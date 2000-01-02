Chicken and Broccoli Pasta
Boneless chicken and broccoli make a delicious pairing in a tomato-garlic sauce. Use your favorite shaped pasta - penne and shells work well.
I agree that this recipe needed something. I prepared it by browning the chicken, then added the onions and lots of garlic, cooked it until the onions were soft, then added the brocolli and 1/2 cup of chicken broth. (The chicken broth helps take away the natural bitterness of the brocolli). I then added a 24 oz. can of crushed tomatoes, basil, oregano, parmesan cheese, and a cup of dry red wine. I then let it simmer for 30 minutes and tossed with rigatoni. Turned out very well and I would definitely make it again!Read More
This is the first dish that i made with my boyfriend. We loved it the first time and then on the second time we made it we decided to add seasoned diced tomatoes from DelMonte. We used a full can of green chiles and only half a can of Basil, Oregano, and Garlic it gave the dish that extra kick that it needed.Read More
I used chicken broth to cook the chicken, onion and garlic in and skipped the cheese so it was very low-fat. I also added more onion and garlic and a heaping teaspoon of both oregano flakes and basil flakes. My husband and I both thought it was terrific!
Very good! I added extra garlic (5 cloves), one large onion, a tsp+ of oregano, and some canned mild green chilies (drained). I also added a fresh yellow pepper from the garden which added a nice flavor. I didn't have fresh broccoli, but the frozen worked great. This recipe is not for people who like thick tomato sauces, but the end result is a very flavorful, fresh-tasting dish.
Pretty good! I took the advice of others and added more chicken, more garlic and more onion. I also let it simmer for 20 minutes or so. One thing I did wrong...I added the broccoli too early and it lost it's pretty color. Next time (and there WILL be a next time) I'll wait until I'm almost ready to serve in order to not overcook the broccoli.
light meal. I added mushrooms and i broiled fresh tomatoes instead of canned ones.
I think this recipe is falling into the "bland" abyss because there is no binding agent to help create a "cohesiveness" amongst all the ingredients. The sauce, noodles and chicken all slide around together, but never create a "dish". Healthy doesn't have to mean taste-free. I would make a pesto from almonds (Or purchased, lol) and add that right after cooking but while hot. You don't need to add a ton like a sauce, just enough to boost flavor and make the ingredients "marry". You'd be boosting the protein, adding a "good" fat, and better nutrients as well. Secondly, I would add grated carrots to the mix. The carrots will add a pleasant sweet to compliment the savory. Carrots also help to cut the acidity of the tomatoes. It's a good basic foundation, it just needs some personality. Don't give up on it yet :)
My Boyfriend and I enjoyed this! Instead of regular penne pasta, I used whole wheat penne. In addition, I used scallions instead of regular onions and I added a chicken boullion and minced garlic........ This dish was very tasty and definitely NOT bland. To begin, I cut the peices into 1 inch peices as the directions stated, BUT I seasoned the peices of chicken with a little goya adobo, a little garlic salt and paprika. In addition, the chicken boulion that I added gave the sauce a great flavor!
Pretty good and simple to make. I liked the broccoli.
This recipe was bad! I double the recipe and followed the recipe exactly and is was way to bland fo my liking. Will not make again!
This was really good, but was a little time consuming to cook the chicken and then cut it up into chunks. I think to save time I will buy chicken cutlets next time, or try to find chicken breast that is already cooked. The flavor was really good, and it's pretty low fat.
Made the recipe as is and thought it was good. I used 1/2 a red onion, chopped, and added: 1/2 red bell pepper, chopped, and 1/2 yellow pepper, chopped. We thought the sauce needed to be thicker. We will try to thicken it up next time by adding a can of tomato paste.
It was good. I did brown my chicken with about a half tablespoon of Italian seasoning to add some flavor and mixed a bit of diced mozerella into the finished product. I love cooking Italian and this recipe was quick and easy and tasted great.
Delish! Enjoyed by every kid, yay! Not overly flavorful and perhaps a bit bland for an adult meal - but a good family meal for sure. I'll double the sauce/broccoli next time.
Loved this recipe, but I added fresh oregano instead of dried to give it a more vibrant flavor.
My husband and I are avoiding carbs, so we simply deleted the pasta from this recipe and added lots more broccoli, about 2 cups more. Turned out FANTASTIC! Thanks, Gloria, for sharing.
At first this recipe seemed like it would be full of flavor, but after going through with it I was slightly disappointed. Granted, I didn't have fresh onion, so I was forced to used dry chopped onion, and I also used wheat pasta. Usually wheat pasta tastes fine, but here it tasted grainy and didn't soak in any flavor. The chicken as well didn't seem to absorb anything so my recommendations to those preparing this in the future would be to maybe marinade the chicken in the diced tomatoes a day ahead of time so that it can soak in some of the sauce. Also, I think using all fresh ingredients (onions, garlic, basil) will help too. A dash of lemon juice wouldn't hurt either. Good luck!
you can make a lot of people happy with this recipe, it makes a lot and its good
My fiance and I thought this was a nice light dish. Lots of flavor. Might add more veggies next time, but good as is!
