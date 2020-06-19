My Own Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.1 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Vinegar and oil salad dressing.

By judi

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, olive oil, sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, dried parsley, celery seed, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Pour into a resealable jar. Chill for 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 18g; sodium 13.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2010
Excellent salad dressing it's a bit on the sweet side which was nice. I cut it down to 8 servings and it was a bit on the oily side so I added more apple cider vinegar (just a little) to compensate for that. It went great over mixed greens. It's a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

sunflowerskies
Rating: 1 stars
11/05/2011
I love this easy recipe! Added some pre-shredded parmesan cheese put all the ingredients into a salad dressing shaker shook it up and served...mmmm! Read More
Helpful
(4)
pajamann
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2009
I've become a huge fan of homemade salad dressing. This one is tasty! You can change the type of vinegar (try balsamic rice wine or other vinegars) for a different flavor. Sometimes I add a little lemon juice as well. You can also change the herbs and spices. Dried dill is very good and if you've got fresh herbs they can be minced and thrown in. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Holly Taylor Stewart
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2009
I thought this was very good not to mention very easy to make. I also felt it was on the healthy side. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(14)
LMRUTHERFORD10
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2011
Good flavor but given the other reviews that said it was too oily and given that I like vinegar I used 1c oil and 1c white vinegar (because we were out of cider vinegar). I look forward to trying it with cider vinegar. I liked it this way and my guests claimed the proportions were good. WARNING: If you plan to have leftovers to refrigerate I recommend using something other than olive oil which solidifies in the fridge. When I plan to use it again I just have to take it out in plenty of time to melt. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Dawn andrea
Rating: 2 stars
07/26/2010
I am afraid that I made this recipe and I found that all I could taste was the cider vinegar. I doubled the other ingredients except for the olive oil and it did improve but only a little. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Renlicious
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2010
This was wonderful! I whipped it up to go over a dinner salad that I was copying from a local restaurant.Hubby loved it and so did the kids. I scaled the recipe down to serve 10 but next time I will make more because we ran out. Thanks for sharing this one Judi. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jeff
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2009
Just like Momma made. Read More
Helpful
(2)
jyork
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2010
This is the best salad dressing I've ever made. My husband loves it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
