Chocolate Applesauce Cake III
This is an extremely moist cake that ranks right up there for all the chocoholics in my home. It does not need to be frosted because it is sprinkled with chocolate chips and walnuts before baking. Easy AND delicious!
This cake is soooo moist and flavorful. I love the combination of cocoa and applesauce. Since one reviewer said it didn't have enough chocolate taste, I increased the cocoa to 1/4 cup and added 1t cinnamon to kick the chocolate flavor up another notch.This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing Karen.Read More
I was so dissappointed with this recipe. I should of notice something was up with the recipe with the sugar didnt mix properly with the butter & made this grainy look, I went along with the recipe & they batter had a werid white dots & when baked ( I baked as cupcakes) it didnt rise & was very werid in texture thou flavor was deff there. I'll try this recipe again, hopefully this time it comes out right.Read More
I am stuffing my face with this moist, chocolaty goodness as I type this and I am in HEAVEN!! Doubled the cocoa powder as suggested & forgot the nuts, but kept the other quantities the same. Halved the recipe so that I could bake as cupcakes (350 for 20 minutes) and found that half the recipe makes 12 perfectly beautiful little gems. I had originally intended to dust them with powdered sugar after they cooled, but they're so gorgeous as they are that I am leaving them as is! Thanks so much for taming my chocolate craving! Will make this one again! :)
This is such a simple recipe and sooo good. Everyone I know who's tasted it, loves it. But I do find it needs less sugar.
I love this recipe. We live at 5000 feet and it turned out just right. It was moist and very chocolatey. It is very tasty with the 1/4 cup cocoa and I reduced sugar to 1 cup and used 1/4 cup liquid egg substitute in place of the eggs. I also input this recipe with my modifications into nutritiondata.com and it only has about 256 calories for 1/15 of the recipe. I will make it again when I need a chocolate fix or to take somewhere.
Very moist and chocolatey cake without the guilt! Okay maybe still a little guilt but less than you would have with a traditional chocolate cake. Too make it a little more "healthy" I used only 1 c. sugar, used half ap flour and half whole wheat, and didn't add the chocolate chips. I increased the cocoa powder to 1/4 c.
Excellent! Used apple butter in place of apple sauce, mixed the chocolate chips inside the dough, and omitted the nuts! Took it to a party and everyone loved it! Thanks for the recipe. UPDATE: I also made this cake with pureed fresh pears in place of the apple sauce. It's officially my favorite cake so far and I will be making again and again!
Maggie was right to add 1/4 cup of cocoa powder, because with less it is very bland. Especially for beginners like me who follow recipes by the line need to know the right ingredients. I'm glad I read the reviews prior to making this cake. Added two ripe bananas, turned out okay, although I had not fully added 1/4 cup cocoa powder but a 1/3 C. and two tablespoons cuz I wasn't sure whether I added too much. But I see it wasn't really, has only a slight chocolate taste. Just a decent cake.
Nice and moist, but not very chocolatey even after using 1/4 cup cocoa and 1 tsp cinnamon for flavour. I also realized halfway through that I only had 1.5 cups of applesauce so I topped it up with half a banana. I made cupcakes instead of a cake and they only needed 20 min in the oven for mini cupcakes pr 23 min for full sized. I frosted them with "Chocolate Frosting I" from this site, which added the chocolate kick I was looking for. Thanks for the recipe!
Was very moist, not overly sweet and had a delicate chocolate flavor. I added 1/4 cup of cocoa as suggested in the reviews. Made it without the chocolate chips as I didn't have any and the nuts with good results. I'm making this again and will be adding the chocolate chips to see how it tastes.
This was moist, light and flavorful. I even used reduced-fat margarine for the butter and it turned out suprisingly well. I would not consider it for "chocoholics" though and may increase the cocoa to 1/4 cup in the future as suggested by other reviewers. I would definitely use this recipe again.
My son went apple picking so I made a big batch of applesauce with the apples he picked. I decided I wanted to make a cake with the leftover applesauce, and I found this recipe. I followed other recommendations by increasing the cocoa to 1/4 cup and adding a tsp. of cinnamon. I only sprinkled the chocolate chips on top since my kids are not nut lovers, and I sprinkled powdered sugar on top to give it a little extra sweetness and to make it look a little prettier. All in all a very moist and delicious cake....it's a keeper!
