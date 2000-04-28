Fresh Semolina and Egg Pasta

This is an excellent basic pasta recipe. The semolina makes all the difference. I have made fresh pasta off and on for years, and this would make a great first-time pasta. It works well when I am feeling wild and crazy and add fresh herbs, spinach, chili powder, or whatever tickles my fancy. I added some cracked pepper to the pasta and topped it off with alfredo sauce. What a spicy treat!
I don't know what the previous reviewer did wrong, but this pasta had just the right amount of liquid to dry ingredients. The key for me was to do the mixing in a KitchenAid stand mixer. Then I removed the dough and did the kneading on the counter. Couldn't have been easier. My one comment is that the dough needed more salt. Also, I hand rolled my ravioli sheets, which probably meant I made them thicker than I would have if I owned a pasta roller. My picky sons and husband both ate these up without complaining!
Oh My Gosh - This is sooooo easy and delicious. I basically threw everything into my Kitchen Aid, let it do its thing until the dough was soft and pliable. I don't think I'll ever use another pasta dough recipe again except for this one.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2005
This recipe was perfect. I have tried many recipes in the past and this is by far the best. I agree with others on this site that using extra large eggs would probably be better, but as I am experienced in dough making, I added a little bit more olive oil and a splash of water to get the moisture content correct. I kneaded by hand for eight minutes and set it in a zip lock freezer bag and when It came out it was satin smooth and went through my pasta roller and cutter without a hitch. I made 40 palm sized (using a tart cutter) super raviolis with this recipe and had enough left over for a quick bowl of basil and butter spaghetti (with roasted and chopped pine nuts) This recipe rocks!
Excellant end result. The dough was too sticky after letting it set for the first 30 min & it wouldn't go through the pasta maker very well. So we let it set for another 30 minutes wrapped in plastic and that made all the difference. It was perfect to work with then!
This was my first time making pasta and this recipe gets top marks with me! At first I was concerned the pasta would be too dry, but after the appropriate amount of kneading, it turned out just perfect! Thank goodness for my KitchenAid, I don't think I would've tried this without it's help.
The pasta came out really good. I started out making it on the counter by hand and it was too messy so I ended up dumping everything in my Kitchenaid. I will definately make this again, but only in my Kitchenaid.
I have read a great number of the reviews for this recipe as well as number of other pasta recipes on this site. I am a virtual novice at cooking and have the patience of a kid (I’m 50). I can cook, a little, so I’m not the worst out there but not far from it. I tried this because I bought my wife a new kitchenAid along with the pasta attachments. Being a gadget kind of guy I had to try these new machines out. So off I went, on a mission to make pasta. I was a little concern I was about to make a complete flop. I got the right flour (went all over town trying to find Semolina flour, found it at whole foods), the right eggs (read to use x-large eggs), and olive oil. Mixed and kneaded it up in the kitchenAid then kneaded the dough by hand for a few minutes. Let it rest about 30 mins (read that too) and then got out the pasta attachments and rolled out perfect dough, cut it into linguini and was thoroughly impressed with how well things came together. I made a total of three batches, two of which My wife and I made raviolis. She is the cook and made a spinach, regatta cheese filling and we ate wonderfully all weekend. Now I have a lot of ravioli in the freezer and ready to try again. I did add some herbs to the last batch and found it harder to work with so I think I will mill the dried herbs to a finer texture before I do that again but it tasted wonderful. Good luck. If can do it anyone can.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2001
I haven't made good pasta before, but this receipe worked really well. I found rolling with a rolling pin was fairly easy if I used short quick strokes but the kneading was strenuous - next time I'll try kneading it in the bread machine.
JUNEAUX
Rating: 1 stars
04/14/2002
this recipe had too much flour for the amount of eggs. if you want to try to knead it for ten minutes only to have it flake apart and not work, use this recipe.
Just tried this last night. Wanted to use the pasta/roller/cutter that hubby bought me. I didn't have any semolina flour so just used all purpose flour. Wanted to cut down calories, so used egg whites instead of whole eggs. I've never had a lighter pasta, wonderful texture absolutely divine. Can't wait to make it for guests. Thanks Jen for the recipe. PS by using egg whites instead of eggs you cut the calories in half forgot to mention that when kneading in flour I did not incorporate all the flour or the dough would have been too dry. Important to trust your feel. When dough was a little too dry I wetted my hands slightly and countinued kneading.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2001
this is a family favorite we love to make ravioli with this recipe as well! two thumbs up!
