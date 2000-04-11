Carrot Bread

This is really a cross between cake and a bread. Serving it warm with butter or a cream cheese is ideal. It's really good!

By PAMSTER2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Combine eggs, oil and milk; stir into flour mixture until well blended. Stir in carrots, coconut, cherries, raisins and walnuts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack for ten minutes before removing from the pan to cool completely. Store in plastic wrap to keep moist.

383 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 308.9mg. Full Nutrition
