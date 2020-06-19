White Almond Wedding Cake
A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.
This is an absolute keeper. The best white moist cake I have ever tasted. I used a whipped icing and filled layers with pineapple. .I am thinking the next one should have strawberry layers, then trying a lemon cake mix with pineapple the next time. I made this in 3 round cake layers and it took about 38 minutes to bake. So good, don't look any further. This is better than the most expensive cakes I have had at weddings. The secret to a light cake is to mix as directed but add the whipped egg whites to the batter the last minute not with the other ingredients, otherwise, you will have a denser cake, not a light one. Absolutely worthwhile. Been baking over 38 years and this is the best white cake.Read More
Wow, after reading a ton of the reviews on this, I expected a great cake. To me it just tasted like a regular cake mix with added almond flavoring. Other than that, it didn't seem to change the texture at all. I followed the recipe to a T. I make and decorate cakes all the time and on the lookout for new recipes, but not this one.Read More
This cake is perfection! I have made a lot of cakes and this one really hits the spot. You must try this to believe how good it is. I made this for my husband's 30th birthday party and everyone loved it. This is way better than some of the cakes I've ordered from bakeries. Definitely try this and follow exactly, I wouldn't add anything. I frosted with a simple vanilla almond buttercream icing, 3 c. confectionary sugar, 1/3 c. butter, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp. almond extract and 1-2 Tbsp. milk. Make sure to read the recipe correctly to use the right size pan. I read too fast and used a 7x11 inch pan and it came out perfectly but very high and took forever to bake at 325. I think a 9x13 would be fine also. thank you CUPYCAKESMURF!
The baking time listed is not accurate. Pretty much any size cake (even a little 6" round) will take a minimum of 45 minutes. Most pan sizes will take roughly 1 hour. Watch for a tiny hairline crack around the edge where the cake has just begun to release from the pan. In some recipes, that would be "over-done", but the sour cream in this recipe makes the cake shrink slightly more than normal. The exact moment of center done-ness usually coordinates with the appearance of that hairline crack. Also, with the new, smaller 15oz Betty Crocker boxes (not cool, Betty!), you'll need to reduce the water to 1 cup + 2 Tblsp
My daughter is getting married in Oct.I'm making the cake for their reception so I made some small samples of different cakes, this is the one she picked. Everyone loved this cake. Simply the best.
This is an excellent recipe. It's moist and flavourful. I doubled the recipe to make one 6"x3" and one 10"x3" layer for two tiered wedding cake. I filled the bottom with lemon curd and the top with raspberry jam and they both tasted awesome. It holds up well to fondant too. Everyone loved it.
I did make some changes - I love almond, but I was making this as cupcakes for a group of 1, 2, and 4 year olds, so I left out the almond extract and doubled the vanilla. I didn't have enough sour cream and used about 2.5 oz of softened cream cheese to make up the difference and get to 1 cup. Also, I added about 1 cup of melted semisweet chocolate to 3 cups of the batter, and spooned some of each batter into the liners to make "half and halfs." I got 24 generously filled cupcakes and one 8" round cake. I remember hoping that they were worth all the effort. Wow - they are AMAZING. I am definitely a frosting fan, but I could fully enjoy this cake with nothing on it at all. It's perfectly sweet, very moist, somehow dense and light at the same time - and the flavor is wonderful. This recipe is definitely in my "go-to" collection now. Absolutely yummy.
This cake was probably the best I've ever made!!!! Super moist and rised very well. I added a package of vanilla pudding, that was the only thing I did extra, and made in 2 8 inch pans, excellent!!!! this recipe is defenitely a keeper!!!! Frosted with the professional buttercream icing recipe from this website. YUM!! update: made this cake 3 times now...all amazing....love this recipe!!
I did not like the crumb of this cake, at all, it is way too fine, almost like a dense angel food cake, but very flmsy and falling apart. I have been baking for over 50 years, so I know I little. This sounded so good! I did as one reviewer said and added 1/2 package of instant pudding, that may have been a mistake. I will try it again sometime with no pudding, it may have been a mistake on my part since many cake mixes already have some sort of pudding in them to make them moist. Perhaps the brand of cake mix makes a difference.
