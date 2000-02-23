Restaurant-Style House Salad

This is a recipe from a St. Louis based pasta restaurant chain and I have served this many time to rave reviews. I always the double the recipe.

Recipe by Louise

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a large bowl, combine the romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, artichoke hearts, red onions and pimentos. Toss together.

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper and cheese. Refrigerate until chilled and pour over salad to coat. Toss and serve.

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 975.9mg. Full Nutrition