The only reason I didn't use 5 stars is because the motor for my mixer burned out and I had to hand roll. I used another reviewers tip and added dry oregano and basil and replaced the salt with garlic salt. This is my new "go to" recipe!
Made half the recipe for 4 servings. Mixed the ingredients in my Cuisinart food processor and let it rest inside the bowl; knead on a floured counter until a clean dough ball forms; rolled half a batch at a time with a rolling pin very thinly; dust generously with more flour; fold loosely onto itself twice and then cut with a sharp knife into strips. Used fine semolina flour. No pasta maker needed and the dough sheets held up nicely without any breakage.
Loved this recipe. I agree - I think the semolina makes all the difference! I used the Kitchen Aid mixer to blend everything into a ball, then kneaded by hand for about 10 minutes. The dough was very hard and I was quite concerned but after letting it rest for 30-60 minutes, it was softer and beautiful to roll out and use in the pasta maker. I did also add some dried basil and some black pepper to the dough while mixing.
This was the easiest recipe ever. I have NEVER made pasta before and I just followed the recommendations of other reviewers. Used my kitchen aide whisk attachment to sift the dry ingredients; made a well in the middle and added eggs and oil. Changed to the dough hook and just let it all come together. The only other thing I would suggest for anyone who has never used a pasta maker before is to diligently flour the pasta maker and the pasta as it comes out of the machine -- otherwise it'll stick together and make clumpy pasta. Overall easy and delicious! My husband couldn't stop raving!
This recipe is one of the best. I am a 13 year old male and love to cook. It, I would have to say, is the best tasting and easily made recipe. I would make the noodles and my parents would make the topper. We enjoy the pasta for a special occasion and also just for a meal. The pasta is so easily made I would make it for lunch and just add some ramen noodles seasoning ( I recommend the chicken). I would also recommend before serving to a large group try the recipe and see if you like it. If not adjust the recipe to your liking. Have fun and enjoy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2002
This is an excellent recipe! I've never made pasta before and I don't have a pasta maker, but this still turned out really well! I threw together some thawed frozen spinach, garlic, mozarella cheese, and a couple of egg yolks and stuffed the pasta with this mixture. My ravioli was a HIT!
The was an easy & fun pasta to make. I had enough for two meals so I dried the extra noodles slightly and froze them. Like the reviews befor me I also used my Kitchen Aid mixer. I did kneed a little by hand at the end to get a feel for the dough. I also used 7 LG eggs and it seemed to work fine. I will make this again!
I have this recipe over and over. at first i used the hand mixing method, and it is dry i added an extra bit of EVOO, and the longer you need it the softer it got and the semolina granuals get smooth. I used my bosch mixer through the flour in garlic paste, basiléoregano paste. evoo, and then my eggs (i double my batch) and just let my mixer work its magic, turned on high to kneed it with the dough hook and in 14 min later i had a perfect kneeded smooth beautiful pasta dough.
Made this tonight on the spur of the moment and it was fabulous! Since we are only a family of 3, I halved the recipe, but wish now I'd made the whole thing! My dough was a little on the dry side (maybe my eggs weren't quite big enough?) but to remedy that I just kneaded in a touch of olive oil until the dough was smooth. (This was after the 30 minutes of resting.) Then floured it up and cranked it through my pasta roller. My pasta-loving daughter said it looked professional and was the best pasta she's had in her whole life. For my husband and me, I made a yummy brown butter sage sauce. It was divine! They both want me to make this again tomorrow night! I tried making homemade pasta years ago, when I was first given the pasta roller as a gift and I don't remember it being this easy, or this tasty! Homemade pasta has a more toothsome feel and seems to grab hold of the sauce better. I rolled out the sheets to a thickness of 5 with the pasta roller, then sent them through the spaghetti cutting blade. The result was almost like angel hair, but with a heartier texture. This is a keeper!