Although this recipe has a cake mix base, it's kind of a "from scatch" reicpe. I've always loved the tenderness of cake mix cakes but I'm also a fan of baking from scratch. I think this recipe takes the good qualities from the cake mix and combines them with the good flavor of a scratch cake. And this recipe is not nearly as quick to put together as a regular mix cake. It takes a while to gather all the ingredients - especially separating the 8 eggs (I made double recipe) - but it's worth it. It really is a spectacular cake.I've been looking for an excellent white cake recipe forever and I think this is it. It's very white - make sure you use CLEAR vanilla extract and only the egg WHITES. The texture is very tender but not so light and fluffy that you can't easily work with the layers. It's rather sturdy. It's just moist enough. It's certainly not dry at all but it's not so moist that it's sticky at all. Some reviewers claimed that it was crumbly - mine was so far from that. Not crumbly at all. To ensure even baking, I used my baking strips on each of my cake pans AND I baked them on a double layer of baking sheets. I doubled the recipe and it made four 9 inch pans - pretty thick layers. I did not want such a strong almond flavor so I used more vanilla and less almond. The 2nd time I used cake flour instead of AP. I prefer the cake flour, it made it incredibly tender. It's excellent. Be sure to use a cake mix with NO added pudding. Like Duncan Hines White.
I used this recipe for a friend's wedding cake and it was fantastic! Firm enough to hold up under three tiers worth of cake weight, but still delicious and fluffy to eat. I put raspberry puree in the middle and frosted it with my favorite cream cheese frosting.
I made this cake exactly as the recipe and it was great! It was the perfect texture and the flavor was really good. I also made cupckaes (30 regular sized cupcakes - baked for 20 minutes) with 2 tsp almond extract and no vanilla, piped an almond buttercream frosting on them and they were fantastic an got rave reviews. They were firm enough to stand up under the weight of the icing. This will be my new "white cake" recipe.
I very nearly talked myself out of this cake and I'm so glad I didn't. I planned on making a 3-layer checkerboard cake and wanted something that would hold up to fondant decorations. This will now be my go-to recipe for vanilla birthday cakes. While I followed the ingredients exactly & followed other reviewer recommendation to use Betty Crocker as the cake mix (I don't normally use box mixes), I noted that the cake mix has been reduced from 18.25 ounces to 16.25. Since I was doubling the recipe, I bought an extra box & measured out 4 extra ounces to make up the difference. I baked this in buttered and floured 9" pans and while my oven is pretty accurate, it took around 35" to bake. It's worth checking as you near the cook time since oven temperatures vary. I used room temperature eggs, etc, and baking strips gave me a perfect moist, dense cake with an excellent crumb. Also, I did reduce the almond flavor by half and increased the vanilla by half. The 20 or so people at the birthday party couldn't say enough about the cake. It was WONDERFUL! Thank you for an excellent recipe. (Since I made this a checkerboard cake, I'm posting a picture. Check it out!)
This cake was delicious and received a lot of compliments! We followed the recipe using a Pillsbury mix and added a package of instant vanilla pudding. We only had a 9"x13" pan and it took ~35 minutes to bake. We loved Heidi's frosting: 3 c. confectionary sugar, 1/3 c. butter, 1 t. vanilla, 1/2 t. almond extract and 2 T. milk. Just delicious & we'll definitely make this again! Thanks cupycakesmurf!
I made this cake for a baby shower and everyone raved for the recipe. I did make sure that all ingredients were at room temperature for an awesome texture. other than that I made it as written.
I made a 4 tier wedding cake with this recipe using Duncan Hines 16.5 oz white cake mix (4 boxes). I froze the layers 3 days prior; heavily wrapped in plastic wrap, then foil. They were stacked, dowelled, and frosted right out of the freezer a few hours before the wedding (and decorated with my pre-made frozen buttercream flowers). I transported the ready cake one hour to it's destination; where it was cut shortly after. Guests from across the floor were giving me two 'thumbs up', they were going up for seconds and some thirds. Many asked for the recipe and told me it was "the best cake" they had "ever tasted". This is the first wedding cake I've made and will never use another recipe. It's a major ego-booster :)
This is the BEST CAKE I have ever made. And I love to make cake. I only made a couple changes based on others comments. I doubled the extracts, I also added half a package of vanilla pudding. I baked in 2 9" round pans. I layered the cake with a raspberry filling in between the two layers. I mixed raspberry jam with a 1/4th a package of raspberry jello (this helps it set much nicer) and added one small container of fresh raspberries, slightly mashed. Then I made a classic easy vanilla buttercream recipe with added almond extract. It was divine!!!! Everyone loved it and it was gone instantly! Well matched with the raspberry too. I can't wait to try it again as cupcakes. This will be my go-to recipe for all birthdays etc.
