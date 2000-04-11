Rich and Delicious Banana Bread

For an eggless recipe, this bread rocks! I wanted to make a banana bread, but didn't have any eggs - I figured allrecipes would have an eggless recipe, and wonder of wonders, they did! I substituted margarine for the shortening and it turned out delicious. I also added a bit of vanilla for some flavor. I even made a plum version once! Instead of bananas, I substituted 1 cup of pureed plums (threw some canned plums in heavy syrup into the blender) and decreased the sugar to 2/3 cup since the plums were VERY sweet. This variation turned out awesome too - you should try it - an interesting and strong flavor, especially for those who are fans of other quick breads besides the regular banana. UPDATE*** Today I baked this banana bread with the addition of an expired 6 oz Dannon fat free raspberry and white chocolate yogurt. It made the banana bread more tender and fluffy, closer in texture to Janet's Rich Banana Bread on this site, which is the only other banana bread I bake. If you do this, however, decrease the baking temperature to 325 and bake for at least 15 minutes longer than indicated.