This is my first time making pasta! I'm so jazzed!!! It's awesome!! I mixed the ingredients in my KA stand mixer, then kneaded by hand. It was a bit dry so I added a few drops of water. After it rested in plastic wrap, it was definitely pliable and smooth!!! Running the pasta through my rollers were amazing! I was having so much fun!!! The pasta tasted so awesome! I love it!!! I made the red sauce that I use for pizza, which is also on this site. OH MY GOODNESS!!! I added ground turkey and sliced mushrooms. It was amazing! I'm definitely loving this recipe and will use it many times over!!! It's so easy to make! Oh...don't forget to put on Andrea Bocelli and have a glass of wine while you're making this!!!
I wanted to experiment with my new pasta machine and couldn't pass up this recipe as I LOVE products with semolina. In retrospect, I should have rolled the dough thinner as my pasta came out too thick for my taste, and I'll do just that with the remaining pasta dough that I wrapped up and put in the refrigerator. Warning: this recipe is messy, time-consuming & FUN! There's nothing like making pasta from scratch! Thanks, Gino, on an excellent recipe!
This recipe was perfect. My only suggestion would be to make sure you use XL eggs; the first batch I made was a tiny bit dry, I think large eggs are just a spot on the small side for the amount of flour. And don't skimp on your kneading!
This is the 3rd recipe I have tried inorder to make my own pasta and it's the 1st that has come out well for me. I half the amount just cause it makes enough for my family to have dinner. I also added black pepper and spinach to it and made sheets for "World's Best Lasagna" on this site. This is now my go to pasta recipe. Ty Jenn!
My husband and I made homemade pasta for the first time this evening, using our new KitchenAid 3-piece pasta roller & cutter set. After some extensive research we decided on this recipe. It came out great! The pasta had great flavor and texture (despite other reviewers comments to the contrary). We will definately use this recipe in the future, however may try some of the suggestions for adding herbs etc.
Really good but it was a bit too dry to knead. I don't have a stand mixer so I used the method that was given in the recipe, it didn't work, lol. I just did what I could kneading by hand and it turned out good. I'm sure it would be better with a better technique. As well it makes enough to feed an army. I had enough to feed me and my husband 2 dinners and 4 lunches as well as freezing 1/3 of the unused dough
I have made this recipe several times now and love it. My family has commented on how tender the noodles are and the great flavor. I use my Kitchenaid mixer and attachments to press and cut the dough. I tend to add a bit more flour to help the dough not be so sticky. I come from a big Italian family and everyone loves the pasta from this recipe, it taste is very similar to my great grandma's homemade pasta unfortunately I can't decipher her recipe book since it is all in Italian abbreviations.
I really loved this recipe. The first time i made it, i didn't have any semolina in the house so i used plain flour and swapped 1/3 c for ground almonds. It turned out super. Made it in to cheese and parsley ravioli with a tomato sauce. 2nd time i followed recipe and made little shapes with a pizza cutter. (I have no machine.) Also turned out really nice. Made it for a friends shower party. Got lots of compliments.
I made this recipe a few days ago, adding fresh herbs and roasted garlic. I first tried it im my pasta machines to see how it would go through with the diffrent shapes. I finally used it making a large batch of ravioli. It's the best pasta dough I have ever used and my husband loved the ravioli. I made a filling using fresh ground chicken breast, onions, roasted garlic, artichokes, four cheeses and half way through I even added spinach. I have a ravioli maker but I had decided I would make this ravioli recipe, using it by hand rolling for the first time. I wanted to see how this dough would roll. It took a little more time but it was well worth it. My husband usually doesn't like pasta recipes if the pasta is thick and heavy. This dough roller nicely in fact I will be using this recipe from now on when making pasta. When my husband came in from work tonight he asked if I had made any extra, he wanted it again. I told him I had only cook enough for that meal but I had made a double batch and had plenty in the freezer. So he asked if I would make them for tomorrow. They were a big hit with him and tomorrow our granddaughter is coming for the night and she loves when I make homemade pasta. I would recommend anyone who makes homemade pasta to try this recipe, it's a keeper. I have tried many pasta dough and they usually don't work well in the pasta maker. What good is having a pasta maker if I can't use it. The next time I will use the pasta maker, they hold shapes nicely when I
I made this today using my kitchen aid mixer. It came out excellent. The machine kneaded it for approximately 5 minutes until the dough formed sort of a ball. Then I let it rest. I cut it into 3rds. Rolled it out until it was thin enough to get into the pasta machine. It looked dry and a bit crumbly but it was perfect. I think next time I will halve the recipe. We had more than enough noodles for everyone.