Wow, I was impressed with this cake. The texture is on the dense side, but that made it stand up really well to being filled and frosted. The taste is fantastic. I LOVE almond flavoring. It kind of tastes like a dense angel food cake. I've made it twice, once adding the egg whites only at the end and the other with all the other ingredients. Doesn't make a difference. I made 2 8 inch layers and filled the cake with an almond custard recipe from this site. The custard used exactly 4 egg yolks, which complements this recipe perfectly. I absolutely loved this cake!
I honestly have yet to use this with white cake. However, I have used lemon! Since keeping the cake light in color isn't an issue, I use 2 whole eggs, add 1 or 2 TBS of lemon extract and I think its a cardinal sin to add water to a cake, thus I use milk. Its FANTASTIC and will continue to use this when making ANY cake mix!!! **Update** I made this with German Chocolate cake . . added one 4oz bar of german chocolate melted with 1/2 cup water and 2 heaping TBS of dark chocolate cocoa, also left out the almond and added vanilla. Cake was GREAT and VERY moist! Next I'm going to try pink champagne cake and instead of water use champagne, whipped egg whites and fold into cake!! I have a good feeling about this!
I made this cake as written and it was very good. It had a very nice texture-it was moist and somewhat dense while still being light and fluffy. Still working on the ratio of vanilla/almond extract, because as written the almond flavor is a little strong to me. However, the true appeal of this recipe is its flexibility. I used a chocolate cake mix, added instant coffee to the water, and used 2/3c flour and 1/3c cocoa (all vanilla, no almond). This produced the best chocolate cupcakes I have ever had. Perfect texture, excellent flavor. Better than all of the completely from scratch chocolate cakes I have made. Definitely a keeper.
This cake came out wonderfully! Using a boxed cake mix is the ONLY way to go. It is so much easier. Don't believe the snobs that say it taste like a boxed cake mix! How, exactly, does a boxed cake mix taste, especially with the addition of other ingredients? I am sure it turned out better than one made from scratch. My experience with the snob's scratch cakes is that they are dense and dry. No one has the nerve to tell them so. I recommend this recipe. I followed it exactly. Thanks for sharing it!
I made this with 2 whole eggs instead of 4 egg whites (since that's all I had in the fridge -- lol) and it still came out beautifully. I frosted it with Cream Cheese Frosting II (I modified that recipe, too, because I only had 1 package of cream cheese on hand. That frosting turned out wonderfully, too, even with that change.)
Great recipe! I put seedless raspberry jam into the butter cream filling between layers & finished frosting it in the regular butter cream. My husband isn't a huge fan of cake but LOVED this one! I made it in 2 nine inch round pans....and yes, it is just like a wedding cake yummmmmmmm!!
This Cake IS AMAZING i did make one change just becaus ei dont like almond flavor, i added extra vanilla. I have jused this recipe numerous times to make tiered cakes & it works perfect! i posed a picture of my daughters 1st bdaycake! EVERYONE WAS RAVING ABOUT IT! & my friend even said it tasted better than her 500 dollar wedding cake. Thanks for the recipe its my go to batter! This recipe is moist, dense yet not to dense (just right) i just LOVE IT! Diana
I just finished making these and they are delish. I combined this recipe with another by the same name. The only things I did different were to use milk instead of water, and 3 whole eggs rather than 4 whites and the oil. I also added a packet of vanilla pudding mix. I think these will be the cupcakes I make for an upcoming wedding. Wonderful with just the right texture.
You have no idea how good this is until you try it... people rave! I love wedding cake and this has the perfect texture... give it a try!
I searched for the perfect cake recipe for a long time and this it! My tips....first, use Pillsbury cake mix. I've found that the texture is off with other brands. Second, make sure you line the bottom of your pan with parchment paper. Also, my personal preference is light colored, heavy aluminum pans. Also, if you want to try something a little different...I've made with cake 1 and 1/3 cups of crushed oreo cookies & crushed sprinkles on top of the icing. Just omit the almond extract. It's AMAZING. And my favorite buttercream icing recipe with this cake has 3/4 c butter (1 and a half sticks), 1/4 cup crisco, 1 tablespoon of meringue powder (in the cake section at Walmart or Hobby Lobby), 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 4 tablespoons of half & half, (optional - 1/4 teaspoon almond extract)...mix together then add 4 cups of powdered sugar. Done right, this cake is the best!
