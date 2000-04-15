Belgian Waffles
Belgian waffles are tender and flavorful waffles made with yeast. They're great topped with butter, whipped cream and fresh fruit.
I loved this recipe! True belgian waffles are a yeast batter, and this one is very genuine. My only gripe is that it makes a lot of dishes (yeast, butter, milk, mixing bowl, egg whites). I subbed one cup of whole wheat flour with no noticeable effect on texture; next time I'll do two cups each whole wheat and white. I'm not sure why the egg whites are whipped and folded in separately. The loft comes from yeast, and by the time the dough is risen surely the egg whites will have deflated. I did it anyway. This batter does not actually double in volume as the recipe states; it's risen when it is bubbly and there is a yeast smell. As an experiment, immediately when I finished the batter I put one waffle's worth in the fridge, to see if I could do a slow cold rise that would allow the batter to be made ahead. I made the waffle the next day, almost 24 hours later, and it was sensational. I think it was even better than the waffles made the first day, yeastier and more complex in flavor. So I am happy to report the batter can be made ahead; no need to wait an hour in the morning to have your waffles. To make an easy, delicious, and healthy fruit sauce, dump a bag of frozen berries into a saucepan and keep over medium heat while you cook the waffles. Let boil until they "dissolve" into sauce. Adjust taste with sugar (usu only a tbsp is needed for 1 lb berries) and lemon juice (usu 1.5 tsp). The yield for my 7" round belgian waffle maker was about 10 waffles.Read More
I was so looking forward to this being a great recipe.... it was very very disappointing... i had fresh yeast and all the exact ingredients...they were not crisp and light...maybe it was my waffle iron, as it is brand new... but... i won't waste all this ingredients and the time it took to prepare on this recipe again... sorryRead More
FINALLY a recipe worthy of a five star rating! I have made these waffles several times. For time purposes, I prefer preparing the batter the night before versus the morning of. However, I haven't noticed a distinct difference in the taste either way - the waffles are amazingly delicious! I whip the egg whites first, since I use my KitchenAid stand mixer and don't have an extra mixing bowl; then set the egg whites aside. Proofed the yeast in the mixing bowl (add a tsp of sugar with the yeast to proof it properly - the yeast mixture should be frothy after 10 minutes). Then I add the egg yolks, etc.. directly to the yeast. Be sure the milk and butter aren't too hot, otherwise it will kill the yeast - should be no more than 115°F. The batter should relatively double in size. I used a 7" Belgian Waffle iron and ended up with 9 waffles (about 1 scant cup of batter per waffle). A regular waffle iron will produce many more waffles due to difference of size/shape. These waffles are crispy outside and soft inside. If you are accustomed to "Belgian Waffle" mix from a box, these will taste much different, because they are made from a yeast batter - but true Belgian Waffles are made with yeast. We top ours with butter, maple syrup, strawberries and whipped cream, YUM! The waffles freeze well - just be sure to reheat them in the oven for about 10 minutes at 350-375°F to keep the crispness.
Make the night before.....they turn out perfectly.
THESE are Belgian waffles! Make these when what you want is BELGIAN WAFFLES! You must have the ability to gently fold in the whites and the patience to let the yeast do its thing and the waffle iron to heat up between waffles. If you can follow this recipe to the letter, you WILL have the best Belgian waffles. Regular waffles are great in a hurry and usually rely on baking powder, as does Bisquick which gets its distinctive flavor from lots of baking powder. I much prefer the softer, old-fashioned flavor of yeast, which was most definitely NOT overpowering in this recipe. The aroma wafting from the waffle iron about drove my husband, me, and our dog crazy! These waffles are incredible and a treat I have personally only had in restaurants before now. I make waffles all the time, but these Belgian waffles are so delicious, a perfect melding of crisp and soft and the flavor is out of this world. So special I think we've found our new Christmas brunch tradition.
So worth the extra effort!!! After months of trying to imitate the best waffle I ever had from a street vendor in Holland, I've settled on this recipe as my base. They freeze very well. Set them on a wire rack for a few minutes after cooking so they dry out a bit. Freeze them in zip lock bags, but remember to remove as much of the air from the bag as you can. For best results, defrost them in the microwave for a few seconds, then toast them to remove the moisture and crisp up the outside. Then sprinkle with a little powdered sugar. You'll never buy those pathetic little tasteless imitations from the grocery store again! UPDATE...I replaced about 1/2 cup of milk with buttermilk and that gives it a nice tang.
