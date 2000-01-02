Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

I tried this tonight, and even with some extra onion, 1/2 cup of chicken broth, & 1/2 cup wine & additional garlic & seasonings & allowing to simmer down -- I still found this bland & rather pedestrian. I prefer broccoli that is crisp tener, this was a bit too mushy. It seems this recipe has too much tomato base and not enough other flavors. I think the chicken once cooked (as an entire breast) should be removed -- allowed to cool a bit and then cut up and returned to the skillet for the last few minutes so that it does not overcook. This recipe did not win me over. I'll not repeat it. I much prefer Giada recipes for pasta (family favorite is her Penne with Sausage, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes!) -- so much more flavor, detailed instructions to follow, and beautiful presentation!