This is very moist and yummy. I left out the walnuts but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I brought it to work for a breakfast and everyone enjoyed it. I would definitely make it again.
Very moist and delicious! A big hit at my little get-together. :)
I try not to change recipes and then rate them with 5 stars, but this was a great cake. It was so simple yet the results were fantastic! I had to use what was in my house, so we substituted cinnamon applesauce for plain, cut the butter in half, and used pecans instead of walnuts. Didn't miss the extra butter, in fact I'll likely try to cut it even further next time. The cinnamon applesauce was a great substitution, added an extra flavor element to the cake.
Oh my my my~~~ This is so good! I'm literally stuffing my face all over it!!! Ok, I did reduce the sugar like the reviewers recommended. That too and I didn't have unsweetened cocoa or the apple sauce, they're both already sweetened. I did fold in my left over godiva truffles I had from my birthday gift along with walnuts. Please~~~~ they are so moist and delicious!!!! I will make them again, but next time, I can reduce some more sugar and add more cocoa powder since the cocoa powder is already sweetened and want some more rich chocolate flavor. Thank you for the recipe!!!
I have been baking & cooking for many decades. I've baked many chocolate cakes in my time. This recipe produced the best chocolate cake I've ever made. The secret, of course, is the applesauce. Applesauce makes a cake deliciously moist, not dry and lacking in substance. I took one reviewer's advice, and increased the cocoa to 1/4 cup and added a teaspoon of cinnamon. I suspect the basic recipe could be adapted many ways - instead of chocolate chips on top, it could have actual icing. Also, it could become a lovely spice cake - it doesn't even need to be chocolate. I tried this recipe only because I had applesauce and wanted to use it - so I googled 'applesauce' and this recipe popped up. What a lucky discovery!
I have been looking for this recipe for years. I won a baking contest with this cake, and lost the recipe. Everyone just loves it !
I used the basic recipe peeled and diced up a few apples to put in it and also added raisins.
The kids raved. It did not need to bake the 35 minutes as called for. I smelled "done" at 25 mins, and it was.
8.29.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17678/chocolate-applesauce-cake-iii/ ... 'Seems I go for applesauce cake when I'm having to use up applesauce. 'Not too creative. :D Well, I thought 2c applesauce was too much so only used 1 1/2c. The batter was pretty fluffy/light & not as thick as usual cake batter. It, the batter, tasted more like a light chocolate fluffy frosting than cake batter. 'Only had about 2/3c chips so saved a little for on top & mixed the rest in. They were minis so they give more chocolate flavor than larger ones. Mine took 45 minutes in glass. 'Think a lot has to do with the thickness of the applesauce. I used Mott's so I'm kinda surprised. The batter tasted fluffy. The cake reminds me of a mix. 'Not a bad mix, but a mix. 'Similar in texture & flavor to commercial baked goods - like devil dogs, on the dark side. It has a slightly shiny surface. K, 14, liked - & didn't know about the applesauce factor. :o :D Notsuchachocolatelover E, 16, did, too.
these we're so delicious! I made them for the superbowl with footballs on top and they were delicious and a big hit!
I added the extra cocoa powder(as suggested) and vanilla,next time I'll cut back to the amount of cocoa listed in the recipe and cook it in less time. It turned out a little dry so watch the baking time on this one.
Absolutely delicious! Made recently due to having a load of applesauce, and was looking for a recipe. As others have said, this was just so very moist, and tasted wonderful. Not overly sweet, which is a plus. Took a little longer in my oven - but just checked with the tooth pick a few times. Took it to a group picnic and everyone loved it .. and wants the recipe !!
I added orange zest and cinnamon to the recipe and made them into bars, half with pecans sprinkled on top and the other half with coconut flakes. Yummy! Moist, moist, moist and a big hit at church and husbands office.
A very easy and satisfying cake. A five-star from me is exceptional because I am not fond of most cakes--no fluffy, dry cake for me. This one's nice and dense, moist, and has a much better topping than the usual frosting! BTW more cocoa is necessary (at least double).
It was delicious.
