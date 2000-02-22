Roasted Vegetable Chicken
A whole chicken roasted with onion, carrots, celery and potatoes. Hearty and delicious on a cold evening, or any time!
This came out fantastic! I did make some changes, though. As suggested by another reviewer, I rubbed the chicken with the "Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style" spices, minus the thyme, since my husband won't eat that, and added more garlic. I also added mini red potatoes, sweet potatoes, parsnip, baby carrots, and more onion, all chopped into large slices. I added water and chicken soup mix (I did not have chicken broth) and put it in an aluminum pan covered with silver foil on 325 for 2 hours, and then on 375 for about 20 minutes to make it crispy. Yum!Read More
This was a great basic roasted chicken recipe. I changed it a bit to add more flavor. I used chicken broth instead of water and I put onions inside the chicken cavity. I also added a couple tablespoons of butter to the broth and another 1/2 tablespoon inside the chicken. Try rubbing chicken with some olive oil and minced garlic and sprinkling with rosemary for more flavor.Read More
I oiled the chicken first and added thyme and rosemary, also used chicken stock instead of water and made gravy from leftover juices -- very flavorful, very moist.
Wow, this was SO good! My family loved this, and I was told it was the best meal I'd ever made. I did make three minor changes from the basic recipe. I used chicken stock instead of water (which I highly recommend), and I covered the chicken with the spice mixture from "Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style" instead of just using salt and pepper. I also added mushrooms, because my family loves mushrooms. This is a wonderful recipe that I will absolutely be making over and over again. Thank you!
Made this 11/6 - Used potatoes, carrots, asparagus, chicken legs. Cooked @ 375 for about 40 minutes coverd. Then backed another 20 minutes @ 450 uncovered to crisp the chicken. Came out really good! :)
This was a big hit with my husband and my 2 year old! I started by rubbing the inside & out of the skin with butter and then with a basting brush I painted on a nice coat of extra virgin olive oil. I used diced red potatoes, half a bag of peeled baby carrots, half of a yellow onion (fine diced), and about a cup of chopped celery. I added only about a cup of water, since I wanted more of the chicken juices to cook into the vegetables. Cooked my 4lb bird on 350 for 2 hours covered, basting about every 30 minutes, then cooked uncovered at 400 for another hour. DELICIOUS. ROSEMARY is a must with this recipe, the taste is absolutely devine. I also used garlic salt, onion salt, thyme, basil, and fresh ground pepper...mmmm! We will definitely be making this a regular meal in our home!
I am giving this 5 stars because of it's simple goodness. This isn't a "fancy" meal, but it is oh so good. It was great to watch my family go back for seconds. Hubby requested that we have it every week! I would suggest seasoning vegetables well and using chicken broth in place of water. I also pricked the whole potatoes with a knife to allow flavors to flow through.
I used chicken broth instead of the water, and it still lacks something. Otherwise, it makes such an easy, healthy dish.
This recipe is easy and it tastes Great! Just the way I like it.
Im just learning to cook and this recipe was very simple and easy to follow. Even better - I had all the ingredients on hand. It is just like mom use to make. I did omit the onions, only because I do not like them. I did stuff onion slices inside - and that turned out great!
This is the easiest delicious meal you can make. I also add french cut string beans and additionally season with McCormick Rotisserie Chicken Seasoning, garlic pwdr, onion pwdr, basil and oregano. If you make the Baking Powder Biscuits recipe from this site to go with the chicken (also an extremely easy and quick recipe!) you will be in comfort food heaven!
I make this all the time using different vegetable/seasoning combinations - parsnips, sweet potatoes, etc. I add the vegetables in the last hour to keep them firm and fresher tasting. I use homemade chicken stock in place of the water and throw in a few cloves of garlic as well. I prefer to roast uncovered at the end. Makes excellent gravy if desired.
I can't believe I've never roasted a chicken with the vegetables this way before! So easy and tasty. I love that it's a 'one dish meal' without being a casserole. I rubbed the chicken with an all-purposed poultry seasoning blend and stuffed the cavity with a bunch of rosemary and a quartered lemon. I used less onions and more carrots, per my family's preferences and used chicken broth instead of water. I only basted once. I also turned the oven up to 400 deg. and took the foil off for the last 20 minutes. The chicken browned up nicely and the veggies weren't too mushy - just right. I served with a salad and biscuits. My husband prefers beer can chicken, but liked the veggies in this one. 2 out of my 3 kids ate it as well so I'll definitely make it again!
