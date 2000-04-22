Chocolate Chip Bread I
This is a different kind of bread that the entire family can enjoy anytime of the day. It has plenty of chocolate chips and just a hint of cinnamon.
Super-de-duper recipe! Perfect texture for this type of bread. I am not quite keen on cinnamon for my own personal tastes I cut the portion in half. I used frozen chocolate chips, not room temperature to avoid them melting. Instead of adding them at the add-in cycle I put them in during the very last knead. I will absolutely fix this again...this week no doubt! I used the regular setting, 2 pound load, with medium darkness. I use a Breadman machine.Read More
I ended up with chocolate bread like everyone else. I used frozen chips, but that didn't help. This has a great taste, but I think this recipe would best be made on the dough setting so I can mix in the chocolate chips separately.Read More
Super-de-duper recipe! Perfect texture for this type of bread. I am not quite keen on cinnamon for my own personal tastes I cut the portion in half. I used frozen chocolate chips, not room temperature to avoid them melting. Instead of adding them at the add-in cycle I put them in during the very last knead. I will absolutely fix this again...this week no doubt! I used the regular setting, 2 pound load, with medium darkness. I use a Breadman machine.
Be careful if your bread maker's "add fruits and nuts" beep rings early! Mine does, and thus the machine was too hot and melted all the chocolate chips. The resulting chocolate bread was very delicious so I am definitely willing to try this again. If it doesn't work out again and I get no chocholate CHIPS, the resulting bread is still so good!
I wanted chocolate chip cookies but my cookie sheets are packed away as I'm in the process of moving. My bread making stuff was still accessible so I figured I'd give this recipe a shot. I may never make cookies again this bread turned out so moist and perfect.The only thing I changed a little was I added a heaping teaspoon of cinnamon and probably a few more chocolate chips than the recipe calls for (I didn't measure, I just tossed them in at the beep). I also added a bit more flour during the first kneading cycle because the dough was more like a batter at that point. A lot of chips settled to one side of the pan where the kneading didn't quite get to them, which left a nice crust of chocolate on one end, but next time I'll watch the time more closely to try to get the chips in just before the second kneading cycle (when my machine beeps for additions) so the chocolate chips might mix a bit better. I had my chocolate chips in the freezer, which may have helped a bit. Since I would have loved this information when looking at reviews, my bread machine is a Sunbeam 5891 and the fruit/nut beep seemed to be right on.
I had to add 1/2 cup more flour, but this turned out wonderful. A big high loaf with a soft cake-like texture, it's great for dessert or peanut butter sandwiches. I also added a few drops of vanilla extract, increased yeast to 2 teasp. and used 1/2 cup each of chocolate chips and peanut butter chips.
We love this one!! Compared to the other recipe which uses twice the butter but less 1 tbsp of brown sugar and yeast, I think this one has the more spot on measurements. I have no bread machine so I did the kneading on my KA. I let it rise 3 times, and my bread baked up so high and fluffy. I had to use 1 cup more flour, but that is because our weather here is so humid. Baked it in the oven at 350 for about 35 minutes. I added a little cocoa powder in place of the cinnamon, and will increase the cocoa to 1tbsp because we love chocolate here. Mmm. Thank you for posting.
I made this for my family, and my mother liked it very much. My young sister, however, disliked it and said that it was 'too bland'. I enjoyed it, but next time, I'd wait until after the add-in beeper to put the chips in because the beeper went off too early and all the chips melted.
This is a great bread for anyone desiring a bit of chocolate to satify a sweet tooth. The kids like it and the moms in my neighborhood say,"I could eat the whole loaf by myself".
Kids love the chocolatey taste, but, the bread doesn't seem to rise the same as others. The chips don't seem to spread through the bread evenly either. Pretty easy to make though. Will definitely try it again, using my other bread machine to see if it makes a difference in the rise.
This bread is wonderful! Turned out perfectly! Thank you!
Love, love, love this bread. Added a bit more flour because of other reviews. Used 1 cup of chips. Added the chips when the timer beeped for additions. Turned out moist and perfect, chips didn't melt. My family gobbled it up. Made 3 loaves in a week.
Turned out delicious, even though I substituted some ingredients, not too sweet. I used sugar free chocolate chips (from Walmart) and mostly artificial sweetener, used just enough sugar for rising. I used some soy, oat and whole wheat flour that I had premixed, more all purpose than the others (just regular flour, not bread). I was not in a cinnamon mood, so used ground vanilla beans. I recently got my first bread maker, a Westbend 41400. I missed the 'add in' beeps, so kneaded in the chips at the beginning of the third rise. I decided to freeze half the dough (without chips), to help with portion control. As someone already mentioned, the dough was very sticky (I had added more flour while it was mixing) and it took a bit to get the chips mixed in, somewhat messy process. I had set the machine for a 2 lb loaf and medium crust and it was pretty crunchy (probably because I only baked half the dough). The loaf was not dense, it is a perfect texture. Thanks for posting the recipe and comments. I love so many versatile bread machine recipes here, I had to get some home exercise equipment to burn calories!
