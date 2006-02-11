Spiced Applesauce Bread
With applesauce and spices, this bread is moist, delicious and great in lunch boxes. I also like it spread with cream cheese or peanut butter.
I have to give this bread a four star rating as written, but by incorporating some different reviewers suggestions, this bread is definitiely a 5+!! First of all, I used 1 1/2 cups of chunky applesauce and only 1/4 cup of oil. I also used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I doubled all the spices- this was definitely a must for me. I didn't think the bread was even that spicy like that, especially for a recipe called SPICED Applesauce Bread. I added a crumb topping of 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup chopped pecans and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon as well. This turned this bread into a real treat! I loved how moist the bread was, and it made my house smell amazing while it baked. I'm definitely not a baker (cooking is much more my cup of tea), so if I can make an amazing applesauce bread with this recipe, anybody can!Read More
With other reviews I knew to expect that this recipe be bland. When I used the milk I also added 1tbs of apple vinegar to it, it increases the sweetness and spiciness of the bread. I also doubled the spices as recommended and added a crunchy oat and brown sugar topping to the bread. Also, I greased the pan and dusted it with a cinnamon sugar mix. It made the bread magnifique. My finace' who normally hates applesauce bread, and begrudingly tried this 'new' recipe, ate the enitre loaf before it had cooled completely. Needless to say, I'm saving it with my alterations. ;-PRead More
Good, very moist, but as others mentioned, the original recipe lacks sweetness and spice. This is a great base recipe and making it better is quite simple. It does need more sweetness, so the 2nd time, I increased the sugar by a 1/4 cup. Use all brown sugar for more flavor. And doubling the cinnamon and nutmeg is a must. I also sprinkle the top with brown sugar b4 baking, which makes a nice, crunchy sweet crust on top. Cooking time is definitely longer than 1 hour considering how much moisture is in this. I baked mine for 1 hour, 15 min. Was perfectly moist. And add 1 cup chopped apples. The apples will cook down and be tender and adds more flavor to this. 1 cup = 1 medium sized apple. Kids love this bread and with slight alterations, it's 5 stars. Tip -cover tightly with foil to let it steam for 30 min. or more. This locks in the moisture and a trick for all loaf breads.
I'm going to give this recipe five stars even with my changes. Seems only fair. I've been doing my best to use what I had on hand so making this bread was a challenge. I used half brown/half white sugar (I only had a half cup of white on hand) and added in another 1/4 c. of applesauce as I only had one egg. (I used homemade slow cooker applesauce that I made yesterday, a recipe also from this site.) Since I had little white flour on hand, I did a cup of white, then ground a half cup of oats in my blender and added that to a half cup of whole wheat flour to make a full cup. I also used a stick of margerine in place of the vegetable oil to make the batter fluffier. Before I put the loaves in the oven, I sprinkled some brown sugar over the top. They turned out beautifully. Not exactly according to the recipe, but workable with what I have on hand. Plus, they smell divine! For those of you who are thinking of making this, use a homemade chunky applesauce. You'll appreciate the flavor and texture better with homemade over storebought. BTW, this made two loaves that were a bit on the thinner side, to decrease cooking time. EDITED TO ADD: This bread turned out SO good. Try it with my changes. You'll thank me. We've already eaten one of the loaves.
Great bread! I used unsweetened applesauce, and only 1/2 c. of sugar and it was still sweet enough to please my kids! I substituted a cup of whole wheat flour for a cup of the all-purpose, increasing the spices by a bit. I baked it for the directed time (at 325 since I was using a glass pan) and it came out very moist and tasty! Thanks! **I make this recipe almost every week now for my kids to snack on and I think I've perfected it to suit their taste -- I add 3/4 c. chopped apples, 3/4 c. chopped pecans and I'm down to 1/3 c. of BROWN sugar. Super duper yummy**
Wow! This is one fabulous applesauce bread! It's so moist and delicious, it's definitely one I'd make again. Plus it's a great way to use up the last of the applesauce. It's also a great base to "tweak" this to whatever you have on hand or whatever your tastebuds desire. I opted to use butter vs. veg. oil and creamed that will all brown sugar until nice and fluffy. I used chunky applesauce and added an additional chopped apple. The more apple flavor the better, right? I doubled the amount of cinnamon and nutmeg and added 1 heaping tsp. of vanilla. I left out the nuts as I didn't have any on hand. I topped this with some turbinado sugar before topping it into the oven to give it some added crunch and baked for a little over an hour. It smelled heavenly and tasted wonderful - perfect with a cup of tea!