I loved this recipe. It was easy, and the final product tasted very good. I kept going back for left-overs! The chicken did take me a bit longer to cook than the time given. Also, I realized that next time, I need to cut up the potatoes into smaller pieces (fourths or smaller) because they weren't fully cooked when the chicken was done. With these modifications, the recipe will be perfect.
I followed other reviewers and used the Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotissere seasoning and rubbed the chicken instead of using salt & pepper and I stuffed the chicken with an onion also. I used chicken broth instead of the water and seasoned the vegetables with salt, pepper and basil. I also let the skin brown by raising the temp to 375 for 20 minutes or so. This was moist, flavorful, and my family loved it.
Divine! Also used the Rotisserie Style Sticky Chicken recipe from this site--used only potatoes and onions (what I had on hand) and sprinkled some of the rub on the veggies before they went in the oven. Also followed others suggestions of bumping the temp for an additional 30 minutes at the end of roasting. I used the juices and made a gravy for everything--kids loved it and the entire bird was just a carcass when we were done! Thanks!
Turned out great...very easy. I also used chicken broth instead of water as other readers. And adjusted the amout of vegetables to our preference, then cooked uncovered at 400 degress for the last 20 minutes. Turned out perfect!!!!
It's very easy and makes a good meal. Be sure to season the veggies well.
i suggest that everyone try my take on this recipe. it was my first chicken and it was FABULOUS!!! i used this recipe along with a few ingredient changes/additions from other recipes. i rubbed olive oil on the chicken which gave it a nice crisp finish. i also stuffed the cavity with about a 1/4 cup of fresh chopped rosemary. it was my first time using rosemary and it made the flavor remarkable! the more rosemary the better as long as it is fresh. i seasoned the cavity as well as the outside of the chicken with plenty of fresh pepper, garlic powder,and salt. i used chicken broth instead of water and that gave it a lot of nice flavor and made for a great gravy in the end. i didn't use onion because my boyfriend hates it. this was the BEST chicken i have ever had. i am a new mother and this dish really made me proud.
Easy to cook, I served it with some boiled broccolis as to enhance the color and presentation of dish. My fiance said it was nice and healthy dinner. However, I personally think that it could be better with some herbs as suggested by other. I will try this recipe again with some herbs.
So easy and flavorful. We buy a fresh chicken to avoid any injected seasoning, etc.
Delicious and so easy! I used a sweet potato I had lying around along with the veggies stated, and used just 1 large onion cut into large sections. I used the sticky rotisserie rub from the site as suggested in place of salt and pepper (didnt have onion powder so I just left that out), 1 cup chicken broth instead of the water, and rubbed the chicken with olive oil before applying the rub. Oh and I also tossed the veggies in veg oil and seasoning salt prior to putting them in the roasting pan. I cut up the potatoes into small pieces. Cooked for 1 1/2 hours at 325 then uncovered and cooked another 30 minutes at 375. My 4 lb bird was done to perfection and the veggies were perfectly seasoned and done through. Thank you for the recipe!
perfect chicken
This was a good, easy recipe to build on indeed. I made a few changes. I rubbed olive oil all over the chicken, and instead of salt and pepper to season, I used Seasoning Salt instead. Then I mixed up the veggies in a bowl and added some Seasoning salt and tossed it prior to adding it in the pan with the chicken. I replaced the water with 2 cups chicken stock. This turned up with lots of liquid at the end, but that's fine by us. Now, I didn't have a roasting pan, and I used my glass lasagna pan. This prolonged the cook time to 3 hours instead of 2. I used a meat thermometer to make sure the internal temp was 165F. Basting regularly is a must to keep it moist. Thank you for sharing. I'm adding this to my bi-weekly menu plan.
This was so easy and so delicious... I could not believe that I actually got my kids to eat the veggies! And on top of that, having put a wee bit too much water in, just to make sure all my veggies cooked well, I ended up with a fantastic broth that I saved and put in green beans and mashed potatoes the next night!
