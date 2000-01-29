Pineapple Carrot Quick Bread
You won't need to grate carrots by hand for this recipe, because the wet ingredients are combined in the blender.
I grated my carrots and substituted coconut for the raisins and added almonds. Very Yummy! A tropical feel... It was gone quickly.
These were pretty dry and tasleless. I ended up throwing them away ( I made muffins instead of bread). These was no pineapple taste at all. I wonder if the flour measurement is right, seemed like a lot.
It was OK, not very much flavor.
Absolutely delicious but even tough I let it cool completely it crumbled when I sliced it. I’m now left with a bag full of crumbles that may be yummy with ice cream!
I made these as is. came out moist, and cut well when fully cooled. Don't cut while warm, or it goes to crumbs.
