Carrot Bread
This is really a cross between cake and a bread. Serving it warm with butter or a cream cheese is ideal. It's really good!
This is really a cross between cake and a bread. Serving it warm with butter or a cream cheese is ideal. It's really good!
Today I made this for the second time. I added 1/4 cup brown sugar and doubled the cinnamon. Very yummy. Mine turned out to be a quick bread texture and flavor. I baked it for exactly 60 minutes. Thanks,Pam.PS It seemed to have more flavor the second time around. I believe a teaspoon of vanilla or 1/2t of orange extract would really bring out the flavor in this wonderfully textured bread.Read More
This was good I thought, but not great. I followed the suggesion of another reviewer and whirled the coconut in the food processor, and thought that was a good idea - I also would not have liked the long strands of coconut. Also left out the cherries. Also used half applesauce and half oil. Perhaps it will taste better today, as these breads often do the day after baking.Read More
Today I made this for the second time. I added 1/4 cup brown sugar and doubled the cinnamon. Very yummy. Mine turned out to be a quick bread texture and flavor. I baked it for exactly 60 minutes. Thanks,Pam.PS It seemed to have more flavor the second time around. I believe a teaspoon of vanilla or 1/2t of orange extract would really bring out the flavor in this wonderfully textured bread.
Very good. I substituted 1/2 the oil with apple sauce and toasted pecans for the walnuts. I did not have any cherries. For anyone that does not have a scale 3.5 oz of coconut is aprox. 1 1/2 cups. I made it in my bread machine and topped it with orange cream cheese frosting (from this site). Yummy!
very good as muffins (bake for 15-20 min at 350) topped with homemade cream cheese frosting. Next time I would add more carrots and 1 1/2 c coconut, and more cinnamon
I doubled this recipe because it sounded so good, and I am glad I did. It looks attractive and the taste is wonderful. I am guessing it gets better after sitting a day, but that won't happen around here!
I baked this bread after my pediatrician suggested making these types of breads (zucchini, carrot) for breakfast to try and sneak some veggies into my toddler's diet. The whole family loved it! I substituted 1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour for 1 1/4 cups of the all purpose flour, cut down the coconut to only 1 cup (many people said 1 1/2 cups was way too much) and left out the cherries and it tasted great. I made sure to use my food processor to basically MINCE the carrot, coconut, walnuts and raisins because I knew if I left them as instructed (shredded/chopped) my toddler would refuse to eat it with so many conflicting textures. It was a great call - seemed to meld the flavors even better and he gobbled it up. I HIGHLY recommend this bread to any Mom trying to be "deceptively delicious" and sneak veggies into their kids diet:)
This was a great recipe. I substituted 3/4 cup of the all-purpose flour for whole wheat flour and used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. I didn't have applesauce so I used the full amount of oil. I also added a tsp of vanilla. Turned out super moist and delicious! I served it with the Cream Cheese Frosting II (recipe on this site). Got rave reviews!
Just baked a double batch of this and to sum up a majority of the tweaks, here's what you need to modify: drop to 1/2c. white sugar and add 1/2c. brown sugar, 2 generous tsp cinnamon; drop to 1/4c. veg oil and add 1/4c. apple sauce; add 1 tsp vanilla. Like others, I omitted the cherries, just because this is carrot bread, not fruit bread and the addition of coconut, raisins, and walnuts was sufficient. I was also skeptical on overfilling the pan - it just seemed like a lot so I cut back and filled 2/3 pan and baked for 50 mins and really, I should have just put it all in one pan (well, two since I made a double batch). I agree with topping it with cream cheese frosting. Hope this helps!
I took someones suggestion and added vanilla. Very tasty recipe. I made muffins instead of a bread and froze the extras. This recipe freezes very well. I will make this again.
I didn't add the cherries, but this is delicious!
This was good I thought, but not great. I followed the suggesion of another reviewer and whirled the coconut in the food processor, and thought that was a good idea - I also would not have liked the long strands of coconut. Also left out the cherries. Also used half applesauce and half oil. Perhaps it will taste better today, as these breads often do the day after baking.
made this and it was great! im about to make a 2nd batch. i did use half apple sauce though
The Best Carrot bread I ever had. Huge hit with the family!!
