Restaurant-Style House Salad
This is a recipe from a St. Louis based pasta restaurant chain and I have served this many time to rave reviews. I always the double the recipe.
Awesome salad! I made things a little easier on myself and used bagged salad - a mix of romaine lettuce and iceberg. I played with the dressing just a little bit adding some minced garlic. This is a GREAT base for your favorite add-in's. I added some sun-dried tomatoes and kalamata olives. Simply delicious and perfect with a side of garlic bread!
It was okay. I ate it, but I won't make it again. Dressing was good, though.
I found this recipe over a year ago, but forgot to review it. We have it every two to three weeks and love it. We eat on the low-fat end of the scale, so I mix the dressing 1:1:1, oil, vinegar, and Parmesan. Thanks for this great recipe.
I really like this dressing. I add a clove of garlic to it and make it in a blender.
The dressing is the star in this salad. I put it all in a blender along with a large clove of garlic. Yummy. Purple cabbage shreds make for a nice color presentation.
A litte too vinegary for me - my preference is for a 3:1 ratio of olive oil to vinegar. Also, I would have preferred more of the artichokes and pimiento (I used roasted red peppers.) This is otherwise very good and only small changes would be required, in my view, to bump this up to five stars.
I got this receipe years ago and everyone loves this salad. To make it easier buy two bags of Romaine/Iceberg mix.
I gave this 5 stars becasue the dressing is an A+ recipe. I use it a lot to dress any salad I have prepared.
This is a fabulous recipe! Thank you for submitting it...I am a military wife and was really missing my hometown..this recipe will brighten my dinner!
This salad was easy and tasted just like the title. I even bought olives with the seasoned oil in them and did not need to use any extra oil.
This is just like Pasta House salad in Springfield Illinois! I had a recipe for that and forgot all about it until seeing this one. Yummy! Thanks for a sparking my memory and putting it back into my list of salad choices.
Yum! This salad is soooo good! :) My family is from St. Louis, MO. A local restaurant (Rich & Charlie's) is well-known for this salad. In fact, you can purchase bottles of their salad dresing (with their salad recipe printed on the label) at any well-stocked grocer in the St. Louis metro area. When my hubby and I visit family, part of our itinerary includes stopping at the store to stock up lol! Because I had a bottle of the "real" dressing on hand, I skipped that part of BEBBEE's recipe (BTW, R&C's dressing has more that EVOO, vinegar & s/p in it.... Although the label doesn't specify, the "real" recipe appears to contain several different herbs and refers to a "spice blend" on its label). I usually purchase bags of romaine and iceberg lettuce and use half of each to speed prep (much easier this way!). I also use marinated artichoke hearts instead of plain ones (adds more flavor, IMHO). Served alongside three meat cannelloni (MARBALET), Christmas Eve dinner was a spot-on replica of the meal I always order at the local "chain." My mom was in Heaven! My hubby is on the fence about this, but with a little bit of convincing, I think I'll win him over (he's an "Uupper" - Upper Peninsula of MI, that is...). After all, he married into the tradition. :) Thanks for sharing, BEBBEE. It's really neat to see an old favorite on here! :-)
Have not made this....I would love to know of any restaurant within 500 miles that serves a restaurant style house salad like this, have yet come across one in my 63 yrs.?
I think this can be used with any salad mix. I used some roasted red bellpeppers out the jar instead of pimento peppers. I added 1/4tsp sugar to the dressing to cut the tartness. I also put feta cheese on top. I also used black olives although I think I will try green olives next time. This was great!
My family and I did not like the dressing. It tasted to much like vinegar, I ended up throwing it out. The salad itself, without the dressing, and with another dressing I had on hand, was very good.
This salad is just like the one served at a well known Italian restaurant in Missouri. We used to love to go there just to eat this salad before our meal. Thanks for the great recipe! ;-)~Amy
We used to live in Kansas City and frequent our favorite Italian restaurant. This is the exact salad from there. Now that we're living a long ways from home, we've been trying to find this recipe. We could eat buckets of this. Thank you!