I like that this is a quite easy and healthy meal option. It was good, but I made a couple of changes I knew would suit our tastes. I used about 1/4 the noodles called for, and half of the tomatoes.
A nice, easy, healthy meal for a weeknight. My suggestion is to season the chicken with salt, pepper and some herbs (dried basil and oregano) before cooking to give the meat more flavor. I used one can of Italian seasoned tomatoes, and one can plain. I also used rotini pasta, but only about 1/4 of what the recipe says, because it makes a ton! I used frozen broccoli too, and it worked fine. Also, if you want the chicken browned, I would cook it on medium-high heat, then turn it down to medium-low when you add the garlic and onion.
Extremely bland, even with five cloves of garlic and extra basil and oregano
Very bland. I'd use fresh tomatoes, add more spice & season chicken heavily next time. Or skip it & use jarred sauce. Not very good.
This is very good. However, I had to add a lot more garlic. Very easy.
After reading other reviews I changed the recipe too. I used about a 1/4 cup of italian dressing and cooked the chicken in that instead of the oil. Omitted the garlic and onion since it's in the dressing. I used 2 cans of the diced tomatoes with the basil, oregano and garlic and increased the amount of parmesan cheese. Overall it was very good, will definitely make again.
Really enjoyed this. Of course I read many of the reveiws but dont pay attention to the negative ones. I am just my own cook anyway so I will always add more seasoning to my taste regardless of what the the recipe says. I thought the recipe is awesome. This gave us an option for dinner and it turned out great!
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Haiku: "Simple garden taste. But really needs some more 'oomph.' Used review's ideas." I figured if I was outside plucking basil leaves for this recipe, I'd go ahead and grab fresh oregano, along w/ a chubby tomato from my garden, instead of using dried oregano (a pinch? c'mon!) or canned tomatos. I was fairly happy w/ the end result on my plate, but the extra parmesan, and a shake of crushed red pepper helped. I'd browned my chicken in EVOO w/ more garlic and onion than the recipe called for, and I can see why some of the reviews called this "bland", which isn't necessarily a bad thing - it's an easy and pretty alternative to just noodles and jarred sauce, but IMHO, it just needs more seasoning.
I liked it, my husband not so much. He kept saying something was missing. It tasted great the next day and it made a lot. Not sure if will make it again unless I can tweak it to where he will eat it.
I wish I read the reviews first before I made this. It warns about lack of flavor. It crossed my mind as I made it. Cans of chopped tomatoes? When do you make the actual sauce?? Chicken breasts can easily become dry and overcooked because it it such a lean cut. The broccoli doesn't retain any of the tomato taste either. The meal honestly tasted like a "work-out" meal and not a dinner. Nothing combined. I will NOT make this recipe again - but maybe modify things. My recommendations are..... 1) Using some tomato paste - to thicken the sauce some. 2) Use a jar of Newman's Own Sockarooni sauce instead of one of the cans of tomatoes. 3) Change ingredients! Haha - using ground hamburger or a spicy sausage just works better with pasta. It has natural oils that actually flavors and coats the pasta. The chicken makes bland nuggets of non-taste. :) Good luck!
All I can say is this was a hit. My husband cooked this for my mom's b-day party and everyone loved it (over 80 some guests). There were no leftovers. He used fresh oregano and basil, and did add the chicken broth and extra onions and garlic, plus he used the canned diced tomatoes w/the italian marinade. It was soooooooo delicious. Definitely adding this to our family favorites.
This was melt in your mouth delicious! A new favorite that my husband and I will be making frequently. Thank you Gloria!!
I make this all the time. My very picky kids (age 4 and 7) eat this up!! They love it. The only thing I do differently is I mix the olive oil in with the pasta at the end as opposed to with the chicken and we leave out the onions as the kids do not like them.
this was mighty tasty! It looked and tasted very traditionally italian. I reminded me of something I ate when I was on vacation in Italy!
This was good the day I made it and even better as leftovers. I did use more garlic and onion though.
I followed the recipe and found the meal to be pretty bland. I also added corn. I liked the ingredients because it's quite healthy. Maybe this just needs more garlic and onions? Maybe it just needs to be seasoned differently.
