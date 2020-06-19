My Own Salad Dressing

Excellent salad dressing it's a bit on the sweet side which was nice. I cut it down to 8 servings and it was a bit on the oily side so I added more apple cider vinegar (just a little) to compensate for that. It went great over mixed greens. It's a keeper!
I've become a huge fan of homemade salad dressing. This one is tasty! You can change the type of vinegar (try balsamic rice wine or other vinegars) for a different flavor. Sometimes I add a little lemon juice as well. You can also change the herbs and spices. Dried dill is very good and if you've got fresh herbs they can be minced and thrown in.
I thought this was very good not to mention very easy to make. I also felt it was on the healthy side. Thanks
Good flavor but given the other reviews that said it was too oily and given that I like vinegar I used 1c oil and 1c white vinegar (because we were out of cider vinegar). I look forward to trying it with cider vinegar. I liked it this way and my guests claimed the proportions were good. WARNING: If you plan to have leftovers to refrigerate I recommend using something other than olive oil which solidifies in the fridge. When I plan to use it again I just have to take it out in plenty of time to melt.
I love this easy recipe! Added some pre-shredded parmesan cheese put all the ingredients into a salad dressing shaker shook it up and served...mmmm!
I am afraid that I made this recipe and I found that all I could taste was the cider vinegar. I doubled the other ingredients except for the olive oil and it did improve but only a little.
This was wonderful! I whipped it up to go over a dinner salad that I was copying from a local restaurant.Hubby loved it and so did the kids. I scaled the recipe down to serve 10 but next time I will make more because we ran out. Thanks for sharing this one Judi.
This is the best salad dressing I've ever made. My husband loves it!