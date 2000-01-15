Frosting for German Chocolate Cake

Creamy and delicious. I made Chocolate Wacky Cake VIII from this site and wanted to splurged by frosting it with a German chocolate cake frosting because I love coconut and pecans and was happy when I found this one because it doesn't use canned products which sometimes leave behind that "canned" taste. This frosting wasn't sickening sweet and the half and half (by the way I used fat-free and doubled the cornstarch just to make sure it would be thick enough) made it wonderful ... the fresh cream blended well with the other ingredients. At first I didn't think it would set up enough but it did. My version did not make a thick sticky frosting like other cake frostings but I spread it out over a single layer cake and refridgerated it and it set up well. I substituted pecans for the walnuts and used both more nuts and coconut just because with an added tsp. of vanilla.