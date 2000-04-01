Dill Wrapped Cream Cheese
Easy, easy, easy! Dill-sprinkled cream cheese is wrapped in crescent roll dough and baked till golden. Serve this extra special appetizer with apple slices and crackers.
These were so yummy! I was expecting decent, but nothing this good. I needed a quick appetizer with ingredients I had on hand (boyfriend forgot to mention his buddies were coming over for the afternoon!). I decided to make individual ones, so there would be no cutting or mess involved. I think I might lower the oven temp. a little because the bottoms got pretty brown, while the insides were not fully cooked yet. I softened a block of cream cheese, then added 1 1/2 tsp dill weed, and a few shakes of garlic salt and mixed it all together. Then I just spread it on the thin end of the triangle and rolled them up to make little pockets. This one is going in my appetizer rotation!Read More
These are good...but not great. I try to use fresh dill (it tastes much better). I did get a bit inventive and added flaked salmon to the mix. I individually rolled each roll and put the salmon on top. I wish to find something to kick the taste up a bit. Still I will make these again and expirament.Read More
I made it during Christmas time and it was pure delicious! So extremely easy. Instead of using fresh dill, I had to use dried dill weed instead. No difference. Also, I tried to do individual crescent rolls instead of one big one and that idea worked out perfectly as well. Just roll out the dough, separate the crescent pieces, spread a little cream cheese in the center, sprinkle some dill weed, roll em up, and bake. Voila...perfect!
This recipie is very easy and delicious. I let the cream cheese warm to room temperature then mixed the seasoning(s)in and placed a dollop of mixture in a triange cut of the dough, then wrapped. This way they are individual and I don't have to cut into them. Yum!
Yum, yum, yum! Ever since finding this recipe, I have made it every time I have people over. If you have any left, put it in the refrigerator and it's pretty good to snack on the next day. I have made this two ways. The first way, I have made it exactly as described on the site, except I add lots of extra dill, since it's my favorite herb. The second way I've made it is to mix the cream cheese and dill together and then spread inside each individual crescent roll, roll them up, and bake as directed.
I've been making this recipe for years and finally decided to review it because of how many compliments I have received over the years. Every time I've made this, which is well over 30 times, someone asks me for the recipe and there is none left. I use both light crescent rolls and cream cheese and add garlic powder and salt.
This is okay, a little too much cream cheese for me. I would recommend about 1/2 as much cheese and add in some chopped ham. It was easy and tasty though.
I wrapped the crescent individually. This is a easy and quick appetizer but not exciting at all.
This recipe is so easy and delicious! Also easily adaptable to anyone's tastes. You can use just about any combination of seasonings you like. Try adding minced garlic!
This is a great recipe. I made individual rolls instead of one big one. I have used both fresh dill, and out of the bottle, depending on what I have on hand. I let the cream cheese warm up a bit, and mix the dill in with the cream cheese. I spoon a teaspoon of filling onto the roll, roll it up and pinch the sides together . I hate to admit this, but the first night I made these I made 2 pkgs of rolls, which made 16 rolls, my husband and I ate almost the whole sheet of them. I have made them a lot since then, we just watch the amount we eat now :)
This is a quick and easy recipe. I am a cream cheese lover, however, there was just too much of it squishing out the middle for my taste. I will make it again, but cut the block in half lengthwise before wrapping it.
DID NOT TURN OUT AS I THOUGHT--VERY HEAVY AND BORING, NOT A HIT AT ALL. I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS RECIPE UNLESS YOU ARE SERVING CHILDREN EXCLUSIVELY.
My only issue w/ this recipe is how much cresent is on the ends - not easy to get to the cream cheese for a "dip". Tastes great though - kind of hard to screw it up it so easy!
This was a great appetizer. My guests LOVED it. I took the advice of one reviewer and cut down on the dough a bit...actually I wrapped the cream cheese kind of like a package and used a little of the extra dough cut in strips to decorate it like a ribbon. CUTE and tasty!
This recipe has certainly left something out. A giant chunk of cream cheese in the middle of a huge portion of dough does not a recipe make. We were disappointed at first, then eventually made it into a joke -- was there ANYONE at this New Year's Party who would eat a slice? If you have any doubts, imagine a 1 x 2 x 4 inch chunk of cream cheese. Now imagine yourself trying to eat it. The dough around it made little to no difference. I can't imagine how this recipe could be improved; I will look for another with very different directions. DO NOT make this appetizer or you will find yourself nauseous at the thought of cream cheese for weeks to come.
I didn't prepare them as the recipe states...I mixed the cream cheese and dill together then spread on 2 packages of cresent rolls that had been flattened and seems pinched together. Then roll it up, starting with the longest edge (into kind of a long log shape) then slice into bite size strips and bake
I LOVED this! I wrapped it individually also and added extra dill, garlic, and salt. It was fantastic :) Thanks!
I love cream cheese, so I was excited to make these. I took the suggestion of previous reviewers and made these folded into individual pockets out of the individual cresent rolls, which I think was a good call. This way people had their own individual pockets and the cream cheese filling wasn't overwhelming. I added WAY more dill weed than was called for in the recipe. I just kept shaking more in and adjusting to taste, so I have no idea how much I actually ended up putting in there.