I used my Sunbeam, model 4810 bread maker for this recipe. The only change I made was replacing the sugar with "Truvia". I had the chocolate chips in the freezer for several weeks and put them in the machine at the beep for adding things at the first knead. The chips kept their shape in the bread so I had choc. chip bread. My only complaint is that it rose to the very top of my machine and the crust was a little overdone. I had it on the white bread, medium setting. Next time I will try it on the "light" setting and adjust the servings down so that I have 2-3/4 c. flour instead of 3c. Anything over 2-3/4 c. of flour in my machine is too much. I had several friends over for coffee the morning I made this and it was a hit with adults and children. My boys wanted me to make another loaf immediately. It's a hit in our house!
Tasted good, but chocolate melted. If it's brown bread, then it has to be healthy.
DELICIOUS! I recieved a breadmaker for Xmas and after trying many recipes..this turned out by FAR the best as far as perfect texture/crust. I love the combo of cinnamon/chocolate...but I am a huge cinnamon lover. I did end up having to add about 1/4 c extra flour ..I'm learning how to adjust to get the right type of dough ball and that is probably why this was my best loaf yet. My daughter who shuns all things cinnamon wouldn't eat it. But if you like cinnamon ..this recipe is sooo good!! Thanks!
I ended up with chocolate bread like everyone else. I used frozen chips, but that didn't help. This has a great taste, but I think this recipe would best be made on the dough setting so I can mix in the chocolate chips separately.
This was a good bread... I also had trouble with the chocolate chips melting. I always keep my chocolate chips in the freezer and even using frozen chocolate chips did not seem to help.
Okay first time making this. Set it to med and it was still slightly doughy in the middle. Sooo disappointed. What pieces I was able to pull of and try was good. So I'll maybe have to try the dark setting for it to bake all the way? (partly might be my breadmaker, its 1pound and a little old, think its time for a new one!)
This recipe is perfection. I used 1 cup mini morsals. the hint of cinnamon with just the right amount of chocolate.My kids dont like sweets(i know they are crazy) , but they enjoyed this bread alot! Kind of a disapointment because I made it for myself and I dont share food well with others.
I am using a West Bend bread machine; I needed to add about 1/3 c flour to the recipe as it was too liquid when kneading. I added the choc chips at almost the end of the first long knead and most of them sank to the bottom but they did not melt. I will try to add them later next time. The consistency of the bread itself was great though and I will make it again
I left out the cinnamon and used chocolate caramel chips, and this turned into a sweet (but not overpowering) bread that my husband and his buddies loved. They couldn't stop asking for more! Light, fluffy, and moist. This is a keeper!
I made this bread in my bread machine. It turned out good. I was hoping it would of been a little softer and moist than it was. It was definitely different and a good dessert bread. Im sure this would be excellent to use for french toast or any type of toast as a breakfast bread. Thanks for the recipe!
I worried it wouldn't rise with frozen chips and so little yeast but it came out fine. Just a little more dense than most store loaves of bread. I also had to add an extra 1/4 cup flour to get dough instead of batter. I do not recommend scaling up the recipe for a 2 lb loaf or you risk overflowing the machine. Low crumb, slices and holds together nicely, not too sweet. Med setting for crust actually gets a med crust - not to crusty, not too soft.
put choc chips after 2nd kneading...
I used the 1.5 pound setting with medium crust but I ended up having to add more flour (~1/2 cup) like many others. I probably should have used the 2 lb setting. It rose past the top of the pan. I used frozen chips added in after an hour and they were mostly melted in. Soft, sweet, with a nice taste.
This is great bread! Won't make it too often though. I wanted to eat the whole loaf. Just not good for the diet for sure!
Super moist! i added extra flour because it seemed sticky during the first need. even with the extra flour its the most moist bread I've made so far! My chocolate chips all melted and blended into the bread so its a nice shade of brown.. Will try freezing the chips next time and adding in the final need.
tastes good and is easy to make. I make it and than use it for french toast and my family really likes it.
yummy! replaced cinnamon w/vanilla, use medium crust (I still like light though)
I thaught I would outsmart the melted chip problem by freezing the chips prior to adding them to the bread maker Add Cycle. It didn't work, and I ended up with chocolate bread.
I made this 3x this week - I'm in LOVE with this recipe! I didn't have any problems with the chocolate chips - I just added them when the beeper called for them. I did add a splash of almond extract and a splash of orange extract. This bread is moist and addictive. A keeper!