Great and tasty recipe. I loved that these stayed crispy even after sitting for a while since I'm usually the last person to eat! The prep wasn't as bad as others made it sound. I used three bowls total and two cups. I used a deep but regular waffle iron and this recipe made 22 waffles. I loaded them into the freezer but it might be worth noting that "makes 8 waffles" is a bit of an understatment. My family of 5 ate all they could eat and we still had 15 of them left.
I make these a lot and everyone raves about them! I have made them following the directions exactly and also made them by using the whole egg instead of just the yolks, thereby, eliminating the step of beating the whites and folding them in. I cannot tell a bit of difference either way and it makes the recipe easier. I typically make them at night and let them rise in the fridge in my Kitchen Aid mixer bowl covered with plastic wrap. These are by far the best waffles we have ever eaten! The tang from the yeast is fabulous!!
These are best used with a medium to deep waffle iron. If made properly, they will be light and fluffy inside and crisp on the outside. The aroma, flavor and texture can't be matched by baking powder based recipes. Be certain to prepare the yeast mixture properly. use a thermometer if you are unsure of proper temperature for the milk. Also, crefully fold the egg whites in, don't beat them. After you have made this once or twice, try experimenting a bit. I let the dough sit for about three hours and puch it down occasionally.
I had a hankering for fresh home made waffles so I tried this one out. Considering I have never made waffles or used a waffle iron, this was super simple to make. They turned out very moist and delicious and the kids also enjoyed them. Can't wait to make them again and top them with fruit and whipped cream!
These were the best waffles I've ever tasted. It is a little more work than a non-yeast waffle, but it's worth it. I was a little worried at first that it would be difficult because of the yeast, but it was very easy to make.
I have been making these for years. To keep in the fridge for about a week, every other day add a teaspoon of sugar to keep the yeast fed.
I finally received my Belgium waffle iron for Christmas. So I made this recipe as soon as I got it set up. THEY WHERE DELICIOUS.... The taste is so worth the wait :)
These are good when you first make them, but if you leave the batter in the fridge overnight and then make them they are DIVINE. Such a difference in taste. It's amazing!
these waffles were 5 star fabulous! it made 9 belgian waffles in my waring 600 flip over double waffle maker. i made mine in one bowl, soaking the yeast in the warm milk for 10 min, added the other ingredients including UNWHIPPED egg whites, and let it rise 1 hour. it did not double but was very yeasty. They are very moist inside with a nice chew, not bready. and crusty outside. they are so tasty they can be eaten plain. I ate mine with sliced bananas sauteed in butter for 1 min and added maple syrup to pan. OMG almost like bananas foster. i left some in the fridge for the next day and made the rest and froze them individually wrapped in plastic wrap and then in a ziplock bag. i was going to try the easier baking powder recipe, but i don't think they would have turned out this good. Thanks for the recipe.
I have noticed that a lot of people complain about the effort these waffles take. Honestly, if you have an egg white separator and a Kitchen Aid mixer, these waffles take 15 minutes to make, 20 tops! Here's the steps to make this move quickly: 1. Pour 3 cups of milk in a liquid measuring cup; place in microwave and heat for 1-2 minutes. Test temperature; if not hot enough, heat in 30 second increments until you reach the correct temperature. 2. While milk is heating, separate eggs with egg white separator; pour egg yolks into Kitchen Aid mixing bowl. Place butter in bowl to melt. 3. Take milk out of microwave; place butter in microwave and heat for 30-60 seconds. Add 1/4 cup milk to yeast per recipe. 4. While yeast is soaking, mix in sugar, salt, vanilla, 1/4 cup milk, and butter in mixing bowl. Scoop flour into 1 cup scoop (if you have more than one use them!; sit to the side. Mix in yeast mixture once it is bubbled up. 5. Add in 4 cups flour and remaining milk, alternating per the recipe. This will go quickly especially if you have more than one dry measure cup; I have 3 and have 3 cups of flour ready to be poured at this step. 6. Pour batter into a large bowl, PREFERABLY one that has a lid. Then clean mixing bowl, pour egg whites inside and whip until they have soft peaks. This will take only about 30-60 seconds with a Kitchen Aid. 7. Fold egg whites into batter, cover bowl with lid and let it rise! I get these waffles done in 20 minutes INCLUDING CLEANUP!!