I love this recipe it makes such a moist cake that is dense enough for fondant or shaping, freezes well without losing flavour or moisture, makes awesome cupcakes as well, 30 from 1 batch. I omit the salt, omit the almond extract and double the vanilla and use whole eggs for the egg whites. For a chocolate version I substitute half the sugar with cocoa, for lemon I substitute 1/4 the water for lemon juice, for orange(creamsicle) substitute 1/2 the water for orange juice concentrate, for cappuccino I add 1 tbsp instant coffee and substitute the water with coffee, frosted with Rick's Special Buttercream and dust with cocoa and cinnamon. Everyone raves about this recipe! The baking time is off in the recipe, usually my cakes take about 35 minutes, cupcakes around 22 minutes.
OMG-I made this for my parents 50th wedding anniversary party and it was a huge success. A lot of guest were asking for the recipe and couldn't believe that I made it from scratch. My mom is a professional chef and baker and loved this. My father had been ill with a serious health problem and had several slices. The only change I made was to bake them in two round cake pans. This is one recipe I will be making again.
Excellent! I have been thinking about this cake since I made it! It would be great as a wedding cake or just as a birthday cake for anyone. It also didn't dome up in the middle, so it was perfect for tiers.
This IS a special white cake! As the only reviews with less than 5 stars were those from people who changed the recipe, I opted to stick with the original, and I'm glad I did! I love the big size of the 11x13, makes for a beautiful large double layer cake. I made it with the "Vanilla Almond Buttercream" suggestion from another reviewer (3 cups powdered sugar, 1/3 cup butter, 1 tsp. almond, & 1-2 tbsp. milk). The icing was fantastic, but do NOT refrigerate it unless you want it to get pretty stiff. I also made may cake with a strawberry filling. Will definitely make again!
I love this cake! I didn't change a thing in the recipe and it turn out so moist and tasty. Great comments from friends/family who LOVE cake, best one they ever had. I used the coconut cream cheese frosting, tasted great together! Thanks for sharing, I will definately be using this again.
Wedding cake is my absolute favorite! I've been disappointed in the last couple of wedding cakes I've had in recent years. It seems every bakery these days shortcuts with plain old box cake mix and fancy icing. I had been looking for what I consider a traditional dense wedding cake recipe. This one meets and exceeds my very high standards! This is the wedding cake I remember from 30 years ago! So fantastic. You need look no further for the perfect cake. This is it, folks!
This cake is really good and it was easy enough for me the amateur baker. It did take a little longer to bake than stated but I did use round pans. I also used clear Vanilla to ensure I didn't get any funky coloring. Thnx for such a great recipe. I also like the small amount of oil. Not greasy n very fluffy n moist.
Although the boxed mix flavor was still noticeable (to me), I can't hold that against it, because all in all this was probably the best white cake I've ever tasted. Made with 7/8 cup sugar, lite sour cream, and 8 TBSP boxed egg white, this recipe makes 29 cupcakes at 132 calories each. Thank you for sharing!
I have made this as is, and I have made it in different varieties - both have gotten so many compliments. Recently, I made it (as chocolate cake, following Tami Baity's suggestions of 1/3c cocoa powder with 2/3c regular flour, and Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge instead of white cake mix) in alternating layers with a strawberry cake, also from this site. The chocolate layers were filled with chocolate fudge buttercream, also from this site. I got a ton of compliments on both the strawberry and the chocolate, but I think this recipe has the edge on both taste and structure for wedding cake. This is my go-to recipe for pretty much any event!
ok _ I almost didn't make this - those that loved it...LOVED IT! And those that didn't cursed it and insulted it...well you get my drift. Made this for bookclub - THE DAMES LOVED IT MORE THAN MY SOUPS! Definitely will make again! Beat the egg whites separately and fold in - it's divine that way! Made with buttercream icing from this web site. Whipped raspberry preserves with the icing for between layers.
Thank you so much for a delicious cake! I'm not above taking any shortcuts, especially when something comes out tasting this good. I needed to bake 100 cupcakes for a surprise birthday party. My daughter-in-law wanted only chocolate & vanilla so I decided that they would be the best chocolate & vanilla cupcakes I could bake. I made an excellent choice with your recipe. The chocolate will be the "Too Much Chocolate Cake" recipe, also from allrecipes. Because we are making a golf course out of cupcakes, I didn't want them to be too full so I only filled the liners 1/2 full and they were perfect. It made 38 cupcakes! They smelled so good that I sampled one right out of the oven without frosting and I knew I had a keeper. I will never bake any other white cake again. All of you wonderful people here at allrecipes make me look so good!
