White Almond Wedding Cake

A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.

Recipe by CUPYCAKESMURF

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 -11x13 inch cake
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour an 11x13 inch cake pan.

  • Stir together the white cake mix, flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl until well mixed. Pour in the water, sour cream, vegetable oil, almond and vanilla extracts, and egg whites, and beat with an electric mix on low until all the ingredients are mixed and moistened but some lumps still remain, 4 minutes.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan, and bake in the preheated oven until the top is a light golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Allow to cool before frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 274.7mg. Full Nutrition