A sweet, homey treat. I am not usually happy with loaves made with oil, so I substituted 1/2 cup of shortening and creamed it with the sugar before adding the wet and then dry ingredients. It is also good when you add 3/4 cup of raisins (soak in hot water for 15 minutes and then drain well). And I always add a struesel crumb mixture made from 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/8 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp baking soda, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 cup soft butter. Cut all ingredients together until crumbly. Top loaves with about 1/4 inch of topping and press lightly.
I found the perfect recipe to use up some extra applesauce I had in the frig! I made muffins out of this recipe to take into work for a Monday morning treat. I used half white sugar/half light brown sugar, and only a 1/4 cup of oil. You can also use Apple Pie spice, which combines all the spices in this recipe into one.
Fantastic recipe. It stays moist for a few days when covered, and is nice for a quick breakfast.
GREAT recipe. I am a 15-year-old and at a beginner/intermediate level in baking, but this recipe was incredibly easy. I did modify the recipe a bit, though. First of all, I had no pecans, but I did add walnuts (about 3/4 cup) and chopped apples (same amount). Second, I used 1 cup whole wheat flower and one cup all-purpose, and instead of using 2 eggs I used 3 egg whites. I only used about 1/8 cup of vegetable oil and substituted the rest with applesauce. I ended up using 1/2 cup BROWN sugar, and I used fat-free soymilk instead of regular. Lastly, I added a pinch of extra salt.I baked the cake at 350 for about 33 minutes. The cake came out looking very nice, having a nice texture and tasting great (you could definitely taste the spices, and I'm very glad I added chopped apples and nuts)
Good flavor, though a tiny bit bland- maybe needed more sugar. I added a cup of chopped fresh apples, which added texture. The directions mentioned pecans, but they weren't listed in the ingredients, so I added 1/2 cup. My kids liked it!
I made this today and its almost gone already! I used chunky applesauce and 1/2 cup of baking splenda in place of the sugar. It smelled fab while it was cooking and I can only imagine how great it would smell if I had baked it in the winter and all the windows were closed! It was a big hit and I will definately make it again! I don't use nuts very often in baking so the absence of them in the ingredient list didn't matter!
My family loved this bread! I put "Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting" on the top. It was a hit! Thank you!
Agree - would rate this 5 stars except the spices need to be increased substantially. I used 1 tsp. of all the spices, and it's perfect in my opinion - nice spice flavour. I also did what another reviewer suggested (I usually do this anyway) - decrease the oil to 1/4 cup and increase the applesauce to 1/2 cup to compensate. It's perfectly moist this way and much less fat.
This is really delicious. Kudos to all the reviewers who had such wonderful suggestions too - we added: 1/2 tsp ground cloves; doubled the nutmeg and cinnamon; halved the oil; used 3/4 cup brown and 1/2 cup white sugars; an extra 1/4 cup applesauce; a peeled and minced gala apple; a tsp vanilla; sprinkled the pan with sugar and cinnamon mixture after spraying with pam; used 1 cup white and 1 cup white wheat flour; and, sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon over the top of the loaves before cooking. This made 3 mini loaf pans which were filled 3/4 full and rose perfectly while cooking to come slightly over the top of the pan. Not sure how long the cooking was - maybe 40 minutes before the toothpick test came out right. Wonderful for sharing with friends and family. Thanks for submitting this healthy (except for the sugars) and delicious (because of the sugars?) recipe for us to try!
Definitely need to double the spices, but other than that, this bread is a keeper! Mine got a little dark around the corner edges as it needed to bake for another 10-15 minutes before it was done, but I can live with that. Very moist & flavorful! I didn't have pecans so I used almonds instead and it was pretty tasty, but I'll make sure I have pecans next time. They will definitely round this out nicely. Thanks for sharing this yummy recipe! :)
Really good. I didn't use pecans but could have, a crunch would be tasty too. I think the spices taste good, but could be upped if you really want a 'spiced' bread. I made three loaves, and froze two. Still tastes divine thawed from the freezer.
