parmesean cheese and put it through a food processer, and then mixed it with the spinach and sauted the mixture in butter, then stuffed boneless skinless chicken breast and seasoned the top on the stuffed chicken. It still seemed bland, and like the spinach was overpowering. My husband and I still ate it without complaint, but unless there is a better way to make this dish, I wont try again.
Yum! This was delicious! I made a few modifications. I used boneless skinless chicken breast and marinated it in italian dressing for 30 min. I sauteed the onion and used marinated mozzarella from Trader Joe's as well as fresh spinach. I seasoned the mixture and the chicken with a little garlic salt and pepper. No leftovers tonight!
I used fresh grated Romano cheese since I didn't have the other on hand. Also used homemade spaghetti sauce. This was an excellent dish. I always try to make the dishes as stated otherwise they are not the same recipe, it becomes totally different. Thanks for the recipe.
turned out great. I used skinless boneless chicken breasts, sliced down the side to stuff the spinach in. the rest was the same and excellent! I will try feta in the spinach mixture next time (sounds good).
This wasn't very good. I accidently mixed the cheeses in with the spinach, but I doubt that would change the taste much. Really bland and not so quick to make. The only upside to this dish was that I got my bf to eat spinach because he was too lazy to pick it out. Even covering the top with cheese didn't really make this very good. Maybe I should have added bits of bacon inside? I don't think I'll be making this again, sorry.
My family was just not happy with this recipe. I think it had way too much spinach. Needed more seasoning in the stuffing. And needed more baking than the 35 minutes allowed. By far not one of our favorites.
This recipe was great! My husband sadly is not a big fan of tomato sauce and he really loved this meal. The only thing I changed was, I used cutlets and not boned chicken. I just rolled up the ingredients inside the cutlets and poured sauce over, and baked. I have made this recipe a few times since.
I made this last night to RAVE reviews. So i understand that adding/deleting changes the recipe completely but here is what I did upon reading all the other reviews. First, I marinated the chicken breasts (boneless/skinless) in a garlic Italian marinade from the store. I stuffed the breasts with Parmesan, Ricotta, Mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes and spinach then topped them with the same mixture adding additional sun dried tomatoes. I covered them in a rich bottled spaghetti sauce and filled the baking dish with chicken broth. They took quite a while to cook but let me tell you that my 10 year old ate second helpings (this is the boy who orders spaghetti noodles with butter and paremesan cheese at a restaurant) and my 5 year old kept telling me it was his favorite meal ever! Everyone ate their entire plates and asked me to make it again. I don't know what the negative reviewers did wrong, but I definitely will make this over and over changing the stuffing mixture a bit each time even though this combo was delicious!!
I made this last night with a couple of changes. I added a few cloves of fresh garlic (finely chopped) and sauteed the garlic and onions first in a bit of olive oil. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and sliced them open to prepare a place for the stuffing. My wife loved it and so did I.
what a great recipe! exactly what i was looking for! everyone ate it all up and raved all through dinner...i did not use Parmesan, i only had asiago and i added a few cloves of garlic and a little pepper to the filling, had garlic bread and spaghetti noodles with a basic cream sauce for a side...it was awesome!
I loved this recipe! I sauteed garlic, chopped onions, spinach, and some diced tomatoes together as my stuffing. I also used chicken breast that I had marinated in italian dressing. Definitely a keeeeeper..!
I made this dish for Mother's Day. Everyone loved it. I changed the recipe a little though. I put the mixture on top of boneless, skinless chicken breasts and then I used maybe about a 1/4 cup of mozerella on top. I doubled the recipe to eight chicken breasts since I was making it for more people. I also made a side chicken breast for my sister who is lactos intolerant with just the spinach and a tbsp of garlic with sauce on. Very versatile and so easy!! I will make this recipe again...but I think I may try to use canned diced tomatoes and some peppers instead of the sauce. Excellent recipe!!
This was a pretty good recipe and looked really nice as well. I used the boneless/skinless chicken breasts and still had to cook it a few more min. than called for - not really sure how the bone-in kind would have been done in that amount of time. My husband really liked it. I did use Vodka sauce instead of just regular spaghetti sauce and I think as someone else mentioned this recipe just can't be done justice by ordinary Ragu/Prego type sauces.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I did as some others suggested and added a couple of cloves of garlic to the spinach mixture. I also cut the onion in half and it was plenty of onion! I also added mushrooms to the Barilla marinara sauce I used on top. I covered and baked the dish for about an hour - the chicken was delicious, moist, and tender. This is definitely a keeper!
Great recipe! Really quick and surprisingly easy. I added one clove chopped garlic and some freshly ground black pepper to the spinach mix (because we like garlic so much!). But it would be good without the garlic. I didn't have any Mozz so I didn't add that to the top, and it was still REALLY good! I'm sure it would be even better with the mozz. My husband loved it and ate it all up. It's great for lunches the next day also. Thank you!
Rob
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2008
I made this last night with a couple of changes. I added a few cloves of fresh garlic (finely chopped) and sauteed the garlic and onions first in a bit of olive oil. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and sliced them open to prepare a place for the stuffing. My wife loved it and so did I.
This was a really tasty dish. I sauteed the spinach and onions together with some fresh garlic, and then I added mushrooms to the top of the breasts (I used boneless). Other than those small tweaks I followed the recipe exactly. My family loved it and the chicken came out perfectly moist. Thanks for the great recipe.
Made this last night and it was deemed the best meal I've ever cooked. (I'm just starting to really get into cooking, but still, I've cooked some decent food in the past.)It was really easy, too. Threw in some garlic to spice it up.
Good potential… but … no flavor as written, needs considerably more seasoning. Next time sauté onions first with garlic abd add salt and pepper. I’ll also use some of the other suggestions, such as ricotta cheese.
Excellent. I made a few minor changes,I used boneless chicken I also added a whole onion and garlic.Instead of tomato sauce, I used a can of chopped basil tomatoes. I served this with rissoto, salad and garlic bread. What a fast, easy meal.
I've made this dish twice now, and both times it has come out below par. I thought the first time it came out bad because I didn't know how to properly stuff a chicken. I watched allrecipes.com video on stuffing chicken and gave it another whirl...still tasted bad. I followed someone's advice and marinated the chicken in Italian dressing, sauteed the onion, added some mozzarella to the mixture before stuffing the chicken. First, the chicken was not cooked all the way. Then, the spinach is just overpowering, and without the spinach, it tastes bland. I won't make this again.
I used boneless breasts and added some sour cream to the spinach mixture. I covered the baking pan with aluminum foil, set the oven for 400 degrees and cooked for about 45 mins. I have never had chicken this juicy. I feel as if the spinach stuffing could have used some seasoning, but other than that it was excellent
This is a keeper; something I'd be proud to serve when entertaining. Plus, it's very easy to make. I used fresh spinach (cut into smaller pieces). I rubbed the chicken with rock salt and Italian herbs before stuffing and threw a bit of cilantro on top. Including a bit of mozzarella as stuffing also improved the flavor. Delish!
I picked this recipe because of the ingredients and the time to prepare. It took longer than it said to cook it. I cooked it 10 minutes longer to begin with and at a higher temperature to speed it up and it was still half raw so my husband didn't have time to eat dinner. I cooked it another 15 minutes at regular temp. after he left and it was great. Also, the prep time sort of fudges because it didn't count the time to chop the onion and thaw the spinach so that kind of made me mad. However, it was very yummy. The flavors were great and I even pureed it for my 11 month old and she loved it. I will make again knowing the cook time. :) Great recipe, just needs a more accurate cooking time.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.