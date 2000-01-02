Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

Boneless chicken and broccoli make a delicious pairing in a tomato-garlic sauce. Use your favorite shaped pasta - penne and shells work well.

Recipe by Gloria McShane

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, warm oil and add chicken; cook until slightly brown. Add onion and garlic to cook for about 5 minutes or until garlic is golden and onions are translucent.

  • Add tomatoes, broccoli, salt, pepper and oregano; stir well and bring to a boil. Cover and turn down heat to simmer for about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender; drain and add back into pot. Pour chicken sauce into pot and mix well.

  • Add basil and toss well; top with Parmesan cheese. Serve.

368 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 296.1mg. Full Nutrition