I've made this a few times, and it has definitely become my FAVORITE cake. Notice that it's supposed to be baked in an 11x13 inch pan, not a normal sized cake pan. I make mine in a normal size pan (9x13), and then make 6 cupcakes with the extra batter.
This cake was super easy (you basically dump everything in and mix it) and very moist and delicious. It tastes just like wedding cake. I used half the amount of almond extract and it had a nice subtle almond flavor. I used the "Claudia's Yummy Frosting for Cakes and Cupcakes" (also super easy) and it was so delicious. Would make again for sure. I made it as a layer cake and it worked great.
this cake is frekin awesome! i have a question. could i use this recipe as a red velvet by adding a few ingredients to it? any and all advice is welcome.
Whenever I look at a recipe review I always look at the low scores first. One of the biggest complaints was that this recipe tasted like a "boxed cake". It did a little but that's understandable considering the base is a boxed cake. With that said, it is a really, really good cake. I made it for my in-laws 50th wedding anniversary with a raspberry filling and marshmallow fondant (found here as well). The cake was a total hit. Moist, dense and really good. The only thing that I found was a bit lacking was that it could have had a little bit more almond taste. Maybe next time I`ll add another 1/2 tsp more of almond extract. But I'll make it again for sure. Thanks for posting.
I'm still scratching my head on this one. Everything was done properly and the cake turned out, but it tasted just like a box cake, so in my opinion, why bother going through more work and ingredients to get the same type of result? Couple tips for people who want to make this recipe: 1) I used two round pans (9") and it required 35 minutes in the oven. 2) Watch out on your cake mix boxes as the brands are now shrinking their cake mix sizes!! 3) I didn't really notice the almond taste, so if you want it, I would up the amount. Bottom line is that this was okay, but I would have been just as happy if I stopped at the box mix.
I have a new "favorite" wedding cake recipe!! This cake is SO moist and SO flavorful. I just baked a large wedding cake using this recipe and EVERYONE at the wedding was raving about how good & how moist the cake was, including the hostesses at the location. I used crusting buttercream icing. For the largest layers, I reduced the oven temp & increased the cooking time. For a 16" layer, it took a little over 90 minutes to cook through at 300 degrees. For a full 16" x 2" layer, it took 2 1/2 recipes. Also, since I was doing so many recipes, I didn't want to separate that many eggs, so I bought the liquid egg whites and used 3/4 cup for each recipe, which worked really good. As another review stated, if you want a truly white cake, use clear vanilla; otherwise will turn out to be somewhat of a "yellow" cake. GREAT recipe...highly recommend if you want to serve a cake people will remember!!
YUM!!! This is so good. Light, fluffy, moist.
DELICIOUS! I made this cake for my birthday, didn't change a thing about the recipe and everyone LOVED it! I can't tell you how many people wanted three or four pieces. If making this, be prepared to have a lot on hand!
Made this with my best friend just for fun and it was incredible!! Very moist and is great with or without frosting. Can't wait to make this again, thank you for sharing!
this recipe works really well for tiered cakes -- i have even substituted devils food cake mix for the white and made a grooms cake -- it came out wonderful -- great texture either way (white or devils food) also, i don't even use the oil in the recipe and it turns out just fine
This cake deserves a 5 star +! White wedding cake is my all-time favorite cake and this cake taste just like it. I baked it in two pans and froze one of them. I removed it from the freezer about a month after I froze it and it still tasted wonderful. I'm sure this is the only white cake I will ever make again. Thanks Cupycakesmurf for sharing this fantastic recipe.
This was a really great cake. I need to do a wedding cake for a friend on short notice and used this recipe. It turned out amazing. They wanted one of the layers to be strawberry so I omitted 3 tablespoons of sour cream and added 3 tablespoons for fresh strawberry puree and 2 teaspoons of strawberry extract instead of the vanilla and almond. It was the best strawberry cake I have ever tasted. I will use this recipe for more cakes in the future.
very good. Will use again.
I had a feeling this cake would be great because it was recommended to me by a very talented baker. I had the task of baking a cake for a 2 year old's birthday party. The cake was sturdy enough to remove from the pans and decorate without any issues but it was also extremely moist and went over in a huge way with the people at the party. One person said she liked it better than the cake she always orders from her favorite bakery. I filled it with a mocha filling and topped it with cream cheese frosting. Will definitely be making this one again.
