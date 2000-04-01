Dill Wrapped Cream Cheese

4.1
101 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 38
  • 3 16
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Easy, easy, easy! Dill-sprinkled cream cheese is wrapped in crescent roll dough and baked till golden. Serve this extra special appetizer with apple slices and crackers.

Recipe by JANMARIE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Unroll dough on lightly floured surface and press seams together. Sprinkle one side of block of cream cheese with enough dill to cover. Place cream cheese, dill side down, in center of dough. Sprinkle with more dill to cover. Bring sides of dough up around cheese block and seal to completely enclose.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for approximately 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 21g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 404.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022