Ice Cream Sundae Pie
A crunchy crust of walnuts and chocolate wafer crumbs surrounds layers of smooth vanilla ice cream and sweet strawberries. So easy, but so divine!
this recipe is awsome
This did not turn out well at all. Maybe I did something wrong? It just turned out to be a giant mess. First, I used a 9-inch pie plate but I don't see how anyone could fit a QUART of ice cream into a 9-inch pie plate (unless maybe it was a deep dish?) The crust was easy to make - and the only part of the pie that I really liked, it was delicious. I used Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers (crushed). As for the rest, once I added the strawberries (used fresh not frozen) the "softened" ice cream started overflowing the pie crust so I didn't add the second layer of ice cream. Just topped the strawberries with the whipped cream (which really needed some vanilla added) and then froze it. The ice cream was overflowing so bad that I had to place the pie on a plate in the freezer to catch the spillover. After letting it thaw for a few minutes before slicing, it was still hard to cut into and I did not at all like the taste of the frozen strawberries. I would try this crust again but maybe just filled with fresh strawberries (chopped & with sugar sprinkled over them to bring out their juices) and then topped with whipped cream (heavy whipping cream with 2 TBSP powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla).
this recipe is awsome
Great! To the person who needs a way to crush the chocolate wafers -- just put in a zip lock back and use a rolling pin.
Really delicious and great for company!
I've made this for 50 years but never with whipped cream - just vanilla ice cream and strawberries layered. 1st time I served it our friend asked, "where have you been all my life?" It's fabulous!
An excellent and easy dessert. I served it at a dinner party and people loved it. just need a good way to make crumbs of chocolate wafers.
This is GREAT. My husband and I both LOVED IT! Would be great with raspberries, too.
Great basic recipe! I would have used vanilla but I was gifted with a quart of strawberry ice cream today so I used strawberry ice cream in this recipe. I skipped baking the Oreo crust but loved the homemade whipped cream for the top. It is a relief to find a recipe that calls for fresh cream rather than store-bought.
A food processor will also work making crumbs of those cookies quickly. Just a few pulses will do it!!! I can't wait to try this recipe -- been looking for a new one to try during the summer heat!!!