Great saladoverall! Went well with lasagna.
Fabulous salad. I added some grape tomatoes and everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome, easy recipe! Took it to a dinner party last night & got several compliments & requests for the recipe. I used bagged salad greens, added green olives w/ pimentos, omitted the other pimentos, and added salad peppers -- PERFECT! My husband is a ranch-dressing-only kind of guy, and he just asked me to make this again w/ dinner tonight! GREAT SALAD!!
Love this salad! Used roasted red peppers in place of pimentos.
Reading through the recipe it sounded similar to a salad I ate nearly every night in Spain. I wasn't disappointed. I used a bag of mixed salad leaves which included iceberg and romaine, and roasted red peppers. I normally find dressings either too oily or too tangy but this one was perfect. My daughter's verdict. This salad is lush mum. Thankyou Bebbee
Yummy...I added red and yellow roasted peppers instead of the pimentos. I also added hot pepper rings because I like the hot and vinegar-y taste. I didnt use the dressing in this recipe, I used Basil Vinaigrette from this site instead. Topped with Yummy Garlic Croutons from this site,too! Great salad.
Delicious salad- always gets eaten up. In a pinch when taking this somewhere I just buy bags of each type of lettuce.
This was okay. Easy and light, but not my fave.
The dressing is wonderful. We loved this salad recipe.
AWESOME!!! Like other reviewers I also added a garlic clove to the dressing as we love garlic, and I added a dash or three of italian seasonings. Green and black olives also for a bit of color and it was fantastic! We will be having this once a week, my boys went back for thirds. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Great tasting salad! Served with bacon wrapped shrimp found on this site and it made a terrific summertime dinner! Thanks for sharing
I didn't really care for the salad. The pimentos and artichokes made it taste too much like a salad that sat in brine solution and yes I did drain the veggies.
Yes, this is rich and Charlies'/ Pasta House salad. I recommend mixing up the artichokes, onion and pimentos with some of the dressing and letting it sit for 10 minutes or so before mixing and eating- it takes away some of the canned flavor. I usually add a couple shakes of garlic and/or onion powder when I make the dressing (this is how I interpret 'spices' on the label of the bottled dressing sold in stores). I also prefer to add the cheese before I toss everything together, but just be sure not to skimp on the cheese! This is truly one of my favorite salads.
Excellent salad. Made just as recipe is stated and didn't change a thing.
Love this-this is one of our favorite salads and it pairs nicely with just about any meal.
We added fresh chopped garlic and a dash of "salad herbs" I had on the shelf after reading reviews suggesting a few additions for a bit more flavor. I think this recipe definitely needs something. We also didn't use all the cheese and it was still a bit too cheesy in my opinion. With these modifications it was an *excellent* salad - definitely a 5 but not as the recipe is written so I gave it a 4.
Delicious! I took this to a dinner party at my daughter's new house and she said "somebody get the camera, I can't believe my husband is eating salad" (2 helpings too!). Black olives would also be a nice addition to this. Thanks for a great salad recipe.
The store I went to only had marinated artichoke hearts; they actually blended very well with this salad. It was excellent.
Fabulous! Just as good as Pasta House. I like to use real parmesan!
This salad tastes just like Pasta House Salad. I've been making this salad exactly as written for years. It's my daughter Angie's favorite.
Love it! Simply delicious.
Classic recipe, always a favorite! I added a teaspoon of minced garlic to the dressing.
This is a family favorite recipe. We make the dressing with the addition of 1/2 grated red onion, which is per the direction of former employees of the original restaurant.
Of Course we loved this Salad. We lived close to the St. Louis area for years, so this was a favorite. Everytime I make italian, we MUST HAVE this with it. It is a wet salad, and people who have never had it may not like it the first time. Hubby & I fight over the artichokes.