I have been making my own pasta for two years now and this recipe has the ingredients I've been looking for. I did change the following; 2 cups of the semolina and two cups of the OO Flour and more salt. I also kneaded it, pounded it on the table a few times, like your beating on it. This makes the dough more pliable. Let it rest for a good 15 minutes or so. Then I used my pasta machine, first on 6, then 4, then 1. Made Linguine with a sausage, pepper and onion sauce. Also this recipe gives you enough to cook and to dry out for a later date. Great recipe, hope my tips help. I found both the semolina and Triple OO Flour on the internet, little expensive but so worth it.
Very easy to make, even for a first time user. This can be easily modified to add herbs or spices to the pasta before cooking. Although the dough doesn't look like much at first, it is. Pasta needs to be thin, you'll find this makes quite a lot. I used it to make ravioli(so I used a rolling pin). But I would invest in a pasta machine for spaghetti, etc.
I toss all the ingredients in a bread machine and let it do much of the work. The dough comes out exactly as it should. As you learn to work with pasta dough, you will "get the feel" for how moist or dry it should be. It should not be sticky. This recipe comes out just about perfect. If there is very low humidity, you may want to add a tablespoon or two of water. It is VERY important to let the dough rest. This recipe is identical to my Grandmothers recipe. She was an Italian immigrant who came to the US in the 1930's and a GREAT cook, of course. She'd tell you, only use Extra Virgin olive oil, too.
Amazing!!! I use to make pasta with an electric machine. I recently bought a manual one. Less clean up, more hands on. Yours was the recipe I tried. It was absolutly perfect. The only change I made was I halved it. Wish I ddn't. I want more! Follow this and you will not be disappointed. Thank you!!!
This was my first time making pasta by hand, and I was surprised at how tasty it came out! I wouldn't necessarily say "easy" but it was simpler than I thought. I did the well-method as instructed but put it in a large mixing bowl. This was much easier and less messy than doing it on the counter. I don't have any fancy kitchen equipment so I did the kneading by hand and rolled the dough out myself. It takes patience and some effort to get the dough rolled thin enough. And in the end, I should have gone thinner because my noodles turned out thicker than expected. I had added some dried basil to the mix, and the end result was some pretty tasty pasta noodles all by itself! I think for the future I will look into a pasta roller, just to speed up the process a bit.
LOVE this recipe. I wanted lasagna tonight and can't handle store bought premade noodles. I usually make my own, but started looking around for a good recipe. most pastas are easy to make this was no different, but the difference was the ease of working with it after it was ready. I usually have alot of issues when using my pasta roller (I have a hand crank one), with this one it was perfection. I did up a lasagna and then cut the rest into fettucini, it was YUMM! first time I have worked with semolina too! this recipe will be my go to pasta recipe for sure!
I agree with many other commentators. This was a great recipe. No concerns with the recipe itself, but if you don't have a pasta machine, the preparation time from rolling out the dough and beyond is imense. It took my husband and I 1 hour to roll out all of the dough and make ravioli (with all other ingredients prepped). The thicker the pasta, the longer it takes to cook. I ended up making basic noodles after my pound of ground turkey was gone.
I live at 4600 ft above sealevel and had to add water to make the dough pliable before putting through my pasta machine. Great flavor . Reminds me of handmade pasta served at a favorite childhood resturant.
I've been making pasta for years but this was my first with semolina. Yes, the dough starts off very very dry and crumbly but as you keep kneading it will eventually soften and get more elastic. I did end up adding a splash of water to help it along though (my eggs were a little small). When the dough is rested it's quite easy to work with. Once cooked the pasta is tougher and chewier then the recipes I normally use (more like a less gritty whole wheat pasta). If I were going to make this again I would make the pasta sheets very thin and perhaps use the spaghetti setting instead of fettuccine like I did. But, I personally was a little disappointed and for all that work will not use this recipe again. My favorite off this website is still "Basic Pasta" by Pat.