I made thie recipe EXACTLY as written: Husband and I liked this bread. Howerver if you are looking for a kid friendly Applesauce bread, this is not the recipe. It is NOT sweet...........AT ALL. My kids ate one slice right out of the oven and that was it. The blueberry bread I made last week was a bigger hit. (5 members of the family I rate on how many people actually liked a dish.)
I loved this bread! It was sooo delicious. I changed one thing in the recipe and I thought it turned out wonderful. I love to juice Carrots and Apples in my juicer and I always have a ton of extra pulp. Soo.... instead of throwing it away I used the pulp in the bread instead of using applesauce. It worked out beautifully. You should give it a try if you juice and I am sure you'll love it.:D
This is soooo good, this is an excellent and adaptable recipe. I substituted about a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice for the individual spices and left out the nuts. I'd like to try this with golden raisins which I think would be very nice too. I split the batter into two 8" loaf pans and reduced the cooking time, I checked with a toothpick and the loaves were done at about 45 minutes.
This is the perfect breakfast bread. Plenty of apple flavor. I doubled the spice content for my taste. It almost reminds me of a carrot cake
This was a yummy, easy to make quick bread. It will smell like heaven while baking--and it tastes great too. Not too sweet, great moist texture. For me, the recipe worked great as is. The baking temp and time worked like a charm. And I truly love these autumn spices (pumpkin bread is a favorite of mine) so I felt that the spice levels tasted great to me.
Migosh, this recipe got RAVES from my family and "orders" for more. This one is a keeper. Moist and apple-y, I will be making this one to give out for Christmas gifts. :)
I made a number of changes to this recipe. First, I substituted 1 cup of whole wheat flour for 1 cup of the 'regular' flour. I was delighted to find that this didn't give it a heavy 'healthy' taste. I did find it a bit drier than I expected. Based on earlier reviews, I decreased the oil to 1/3rd of a cup (I'll leave it alone next time!). I added a half cup of walnuts and a half cup of raisins-putting the raisins in a 1c measuring cup and heaping the walnuts over the top so once I put them in a zip-lock and pounded them into smaller pieces...it works out to a good half cup for the nuts. I mixed the nut/raisins into the flour mixture (i.e the dry ingredients) that way the raisins stay where they belong in the loaf (evenly distributed) rather than sinking to the bottom. The last change was that I used the 'chunky' applesauce in place of the regular. It left pieces of apple spread through the loaf. The last change I made was to decrease the sugar to 2/3rds of a cup--this worked out fine for me/us. It might have been the addition of the raisins, golden raisins at that, but it was plenty sweet. All and all, a very nice recipe. I'll certainly make it again.
I got rave reviews when I took this to work!
I adjusted this recipe just as bit similar to everyone else's. I used 1/4 c oil, 1 1/2 c of my own homemade applesauce (one sweet apple chopped, 1 granny smith apple chopped and cooked in water, brown sugar and cinnamon and then pureed in my mini processor) 1 c of flour, 1 c of pumpkin pancake mix from Trader Joes, 1/2 c sugar, 3/4 c of brown sugar, cardamom, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon. Then I made a crumb topping of brown sugar, chopped walnuts, TJ pumpkin pancake mix, cinnamon and butter. Baked at 350 for an hour. So tasty and delicious! Very spicy with the allspice and cardamom. I didn't measure the spice, just added and tasted.
I would rate 4 stars as the recipe listed. If you follow the changes suggested by mommyfromseattle, 5 stars all the way!!!!
Loved it. So easy. I used (by accident) a whole egg plus an egg white instead of two whole eggs-I was worried but the result was a wonderful light-as-air bread with yummy apple flavor. Try to use unsweetened no sugar added natural apple sauce if possible. Awesome!
this recipe makes a very nice bread. i used chunky applesauce, added a 1/2 cup raisins & doubled the spices. thanks louise!