As I am new to making Belgian waffles, I decided to make this recipe as well as Emma's Belgian Waffle recipe from this site to do a side by side comparison for my family and our brunch guests. Every single person decided that Emma's Belgian Waffle recipe was superior to this recipe...but it was noted that if the recipes hadn't been made side by side they would have liked this recipe and that they weren't necessarily bad. The yeast flavor is distinct in this recipe and as there is none in Emma's Belgian Waffle recipe, you might want to choose this recipe instead. Every person noted that the texture (soft inside and crisp outside) and flavor were inferior to Emma's Belgian Waffles as this recipe provided a slightly more rubbery texture and a more bland flavor. If you desire a more savory waffle with an overall softer texture, this recipe may be the one for you.
I made these delicious waffles for our woman's retreat breakfast at church, and those women loved them.
Wonderful! And easy to make, just a little time consuming with the raising time and the extra bowls needed. Not quite what you get from the stalls in Antwerp, but as close as I've ever been able to come. It's a little odd that some of the reviewers would complain about yeastiness. That's basically complaining that the Belgian waffles tasted too much like Belgian waffles.
These were awesome! One waffle is so filling! I made this the night before and did a cold rise in the fridge. I would definitely recommend this unless you have time to wait.
This recipe makes a very good waffle with a flavor and texture that cannot be beaten with a box mix. The only thing I would suggest changing is adding a bit more sugar. I like my waffles with a slighly sweeter flavor.
This is EXACTLY the type of waffle I was looking for! Light and fluffy, yet lightly crispy on the outside. Soooo yummy!
OMG!! What can I say? I've been an allrecipes user for years, and rarely do I bother to rate a recipe. But, I just had to this time. I made this for a breakfast dinner with bacon, sausage, and OJ for a change of pace. I made the recipe exactly, except that I only used one stick of butter (1/2 cup instead of 3/4 cup) and swapped out 1/2 cup flour for 1/2 cup wheat flour, and it was plenty rich. I let it rise all afternoon and must say they are soooooooo delicious, crispy, tender inside. DON"T OVERHEAT YOUR MILK! you will kill the yeast. just lukewarm is plenty! It made 10 full size waffles. Will make again and again.
It was hard for me to even give this recipe one star. This is a HUGE dissapointment. I was so excited to use my waffle maker and make begian waffles. I had all the ingredients and made it just like the recipe called for. The batter was thick and heavy, the waffles were tastless and awful. Heavy, not crispy at all. Sorry, I would not reccomend or suggest any one to try this one! We ended up eating something else. My kids wouldn't even touch them!
Very good Belgian waffles! In the past I used to make my own batter but in recent years I have been using a box mix. Today we didn't have a box mix so I found this recipe. It was so good that I'll be making my own again from now on. I didn't read the recipe all the way through and didn't keep the egg white so it cost me double the eggs but that was my fault. Also, I didn't beat the whites much but I let it sit for over an hours, the batter doubled in size and was thick and wonderful. My family loved the waffles, they are light and fluffy. My batter made 9 waffles and I am freezing the extra 4 for quick weekday breakfast. Thank you!
This is a great recipe. It's not too runny and doesn't make a big mess when you put it in the waffle maker. I didn't bother to separate the eggs and fold the whites in. I felt it wasn't necessary and it saved a lot of time. The batter did rise but I wouldn't say it doubled in size. If your's doesn't rise at all make sure you didn't make the milk too hot, it can kill the yeast.
So the husband decided we needed a Belgian waffle maker, taking advantage of the pre-holiday sales he got one. I did some research and this recipe looked pretty user friendly. I make a roll recipe that uses egg whites folded in that is a big hit so I figured this was a good pick. Following recipe and waffle iron directions to the letter, I was ready to give this recipe a 1 star. The guys had returned from their black Friday holiday shopping and were starving. The waffles were coming out horribly. I grabbed my trusty cookbook and whipped up a plain waffle mix. After 2 failed attempts with that, I decided to get out my 25 yr+ old waffle iron and see what would happen with it. Got the guys fed using my trusty old iron and moved on to this recipe's remaining batter. Oh yum! Turned out just like I thought it should. Crispy and golden brown on the outside, light and tasty on the inside. I'll be keeping this recipe and returning the "new" iron!