Absolutely delicious!! Everyone RAVED that it was better than some professional wedding cakes. They went NUTs over it!!! Here are a few things that I changed per other reviewers.... I did one full white box and a little bit less than 1/2 c. of another box to get the full 18.5 oz, 3 full eggs, 2 tsp of almond, milk and then followed everything else on the ing list. Then I did a raspberry puree for in between the cakes. Raspberry jam, 1/2 box of raspberry gelatin, and then 1 sm box of mashed raspberries. Made homemade buttercream with almond.....DELICIOUS!!! It is so moist, but perfectly dense to hold up to the frostings. YUM! Will absolutely make again!
Great cake! I will add it to my real recipe box.
Used this for my first wedding cake and it was a huge hit. I made five tiers, some white and some chocolate and used a cream cheese frosting. In the white cakes I used imitation almond because of nut allergies in the family, so I added a tad extra. In the chocolate cakes I replaced the almond with rum extract. All the baking was done Wednesday for a Friday wedding and the cakes stayed perfect. I overheard tons of guests going on about how awesome the cake was, so it is definitely a recipe I would use again.
i made cupcakes out of this recipe and it was amazing. i made it for one of my friends birthday and everyone loved it they keep asking me to make more.
Excellent! I made cupcakes and frosted with an Italian Meringue Buttercream.
I made this cake for a birthday party. I also made a chocolate cake for the same party. This one was the favorite out of the two for everyone. I didn't add almond because I didn't have any so I doubled the vanilla. Delicious! It's more like a pound cake with out all the fuss of making an actual pound cake. I added a layer of raspberry filling to make it extra special - and it was! It also held up well under fondant. Very good cake. I will use this one again.
I have used this recipe several times with huge success. I have made two wedding cakes using the original white version. I did omit the almond extract, to make it a vanilla cake. I made another wedding cake with the lemon version. Very good!! A keeper!
This recipe was fabulous. The cake came out moist, great texture, tasted delicious and it was easy! I made this cake for my husbands birthday and it was a hit for the whole family. I followed the recipe as is and used two 9 inch pans. Will definitely make this again.
I made this cake today for a co-worker's b-day. I followed the recipe and the only thing that i've changes was the extract ( i used rum). The cake came out great and very tasty. I would do it again with different flavors. Totally recommend.
This is an excellent recipe. I made it with a raspberry buttercream icing. As others pointed out, the boxes of cake mix are only 16.5 ounces. I added just under a 1/4 cup of cake flour to make up for the difference. I also baked it in two 9 inch round pans. It took 35 minutes in the oven. The cake came out perfect. It is very dense, almost like the consistency of angel food cake, but it is very moist and delicious. This is will definitely become a regular for occasions.
I thought this cake was great! I made it for my dad's birthday and while my mom did comment it was a little too dense, everyone else loved it!
I used this recipe for a baby shower cake and it was a hit!!! Very moist and super yummy! I would definitely make again.
Fantastic cake. Very moist. A bit more dense than straight box cake mix, but not quite dense enough for carving cakes. I've used it for carving, but only cause I hadn't found a better option yet at that time. The cake's great for stacked wedding cakes though, and cupcakes too. It's a very good white cake base that you can alter with extracts and flavors to your own taste (I like using vanilla, almond and butter flavoring, a little less than 1tsp each). You can even use different flavors of cake mix, like lemon or spice, pretty much every flavor but chocolate (I suggest using a completely different recipe for chocolate cakes). Bake times will vary depending on the size of your pan, so just keep an eye on when it starts to set up and test with a cake tester or tooth pick.
this was very moist, but any cake with added sour cream usually is. i didn't add pudding, and it wasn't needed. the almond is nice, but this did taste like cake mix. held up well under fondant. i might use this again but with filling and other extracts and zest, etc, to liven up the flavor. i'd rather make my own from scratch ...
Didn't like the flavor.
This cake TASTED LIKE A STORE CAKE!!! IT DID NOT LIKE IT AT ALL. Since my family is use to home made cake they did not like it like they liked the other cakes I make. I mean the kids ate it and said it was good, however, they said it taste like the ones I have purchased at the supermarket. Personally I don't understand using a Box Cake with a home made recipe....
This is the perfect white cake! I made an 8 inch double layered cake, and it could not have been easier to assemble or decorate. It was dense yet moist as others have stated. It tasted homemade with a great vanilla flavour, I did not add the almond as I didn't have any, but doubled the vanilla and it was perfect, thanks for the perfect doctored up box cake mix recipe.
This cake ROCKED! Gotta say, I was kinda weirded out about adding flour and sugar to a cake mix, but it totally worked! I made it into a Rainbow Cake using lots of food coloring and decorated at like a Butterfly. Super easy and great flavor. I will for sure make this again!