This bread is just okay. Like many others, I doubled the spices and used 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar. I think it would be far better with bits of apple in it, but I don't intend to make it again. It's still quite bland with doubled spices. Even with 20 minutes added to the cook time, it is still far too moist (read: wet). Not a keeper.
I took a reviewer's advice and added some chopped apple, and only used 1/3 cup brown sugar. It was great, despite the fact that the bread didn't rise too much because I ran out of baking soda, oops!
yummy, easy, great starter to be creative
Love this! So yummy. Very dense loaf with a super-rich, moist crumb. I can't wait to share it. I baked exactly 60 min in my 20 year-old Maytag gas oven. I followed some of the advice of those who came before and doubled the spices, used 1/2c dark brown sugar, 1/2c white sugar, an extra 1/4c brown sugar and added 1 cup chopped apples. One important change I made was subbing apple butter for the apple sauce, which I didn't have on-hand. My loaf was VERY flavorful, nice and spicy. I suspect the apple butter had a lot to do with that and the exceptionally moist texture. Enjoy!
I made this yesterday & added the suggestions of CTCOOK1. Delicious!
This was a great bread to make. I read many reviews before making it and was a little disappointed that I didn't listen when everyone said to add more sugar. That said, as is the bread is really good with peanut butter spread on top! Next time I will definitely add more sugar and spice though.
Excellent recipe. I used apple butter and omitted the seasonings as the apple butter was quite strong in flavor. They turned out pretty good.
made into muffins bake for only 30-35 minutes added chocolate chips
I used less than half the white sugar but added a brown sugar and cinnamon mixture in the middle (divide the batter in two) and as a topping. It was delicious and moist and beats grating apples!
Great recipe. I've been looking for something to use the pulp leftover from my juicer in and this one worked out great. In place of the applesauce I used equal parts grapefruit, orange, and apple pulp. In place of the milk I used heavy cream. And I substituted ginger for the allspice and nutmeg. The bread came out a gorgeous sunset orange with bright orange flecks in it and tasted sweetly citrusy with a light ginger scent. The crust was crisp and pulled away from a very moist but not dense interior.
I'm sure this is great as is but adding 1/16tsp cloves makes it so much better. Everyone loves it! Of course, I made it dairy & egg-free (vegan). Use Ener-G egg replacement or ground flaxseed mixed with water til a gel forms.
My family enjoyed this bread. I told them it was loaf cake and drizzled icing on top. It was really good, very moist and baked well at the time and temperature stated. I did add some extra cinnamon per other reveiws and subsituted cloves for the allspice for personal preference. Passed the picky child test!
Only gave three stars because modifications are needed to the original recipe and you can't taste much of the apple. Used 1/3 c. of butter instead of oil, 1 1/2 c. applesauce and doubled spices as suggested in other reviews, baked about 55 min.. It is good and moist bread. I always line my pan with greased brown paper bags as my mother has always done with sweet breads. I buy the packages of lunch bags and trim a little off around the edges. Next time will try with some small pieces of apple to enhance the apple taste as suggested in some of the reviews.
Following other suggestions, this bread was fantastic! I used 1 1/2 cups applesauce, 1/2 cup white sugar + 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup oil, then doubled all spices (including the salt, which it definitely needed). Mine had to bake about 1 hour, 10 minutes. Even at the end, a toothpick inserted in the middle still came out a little wet, but the edges were starting to *really* brown, so I pulled it out. Was perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
This came out very well. I reduced the sugar, used part apple butter, added some spices, and used part white whole wheat flour. I forgot to put any nuts in the batter so I sprinkled them across the top along with a handful of brown sugar, and I think I like that better than putting nuts actually in the batter, because they got toasted :) This took exactly 60 minutes for me but I did use less flour in my batter because of the whole wheat. This loaf would make good muffins or a good sheet cake, with frosting. It's just the slightest bit likely to stick to your pan though so keep that in mind for muffins/loaves and plan accordingly (IE spray your wrappers, use real shortening on your tins and not just spray, or line your loaf pan with foil or parchment so you can lift it out later). I do think the flavor would be improved with chunks of apples, but the lovely slicing texture would suffer unless the apple were cut very, very small. Thanks for the recipe!
delicious
I read some reviews and I tweaked this recipe as well. I doubled the spices, used raisins instead of pecans, about 1 cup and instead of 2 cups white four used 1/2 cup white, 1/2 cup wheat. THIS IS AWESOME, and everyone else that tried it was just sad there was not more. This will definitley be one of my new fav recipes.