This was great! So easy and quick. I let the roll package get to warm so the dough was a little squishy so it made a bit of a mess. Next time will try fresh dill. Yummy!!
I had this at a party and it was to die for! It is exquisitely easy to make and is delicious! It was served with crackers or cut up and eaten in bits. Yummy!
These are delicious, but to make it a meal...I add in chicken tenders that I've boiled in chicken broth and torn apart. Also, with the dill, I add some garlic salt, celery see, and black pepper. Easy, yummy, portable dinner!
Consistant praises from guests! Easiest thing I made all the holiday season.
I make this quick and easy appetizer for parties all the time. It is so convenient when you have other things to do for a party to have make this dip so effortlessly. I always add extra dill because it tends to be a bit bland.
The family ate most of it, but there was no raving about how good it was. It's not one of my favorite appetizers.
I have been making this recipe for years and it is amazing! Try cutting the cream cheese in half before wrapping and add a thin layer of red pepper jelly. Also, try serving on small Paris Toast (found in the deli department) - this recipe is a favourite!
Quite tasty, works best wit fresh dill. I get requests for this at parties all the time.
I made the individually wrapped version but thought they were kind of bland. Maybe I need to seriously up the dill or use a different spice altogether. If I make them again, I will definitely use regular cream cheese. I used fat-free and it wasn't as gooey, melty inside as I would have liked.
My husband loved this. He will eat anything fattening. I felt it was a little bland.
Wow! I just made two of these tonight for a small gathering, and they were gobbled up FAST! Everyone raved about this appetizer! I needed something fast and easy, yet delish, and this fit the bill! I used more dill than called for, and also sprinkled on garlic salt with parsley. Very, very good recipe! Best served warm!
Really liked the combination of the cream cheese and dill. I sliced the crm ch so it wasn't overwhelming and also added some garlic powder and fresh ground black pepper.
This recipe was so quick and easy! I put it on a serving table for my guests and went to the kitchen to get another item, by the time I returned, it was gone! They loved it!
I made this for a party and got lots of compliments on it. There is something missing, next time I will try using fresh dill instead of dried to give the flavor more kick.
This recipe was OK. It was kinda bland and was to "smoochy". It defineately needs something else.
I made these and used them as "rolls" with our dinner tonight. I split the crossiants to make 8 individual servings. Good stuff but next time, I will let the cream cheese thaw and attempt to spread it thick over the crossiants and sprinkle with dill and then roll up. The "chunck" of cheese in the middle was a little too much for us. Still, will make these again.
I've made this recipe twice. The first time, i didn't really read the directions just did what i wanted to with the ingredients. I used a whole lot of fresh dill (without measuring probably had extra) and mixed in a clove of garlic (mashed, diced). Wrapped them individually like crescents, concentrating the cream cheese mixture in the center of the crescent. They went quickly, and they wanted more. There were only 8 crescents per package so prepare accordingly. Cheers!
This is a great, tasty recipe. However, I would somehow spread the cream cheese out about a bit. The center got to be a bit much, but was good none-the-less. Thanks!
This is a very good recipe, but I also add the dry mix Hidden Valley Ranch mix and garlic powder to taste, mixing it into the room temp cream cheese...you add what you like of the garlic and Hidden Valley, since everyone likes are different until you like the flavor ; )
Not Good
This was good, however I added finely chopped green onions and a tsp. of garlic powder for flavor. Next time, I would spread the cream cheese thinner. It was too thick in the center, too rich.
My family really likes this, but I make them individual rolls by cutting a chunk of dilled cream cheese and placing it on the side of a crescent roll triangle piece. I then fold the other half over and sprinkle the tops with more dill. They're yummy both ways!
I made this for my family and it dissapeared instantly! Luckily I had ingredients enough to make 2 more! Also excellent with other seasonings like chilli powder or garlic. Excellent!
I like this basic recipe, but to add a little "kick" I either sprinkle a little cayenne pepper on top of the cream cheese, or brush the inside of the dough with hot sauce before baking! Yum!! You could also try mixing some red pepper flakes in with the dill.
LOVE, LOVE this recipe!!! Very good with wheat thins!!
This recipe is great...I add a lot more dill, as much as 2 or 3 tablespoons. For those who complain about it....you need to be spreading the mixture on crackers, you don't need to heap it on either, a little goes a long way! Excellent taste and this is a great recipe that I found on the inside of a Harris Teeter cream cheese package. Thanks!!
This recipe is super easy. One thing I noticed was that there wasn't much flavor with the dill on the outside of the cream cheese so I softened the cream cheese, mixed the dill throughout the cheese then formed it back into a block. Everyone loves this tasty easy recipe!