I'm not sure the recipe is right, or maybe the onions are smaller than listed. I used a whole yellow and it seemed like a lot. Anyway, it was very good.
My wife said it was like Cracker Barrel. I added an injector of buttered spices.
I fixed this last nite for my family it was our anniversary/husband's birthday meal. The first time we have had it and EVERYONE LOVED it!!! Even my picky eater!! I will most definetly be fixing this one again!! In fact my hubby ate some for breakfast this am!!
This was a very easy, tasty, and healthy recipe. I made it for Christmas and it was a hit with everyone. Will definitely make again.
I found this recipe not long after we had our son (our first born) and at the time I was so tired and just didn't know how I was going to find the time or energy to make a healthy suppers for all of us SEVEN days a week! This recipe is so easy, it always turns out great, and is one of those recipes that you can add to and make substitutions in - and it will still turn out great. We have it at least twice a month once the fall comes all the way through the winter.
Very good, however, only rating 4 stars 'cause I (like everyone else it seems) made some adjustments. I used chicken broth instead of water. Also, added a mixture of fresh garlic, onion powder and salt underneath the skin of the chicken. Tossed vegetables with onion powder and garlic powder (we like garlic and onion powder in my house) before placing in the pan. Also, rubbed chicken seasoning on the bird itself. It came out perfect! My favorite recipe yet!
This recipe was a huge hit - I let it cook covered for about 5.5 hours and everyone said it was delicious - I also sprinkled the top with chicken boullioun
Easy and yummy.
I used chicken broth instead of water, added mushrooms and broccoli, cut out the celery, and only used a few chunks of onion...After this it was great! Easy and healthy too!
I have no idea what I did wrong, but we didn't care for this at all. Because so many other reviewers loved the recipe, I must have missed a step.
I made this the first time following the recipe with the exception of using broth, no celery and one onion. My family liked it so I tried it at home tonight except I only had an 8 piece cut up chicken. I opted to use the basic recipe with the broth and one onion. I put all the vegetables in the glass pan I had then put the chicken pieces on top of the vegetables. I put some EVOO on the chicken pieces then put our favorite seasoning on the pieces. I covered the pan with foil and cooked at 325 degrees. At 1 3/4 hours I turned the oven up to 400 degrees and removed the foil. I cooked it for an additional 30 minutes and this dish was amazing! The fact that I can make this with pieces as well as the whole chicken is wonderful!
Yummy! Thank you for this recipe!
Chicken was very tender and juicy.
Loved the simplicity of this recipe. Used the ingredients and altered some minor things. Instead of salt and pepper I brushed the chicken with olive oil and sprinkled Old Bay seasoning (family favorite) over top. I cut up vegetables and potatoes and mixed in olive oil and sprinkled vegetable seasoning before adding to roaster. 30 minutes before time was up I uncovered and increased temperature to 400 for the rest of the time. And as others have posted I added 1 cup of chicken stock instead of just water.
So healthy and tasty! I will be making this many more times and I used the chicken stock.. Perfect dish!
kids loved it. was tastey
I have done this recipe about three times now and it is simple healthy, filling and delicious!!!
Mmmmm... my house smells yummy! Next time I will add the veggies about half way through. I like them a bit firmer.
Tender with so much flavor - I now grab a chicken and add whatever organic vegetables are in season, chop them up and throw them in...it's never bad! Thanks for the great information on slow-cooking a chicken!
I have tried this recipe before and I have added 1 head of cabbage cut in half then cut in half again also added chopped roasted garlic turned out great! I also used baby carrots along with larger variety.
This has a very good flavour. The vegetables are well cooked and the chicken is very juicy. I added some oregano and thyme as well as celery and onion. I will make this again.
This was so easy to make and my family really enjoyed it! The only thing that I would change would be to add more vegetables. We couldn't get enough of the natural juices and veggies poured over the chicken. This was the second thing I have ever cooked and it was so good!
Made this last night, and it was fantastic. Next time I will probably rub some butter and herbs UNDER the skin of the chicken, as all the stuff I put on top of the chicken came off as it baked. Also, I didn't cut up the potatos because the recipe didn't call for it, and I ended up having to nuke the potatos at the end because they weren't quite done yet.
