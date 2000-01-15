Frosting for German Chocolate Cake
This is a yummy frosting to top a German chocolate cake with. It is a traditional recipe with coconut and walnuts.
My boyfriend started eating this frosting with a spoon it was SO good. One word of advice, wisk the cornstarch in with the half/half first so there are no lumps later. I used Pecans and toasted both them and the coconut as others suggested, it was WONDERFUL!Read More
VERY disappointed. Very bland, and not at all what I have ever had on a German chocolate cake. This took more work, more expensive ingredients, and was far inferior to the regular brown sugar recipe. This is NOT a "keeper".Read More
OH man..I could eat this frosting till I couldn't see straight anymore. I love german chocolate cake...(no one's is as good as my mema's) but the frosting makes up for that. Our regular recipe calls for either milk or evaporated milk I believe, but half and half is certainly a great substitute. Thanks so much Sierra.
I have been looking for a good GC frosting -- this was it! I must admit, though, I used pecans, not walnuts. I'm fairly certain (??) that tradition would have you use pecans for a GC cake... besides, I am allergic to walnuts, so that never would have worked. :) It turned out great -- thanks!
This is my go-to recipe for german chocolate cake frosting ... so unbelievably good! My husband's all time favorite. The eggs must be tempered or you will have cooked egg in your frosting. I get the half & half, butter, sugar & cornstarch to a near boil then take out a small amount to temper with the yolks. Slowly add the whipped egg yolks into it, then slowly add all back into the pan - be sure to stir constantly with a whisk while pouring into pan. You must bring it all to a full boil to get the mixture to a thick custard like consistency. Then add the coconut & nuts. I do add about 1-1/2 cups of coconut to get a thicker frosting like consistency. SO GOOD!!!!
Frosting was great! Tasted great on the german chocolate cake recipe. I changed one thing, I used pecans instead of the walnuts. Be sure to let it set to thicken.
Very tasty!! This frosting is not sickeningly sugary like some frostings, and I would willingly eat it even without a cake under it... However, be VERY careful not to overheat the frosting; on one memorable occasion I ended up picking out bits of cooked yolk at the end.
I thought this recipe was fantastic! I added 1 tsp. of vanilla and substituted pecans for the walnuts. I also toasted the pecans and coconut first.
This frosting was a bit loose, but the taste was wonderful and I would use it again. Next time I may boil it a bit longer.
MADE THIS RECIPE & I ADDED 1/2 TEASPOON COCONUT EXTRACT. IT WAS ABSOLUTELY DIVINE.
This frosting is awesome! I always double it and add 4TBS cornstarch. It sets up perfectly! I always add 1 bag of coconut and 1 bag of walnuts. One time I forgot the eggs accidentally, but it turned out great! Tasted the same! So now I don't use the eggs and it still tastes great. Thanks for the yummy recipe!
Creamy and delicious. I made Chocolate Wacky Cake VIII from this site and wanted to splurged by frosting it with a German chocolate cake frosting because I love coconut and pecans and was happy when I found this one because it doesn't use canned products which sometimes leave behind that "canned" taste. This frosting wasn't sickening sweet and the half and half (by the way I used fat-free and doubled the cornstarch just to make sure it would be thick enough) made it wonderful ... the fresh cream blended well with the other ingredients. At first I didn't think it would set up enough but it did. My version did not make a thick sticky frosting like other cake frostings but I spread it out over a single layer cake and refridgerated it and it set up well. I substituted pecans for the walnuts and used both more nuts and coconut just because with an added tsp. of vanilla.
Delicious frosting. Tip of advice though, SLOWLY incorporate the corn starch into the mixture to avoid clumps and also, whisk the egg yolks in a separate bowl before adding to mixture. The first time I made this I had chunks of egg in the mixture and had to start over.
This was a yummy frosting that topped our cake nicely, but it was lacking that extra something special that I'm looking for that you find in bakery GC frosting. Wonderful though and quite easy!
Amazing frosting and very simple.
perfect for my german chocolate cake! loved it
I personally don't care for german chocolate cake, but made it for a party and everyone seemed to love it. Next time I will add a little more cornstarch because the frosting was a little thin.
wonderful! i accidently left out the butter and it was the perfect consistency to frost my cake with. would also recommend a little vanilla and a pinch of salt to add even better flavor. (i also used pecans instead of walnuts)
The frosting tasted delicious, but not very thick/creamy- although I'm not sure it was supposed to be? It would have helped to have suggestions for how long to cook it. I basically poured it onto the cake and it dribbled down the sides. Was that supposed to happen? Also, large quantity! I only used about half of it.
Excellent recipe! I added an entire bag of coconut rather than just a cup - this helped thicken it and made it absolutely delicious! Thank you Sierra!