I made these just for a snack by myself at home, and they were great! I used the ingredients on the list and added garlic powder, a pinch of salt, and a couple dashes of black pepper to mine. I mixed it all into the soft cream cheese first. Then, rather than lay a big block of cream cheese in the center, I laid my crescent dough out and pinched the seams, then spread the cream cheese mixture across it, rolled it up and cut it across to make 8 mini rolls. Baked at 375 (b/c that is what the package said) for 15 minutes and viola! It was DELICIOUS.
This was wonderful. Even my refuses-to-eat-cream-cheese-husband loved it. I substituted fresh dill from my garden and it turned out wonderfully. Wonderful serving suggestion with the crackers and apples. The apples were an excellent complement in flavor.
Everyone loves this!
We just were not fond of the dill weed taste. I think next time I make this I'll just skip the dill weed. It will just be plain old cream cheese in a crescent roll.
This is a great recipe. I recommend spreading a little horseradish over the cream cheese before sprinkling on the dill and then bake for about 20 minutes. The horseradish gives it a little kick.
This was pretty good. I wanted it to have just a little more flavor. I made 4 small loaves. My little ones enjoyed it.
Too much dough! Would work better with 1/2 roll of croissant dough, rolled out, and wrapped around block of cheese. Very tasty, though!
DELICIOUS....although the dough didn't really want to stay wrapped around cream cheese...may need to use tootkpicks next time. messy when having to slice.
This had mixed reviews with my family. I liked it, however my husband thought it had a bit too much cream cheese. I think I'll use half as much next time.
This was good, but needed to be baked much longer and was awkward to eat. I would do it for a quick fix, but other than that, I wouldn't use it again. It did go well with the apples.
Made this and it was ok, very easy. Made leftovers the next night adding a touch of garlic powder and put over spaghetti. Wow, what a difference it was great.
Very good, I always love this for a quick appitizer! YUM!!
This recipe is always a hit for my friends and family during our gatherings. I double up the recipe and that was barely enough for 10 people!!! The best!
These are easy and quick for unexpected company. Also did a variation of them in a wrap.
I tried this because the reviews were so good, but I did not like it at all. If I were the only one eating it, it would have been in the garbage. I'm only giving it 2 stars because everyone else who tried it said "eh" it was "ok".
I used this recipe for a Christmas party. As suggested by previous reviews, I added garlic salt to mine. It was very tastey and very easy to make. When I make it again I think I might put the flavored cream cheese in each crescent roll to make individual appetizers.
Good basic recipe that can be customized to your specific tastes. I've made these with chopped green olives and pimentos with a sprinkle of shredded cheddar, onion powder, pepper and lawrys. I've tried Italian seasoning with fresh parmesan and deleted the dill. Finely chopped Roma tomatoes and a little green onion is really good too. The possibilities are endless!
I used fat free cream cheese, reduced fat crescent rolls and fresh dill (trippled the dry amount called for). Absolutely lovely! Light yet filling.
Tried this on my roommmate. He loved it! Then made it the next night for a gathering of friends. They didn't leave anything left. I'll be taking this one to all the family gatherings this Holiday season, but I think I'll soften the creamcheese and mix in the dill weed (I used more like 2 tablesppons), then spoon it back into the cressant rool bfore baking.
I enjoyed it, if you dont like cream cheese watch out.. there is alot..Everyone that tried it liked..some said to cream cheesy
This went fast at my last party. I wish I would have made more than one! Very easy to make.
I made one with the dill which turned out wonderful. I am not a huge dill fan so I made mine with dry ranch dressing, garlic, and horeradish. It was sooooo good the best thank you for sharing your recipe.
My church loved this and it was so easy. Will definitely make again.
it tasted okay but not worth the work... some appetizers I found took too long and people didn't like as much
This was pretty good, but next time I will either use more dill or another herb. It could have used a little "kick" to it...maybe some red pepper?
I tried these with garlic also... I made them individually and brushed them with butter after halfway through cooking... they were fantastic and very filling.
This is fabulous, but I can't imagine eating it without crackers or fruit slices. I used light garlic cream cheese and more dill than the recipe calls for and it was wonderful. I baked it right on Fiesta Ware and did not use flour to pinch together triangles, I don't think that is necessary and would cut the taste down. My guests asked for the recipe!
I have made this before and it always goes over well. I agree that maybe using a 4 oz. package of crescent rolls makes less dough, but then I like dough so it's probably a personal preference. I also find that brushing the dough-wrapped cheese with a beaten egg yolk before baking helps make it a little more crisy/firm when cutting. Someone also once suggested to me serving it with apple slices!
tastes delicious, but a little awkward to eat.
Very inexpensive and easy appetizer. Served it at a baby shower and everyone raved about the taste. I followed several others advice and prepared as individual rolls. Will definitely make them again and again when I need a quick and easy appetizer.
Super easy to make (although might need to be baked longer) and always a big hit!
Easy and amazing!
This has become a Christmas morning favorite in our house! However I mix the cream cheese and dill (I think fresh makes a big difference) and put it in the fridge overnight. Then I make smaller versions using the individual crescents. So yummy and delicious - can hardly wait for them to cool down when they come out of the oven!
I used garlic and basil instead of dill. I also added jalapenos and bacon. My guests loved it.
It was easy to make.
