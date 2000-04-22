Chocolate Chip Bread I

90 Ratings
  • 5 57
  • 4 27
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a different kind of bread that the entire family can enjoy anytime of the day. It has plenty of chocolate chips and just a hint of cinnamon.

By ENEERAY

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 50 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select 'Mix Bread' cycle or the setting that allows ingredients such as seeds or fruit to be folded into the dough; press Start. Add the chocolate chips at the signal, or about 5 minutes before the kneading cycle has finished. Remove loaf from pan to cool when bake cycle finishes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 13.7mg; sodium 189.4mg. Full Nutrition