The consistency of this cake is great, its moist and dense enough to cover with fondant, but i couldn't not get pass the box mix flavor, is that even possible. I am sure anyone can taste that..
This is a great recipe and soo easy. I made this for the first time this week for my PICKY husband's birthday and we ALL loved it. This is a definite keep recipe.
Great recipe, I have used it 4 times now for cakes and cupcakes. There are so many ways you can modify this recipe. The cake is firm but moist, will easily hold fondant, and can be hollowed out for adding a filling inside a cupcake. I've done lemonade, raspberry, pink lemonade frosting and fondant. I am just a home baker for friends and family, so you can do it too! I got 36 normal size cupcakes out of this recipe. Thank for this good all purpose recipe. Enjoy!
I followed the directions exactly. The cake had a distinct boxed flavor but I could not taste the almond flavor. It was too dense. If your looking for an almond cake, the almond bundt cake is a better choice.
This is a fail-proof recipe that I've used countless times. It's always great- taste, texture, moisture. I usually add a little more vanilla and less almond. I love that it's more dense than a box cake and doesnt have that generic box cake taste.
This cake has a very good taste, everyone loved it. It is a firmer white cake then I am use to.
I made this cake last night in hopes that it would be what I was looking for and WOW, it was! This cake is a heavier cake that you can handle and move and it not tear or crack. The almond flavoring is an absolute must! Dont skip the almond! This cake taste better than any store bought cake I've ever had! Im using this for a baby shower cake and will decorate it tonight after letting it sit overnight in the fridge. I always make a cupcake on the side to taste the cake before I use it and it is one of the best flavored cakes I've ever eaten. I stuck with the recipe as is, just made it into a large round 12-14" pan. No one will ever know this is from a boxed mix! I can see using this cake and adding strawberry filling into the layers for a "wow" cake for a special event. I cant wait to play with different fillings & designs using this recipe. THANK YOU THANK YOU for a fabulous recipe!
Excellent cake. I made cupcakes with it and there was enough batter to make two dozen. I cooked the cupcakes at 325 for 20 minutes and they still came out really moist. I have been looking for a recipe like this for a long time and I will definitely make it again.
Moist but not dense, assertively almondy-- I really like this cake. I made it as two nine inch layers and baked it quite a bit longer than 25 minutes (at a guess, at least 35). I substituted nonfat Greek yogurt for the sour cream and it seemed to work just fine.
This cake turned out absolutely wonderful and was the RAVE at a recent family celebration. It has already been requested for our 4th of July gathering decorated like the flag! I did increase the almond flavoring by about 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 tsp. I baked it in a 9 x 13 pan and it took about 40 mins to get done. I could not find an 11 x 13 pan that the recipe calls for anywhere. I have an 11 x 15, but couldn't decide if this would make the cake too thin. Can anyone tell me where to get the right pan? Please advise. I iced the cake with another reader's vanilla almond buttercream. The icing was fab, but again I increased the almond flavoring to 1 tsp. We Southerners do love our almond!
Moist yet sturdy enough if you're carving your cake. I did find that the almond extract needed to be doubled for its flavor to come through at all. Also, if you don't care about keeping the tint of the cake white, you can cut back to 3 eggs leaving the yolks in.
Awesome cake, everyone loved it. The only thing I did different was to add butter extract with the almond. Many compliments!
Used this for the first time for my daughter's first birthday cake with a buttercream icing! It was delicious and a big hit with family and friends. Used it again for her second birthday and my husband requested it for his birthday. This is one of my new favorite recipes!
Gotta say, I was really scared to make this cake. I love cooking and baking, but don't do very many cakes, as I am not much of a cake eater....however, it sounded sooooo good....and I was not wrong! I made it first back in March 2010 and I ended up making it (for the first time) for a large group of people at my mom's catering business. The company was having a special dinner there, and I knew no one, so it was a big risk..but.. It was a huge hit! A woman who does not like cake came up to my mom and told her that it was so good, she had to get more! The company even wrote up a little blurb about it on their website! LOVE LOVE LOVE it. Have made it many times since then, and hubby cannot keep his hands off. Kids also love it as birthday cake. I will always make this recipe when needing a cake again!
sounds wonderful! must try! i was wondering could i use meringue powdwer instead of the egg whites? and how much?
