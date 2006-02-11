Spiced Applesauce Bread

I'm going to give this recipe five stars even with my changes. Seems only fair. I've been doing my best to use what I had on hand so making this bread was a challenge. I used half brown/half white sugar (I only had a half cup of white on hand) and added in another 1/4 c. of applesauce as I only had one egg. (I used homemade slow cooker applesauce that I made yesterday, a recipe also from this site.) Since I had little white flour on hand, I did a cup of white, then ground a half cup of oats in my blender and added that to a half cup of whole wheat flour to make a full cup. I also used a stick of margerine in place of the vegetable oil to make the batter fluffier. Before I put the loaves in the oven, I sprinkled some brown sugar over the top. They turned out beautifully. Not exactly according to the recipe, but workable with what I have on hand. Plus, they smell divine! For those of you who are thinking of making this, use a homemade chunky applesauce. You'll appreciate the flavor and texture better with homemade over storebought. BTW, this made two loaves that were a bit on the thinner side, to decrease cooking time. EDITED TO ADD: This bread turned out SO good. Try it with my changes. You'll thank me. We've already eaten one of the loaves.