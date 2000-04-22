Chocolate Chip Bread I

I wanted chocolate chip cookies but my cookie sheets are packed away as I'm in the process of moving. My bread making stuff was still accessible so I figured I'd give this recipe a shot. I may never make cookies again this bread turned out so moist and perfect.The only thing I changed a little was I added a heaping teaspoon of cinnamon and probably a few more chocolate chips than the recipe calls for (I didn't measure, I just tossed them in at the beep). I also added a bit more flour during the first kneading cycle because the dough was more like a batter at that point. A lot of chips settled to one side of the pan where the kneading didn't quite get to them, which left a nice crust of chocolate on one end, but next time I'll watch the time more closely to try to get the chips in just before the second kneading cycle (when my machine beeps for additions) so the chocolate chips might mix a bit better. I had my chocolate chips in the freezer, which may have helped a bit. Since I would have loved this information when looking at reviews, my bread machine is a Sunbeam 5891 and the fruit/nut beep seemed to be right on.