This was a good recipe. I did make some changes to it, but it was a good base. First, I added more broccoli, about 3 cups. Second, I added a chopped red pepper. Third, I used on of the cans of tomatoes with the jalapenos added to it, to give it a little kick. I think the recipe should be changed to 2 pounds of chicken because with it being 8 or more servings (I got at least 10 out of what I did!), 1 pound of chicken did not cut it. I also wish the the sauce was thicker, but it was still very good and the leftovers are just as yummy!
My husband and I loved this recipe...the kids not so much. This is a good dish for date night but I won't be using it for family meals again.
I tried this recipe and followed it exactly. I used fresh basil, and really wished I had not bothered. This recipe is bland and ordinary. I cook all the time and thought this recipe may work because of the fresh basil, but it basically tasted like canned ingredients tossed together, with a few dried spices.
There was too much pasta in this dish so the tomatoes get lost. I thought the flavor was nice for a low-fat meal and thought I would make it again with less pasta, until I reheated it for lunch and all of the good flavor was gone.
Excellent for a quick dinner. I did change some things like using my own tomato sauce( my husband does not care for chunks of tomatos) adding feta cheese and replacing the onion with shallots. Overall very tasty.
This was so bland! I read through the comments and suggestions people made, and that should have been a warning.
Easy and delicious
I followed some of the modified instructions, adding tomato paste, bell peppers, mushrooms, crushed red peppers & using spinach fettucini. Delicious!
I gave it 4 stars because I had to tweak a little (per previous reviews) and I used leftover chicken breasts I had boiled two days earlier when making chicken corn chowder. I did add about 3/4 cup of the broth left from boiling the chicken in order to cut the bitterness of the broccoli (it really does work!), added extra garlic and some season salt to help with that "something's missing" problem a few mentioned. With the tweaks, a tossed salad and some crusty bread, it was a 5 star dinner!
It's really good. I may add a bit more diced tomatoes to give it a bit more flavoring, it just needs a little bit more sauce than what is already given.
This was a good recipe, but not enough flavor. The second time around I made a pesto cream sauce to go over it...much better. Not as healthy, but better tasting.
this was sooo good! i did everything as in the recepie but used 4 romane(sp) tomatoes, 2chicken breasts and didn't have onion/garlic so used powdered. i also added oregano, basil and parsley(more than called for, idk how much. just eyed it 'till it 'looked good' lol) and at the end a dash of adobo. i also cooked and simmered w/ chicken broth for idk 15mins and added the broccoli at the last 5 or so. served w/ spaghetti. too good! and fyi you really have to taste for the salt since my broth also had some. i tossed w/ the paste before serving and didn't add salt to the pasta water.
very yummy, double the basil and use bowtie pasta.
We really enjoyed this dish. The next time we make it, we will season the chicken a little and add some pieces of fresh mozzarella.
This was very bland. Definitely needs more garlic and onions. I added some white wine which gave it some flavor. Also the chicken gets a little overcooked so you might want to take it out after it gets cooked with the onions and garlic.
Good stuff, a great change from traditional pasta. I added some extra garlic and onions and used wheat pasta.
Not bad. Instead of the diced tomatoes I used a chunky pasta sauce which worked great.
A great low-fat recipe! Could use more chicken, or less pasta. Very tomatoey, but the fresh basil was great!
This was pretty bad. No flavor, broccoli was bitter. I love all the ingredients separately, but this combination was not good!
OUR Favorite meal!!! LOVE it!
Delicious! I made this without the chicken, and it turned out great! I used high quality oregano and parmesan reggiano, and I think that made all the difference. It's definitely going to be added to my recipe box.
My fiance said this was the best thing I've ever cooked. I disagree, but I still give this dish a high rating for great taste without the fat. I used two tbs. of oil instead of three, and actually could have used one and I think it would have been just as good. Fresh basil is a must!
This recipe was simple, however needed something. I added chicken broth and that made it a little better. Also, when you cook this you have to be very careful not to overcook the chicken.
Me and the hubby loved it!
Very easy...great for a weeknight. I added a dash of red pepper flakes and red wine.
This was a great dish! I baked the chicken for a bit with oregano, garlic salt, and basil. I drained the diced tomatoes and added a can of tomato paste- my fiance likes a thicker sauce-- and added quite a bit of garlic, lemon juice and italian seasonings to the sauce. It was quite good, I'll make it again.
Yummy. Fresh basil is key to great flavor. Fresh parmesan is a must as well. I doubled the garlic, but otherwise followed as written. Thanks!
good. used 1 pint tomatos and 1 can rotel. used whole wheat penne. would also be good with brown rice instead of pasta
This recipe is FANTASTIC - I've made it twice within the past two weeks! My picky family loves it too. The only thing I changed was I used whole wheat pasta to make it even healthier.
I didn't have fresh basil so I tossed the raw chicken with dried basil and oregano before I cooked it. This was delicious! I made it twice in one week!