I was looking for a knock-off recipe from our local Italian restaurant & came upon this. It was perfect and my guests loved it! My lettuce heads were big so I used less (still a little too much) and I cheated & used Good Seasons Italian dressing that you make from the packet (it’s the best!). Definitely a keeper and I may add hearts of palm next time.
So simple to prepare. My daughter even enjoys this one. Good balance of flavors.
I have made this recipe for years. I live in St. Louis, and this was one of the first dishes I had when I moved here from Ga. Everyone makes it. Everyone likes it. The cheese makes the salad slightly salty and the pimentos and onion make a very pretty presentation. Be sure and thoroughly drain (I dry them off with a paper towel) the pimentos. I am going to use the blender for the dressing and add a large clove of garlic the next time I make this. Also, a pinch of sugar helps to alleviate too strong a vinegar taste in the dressing, although I like the recipe as it is written.
Omitted the artichoke hearts. Added about 1/2 tsp of minced garlic from the jar to the dressing mix, threw that all together in the blender. The dressing was yummy. We threw some shredded cheese and croutons on the salads also. Thanks for a great dressing recipe!
Everyone raved and had seconds.
This is the best salad I've ever made. The first one that really tastes like a restaurant salad. I use greens that I have on hand. The dressing is just as the recipe. The artichokes add wonderful flavor. I also use black olives. My husband, who is a very picky eater loves it.
Im not a huge salad eater, but this salad was great.
Excellent salad. Everyone had seconds. I made half the amount of dressing for this amount of lettuce and romaine, and that was plenty. I also had a sherry vinegar on hand, and that was a perfect substitution.
We can't get enough of this! The dressing is wonderful. I use NJoi Red EVOO. I added plum tomotoes to the salad. I don't dress the entire salad because it's too much for one meal. I just take the dressing out a while before serving so it will blend back together better when I shake it up. Added a little minced garlic to the dressing, too
Awesome Salad! Had a great taste! Received lots of compliments. Only thing I might do is add a tiny bit of garlic.
Delish! I used the salad dressing as written but didn't have all the ing. for the salad. The dressing is perfect over any salad. Thanks!
I did not use artichokes in my dish. The dish turned out great. I had no complications with this recipe it was very good.
We enjoyed this and like most of the others I did make a few changes. I added two cloves of garlic, a generous pinch of Italian seasoning and omitted the pimento peppers as neither of us care for them. We both loved the artichokes in this salad.
Love this recipe, it is so close the house salad at one of our favorite Italian restaurants.
I made this recipe, as is, for a work-related food day. EVERYONE loved it! People from other departments that were walking by even stopped to ask if they could have some. Great salad. Very much like any popular St. Louis-based Italian restaurant.
Served this for company. Everyone raved about how good this salad was. Did not change a thing.
Great salad! The first time I made it a friend wanted the recipe.
Not that this needs any more rave reviews, but this salad was a hit at my daughter's baptism dinner yesterday! I doubled the recipe and it made two huge bowls of salad. Very good and I will absolutely make this again.
This salad is delicious! I did 3/4 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup red wine vinegar and added about 1/2 teaspoon of Italian seasoning to the dressing. You only need about 1/3 of the dressing for the salad.
I brought this to a dinner party. It was a big hit, in fact, I could probably eat this everyday!
I played with the salad ingredients (the artichokes are a great addition to the salad) but followed the dressing and it was WAY too much vinegar for us. I added some brown sugar to try to calm it down a little, but we won't be trying this one again.
If saving some for lunch, keep the artichokes./pimentos separate so it doesn't make the rest soggy
This is without question the best green salad I've ever eaten. Don't change a thing!
Definately add some garlic....Can make a Chef's salad, add almost any ingredients and can be a stand alone supper
Great tasting salad! The only change I made was that I ended up buying sliced pimentos instead of diced. I only put the dressing on 2 servings since it was only my husband and me. We both really liked it, put agreed it would be good with addition of black olives and pepperoncini peppers. I will definitely keep this recipe!
Very bitter salad. Just didn't work for us, sorry.