Very good! I used cooking oil instead of the margarine and it turned out great. I also had to add more flour and the chips melted in, but it is very nice anyway.
Although the bread tasted wonderful and the chocolate chips didn't melt during mixing, I found the bread to be too dense for my taste.
I like to add cinnamon and nutmeg to it. It not only makes the house smell good, but it also adds a little depth to the taste and brings out the chocolate and then it makes the most amazing cinnamon toast ever.
Made this 2x. First time it didn't get done all the way so I baked it for 10 more minutes. 2nd time I used the "sweet bread" cycle on the bread machine and it came out perfect. I have an automatic dispenser and the chocolate chips dumped out at perfect time.
WOW! This is going to be my go to recipe for a sweet yet versatile bread. It baked beautifully and has just the right amount of chocolate and cinnamon for me. I am getting ready to bake my 2nd loaf (the first one was gone before I knew it) so that I can make French Toast tomorrow. I think I'll try a slice tonight with a cup of Mexican hot chocolate!
This is a favorite in my house. I usually make it following the recipe exactly. Yesterday, however, when I was about to make it I realized I was out of chocolate chips (thanks to a couple chocolate chip thieves in my house). Being snowed in due to the blizzard I was unable to get more so I made it anyways, leaving the chocolate chips out. My two children (ages 11 and 13) both said they actually liked the bread better without the chocolate chips.
phenomenal
I've made this twice now. My co-workers love it. I like to wake up to the smell of fresh bread baking. I like to put the ingredients in at night and use the delayed start setting but this recipe contains both eggs and milk. I got around that by substituting powdered dried eggs and powdered milk. Instead of one cup milk and 1/4 cup water use 1 1/2 cups water. Add 1 tablespoon dried whole eggs (mine are from King Arthur) and 2 T of dried milk.
As many of us who've tried this our chips melted. Additionally, it rose to touching the top of the Breadman machine I use. I made this as a vegan bread so I used soy milk and ener-g egg replacer. Maybe this is why the rise was too much. Next time I'll reduce the recipe by 1/3 to make a 1 lb. loaf and it will hopefully stay in the pan, and add frozen chips a minute before the end of the second knead to keep them from melting too much. Otherwise a tasty airy loaf
Very bland. I subsituted the cinnamon with espresso powder and added one more TBSP of brown sugar.
so good and so moist!
This is my first rating to ever give from years of using Allrecipes. I loved this one! My chips did seem to melt, as in other reviews, but it made a swirl, so I sort of liked it. I will have to go wake up my family for breakfast now... Before I eat it all!
I had to add much more liquid. Maybe it is from my elevation, but the dough was very heavy. Very yummy though.
Awesome - I made this last night and it was absolutely delish! I made some minor adjustments to the recipe, I used whole wheat bread flour, omitted the white sugar and used dark chocolate chips. Perfectly moist and just the right amount of sweetness. Will definitely make again!
I made it with my Zojirushi bread maker exactly as written and it turned out fabulous! I did have the chocolate chips frozen prior to adding them during the fruit and nut cycle. I used the bread cycle; light crust and the chips didn't smear throughout the bread. Definitely would make again!
I can't wait to make this again!! My family ate the entire loaf in one evening. I am not a cinnamon lover and usually skip or substitute it, but this was just the right amount. It's a perfect subtle balance to the chocolate.
This was delicious! I did tweak the original recipe. I added vanilla to the mix, and at the beep I added 1 tsp cocoa for a chocolate swirl and 1 cup chocolate chips that I had put in the freezer for about 20 minutes. I will make again
Oh baby, this is good! I mistakenly used all purpose flour, and it still came out great. I used butter instead of margarine. I had to add about 1/4 c of flour to get the dough the right consistency. Added 1 c of frozen mini semi-sweet chocolate chips at the add-in beep, and they melted a little but maintained their separateness- no hard little chunks, but not "chocolate bread" either! Perfect, just like the picture. I have a T-Fal bread machine, and I used the 2-lb medium crust setting, and it was wonderful. THANK YOU! My son thanks you, and my husband thanks you, and loaf #2 is in the machine right now and I'm sure my in-laws will thank you later!
This bread was AMAZING! I made the dough in the bread machine then added frozen chocolate chips after the cycle was done, had the machine knead it for me for a few minutes until the chips were fully incorporated, then took it out to rise for 30 min. I then split the dough into 2 pans, let it rise for about 45 min then baked at 350 for 30-40 min. This bread is soooo good and I’ll be making it often over the holidays.
This bread was enjoyed by my family very much. Has a great flavor and texture. I baked it 15 minutes less than bread machine called for and it turned out perfectly. I did not add the chocolate chips but will try that next time.
Was too big for my bread machine. The bread expanded and made a huge mess. Tastes really good. Like other reviewers stated the chocolate chips melted even though I added them at the correct time. The cinnamon is a nice touch.
