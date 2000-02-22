Roasted Vegetable Chicken

A whole chicken roasted with onion, carrots, celery and potatoes. Hearty and delicious on a cold evening, or any time!

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper to taste; place in a large roasting pan. Arrange vegetables around chicken, add water to the bottom of the pan, and cover pan tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Roast at in preheated oven, basting occasionally, for 2 hours, removing the foil for the last half hour or so of cooking. Roast until chicken is golden brown and a thermometer inserted into the thigh reaches 165 degrees F (74 C). Let chicken rest 10 minutes before carving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 35.2g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 147.8mg. Full Nutrition