MMMmmMmMm! I Added a few more spices to the chicken & veggies (which were red potato, sweet potato, broccoli, carrots, onions, & mushrooms) It was so juicy and delicious! I basted it every 25-30 min. and cooked on 350 for about 2 hours (4.5 lb chicken). Used a 14oz can chicken broth instead of water and made a gravy with the juices! Great/healthy recipe.
Mmmmm. Just like Mom used to make. However, that's not 5-stars (sorry, Mom). You can use almost any hard vegetable combination. I used red bell peppers instead of carrots, 'cause I didn't have any. I also coated the chicken with an herb mixture to add some flavor. Vegetables need a way to get seasoned or else they turn out pretty bland. Otherwise, it's a typical roasted/baked chicken dish - good but nothing special.
Great recipe, with a couple additions. I added fresh fennel, carrots, Celery, potatoes and onion. Baked at 325 covered for 2 hours, basting every 30 minutes, then 45 minutes uncovered at 400 for a little crispiness. Deglazed the pan with Red Wine, added a bit of chicken stock, and the juices. I could eat this 4 times a week. Dave Greenlee London Ontario, Canada
This was really good. I did use chicken broth (one can) instead of water. I added some other spices to the mix and it came out nice. I didn't have room in the pan for potatoes so I just made mashed. Overall it was a hit and I will make again!
This worked nice, but it needed more water than it said. I added some rosemary.
This was a good recipe. I followed the other suggestions and used the rotisserie chicken rub. I thought the chicken came out a little tough although it could have been the chicken I had.
This recipe is easy and delicious! I folloewd the advice to use 2 cups chicken stock and it made plenty of gravy. Mind you, my chicken was a huge "Huderite" chicken 7lbs. So, I cooked it 1 hour longer and got lots of juice! Basted it every hour and it was just perfect! "Himself" says it's great and looks forward to the left overs.
This was delicious! I mixed in 2 packets of good seasonings Italian dressing with 1and a half cups chicken broth and basted the chicken and veggies with it!
I spatchcocked the chicken. I placed the vegetables in the pan and laid the spatchcocked chicken on top. I didn't cover the pan because I wanted the roasted flavor, rather than steamed. I used the spice mix suggested by other reviewers. The flavor was excellent!!
This was so moist and easy. Followed the directions, but will probably add more vegi's next time.
Substituted 1/2 c chardonnay and 1/2 c chicken stock for water, used some herbs d' provence. Amazing!
This was an easy and simple recipe for someone that has other things to do.
Will not make again.
First time roasting chicken with the vegetables like this. Cooked my 4 1b roaster and veggies in 400 degree oven, covered with foil, for 1 1/2 hours. Added 1/2 can of chicken broth to the veggies. Took off skin before eating. Made a thin gravy with the drippings. This will make great leftover soup! Loved it!!!
I made this recipe for the first time tonight and it turned out absolutely scrumptious! I did follow the advice of other reviewers and used the "Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style spices" for full flavor and everything including the vegetables were so moist and flavorful! I had some doubts as it was cooked at 325 F and covered for the whole time but it turned out beautifully. I used chicken broth in place of the water as others suggested for flavor as well. Because it is roasted covered and the spices are all over the bird, you do not have to baste it at all! The whole bird is juicy and perfectly cooked and the vegetables so tender, flavorful and moist! I was so pleased and my hubby loved it too! I put a 4 pound chicken in on a meat rack, surrounded by the quartered potatoes, two inch celery and carrot pieces and four really small, whole onions. Oven was 325 F for one and one half hours and then turned up the oven to 375 F for 20 more minutes. I decided to leave the foil covering on as it all looked so good as was and then I let the chicken sit on a plate, loosely covered with foil for the juices to settle for about 20 minutes. I moved the vegetables to a covered casserole dish and put it back in the turned off oven to keep hot until plated. A definite keeper!!! I will use this as my roast chicken recipe from now on! Thank you for sharing and thanks to all of the reviewers who suggested the spice mix and the chicken broth ideas! Superb!