We loved it. We added additional chips of couse.
Very good! I made it with soy milk due to a dairy allergy and it still turned out great! I used the sweet bread setting on my Oster bread machine and put the chips in when it beeped, and they pretty much stayed in chip form. However, I think I may use raisins instead of chocolate chips next time, just personal preference. If you like chocolate chip muffins, pancakes, etc, you'll like this bread!
This bread was delicious and it rose beautifully. My kids loved it. Will definately make again and again.
This came out really nice, smelled wonderful! But the chocolate chips melted completely into the loaf and I do have a fruit/nut beeper. I was thinking that maybe if you put the chips in frozen? Hard to say but a nice flavour.
Very flavorful which was surprising! I've tried a few other chocolate and brownie bread recipes but this one was far better. I only ever use my bread maker to make dough, we bake it ourselves in regulatr bread pans to avoid those huge square hard to slice loaves with holes in the bottom from the mixer paddles. I found the dough very wet. Others suggested increasing the flour which I will do next time. It still rose nicely a 2nd time on the counter once transferred into bread pans. My chips mostly melted too but they didn't completely blend in, there was a nice very noticeable chocolate marble look. I will try this again and see if I can add the chip later in the dough cycle. I used a Black & Decker All-On-One and oven baked on 350 for 30min. Yum!
This recipe was surely a roller coaster. First off, being someone who hasn't used a bread machine very much, the directions weren't very clear. I eventually found a setting for the bread, but it took 3 hours and 40 minutes to cook and didn't really rise until the last half hour. Not very brightly on my part, I started making it at 10 p.m, so you can imagine I was up later than I thought making the bread. But, to my surprise the bread tasted great! I brought it to a family Christmas party and it was pretty good! I think more people would have liked it fresh from the oven, or warm at least. It tastes great heated up! Cold, not as good. Also, I would add more chocolate chips. Summed up my message is this: if you are loosing hope in your no-rising bread after three hours of baking, wait it out, I'm sure glad I did!
This is the best loaf of bread my machine has produced thus far. Even following the manufacturer's recipes to a "T"; this bread came out looking like an actual loaf - not to mention tasting delicious. My machine has a "sweet bread" setting and the alarm to add any fruits/nuts/etc. was in the first knead, so I added my chips then, therefore my bread is chocolate brown throughout. Next time, I will set a timer and will add them in the second knead. The aroma, while baking, is fabulous. Try toasting this bread and having a peanut butter and jelly sandwich - really great.
We have made this recipe several times. We add in extra chocolate chips and a tsp of vanilla
Delicious and easy!
I used dark chocolate chips and it was awesome!!!!!
Pretty good bread. It turned out well, no real melted chocolate chips, and a nice flavor. Nice for a change of pace, but chocolate in bread is a little weird to me.
Just baked this and I like it a lot (the kids love it too!). Some variations: I used low-fat UHT milk. Kids don't like cinnamon so I substituted with pure cocoa powder instead. Also added a bit of bread softener/improver. Result is a sweet, soft and very fluffy bread with good crust (I used dark setting).
My husband loves chocolate and I made this for him last night. It turned out great. I even liked it because it wasn't way to sweet. I will make this again!
I read a lot of the reviews before I made this and I followed the recipes exactly except I set the bread machine to dough (1 1/2 hours) and then put it in an aluminum loaf pan sprayed with baker's Joy and baked 325 for about 45 minutes in my oven, until a skewer inserted came out clean. When it was good and brown, but still not done, I covered it with a piece of foil so it wouldn't burn. It turned out beautiful and cooked well.
We loved it. I just got a bread machine, so I'm still trying new recipies. This one is a keeper. Thanx.
This bread was awesome! I made it and had it for breakfast all week, it also made yummy french toast! I put my chocolate chips in the freezer for an hour before I made the bread and they stayed as chips and didn't melt and make chocolate bread :)
YUMMMM!!!!! Gives you the sweet fix in a much healthier way than chocolate chip cookies! MMmmm-mmmm-mmmmm!
I added the chocolate chips before the signal and it became a chocolate bread with cinnamon and was really good. My 13 yr. old, devoured it. Excellent recipe.
The bread was chewy and didn't taste right.
This bread was just ok. I froze the chocolate chips to try and prevent them from melting, but it didn't work. I ended up with with a chocolate cinnamon bread that was pretty bland and a slightly weird taste. I may try again, but put the chocolate chips in as late as I possibly can and cut the cinnamon in half.
excellent!
LOVE this bread! Only change I’ve made is to use a generous cup of chocolate chips instead of the 3/4 and freeze them beforehand- turns out great every time!
Amazing recipe! Made it for friends and we all loved it : )