Super easy when thrown together in a food processor--I measure the 4 cups of flour and pulse to blend. In a separate bowl I beat the eggs with the olive oil, pour over the blended flours and pulse till it comes together then I knead by hand for 8 minutes or so. This pasta dough rolls out like a dream and reminds me of fine parchment paper. It holds up way better than other pasta doughs I've used and even stands up to repeated trips through the pasta machine, which other doughs don't tolerate as well. Makes awesome ravioli and noodles. This is an absolute keeper!
Excellent, we just got our first pasta machine, and this was a HUGE hit with everyone. My Husband has even decided he wants to try it, and my toddler loves helping with this. One word of advice, if your using a mixer, just use it to get the ingredients to come together, than do the kneading yourself, mine is a kitchen aid and after 20 min. it still hadn't made any progress.
I don't like giving bad reviews, but I felt that my experience with this recipe was worth sharing. With all the great reviews, I had really high hopes for this recipe, but it just didn't work out for me. The dough was extremely crumbly as written and I ended up having to add quite a bit of water (about 2 Tbs) as well as an additional egg to get it anywhere near kneading consistency. My Kitchen Aid Pro 600 even had trouble kneading this. After I finally got the dough soft enough to manage, I ran a small amount of it through my pasta roller so I could make 8 test raviolis. I was very disappointed with the end result and ended up not using the rest of the dough. The flavor was "okay", but the pasta was tough, even after boiling for almost 15 minutes. I suspect that had something to do with the fact that there's egg in the dough. Most pasta (except egg noodles) doesn't usually have egg in it. I'm sorry, but I think I'll keep looking for an egg-less semolina pasta recipe.
Wow! I followed the advice of everyone else and used the Kitchenaid with a dough hook. So easy! The pasta was incredible. It's been ages since I tried to make fresh pasta, but I see no reason to try another recipe. Can't wait to try a lasagna next.
This pasta is the BEST recipe I've tried and now I'm done looking. You'll not find a better recipe. The consistency is perfect for the ATLAS pasta maker. The color - a beautiful golden. The linguine was superbe. The homemade lasagna noodles I made with this recipe were perfectly slightly chewy - no need to pre-boil them. Wow. Thank you so much!
This recipe is in an Italian cook book that I have used for years. I personally don't use that much of the regular flour(maybe half), so it is stickier when I roll it in my pasta machine. Also I wrap it in wet paper towels, inside a plastic bag, and let it rest for at least an hour. It helps to keep it moist. Only using what I need while the rest is moistened by the wet paper towels. I hope this can help others.
I'm not buying store pasta anymore, that's for sure. This was sooooo easy to make and shamelessly delicious. I made ravioli and tortellini all filled with ricotta and pesto. It was hard to stop myself from eating it.
I mixed the dough in my KitchenAid mixer then finished by hand. I added garlic powder, parsley and black pepper to my dough. I used some high maize flour to up the fiber of the pasta. I had no issues with the flour/egg ratio. I also used egg beaters to cut the cholesterol. Delicious! ***UPDATE** In an effort to minimize my use of Egg substitute products, I tried using all organic egg whites. I still used some high maize flour and a bit of inulin (natural fiber) powder, to up the health factor. I skipped the oil making these fat free as well. No fat, high fiber and sodium free as I skipped that as well. I have learned to roll my dough sheets out and then let them dry for about 30 minutes before running through the machine. The noodles cooked up beautifully! Everyone enjoyed them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2005
A great easy recipe that is well written and easy to make.Great for all ages to make.A wonderful flavor and a great addition to any meal.
I had never made pasta with adding flour. Did use the KitchenAid mixer to mix and knead the dough. Alas I don't have the pasta attatchment but do have a crank pasta maker. One of the things that survived a house fire a number of years ago. LOL. This is a great easy recipe. Next time I may add some basil and garlic.
I like this recipe, although I did add 1 extra teaspoon of oil. The important step is to let the dough rest at least 30 mins as indicated in the instructions. That really helps the dough come together so that it becomes a nice consistency.