I used pecans and toted them with the coconut and then add extra non-tosted coconut. This was the best I have ever made
My husband wanted a homemade frosting for german chocolate cake so i came to all recipes their were many but i decided to try this one and am soo glad i did it just yummy
Tasted good but subsistancy was too loose, The melted butter seemed to appear as frosting cooled.
I used pecans instead of walnuts for this, and it turned out even better than expected. I used this for a gift cake for a friend--and he ended up receiving four German chocolate cakes (his favorite) for his birthday! He said the frosting on the one I gave him was hands-down the best, and he still talks about it months later.
This was so good!! Ordinarily i hate german chocolate frosting but this was so much better and had a fresher,better flavor.
I changed a couple things on this recipe--I added 1 tsp more corn starch since several other raters said it was too thin. That made it the perfect consistancy. I also added an additional 1/2 cup coconut, 2 tsps vanilla and I used pecans instead of walnuts. I thought it was very good but agree with Jeanne A that it is missing that something special. It was very good though and I will use it again. Thanks Sierra
This was exactly the taste I remember when my grandmother made this cake. I have been searching for this recipe forever! Thank you.
Excellent!! I made no changes and love it the way it is! Make sure you cool it enough before putting it on the cake. Last time I made it I was in a hurry and it "oozed" off of the cake. Still amazing, but not as pretty. :)
delicious, my kids couldn't get enough of the icing, the cake stayed but the icing dissapeared!! I stirred on low for about 30 mins to get it to a nice thick pudding like consistency. I didn't use cornstarch or coconut but added vanilla. If you don't stir for the full time you will get lumps as the egg will curdle. This is a similar method to making pastry cream.
Very good and very easy. Better if you toast the nuts and coconut first. The "extra something" that was missing is a little bit of salt! Brings out the flavors more and it's not so blah.
This was wonderful. My husband requested German Chocolate Cake for his birthday and we thought it was perfect. I did add 1 tsp. of vanilla flavoring and substitued 3/4 pecans for the walnuts(because I have lots of pecans). My family loved it!
I don't know what I did wrong, but my eye yolks were visible against the soft white of the frosting making me wonder, why the heck do we need to use egg yolks???? I did add vanilla to try to cover up the yellow. Taste was good.
This is the second time I made this frosting I could eat it by itself. I used pecans instead of walnuts this time and I like it better (preferance). In one review someone said there was something missing... its probably the cake, it compliments this frosting. I changed nothing to this recipe except I added a tsp of salt. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you for this recipe!
It just tasted too eggy. My family felt that the egg yolk taste was overwhelming. It tasted like a custard, not frosting. :(
absolutely loved this I would absolutely let it firm up in the refrigerator I had a bit of a hard time icing the cake with it at room temp, so I put the cake in the fridge and for 30 minutes and when I brought it back out the icing on it was a lot more workable!!! This cake only lasted 2 days in my house mmmmmmm
Excellent and easy. But I did wait to add the butter and 1 tsp. of vanilla after it has boiled for 2 minutes..Also get a difuser ( your pan can sit on it instead of using a double boiler) and it won't scorch or leave you with pieces of egg yolk.
Hubby used this recipe to top his german chocolate pie with. He toasted the coconut first & he subbed pecans for walnuts. He said it's better than the recipe he has used in the past...thanks!
My family LOVES this frosting!!!! The only thing different that I do is instead of the white sugar I use packed brown sugar. We like the more "caramel butter" taste that it gives the frosting. DELICIOUS!!!!
VERY good, i did have a bit of a problem with it not being thick enough though, so i doubled the cornstarch, i also added a bit of vanilla (and didn't use the walnuts, maybe that was why the consistancy was to thin?)....overall? great recipe!
So far so good. It was easy to prepare and taste great!
This is WONDERFUL! I did not have half and half, so deceided to try it with regular milk. I used a heaping tabelspoon full of corn starch, just in case. It turned out fine. Thanks for sharing. Will use again.
The best frosting I've ever tasted!
very delicious. followed others' advice and cooked it for a couple of minutes and put and extra teaspoon of cornstarch in it.
This was really, really good. But like the other reviewer said, give it time to firm up. I frosted too soon and it was runny.
I wish I would have gotten large pieces of walnut so I could have toasted them to improve the flavor. I am just not a fan of black walnuts. I threw in some hazelnuts to try to improve the flavor. I hope it gets somewhat thicker
I dont normally like German Chocolate cake but this frosting made it wonderful!
Very good and very sweet. Don't overindulge on this one!
Great frosting! I made it with toasted Coconut and Pecans and added 1/2 cup extra coconut and an extra tsp of cornstarch which I mixed into heavy whipping cream (what I had on hand) plus 2 tsp vanilla- little salt. Thanks for the recipe!!
