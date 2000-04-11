Carrot Bread

I baked this bread after my pediatrician suggested making these types of breads (zucchini, carrot) for breakfast to try and sneak some veggies into my toddler's diet. The whole family loved it! I substituted 1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour for 1 1/4 cups of the all purpose flour, cut down the coconut to only 1 cup (many people said 1 1/2 cups was way too much) and left out the cherries and it tasted great. I made sure to use my food processor to basically MINCE the carrot, coconut, walnuts and raisins because I knew if I left them as instructed (shredded/chopped) my toddler would refuse to eat it with so many conflicting textures. It was a great call - seemed to meld the flavors even better and he gobbled it up. I HIGHLY recommend this bread to any Mom trying to be "deceptively delicious" and sneak veggies into their kids diet:)