This is a very light and tasty dinner. Very easy to make and in little time. Next time I will add more onions, more garlic, and maybe some mushrooms. Will make again.
This ended up being below expectations after reading the reviews. I followed most of the suggestions like adding more onion and garlic. I added extra oregano and some white wine, blanched the broccoli and added it at the end. The flavors were just ordinary. Won't try it again.
This was very good. I made it without chicken just because I forgot to get the chicken out of the freezer. I will make it again.
Ok. Needed more meat and moisture
It is a good basis, but I needed to add "this and that" for favor.
This recipe is a fair amount of work for not much payoff. I added the extra onion, garlic, crushed red pepper, and oregano, and it was still bland. I won't make it again. Want my leftovers?
I really liked this recipe. It was light and tasty. I did change it some though. I added more garlic and used the tube basil you can find in the store. I also splashed some white wine in when it was cooking. It added just the right richness that may have been lacking if I had of used chicken broth or left it as the recipe stated. I will do it again!
This was very tasty and my husband loved it! I think next time I make it, I will add a little more broccoli and a little less pasta :0)
I made this as is and it was easy and yummy.
Too bland.
After looking at some of the reviews about something being missing, I decided to cook the chicken in chicken broth, use 5 cloves of garlic, add a heaping teaspoon of oregano and basil, and some red wine. After all of that, it was still missing something. More cheese or some cream perhaps? And the red wine was too overpowering. I don't think I would make this dish again. There are too many other tasty ways to do chicken.
A little bland
Easy and yummy!
I tried this tonight, and even with some extra onion, 1/2 cup of chicken broth, & 1/2 cup wine & additional garlic & seasonings & allowing to simmer down -- I still found this bland & rather pedestrian. I prefer broccoli that is crisp tener, this was a bit too mushy. It seems this recipe has too much tomato base and not enough other flavors. I think the chicken once cooked (as an entire breast) should be removed -- allowed to cool a bit and then cut up and returned to the skillet for the last few minutes so that it does not overcook. This recipe did not win me over. I'll not repeat it. I much prefer Giada recipes for pasta (family favorite is her Penne with Sausage, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes!) -- so much more flavor, detailed instructions to follow, and beautiful presentation!
Decent, but lacking something for richness (some fat helps transmit flavors, and helps satisfy), and it's way too easy to overcook the broccoli. I also didn't like how loose the sauce stayed - but trying to get it to reduce just overcooked the broccoli more. We'll go for something more like an alfredo next time we do a chicken broccoli pasta.
Yummy and quite easy too!
i thought it was great as is. a very good lighter choice.
Nice, quick dinner using staples from the cupboard. I cooked the pasta in chicken broth and added a bit to the veggies and chicken while it cooked. Yummy!
The recipe works up beautifully. I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned, and it still worked fine. I even got my picky toddler to eat a bowl :)
This was pretty good but was drier than I like it; won't be great to re-heat. Super healthy though!
absolutely fantastic!
Not too bad! I added a small can of tomato paste and a can of water cause like the sauce to be a little thicker. I didn't add the broccoli since my husband doesn't like it and just served that on the side. All in all was very easy and healthy.
Ok...so i seasoned the chicken with a lil cajun seasoning,some Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and browned it in a mixture of olive oil and butter. Added chopped onion and garlic. I used roasted tomatoes and green chilies (rotel) and added a small amount of chicken broth...the smell was to die for...the taste was even better!! Paired it with garlic bread, and a glass of Riesling. BON APPETIT!
I made it according to the recipe, the only difference is I only had rotini pasta nevertheless we loved it! I'm definitely keeping this around, it was a light dinner and didn't feel stuffed..the parmesan cheese topped it off nicely :)
Meh. This didn't have much flavor to it. Won't make again.
This was delicious-added more garlic and a few other spices to give it more of a zesty flavor-be creative and add different spices to give it your own kick. I also added a big handful of parmesan/mozzarella cheese and mixed it in. I'm definitely making this again.
Added extra oregano, Italian seasoning and garlic, used cut spaghetti and tomatoes with green chilis, good flavor.
Amazing and easy!
Only used one can diced tomatoes and the taste was bitter to me. Everything else was the same as recipe.
We enjoyed this meal. Needed to cook the broccoli less.
added a can of mushrooms to this since we love them here. loved the broccoli and the seasonings in this. Only problem for us....it was too dry.
This is a good base recipe, but I thought it definitely needed more spices. I added more garlic, oregano, about a 1/3 cup of red wine, garlic salt, and 3 oz. of cream cheese. Fresh basil is A MUST....I think it makes the dish.
This was really good. I never would have thought to put broccoli in red "sauce".... The only thing I will do differently next time is par-boil the broccoli first as it took quite a while to cook and turned yellowish.
Good for lunch not very filling for dinner.
