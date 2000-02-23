Restaurant-Style House Salad

Yum! This salad is soooo good! :) My family is from St. Louis, MO. A local restaurant (Rich & Charlie's) is well-known for this salad. In fact, you can purchase bottles of their salad dresing (with their salad recipe printed on the label) at any well-stocked grocer in the St. Louis metro area. When my hubby and I visit family, part of our itinerary includes stopping at the store to stock up lol! Because I had a bottle of the "real" dressing on hand, I skipped that part of BEBBEE's recipe (BTW, R&C's dressing has more that EVOO, vinegar & s/p in it.... Although the label doesn't specify, the "real" recipe appears to contain several different herbs and refers to a "spice blend" on its label). I usually purchase bags of romaine and iceberg lettuce and use half of each to speed prep (much easier this way!). I also use marinated artichoke hearts instead of plain ones (adds more flavor, IMHO). Served alongside three meat cannelloni (MARBALET), Christmas Eve dinner was a spot-on replica of the meal I always order at the local "chain." My mom was in Heaven! My hubby is on the fence about this, but with a little bit of convincing, I think I'll win him over (he's an "Uupper" - Upper Peninsula of MI, that is...). After all, he married into the tradition. :) Thanks for sharing, BEBBEE. It's really neat to see an old favorite on here! :-)