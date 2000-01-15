Frosting for German Chocolate Cake

This is a yummy frosting to top a German chocolate cake with. It is a traditional recipe with coconut and walnuts.

By Sierra

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the half and half, butter, sugar, yolks and cornstarch. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from the heat and stir in the coconut and walnuts. Cool to room temperature before frosting cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 16g; cholesterol 79mg; sodium 82.5mg. Full Nutrition