I must say I am not a very big waffle lover.. and I do think this waffle has a bit of an after taste maybe..I dont know what it is I taste.. BUTT I really loved the recipe... I have a normal size waffle maker.. I think It made 15 or 16.. and we ate just a few and the rest I put in the freezer so my daughter can bring them to school in her lunchbox or just whenever I dont have anything for lunch/breakfast at home I can take them out..put them in the toaster and they are as fresh as the first day.
I thought these were wonderful -- crispy _and_ fluffy. Perhaps the last reviewer's problem with "crispness" was due to his/her waffle iron rather than to the recipe itself. One note: this made far more than eight waffles for me, so if your waffle iron makes the same size waffles mine does (5 x 5-ish), you may want to adjust the recipe accordingly.
Yum. These were wonderful waffles. Great texture and flavor. Definitely worth the extra effort.
They tasted very strongly of yeast, They were kind of soft and springy and gooey, with no crispness to be found. I followed the recipe exactly,
These waffles are wonderful. I'd never made Belgian Waffles before, and decided to do so when my father and his wife were visiting us recently. They taste delicious and were loved by all. They're nice and thick, slightly crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. It's worth the 1-hour wait for rise time!
This was my first attempt at Belgian Waffles and the recipe looked pretty simple in case I wasn't very awake in the morning. :) I made them as directed and they were a hit.
I thought these were good but not as amazing as everyone said. I bought an inexpensive Belgian waffle iron to see if we liked Belgian waffles well enough to make them somewhat often (in which case I'd ask for a better iron for Christmas or bday), so the iron could be the problem. My husband and I found the waffles to not be as crisp as we wanted and also to be a little bit tough. I wonder if I overmixed the dough while incorporating the flour and milk; I wasn't sure how thoroughly I should mix in between flour or milk additions. I was disappointed in the outcome, since it took me about 45 min to make the batter (night before, and it did rise in the fridge very nicely). The batter was very thick and stretchy, much more like dough than traditional batter. It made 8 big waffles in my Belgian waffle maker.
I have never reviewed a recipe before but I must after two mornings of these delicious waffles! My in-laws bought us a belgian waffle maker and after trying the recipe that came with the machine, we were disappointed. The batter was watery even after an hour rise. I spent the week perusing recipes and found this one. Oh my goodness was it good. I made half of the batter on Saturday and the other half on Sunday. They were even better the next day. I fully recommend these waffles. They were crispy yet soft on the inside. They were nice and sweet with a great yeasty flavor. I'm done searching for the perfect recipe as this is it!
I’ve been using this recipe for a few years and we all love it! No changes!
These are the best waffles I've tried! I followed the advice of some users and prepared the batter the night before and kept it in the fridge. The next morning I baked them. The smell was great. The only problem is that you need to serve waffles immediately, cause they get not crispy very quickly after baking. Though a toaster can save your waffles.
Tried these today. I made them gluten free, salt free and subbed the refined white sugar amongst other things. I also didn't separate the eggs as suggested by one of the other users. No sense really. They are really very close to the waffles I've had in Liege, Belgium. My kids didn't even notice they were gluten free! :-)
This recipe makes a ton but they are so good and keep very well in the fridge for a couple of days. I didn't have a Belgian waffle maker, but using a regular waffle maker, they were crispy on the outside and soft inside. Perfect!
These waffles are amazing. They taste delicious and freeze extremely well... They are well worth the time to make!!! :-)
I didn't really know what to expect cause I didn't know what Belgian waffle was like. It was good but for all the work I had to do, I was a bit disappointed. I think it's that a bit soury smell/taste from yeast that didn't appeal to me too much. My hubby looooooved it though but it's a bit too much work so I'm not sure if I would ever make it again especially when I know that Fluffy pancake from this site is so good and easy to make for breakfast menu. Even my hubby said not to worry about making it again cause he was there during all the prep time. I may not be trying this again but for those who don't mind all the work, it would be worth trying. For some people especially those experts or those who love cooking, they may even think the prep work isn't so bad. I did make the batter the night before, too like some reviews suggested. I don't know if that made any difference in the flavor though.
Sure, it was a lot of work, but it was well worth it! After cooking these waffles (by the way, instead of 8 waffles I ended up with 15 in one batch) I had no appetite for them what-so ever, after all the sweat I put into them. I froze them and they were the one thing that got me through my week after a hard day, or in an early morning, they tasted even better as left overs, with a great savory flavor.