I love this bread. I use walnuts instead of pecans and make a topping of 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 tspn cinnamon. Combine and spread on top of batter in pan before baking. Youi have to cover bread with foil if topping gets too brown due to the long cooking time.
Very moist! Made without nuts and the milk. Sub the allspice with 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves! 5300 ft. so had to cooked for 1hr and 10 mins. I covered with foil after 1 hr to stop burning on top. Came out very moist and yummy!!! Thanks for sharing
Very good and simple to make. I added half a cup of raisins, and baked the loaf 55 minutes in a dark metal pan. My family asked me to make this again before the first loaf was gone!
I like having this one in my baking repertoire. Found it was a little more special with the crumbled brown sugar on top before baking. Really good :)
I made this several times. I started adding chopped, dried cranberries and chocolate chips. I use 50/50 brown sugar and white sugar. I also use a brown sugar streusel topping. This recipe makes good muffins and even better mini muffins. Regular muffins took about 20-23 minutes, mini muffins about 15-18 minutes. The bread style I had to extend the cooking time by 10-15 minutes as the very center was still raw. My family swears it's one of the best things they've eaten. I didn't try using butter instead of oil as it tastes so good as is.
My family has enjoyed this bread recipe for several generations, but we add the following topping to make it 'over the top': Combine 1/4 c. chopped pecans, 1/4 c. brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Spoon this mixture over the bread before you put it into the oven to bake. This makes a crumbly, bakery-like topping, that adds real pizzazz to this recipe. Hope you enjoy!
This was GREAT I added raisins and a bit more spice (my husband loved it)
Only used about 1 tbsp of oil and made up for the rest in more applesauce. Added more nutmeg and cinnamon, and a little less sugar. Came out great. Try sprinkling coarse brown sugar on top before baking. Good recipe!
this was good except that i overcooked it a little bit.the recipe called for 60 min but my bread was done in 40 min.just my oven.
This was great, especially warm from the oven. I used chunky (homestyle)applesauce, walnuts and a crumb topping (just butter, flour and sugar). The bread looked like it came from a bakery. Will make again and again.
I followed the recipe pretty closely and was pleased with the results. I did use 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar, and I left out the nuts (personal preference). I did have to cover my pan with foil for the last 10 minutes as the loaf was getting dark. This recipe produced a moist loaf, slightly spicy bread. Thanks.
OMG this bread is delicious! It was gone immediately! Everyone loved it! I followed the recipe to a T just doubling the cinnamon and nutmeg!! Very yummy!!!
I loved the texture and the spices and the moistness of this bread but I agree with one other reviewer...it needed something. I looked at the recipe and 1/4 teas of salt might not be enough to perk up the flavor so next time I try it I'll use 3/4 teas. I also missed the pecans in the recipe so I used about 1 cup and it was great.
Very Good .. nice and moist .. I used 1 1/2 tsp of "applespice" instead of the individual spices listed in recipe .. will make again!
Delicious bread. I could eat it all myself in one sitting! I reduced the oil to 1/4 cup and used chia gel for the other 1/4 cup. I used raw sugar and reduced it 3/4 cups and used whole grain flour. I also added one diced apple and doubled the spiced.
We have a B&B and this bread is in our regular rotation. It is very easy to make, as is the cleanup. The recipe as written is very bland especially when you're calling it applesauce spice bread. I triple the listed spices and add 1/2 teaspoon ginger and 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves. I also add 1/2 teaspoon apple extract. It gets raves every time.
This is fantastic! I had some homemade applesauce I wanted to use up and decided to try this recipe. I did make a few changes based on other reviews, I used only brown sugar, 1/4cup oil, 2 cups chopped apple and my own mixture of spices. I am sure that the recipe would have been wonderfull as written, but I prefer Brown sugar in this type of recipe to add a bit more dimention. Next time I will be making this with Splenda brown sugar blend to cut down the carbs.
