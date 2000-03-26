Ice Cream Sundae Pie

A crunchy crust of walnuts and chocolate wafer crumbs surrounds layers of smooth vanilla ice cream and sweet strawberries. So easy, but so divine!

By DEVINE

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together chocolate wafer crumbs, chopped walnuts, and softened butter until thoroughly combined. Press mixture firmly into bottom and sides of a 9 inch pie pan. Bake in preheated oven for 7 minutes. Refrigerate until well chilled.

  • In a medium bowl, whip together whipping cream and confectioners' sugar until soft peaks form. Spread half of ice cream into bottom of crust. Cover with strawberries, then cover strawberries with remaining ice cream. Spread whipped cream over ice cream, and garnish with walnut halves. Freeze for 2 hours before serving. Allow to stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before slicing.

457 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 85.3mg; sodium 187.5mg. Full Nutrition