I'm sorry, these were terrible!!! They had horrible flavor, ended up soggy, and were only good enough to fill us up. I will never make these again.
Everyone loved them. Substituted some malted milk powder for flour for extra flavor. made a triple batch for 25 people and had about 10 leftover. Could have gotten away with a double batch instead. Froze the remaining on a wire rack in freezer and bagged them once completly frozen. The best combination was with coconut syrup, toasted macadamia nuts, toasted coconut, bananas, and fresh whipped cream. Had these for a do it yourself waffle bar for my daughter's brunch party.
Everyone enjoyed these.Not the sweet tasting type,but were very good.Was worth the extra effort! Is our new favorite.Thanks for this tasty recipe.
Time consuming but good. They don't feel crispy whey you take the waffles out of the waffle iron but after about 30 seconds they get crisp so take them out when they look browned and done, don't wait for them to feel crispy or you'll burn them.
a very quick and easy recipe, that makes outstanding belgian waffles
I've made these without beating the whites separately and then using a regular waffle maker and they're still amazing!
These were great! I haven't had any this good since I was in Brussels! The are time consuming though. But the heavier, bready texture is what makes them Belge! If you have ever had a waffle in Belgium you will know that the big holes aren't the only thing that sets them apart - the yeast in this batter makes them close to authentic! Now if I could only find pearl sugar.
I followed the recipe to the letter except that I made it the night before and let it rise in the fridge. These waffles are awesome!
I agree with some of the other reviewers that it is some trouble to make, but it is so worth it! I never had true Belgian waffles before and I was hesitant to try and make these. The idea of waffles and yeast was a bit of a turn-off for me, but what a difference it makes! This recipe is so delicious that I will probably be making these every Sunday morning! I did make one tweak. Instead of letting the batter rise for an hour in a warm place, I did what I usually do for all my dough recipes and let it rise overnight in the fridge. It slows the rising process (that's why I left it in overnight), but the slow time draws out more of the sugars in the flour. It also helps the dough to cook better and more evenly. I was also careful not to over-mix as this can lead to tougher waffles. Don't worry if it's a little lumpy! I've tried many baking soda recipes for waffles, but this is the one for me! I'm glad I gave this recipe a try! Thank you Bobbi Jo!
4.5 star , good but not practical when you are in hurry . since there a lot of sugar in it , it will brown very quickly. what i like a bout this is that it stays crispy even it cool down the key is to use very hot temp and not much of the batter. this make a lot more than 8 with my waffle make it make about 15. will deveniatly make this again if have time the night before. and next time half the recipe
A lot of work and prep., and the waffles turned out just ok-ish.
Kids asked for more, which is rare for a new recipe. We only let the batter rest for 15 minutes. We couldn't wait an hour.
Absolutely perfect waffles. I made the batter the night before and had no problems. I made some on a belgium waffle iron and some on a regular waffle iron and they all turned out perfectly.
Perfect!!! And even better if you cook them the next day. The dough rises a bit more overnight in your refrigerator, so it came out crispier on the outside and more cake like on the inside. Delicious!
Melt in your mouth good. My family loves Belgian Waffles and these were better than any we've ever eaten out. Followed recipe exactly. Leftover batter was frozen and that batch turned out just as good.
Very nice waffles. I am not sure if the beating and folding-in of the egg whites are essential but I followed the recipe nevertheless. Once I even made the dough the night before and left it in the fridge to rise. That made having fresh made waffles in the morning much easier and waffles were still super tasty.
These are without question the finest Belgian waffles I have ever had. I mixed them up the evening before and refrigerated overnight. Pulled them out bright And early to give the yeast time to warm up and start working again before I baked them. I have tried many recipes including the one that came with my good Belgian waffler and this surpasses them all.
Reminds me of the real Belgian waffles, tasty and good! Tried so many 'ok' recipes that I'm happy to finally find the perfect recipe!
I've been making a similar version for several years, but I allow the mixture to rise on the counter, less the eggs, overnight adding the eggs just before cooking. I've tried whipping the whites before adding , but did not find it worth the effort
I just came back from Belgium where I feasted on delicious, sweet, melt in your mouth waffles. In my opinion this waffle recipe fell flat. I didn't think these were doughy, sweet, or crispy enough. They honestly didn't taste that much different than a typical American waffle and the effort to make them was significant. Real Belgian waffles are much much sweeter than these without any topping whatsoever. They're also supposed to be much more bread like (imagine a doughy center of a cinnamon roll type consistency). These were just a little tiny bit doughier than typical waffles. I think I'll keep searching for the right Belgian waffle recipe.