Nice and moist but almost no flavor. It didn't taste of applesauce and aside from the chocolate chips on top there was no discernable chocolate flavor, even after 24 hours. I was sure I could improve upon the recipe so made it a 2nd time (lots of applesauce to use up at my house!)using half a cup of cocoa instead of 2 TBSP (and reducing the flour by 6 TSBP)but it was still very bland. It's as if both the applesauce and cocoa obliterate each other.
great taste, light texture...omitted nuts cause I didn't have any, but it was good anyhow. Hubby likes it, and the fact it doesn't need frosted is a plus...will make again~
Loved it. I subsituted the butter for coconut oil. And I only used 1 cup of sugar. I added in a half of a shredded zuchinii and 2 shredded carrots to make it healthier. And I put the chocolate chips in the batter instead of on top. It was so tasty!
I am about to make this cake but just wanted you to know that the walnuts were not mentioned in the ingredients. It is now 1:00 EDT on 10/02/11 and I am now adding on that I just made this cake and it is fantastic! I only had 1-1/2 cups applesauce so I added 1/4 cup cold brewed coffee and 2 tbsp Hersheys chocolate syrup, then swirled in whole berry dark cherry jam after spooning batter into cake pan. Then I added 1 cup chocolate chips and 2/3 cup chopped walnuts.
amazing cake recipe!! when you think of applesauce in baked goods, you usually think of a reduced-fat recipe trying to mimic the excellent original...not in this case (although this recipe has butter, so i don't think the applesauce was intended to cut fat!!) anyway, my only change was to up the cocoa poweder to 1/4 cup and omit the walnuts. i made a double layer cake, putting a cool whip cream cheese frosting between the layers, and topping with a thick dollop of fudge buttercream. DELISH!! i especially enjoyed the chocoloate chips on top. great addition for flavor and a bit of texture! on it's own though, this cake is moist, not too dense, and just fabulous!!
only had sweetened applesauce, so cut sugar back to 1 cup.
this is a great, moist cake. It's very fast to make. It's especailly delicious when served with a cup of tea or coffee.
Made this yesterday afternoon and made changes as other reviewers suggested. I increased the cocoa powder to 1/2 cup and decreased the sugar to 1 cup. Cake wasn't done after the suggested 35 minutes, it was more like 45 minutes to complete baking. I was also able to use some home made applesauce from the apples that grow in our tiny yard which made it extra tasty!
Modified for food intolerances Used gluten free flour Used coconut oil and coconut milk a Used 1 cup honey and 1/2 cup sugar Delicious Thanks!!!!!!
I live at 5000 feet and decreased the baking soda by a litle over an 1/8 teaspoon, increased the butter by 1 Tablespoon and decreased the sugar by 1.5 Tablespoon. I made cupcakes and baked them at 375 degrees for 19 minutes. They came out perfect!
great ckae
I have made this twice now. Needed to use some applesauce that I made from apples given to me. The only change I made was to increase the cocoa to 6 T instead of 2. My applesauce was very naturally sweet, but since I had increased the cocoa I did not decrease the sugar. This is the first applesauce cake I have had that I really liked. It is super and my co-workers also loved it. Will make it again and again!!
I was making this in hopes it would be good in that "you need to learn to like healthy desserts" kind of way, but it was actually spectacular in the "for the next hour I don't care about my heart or my waistline" kind of way. I followed the recommendation of upping the cocoa powder and adding cinnamon, and the result t was wonderfully moist and rich. I really regret only making a half-serving. I'm definitely coming back to this recipe! It's a great base that would do well as a cupcake too. Maybe next time I'll forget the toppings and make a peanut butter icing instead.
Like others added more cocoa powder for a more chocolate taste, even then still not enough. It is relatively moist but it still tasted of too much applesauce, I’ve had applesauce cakes that were moist and weren’t suggestive that they had applesauce in them. Will look for another recipes
I love this cake so much I took a couple of pieces over to my neighbors right away! So moist and chocolaty (doubled the cocoa). I baked it in a bundt pan and it turned out perfectly. Will make again and again!
Really delicious. I didnt have cocoa powder, and mixed chocolate chips into the batter instead of sprinkling on top. I also made a batch of cupcakes with half of the batter baking for about 18 minutes, and then baked the rest in a loaf tin. amazing recipe.
Great tasting! Made a bunch more than I thought. Added chocolate chips in the batter too, made it much better. So tasty!!!
Excellent moist chocolate cake! I like to use 2 1/2 tbl. dark cocoa powder for richer deeper chocolate flavor... sometimes I also add a bit of lemon , lime, or orange zest for a zip.