Made the cake with a raspberry mouse filling and it was a hit. My husband requested an almond cake for his birthday because it reminds him of our delicious wedding cake. This was a VERY close replica. I was worried because after I assembled all of the ingredients, I noted on the cake mix box that it was only 16.25 ounces, not the 18.25 needed in the recipe. Still turned out great!
Made this in heart shaped mold today. To compensate for manufacturers' downsizing to 16.5 oz, add 1/3 cup sifted flour and scant 1/2 tap baking powder. I also used half almond and half vanilla extract. Delicious!
100 cupcakes using this recipe and how good were these? I've had this one saved for quite sometime and hadn't had an occasion to really use it until now. LOVED IT. One recipe made exactly as is written makes 36 regular sized cupcakes. Baked at 350 for 20 minutes. Topped with a chocolate buttercream and they were as pretty to look at as they were good to eat. Excellent recipe.
I have been looking for a white cake recipe for my niece's wedding cake, I took a sample cake to work for comments and suggestions everyone that tried it loved it. Me too!
My mom loves almond flavouring so I made this cake for her 85th birthday and she loved it. I baked it in 2 - 9" cake pans and it was very tall! I made frosting with 1 cup butter, 4 cups icing sugar, almond extract and enough milk (1/2 cup?) to give a rich, thick consistency.
The first time I made this cake, about a year ago, it was fantastic. It was moist, with a fine dense crumb. The last 3 times I've made it, it just do sent come out right. This most recent try I used Duncan Hines white cake mix. I do see on the box it is now 16.25 instead of 18.25. Mb that makes a big difference. This time the texture was completely off. It was not dense, it was semi dry and tasted more like an angel food cake. It also had holes in it throughout. Nothing at all like the first try. So I can see how this cake is getting so many differing reviews. So I will try next attempt with Betty crocker or Pillsbury and adjust liquid to the smaller amt in box mix. BTW, the first time I followed recipe to a tee. I'm also going to see if I can find the site I originally found this recipe and make sure I'm not forgetting anything. Very frustrating, because the 1st time was awesome, and I just can't seem to get same results. I will update this after I have experimented using different brands of cake mixes. Hope I can fix it.
I used this recipe to make cupcakes, and they turned out great. The recipe made 27 medium-sized cupcakes. The cake had a nice flavor and texture and was very moist. I topped the cupcakes with almond buttercream icing - so good. I sprinkled some with coconut, some with sprinkles, and some with chopped almonds. I'll definitely use this recipe again. We had white almond flavor for our own wedding cake, so this recipe brings back nice memories!
Made as is and it really is great! I don't think I would use any lowfast ingredients. You need the fat for this cake for taste and structure. Update: I made this again and frosted with the Baker's white chocolate cream cheese frosting recipe. Cream one 8 oz cream cheese with 1/4 cup butter or margarine add 1 tsp. vanilla and melted and slightly cooled 6 oz. of white chocolate and beat in 2 cups powdered sugar. Delish!
I recently made his cake for my daughter's graduation party, and everyone loved it! Since I needed to make a sheet cake, I did alter the recipe just a little so it would raise appropriately. I added a teaspoon of baking soda into the sour cream, and let it expand a bit, then just gently folded in the baking soda-sour cream mixture last, after all other ingredients were mixed. I also added one extra teaspoon of vanilla and eliminated the almond extract. This cake was super moist and delicious! I frosted it with a simple whipped butter cream frosting smoothed flat so that I could decorate it.
I made this recipe as written the first time and was very pleased. I baked 12 dozen cupcakes and had many compliments. The next time I used it, I added whole eggs and was still very pleased with the results. Now, I adjust the flavorings depending on the type of frosting I am using. I highly recommend this recipe. FYI...I get 36 cupcakes from one recipe.
I used this recipe for my birthday cake. I used Chobani plain 0% instead of sour cream (no one in my family likes sour cream in a cake), all almond extract, and added a packet of instant vanilla pudding. I made a 4 layer (2 8 inch rounds) and filled and topped it will a simple almond buttercream. Everyone loved it! This is a keeper!
I had high hopes for this recipe because all the positive reviews but I'm disappointed. It taste JUST like store cake mix with almond extract added...actually way sweeter then cake mix. Does not taste home made at all and is so sweet, I don't know if I should put frosting on them!
Just made this cake and followed the instructions exactly. It filled two 9" cake pans to the very top, fully cooked. I haven't tasted it yet but I know it's going to be perfect. I live in a high altitude area and it baked perfectly.
Light and spongy. Not at all how I thought it would turn out but very yummy. We made 24 mini cupcakes and 2 8" rounds.