These turned out wonderful. I was a little nervous after all that work (as it was rising I read the negative reviews). I think those people did something wrong, because I followed the recipe to the letter and these waffles are awesome!
Very good waffles. I substituted the yeast and warm milk with 3 tsp of baking powder because I didn't have yeast. I also just upped the milk a little.
Super yummy! I used almond milk and only 1/2 cup butter, and let it sit overnight in the fridge. It did not double but it was very foamy/bubbly. Wonderful taste and texture. We made it for a playdate with a bunch of 3-4 year olds and it was a total hit with everyone. I had a regular waffle iron and this recipe yielded approximately 10 (8") waffles.
i think my waffle maker just won't make true belgian waffles - yeast or not. the texture of these was great and were not super flavorful on their own (i think most waffles are that way and I like them like that). i probably wouldn't make them again because the amount of effort wasn't worth the product, but again i think that may be because of my machine.
These waffles are AWESOME!!! My family loves them and I even liked them and I don't like waffles. I like them best with just a tiny bit of syrup; not too much because I want to taste how wonderful they are!
Best waffles ever. My husband went ballistic over them. I topped half with syrup and saved half the batter and made dessert style topping with cream cheese strawberry jam fresh strawberries with icing sugar drizzled with chocolate sauce they were totally over the top. My husband even took some cold to work and they were so light and fluffy but crispy on the outside. Don't skimp on the vanilla it totally makes the waffles great.
We followed this recipe exactly as written, and the results were extraordinary!! We actually made it the night before and placed the batter in the fridge overnight; took batter out of fridge for about 15 minutes this morning and then made the waffles. They were the most perfect waffles we've ever had--very light and ever so slightly crispy on the edges. And the aroma of the yeast permeated the whole house; smells like heaven in here. You must try these--I would not add any extra flour or deviate in any way as they are absolutely perfect!
Waffles were ok - not bad, but not great. I personally found that they didn't have much taste and needed to add extra sugar and vanilla. They did not, however, taste like yeast, as others had mentioned. What I did like though is that because the waffles did not have a characteristic taste, they are well suited for all types of toppings. I think I will keep searching for a better recipe or perhaps will stick to my usual baking soda one.
These waffles were perfect!! Crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside. My family devoured them!:-)
I've never had Belgian waffles before, so I don't know what to expect. BUT, these were so good I can't imagine that they wouldn't measure up to the "real thing". These were scrumptious! I will definitely make them again. It does make a LOT of waffles, so I might halve the recipe the next time. Thanks for sharing this delightful recipe with us Bobbi Jo!
I have been searching for the perfect Belgian Waffle recipe that suits our taste. Found it!! Love the inside and outside textures as other cooks have mentioned. I had already started the yeast proofing when I found that I didn't have enough milk. I substituted 1 1/2 cups of vanilla soy milk and they still turned out de-lish! Thank you Bobbi Jo.
Meh. Kind of mushy, not vey crisp. Perhaps a great belgian waffle, but not something I liked. Flavor was good, but comparable to any other recipe that uses vanilla extract. Texture wasn't great at all.
These waffles are simply amazing and well worth the time and effort! So much healthier to make these at home using wholesome, organic ingredients rather than eating in a restaurant where the ingredients are questionable to say the least! Thanks a bunch for sharing :)
Made for Christmas morning, and making again tomorrow morning for my daughter's sleepover. Excellent, excellent flavor, texture, soft in the middle and crispy on the outside! I made the mistake of making a double batch on Christmas morning. This recipe makes a lot of waffles. There are 4 in my family, and I believe a single batch made 10 large, restaurant size waffles that take up most of a medium size plate. I have a couple of huge waffle fans in my family, and a single batch would have been PLENTY. Also, I mixed this up, put it in the fridge overnight, and it rose just fine. Maybe not as much as if the dough had been allowed to double in room temperature, but it definitely rose! I simply pulled it out the next morning and cooked the waffles. Easy!
Very Good! I did as others did and made the night before, and put in fridge to rise overnight. Will definately make again as the kids loved how easy it was to make, and tasted good.