I chose this bread primarily b/c I have a toddler who refuses to eat veggies so I decided to try this one given the ample amount of carrot in it .Well, baby doesn't care for it so much but my hubby and I love it .I substituted applesauce for most of the oil and didn't add walnut or cherries ...delish! the one thing I'll do next time is to pulse the coconut before adding, I find that I am not too crazy about the long strands of coconut in this bread and I like a smooth texture better. Great (and very healthy ) recipe.Thanks for sharing it.
This is a good recipe! I substituted cherries for pinnapple and 30 grams less coconut and used 30 gr oats in its place! Keeping it just a wee bit healthier! Will use this recipe as a rough draft again!
Yummy! I made this bread exactly following the directions. There was a slightly oily taste. Next Time I will substitute some of the oil for applesauce
Great recipe, and I didn't change anything. But it seemed like way too much batter for one 9x5 loaf pan, so maybe I'll try putting it in two pans next time, or making muffins. Thanks! :-)
I brought this to my small office of 8 people this morning and it was gone in less than 5 hours. Everybody who tried it loved it. I opted not to add the cherries (that kind of freaked me out a little). I was also out of walnuts (which it needed) and used golden raisins and applesauce. EXCELLENT! Thanks for the new recipe!
The smell was heavenly as it was baking but when it was time to eat, we thought the coconut overpowered the rest of the bread. I think the cherries and carrots got lost with all the coconut. I guess I will keep looking. Sorry
Made this carrot bread twice. I was estimating 3oz so I ended up putting in 1 cup of coconut which was good but I'll be sure to try 1 1/2 cups (as suggested by a reviewer) next time. The second time I replaced a cup of flour with whole wheat and it was unnoticable. I have a dark blue glass 9x5 loaf pan and each time it took about 90 minutes to cook, but it came out moist with a nice crispy crust. Thanks!
Everyone loved it. My boss said "This is the first time you made it?" I brown sugar; substituted cherries for dried cranberries; used almond milk.
OMG! I didn't have the coconut, cherries or raisins, so I omitted them, but did have fresh from the orchard walnuts, so they were chopped and added. Rather than grating carrots... I juice, so I used the pulp from my juicing that morning... carrots, celery, granny smith apples. The batter, it was level with the bread pan when it went into the oven, but puffed up oh so nice... you can see the pan level where the sides meet the top. As with any bread I bake, once out of the oven, the top gets covered with butter right out of the frig.
I made it vegan, so I used almond milk and a 12oz package of soft tofu instead of eggs, which also allows to skip the oil. It was delicious
This was a good recipe. I did make some changes, I didn't add cherries, nuts or raisins, instead I added chocolate chips and nutmeg. Still very good! I also subbed Duck eggs instead of chicken. The duck eggs must have added a whole lot of extra puff because it says it only makes one loaf but I was able to make two out of a batch.
Yummmmm!!!!
Used high altitude flour. Didn't have milk, too lazy to go to the store, used 1/2 and 1/2. It's still cooling, but it certainly looks pretty! Next time I make it (and there will be more next times), I'll use mini loaf pans so that I can share the wealth.
This was good. I left out the coconut and cherries because I didn't have them. I had doubled the cinnamon, and we loved it. My only complaint was that it was a bit dry. Not sure quite why. I think next time I will add a little extra applesauce to it. If that doesn't work I will try adding another egg.
Absolutely wonderful. Did not have any maraschino cherries so I left those out but it was still delicious without them. Will definitely make this again.
it is amazing!
this was delicious.. i cut the recipe in half and made 12 muffins.. i doubled the cinnamon, used a little more milk (almond) bc the batter seemed a bit dry to me.. i used half a cup of flaked coconut, left out the maraschino cherries and raisins and added 1/4 cup of dried cherries.. i subbed slivered almonds for the walnuts and added 1/2 tsp of almond extract.. SO good.. ty for the recipe
2.2.21 ... Carrot Bread i ... Wow, did I make the same recipe as others? Even without the extras, this should've been good, but it was bland, bland, bland.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections