White Almond Wedding Cake

Although this recipe has a cake mix base, it's kind of a "from scatch" reicpe. I've always loved the tenderness of cake mix cakes but I'm also a fan of baking from scratch. I think this recipe takes the good qualities from the cake mix and combines them with the good flavor of a scratch cake. And this recipe is not nearly as quick to put together as a regular mix cake. It takes a while to gather all the ingredients - especially separating the 8 eggs (I made double recipe) - but it's worth it. It really is a spectacular cake.I've been looking for an excellent white cake recipe forever and I think this is it. It's very white - make sure you use CLEAR vanilla extract and only the egg WHITES. The texture is very tender but not so light and fluffy that you can't easily work with the layers. It's rather sturdy. It's just moist enough. It's certainly not dry at all but it's not so moist that it's sticky at all. Some reviewers claimed that it was crumbly - mine was so far from that. Not crumbly at all. To ensure even baking, I used my baking strips on each of my cake pans AND I baked them on a double layer of baking sheets. I doubled the recipe and it made four 9 inch pans - pretty thick layers. I did not want such a strong almond flavor so I used more vanilla and less almond. The 2nd time I used cake flour instead of AP. I prefer the cake flour, it made it incredibly tender. It's excellent. Be sure to use a cake mix with NO added pudding. Like Duncan Hines White.