Thank you for making my christmas morning a memorable one and letting me start a traditon i will make these every christmas morning now, these were excellent everyone should try them
FANTASTIC! These are wonderful, they make the best belgian waffles we have ever had! I followed the recipe exactly and I got nine waffles in my Waring Pro Waffle Maker. According the the instructions with the waffle maker, you can freeze the leftover waffles, and that is what I did. They say to fold them into wax paper, then place them in a plastic freezer bag. Then you reheat them in the toaster oven and they were just as good when re-heated, although slightly more crispy. We will definitely have these again!
This recipe is really good and worth the extra time it takes for them to rise! They turned out crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. I made them for dinner and served scrambled eggs and bacon, butter and hot with them.
A prep time of 15 min is a lie. It didn't mention having to let the batter sit an hour until the end of a step. This made the recipie a waste of time and the batter didn't rise so the waffles were very tough.
Great recipe that makes 8-10 Belgium waffles! I followed the recipe as written except added whole eggs to butter & sugar rather than separating them. I will make them again!
Yahoo! I'm a terrible baker when using yeast recipes, but this recipe is flawless. Other than making my batter the night before, I followed the recipe as written.
These were great. My husband who does not like breakfast foods even liked them. he did say that our friend has a better recipe... I served them with cinnamon sugar and butter.
Yummy! Lasted several days because it makes a lot. Lots of work though- make the night before.
Perfect! Worth every minute of preparation! My family loved them!
This tasted great. I skipped the part where I was suppose to let it raise. I got ahead of myself and just started cooking. After eating them I continued to read the recipe. Even with that said, these still were great. Next time I will do it right. :)
I had high hopes for this recipe after reading the rave reviews but it just didn't live up to the hype. The waffles were not crisp on the outside and the flavor was bland. I've had better luck with a mix. A lot of trouble for something that was just so-so.
This recipe makes awesomely delicious waffles. I add more vanilla, about 2 -3 tablespoons.
I have tried many, many belgian waffle recipes and by far this is the BEST. The yeast makes a big difference! Onolicious!
I scaled this recipe down to 1/2; it ended up making 5 waffles but was very good!
This recipe was easy and very tasty. We did notice it was even better tasting the next morning, so best if made night before, (which is actually easier). I am taking to the shore to feed the masses, thanks for sharing!
Very good Leige Belgian Waffle. It is pretty close to what you get on the streets of Brussels. It is without the sweetness and the texture is a little different. The addition of Pearl sugar will fix the sweetness by giving you the caramelization of sugar that is traditionally on the outside of the waffle. I crushed up sugar cubes, since I did not have pearl sugar, and that worked fair. Very good recipe none the less, and I am very picky when it comes to Leige Belgian Waffles. I have been to Belgian so far 10 times and it is one of the three top greatest things coming from there, right after their beer and chocolate.
I followed this Belgian waffle recipe to use for Mother's Day brunch this year. I made the batter the night before, as had been mentioned in several of the reviews I read. They turned out GREAT! The waffles were a huge hit! I was able to get 8 waffles out of this recipe using a Presto Flip Side waffle iron. I ended up needing 1 full cup of batter per waffle. Thanks for the great recipe. I'll be using it anytime I'm in the mood for waffles!
Really good! Surprised I could make something so delicious.
These are the best waffles I have ever had, bar none. I made them for a dinner party on Sunday and we are making them again tonight beacause they were so yummy. A lot has been made of the extra effort they take, but I just cut out separating the eggs and they were easy-peasy. Also, I mixed up the batter at two for dinner at six without any problems. The batter rose and fell several times and the waffles were fluffy and delicious with a nice yeasty flavor. The only tricky part is making sure that the butter and milk is the right temp so the yeast doesn't die. I suspect the people who have had trouble with this recipe either had stuff at the wrong temp or had a bad packet of yeast. Serve these with fruit, whipped cream and the buttermilk syrup you can find on this site and you are in for a real treat!
I did not find these to be at all light and fluffy. In fact, they were heavy and dense. The recipe was easy to follow and seemed to be going well until after they were cooked.
Absolutely AWESOME!!! Has the proper connsistancy and flavor, plus my family loved them. Well worth adding to my recipe box to be used more!
These were just ok for us - I didn't really like the yeast taste. I'm going to try a different recipe next time.
