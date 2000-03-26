8.29.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17678/chocolate-applesauce-cake-iii/ ... 'Seems I go for applesauce cake when I'm having to use up applesauce. 'Not too creative. :D Well, I thought 2c applesauce was too much so only used 1 1/2c. The batter was pretty fluffy/light & not as thick as usual cake batter. It, the batter, tasted more like a light chocolate fluffy frosting than cake batter. 'Only had about 2/3c chips so saved a little for on top & mixed the rest in. They were minis so they give more chocolate flavor than larger ones. Mine took 45 minutes in glass. 'Think a lot has to do with the thickness of the applesauce. I used Mott's so I'm kinda surprised. The batter tasted fluffy. The cake reminds me of a mix. 'Not a bad mix, but a mix. 'Similar in texture & flavor to commercial baked goods - like devil dogs, on the dark side. It has a slightly shiny surface. K, 14, liked - & didn't know about the applesauce factor. :o :D Notsuchachocolatelover E, 16, did, too.