Fresh Semolina and Egg Pasta

I have read a great number of the reviews for this recipe as well as number of other pasta recipes on this site. I am a virtual novice at cooking and have the patience of a kid (I’m 50). I can cook, a little, so I’m not the worst out there but not far from it. I tried this because I bought my wife a new kitchenAid along with the pasta attachments. Being a gadget kind of guy I had to try these new machines out. So off I went, on a mission to make pasta. I was a little concern I was about to make a complete flop. I got the right flour (went all over town trying to find Semolina flour, found it at whole foods), the right eggs (read to use x-large eggs), and olive oil. Mixed and kneaded it up in the kitchenAid then kneaded the dough by hand for a few minutes. Let it rest about 30 mins (read that too) and then got out the pasta attachments and rolled out perfect dough, cut it into linguini and was thoroughly impressed with how well things came together. I made a total of three batches, two of which My wife and I made raviolis. She is the cook and made a spinach, regatta cheese filling and we ate wonderfully all weekend. Now I have a lot of ravioli in the freezer and ready to try again. I did add some herbs to the last batch and found it harder to work with so I think I will mill the dried herbs to a finer texture before I do that again but it tasted wonderful. Good luck. If can do it anyone can.