I only added 1 c sugar & baked it in a bundt cake pan for 45ish minutes (1/2 time foil covered). Super moist & dense. Love it!
Delicious recipe! I forgot to add the vanilla and didn't miss it. Also, I doubled the amount of cocoa powder and sprinkled the top with cinnamon baking chips and toffee bits in addition to the chocolate chips. The combo of the three was incredible! Very moist cake.
I made a no-sugar version with chopped dates instead of sugar. Also added an extra tsp of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon. Baked really well in a muffin tin - turned out great,
I used 5 tablespoons of cocoa powder as well as about a teaspoon of cinnamon. Was out of walnuts so I chopped up some dried apricots, and dialed back the chocolate chips. I used homemade applesauce. I had to split it into two round cake pans (8" in diameter each) and it took a while for a toothpick in the center to come out clean - a little more than 50 minutes, but I don't have a lot of experience baking cakes so I could have messed something up. The end result was great, although I think the 4 tablespoons of cocoa powder used by other people here would have been fine - this is seriously chocolatey.
Made cup cakes. Totally didn't rise at all. Taste wasn't terrible but was kinda funky.
Really good cake! We changed it up a bit though, and it turned out fabulous! Probably quadrupled the vanilla and chocolate, as well as adding a teaspoon of ginger, and also of cinnemon. We also took out all of the sugar, as our homemade applesauce was not unsweetened. Perfect. :) WOW. SO GOOD. :D
Very sweet and rich chocolatey. Next time I'll decrease the sugar. My son loved these as cupcakes. Made 16 large cupcakes.
I cut the sugar in half and doubled the cocoa powder. It was great!
I listened to the reviews and used 1/4 cup of cocoa powder instead of 2 Tbsps. Good recommendation, it came out great!
I love this recipe. I made my friends birthday cupcakes with this. I used 1/4 cup truvia instead of sugar and light butter. Came out so good. I did the math, about 80 calories per cupcake, not counting the butterxream frosting I used.
Been baking chocolate cakes a long time and this one stands out above all others. Love not having to frost it. The chocolate chips and nuts are a perfect topping.
This is the recipe that got me addicted to baking! I've used it quite a lot to make a cake or cupcakes--probably more than twenty times. It's moist, flavorful (I like to add more cocoa, too), and more or less fool-proof; I mess up all the time and everything turns out delicious anyway! For people with a sweet tooth like mine, this cake is great with buttercream frosting. ;)
This cake was nice and moist...however i didnt think it had enough chocolate taste to it. Kids enjoyed. Prob. wont make again.
very nice recipe but I did not use the semi-sweet chocolates and almonds. I used more cocoa powder because the color was not dark enough for me I used about 3 - 4 tbsp instead and make my own icing. Other than that it was great!
I've never had such a moist and delicious cake in my life! The chocoholics in my office will be really thankful!
Very moist and delicious! I made the recipe into 24 cupcakes / muffins and mixed the chocolate chips and nuts into the batter. Bake them at 350 for 20 minutes.
I followed the recipe exactly, but this came out dry and flavorless. what a disappointment! Not even all that healthy either.
At the first try, my husband and I thought the cake itself could have more chocolate flavor, but we are going to try another piece tonight. I think next time I will stir the chocolate chips through the batter though.
This has good flavor, but it was too thin for my taste. Next time I'll make it in a smaller pan. Also, I only had 1/4 c butter and I substituted 1/4 c applesauce, and this didn't seem to hurt the recipe at all.
I'm not sure how I got cut off in the middle of my review but hopefully it really saved somewhere hehe. In case it's gone I'll quickly repeat ...I am a professional judge of the chocolate applesauce cake ... I didn't have my grandma's recipe unpacked yet and was craving this terribly . I decided to try this recipe as it's almost identical it seems and this cake is just as good as grandmas ?? Thank you for sharing this very special treat with us. It's a shame it's so unheard of it seems
This is so fun to make! With this recipe it is also really easy to make it with no eggs!
I also doubled the cocoa powder. Since I used Sweetened applesauce, I reduced the sugar by 1/4 cup. I thought the cake was very good, and my son, quite possibly the pickiest kid alive, couldn't get enough of it.
I love that they weren’t overly sweet. I decided to frost the cupcakes, but didn’t mix the chocolate chips and walnuts in- i will next time, because they were just jagged- looking. But so easy and yummy!