This was my first correct pasta... what a difference the semolina makes! Just don't stop the motor of your food process until you added the oil... it will not restart. :( I had 2 extra egg whites leftover from pastry cream I had made the hour before; it made it a bit too wet but this is easily fixed with the pasta machine, you just add a bit more flour and roll a few time at 2 or 3. I made spaghettini with a ragu sauce... now I know what it's suppose to taste like!
Just bought a pasta machine at the thrift store and made fresh pasta for the very first time. Turned out great ( well I over cooked it but that is my bust ). Can anyone tell me the best way to store the unused pasta? How long can I store it? I WILL be using this recipe again and again...
This turned out in the end and was delicious, but took me about an hour to finish kneading... I made a half recipe and it was so dry that I worked very long and hard to try to add liquid tsp by tsp. I probably had to add an extra T of liquid in all. I've made noodles before, so I knew the 'soft, supple' texture needed. I live in ND where it is dry and had already added 1tsp water to the eggs to start. All these good reviews - shoot.
Used my new Kitchenaid mixer and pasta roller. Great recipe. Needed a touch (tablespoon?) of water to be able to work the dough other than that did not need to change a thing. Made great Fetticine and Lasagna dough! Will use this recipe again for sure!!
This turned out really great! A suggestion for those working with your hands: make sure you roll these out thin (THIN! If you *think* you rolled it out thin enough, it probably isn't. Lol. I made that mistake!). They will plump up when you are ready to cook and wont cook properly in the center. Flour your surface well when you are rolling it out and be sure to flour both sides of the pasta so that it doesn't stick. ...Good luck! :).
This is a good starting point. If you think it is too dry, add another egg or a little olive oil, too wet, add some flour. Eggs are not all the same size, so a little variation can impact the dough, but don't worry, just adjust! You can add herbs, lemon, pepper, and even spinach! for the spinach, blanch a cup or so and blend with eggs and adjust to a little more flour. In the end, the consistency should be play-dough your kids left out for 2-3 hours, not the mummies you find in their pockets when you do the wash.
I got an Atlas 150 pasta machine for Christmas. I used this recipe for my first homemade pasta. I started it in my Kitchenaid Stand Mixer with the paddle, then the dough hook. The bowl kept bounced off the holder, so I took the dough out and kneaded it by hand for 10 minutes. It came out perfect. I made 75 raviolis with a good amount of dough left over. Excellent recipe.
Uhhh. I messed this one up. I could not find semolina flour in the store so I bought Hodgens Mill 50/50 white/wheat flour, since I read online that semolina is actually a wheat flour. Bad move! The dough was extremely hard to roll out (I was doing this all by hand) and it took like 15 minutes to cook to a texture that was edible. I made ravioli's with the dough. My family said they liked it but I think they were just being nice. I will definitely try this again using semolina flour. I like the idea of making my own pasta and want to get the pasta attachment for my stand mixer.
Doubled the recipe for ravioli for Thanksgiving. This recipe is excellent! My husband mixed and kneaded -- it took him considerable strength to knead until smooth. We added two additional eggs (ours were labeled "large" but they weren't at all), plus another tablespoon of olive oil and a bit of water. Beautiful dough once done. The final ravioli were amazing as well, filled with ricotta, eggs, sun dried tomato, fresh parsley, asiago, parmesan, and romano. Still have a lot of dough leftover, too -- we've frozen it and will use around Christmas.
The only reason I didnt give it 4 stars is because this is the only recipie Ive used for pasta. The taste was awesome! It mixed up great. I made fettucini and lasagna noodles. They both turned out great. Will make many more times.
It was my first experience of making pasta!!! I read a lot and decided to try the one using semolina flour. The dough was a little hard and I had to add some more oil and some water, but anyway the result was great!!!! I think now I can't eat regular pasta from a store....
Fantastic recipe, fabulous results! I used this recipe for my first attempt at homemade pasta and the results exceeded all expectations! I followed the recipe to the letter and the end result was delicious. My Italian friends raved about the pasta.
Flour can very in protein content- and that affects how water and HOW much water absorbs... which could be why some had problems with flour being too much or too little. The more protein the more it absorbs water...so if it's too dry you may have had some high protein flours. You adjust with a little bit of water until you get it to the right consistency.