This bread was pretty good. I put in a lot more spice than it called for, and I kind-of think it needed some more. This would be fantastic with some diced apple or grated apple. The pecans in it are great! I also took some brown sugar and sprinkled it on top to make a yummy crispy crust on top. Fantastic. Great with a little spread of Brummel & Brown Yogurt Butter. If you haven't tried it, you really should!!!
Definitely way toooo long a cook time! It was over done after 35 minutes! I cooked it below 350 too. It's not my oven either. Cook this at 350 for 30 minutes or 325 for 40. The smell was great and it tastes great. Recipe says to pous into pan which is misleading for the batter is so thick it does not pour. It;s more like bread pudding it's so thick so it must be scooped into the pan. I had to use a 12x12" pan as well. The recipe is a bit off in some areas, but if you make the necessary adjustments it's a good recipe.
Great recipe, although I do agree with the other reviews - you should add a chopped up apple to the batter for texture. I made a brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice mixture for on top of the bread and it gave it a nice spice crust. All in all, wonderful recipe as is and I will make it again.
Just ate my first slice and Wow, it is GOOD! I followed tips to double spices, 1 1/2 cups applesauce, and 1/2 white/1/2 brown sugar, and 1/4 cup oil. Will definitely make again. Also went with 1/2 whole wheat flour. Wonder how it would be with 1/2 the sugar?
Was nice and moist, but very bland. i even doubled the cinnamon and added pumpkin pie spice. I didn't use nutmeg or allspice because I didn't have any on hand. Maybe this is the problem, but I don't thinkI will use this recipe again.
Pretty good, but for something called "spiced" it's not really. I even increased the spices somewhate, still didn't think it had much to it. But still tasty, and makes very nice french toast.
Very yummy with a few changes. I added 1 1/2 cups applesauce and 1/4 cup oil. I added 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp each of ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. I halved the sugar. I also added 1/2 cup each of unsweetened cranberries, chocolate chunks, and slivered almonds.
i also used only 1/4 cup oil, and i also added walnuts and raisins. it was so moist and delicious. two thumbs up.
I followed the recipe except for using some whole wheat flour in place of some white and walnuts instead of pecans. The bottom of the bread stuck to the pan. I didn't find the bread to be very flavorful. I don't think I'll make this again.
This is so easy and yummy! I use 1 cup of bread flour and 1 cup of whole wheat flour instead of the 2 cups all-purpose flour. Also, I add 1/8 teaspoon of ground cloves. This is a great treat for your family or to take as a gift or a treat to be shared at an event!
I followed this recipe only making a few changes. I added more spices (cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice) and I added 1 cup of diced apple. This loaf is wonderful and moist. I have added this recipe to my collection and will definately be making it again.
My two cents- definitely double the spices and replace at least half the oil with applesauce. I was surprised this called for any oil, since I know of many recipes where oil is omitted and applesauce used in its place. I think this would have been spectacular with pecans and apple chunks...It would have been a much different recipe, but I would have liked the texture differences. Also, I took the oven down to 325 half way through. Next time I would bake at 325 for 1 hr 20.
I used Domata Flour, to make it gluten free, and cup up one peeled and cored apple instead of pecans. Very good.
A great dense moist bread! I doubled the recipe but was just shy on the applesauce so added 2 very ripe bananas. Also, per other reviews, I doubled the spices, used half each of brown and white sugars, scaled back on the oil and subbed 1 cup whole wheat flour for 1 cup white flour, and added chopped walnuts. I baked it in a greased bundt pan for an hour. A great bread but next time I will add 1/4 cup more sugar. Then it will be PERFECT!
My entire family loved this bread! I love how moist and soft it is! I added cinnnamon and brown sugar on top after baking it to add just a little more flavor.
I can't give it more stars, b/c like so many, I altered the recipe. I doubled all the spices, cut the oil in half and added that amount in apple sauce, added a pinch of ground cloves, and added a tablespoon or so of apple cider vinegar. I think this would've come out as very moist, but I placed the pan on the top shelf, and noticed halfway through that the top was already brownish. So I cut down the temperature (325F) and placed the pan on the lowest rack. Total cook time was 1hr 20min. The top had a little crunch to it, but it really added to the flavor. However, the loaf came out drier...like a moist bread instead of a dense cake (what I thought the texture would be). Still I had no problem with the flavor. Very spiced, very nice.
awesome! easy & moist!
these came out really well, but didn't taste very much like applesauce as i had hoped. maybe next time, i'll put little diced chunks of apples, maybe some gravenstein or granny smith.
