Belgian Waffles

4.5
591 Ratings
  • 5 440
  • 4 80
  • 3 30
  • 2 22
  • 1 19

Belgian waffles are tender and flavorful waffles made with yeast. They're great topped with butter, whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Recipe by Bobbi Jo

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 waffles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in 1/4 cup warm milk. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, 1/4 cup of the warm milk and the melted butter. Stir in the yeast mixture, sugar, salt and vanilla. Stir in the remaining 2 1/2 cups milk alternately with the flour, ending with the flour. Beat the egg whites until they form soft peaks; fold into the batter. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the waffle iron. Brush with oil and spoon about 1/2 cup (or as recommended by manufacturer) onto center of iron. Close the lid and bake until it stops steaming and the waffle is golden brown. Serve immediately or keep warm in 200 degree oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 129.9mg; sodium 621.7mg. Full Nutrition
