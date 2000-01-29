Pineapple Carrot Quick Bread

You won't need to grate carrots by hand for this recipe, because the wet ingredients are combined in the blender.

Recipe by Clare Koehler

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease the bottom only of a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, rolled oats, nuts, baking powder and salt. Combine the pineapple, carrots, brown sugar, eggs, orange juice and oil in the blender. Blend at medium speed for about 30 seconds. Pour blended ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients, and mix until all of the dry ingredients are absorbed. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 75 to 80 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan to cool completely on a wire rack. Cool completely before slicing and serving.

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 427mg. Full Nutrition
