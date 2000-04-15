I loved this recipe! True belgian waffles are a yeast batter, and this one is very genuine. My only gripe is that it makes a lot of dishes (yeast, butter, milk, mixing bowl, egg whites). I subbed one cup of whole wheat flour with no noticeable effect on texture; next time I'll do two cups each whole wheat and white. I'm not sure why the egg whites are whipped and folded in separately. The loft comes from yeast, and by the time the dough is risen surely the egg whites will have deflated. I did it anyway. This batter does not actually double in volume as the recipe states; it's risen when it is bubbly and there is a yeast smell. As an experiment, immediately when I finished the batter I put one waffle's worth in the fridge, to see if I could do a slow cold rise that would allow the batter to be made ahead. I made the waffle the next day, almost 24 hours later, and it was sensational. I think it was even better than the waffles made the first day, yeastier and more complex in flavor. So I am happy to report the batter can be made ahead; no need to wait an hour in the morning to have your waffles. To make an easy, delicious, and healthy fruit sauce, dump a bag of frozen berries into a saucepan and keep over medium heat while you cook the waffles. Let boil until they "dissolve" into sauce. Adjust taste with sugar (usu only a tbsp is needed for 1 lb berries) and lemon juice (usu 1.5 tsp). The yield for my 7" round belgian waffle maker was about 10 waffles.

