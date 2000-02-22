Roasted Vegetable Chicken

I made this recipe for the first time tonight and it turned out absolutely scrumptious! I did follow the advice of other reviewers and used the "Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style spices" for full flavor and everything including the vegetables were so moist and flavorful! I had some doubts as it was cooked at 325 F and covered for the whole time but it turned out beautifully. I used chicken broth in place of the water as others suggested for flavor as well. Because it is roasted covered and the spices are all over the bird, you do not have to baste it at all! The whole bird is juicy and perfectly cooked and the vegetables so tender, flavorful and moist! I was so pleased and my hubby loved it too! I put a 4 pound chicken in on a meat rack, surrounded by the quartered potatoes, two inch celery and carrot pieces and four really small, whole onions. Oven was 325 F for one and one half hours and then turned up the oven to 375 F for 20 more minutes. I decided to leave the foil covering on as it all looked so good as was and then I let the chicken sit on a plate, loosely covered with foil for the juices to settle for about 20 minutes. I moved the vegetables to a covered casserole dish and put it back in the turned off oven to keep hot until plated. A definite keeper!!! I will use this as my roast chicken recipe from now on! Thank you for sharing and thanks to all of the reviewers who suggested the spice mix and the chicken broth ideas! Superb!