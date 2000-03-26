Chocolate Applesauce Cake III

This is an extremely moist cake that ranks right up there for all the chocoholics in my home. It does not need to be frosted because it is sprinkled with chocolate chips and walnuts before baking. Easy AND delicious!

Recipe by Karen Dunn

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, using an electric mixer set on medium speed. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Blend in the vanilla extract. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the applesauce.

  • Pour the batter into a 9x13 inch baking pan. Sprinkle with the chocolate chips and chopped walnuts. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 161.7mg. Full Nutrition
