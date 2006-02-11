Spiced Applesauce Bread

With applesauce and spices, this bread is moist, delicious and great in lunch boxes. I also like it spread with cream cheese or peanut butter.

Recipe by LOUISE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine the applesauce, sugar, oil, eggs and milk; beat well. Sift in the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and salt; stir until smooth. Fold in the pecans. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 31.3mg; sodium 187.8mg. Full Nutrition