I made this for an extra credit assignment in Home Ec, and I did not care for this recipe! It was much too dense, chewy, and dry. It also had very little flavor. I do not recommend it.
Yummmy Apple Muffins! I just took them out of the oven. I almost always make muffins instead of loaves of bread. I made large muffins and baked them 25 minutes at 350 degrees. They turned out great! I did use some of the other reviewer's suggestions. I added more (but not quite doubled) cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. I used all brown sugar and increased it to 1 1/4 cups... and I added one cup of diced raw apple. Try this one....... it is delish!!!
..Really like this recipe. I made this over the weekend for company and just kept it in the fridge to snack on. Perfect with strawberry butter OR cream cheese with chopped pecans...The only change I made was used br sugar, homemade applesauce and rounded all the spices...Thanks Louise!
This is absolutely wonderful. It smells great and is really moist. I can store it for at least a week and it's still great! I usually don't put in the pecans because I like the smooth texture without them. It's quite dense but I like that!
Very moist, but couldn't taste the applesauce. The amount of pecans to add are also missing, so I added 1/2c just to try.
Made this for Pops for Fathers Day and he said it was the best bread I have ever made. I doubled the spices and added pumpkin pie spice and golden raisins.
very good. adding nuts really completes it. i had overspiced homemade apple sauce and used it for this recipe. it turned out great.
I added about a teaspoon and a half of vanilla extract to mine. I also used stone mini loaf pans so that I could give them as home-made gifts. I just eye-balled it and they were done in about 40 minutes instead of 60 for the larger loaves. If you use metal mini loaf pans, it probably will not take quite as long.
Fantastic bread! I had some homemade chunky applesauce in the fridge, so I used it in this recipe. Because there was quite a bit of liquid, I just omitted the milk. This made 3 (6 x 3 1/2) beautiful and tasty small pans of bread. I love having small loaves of quick breads in the freezer for my family and for sharing. Thanks LOUISE for sharing your recipe. We loved it!
Came out soggy
Exactly as I wanted - perfectly sweetened, moist, and smelled delicious. I used half whole wheat flour and half white flour and it came out great.
Excellent bread! Easy to make on a moments notice too since everything is always on hand in my kitchen. I doubled each of the spices but other than that didn't change a thing. It was moist and delicious and my entire family really loved it. I'll definitely make this again.
MMM. Wow! Fantastic! I used 1/2 white and 1/2 whole wheat flour, and instead of 1 cup of white sugar I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup splenda. I also added 1/2 cup of glazed walnuts and replaced the individual spices with pumpkin pie spice. I reduced the oil to about 1/4 cup with no effect on quality or taste. This stuff is heavenly and pretty darned healthy.
Great breakfast bread, moist and tasty. I doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg as suggested but I left out the allspice (did not have any). I used coconut oil, 1/3 sugar, 1/3 brown sugar, and 1/3 Splenda. I know, crazy. The bread bake fine in 60 minutes. This really turned out very nice. I will, made this breakfast bread again.
Great.!! I made this recipe today and it is great.!! I used "Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce" from a recipe I got from this site. As regards this recipe, I only made one change in the basic recipe, in that I used 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice instead of the combination of listed spices. I made it in two medium size loaf pans; then as soon as it came out of the oven, while still in the pan, I glazed it with my favorite glaze: 1 cup of powdered sugar, a little oil and orange juice to the consistency you want.(I usually make it about the consistency of cake batter) Be sure to put plenty around the sides and ends of the pan to soak in good and let the loaf cool completely in the pan. Enjoy.!!!!
My family loved this applesauce bread. I doubled the amount of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Plus I added 2 teaspoons of Apple Pie Spice
pretty dry and was done completely at 40 minutes
Great tasting, easy recipie. Very moist. Was a big hit at church and when I took two loaves to work.
