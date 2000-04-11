Rich and Delicious Banana Bread
This is an old family recipe that is requested frequently by the children. It's simple to make, rich and delicious.
This recipe is AWESOME. So easy, tastes delicious and never fails. I've been making it often as my house is for sale and it gets the house smelling just wonderful for people walking through. It's very adaptable too. I like to add a touch of cinnamon and vanilla to it and often substitue other fruits for the banana. This morning I used 1 banana, 1 peach and a 1/2 cup of shredded zuchinni and a handful of raisins. Yesterday it was 1 banana and 1 c of zuchinni. Before that it was all zuchinni and a 1/2 c pineapple and raisins. This recipe hasn't failed on me yet!Read More
This may be tolerable for those w/ allergies to eggs or milk, but for those of us who are not I recommend using a traditional recipe w/ eggs. This recipe is a bit to "gummy" for me. I will not make again.Read More
This was easy to make and tasted good. I agree with others that the mixture was a bit on the dry side (used US measurements) so I added some milk. I also used butter instead of shortening (I didn't have any on hand), made them in muffin form (for quicker cooking) and added some rolled oats, flaked almonds and shredded coconut.
I was hesitant that this would work at first but it came out GREAT. The loaf was gone by the end of the night and it made the whole house smell wonderful. I added 3/4 cup of milk to the recipie but I reccomend cutting it to 1/2 to make a more bread like consistency. I will definately make this one again.
I never knew you could make a quick bread without eggs. I was skeptical so I had to try. It was delicious. I used applesauce instead of shortening and replaced 1/2 c. of the white flour with whole wheat flour. I also add 1/2 cup milk since I only had 2 bananas. This will go in my regular rotation.
This is a wonderful recipe. It was pleasantly surprising to find one without eggs. I also substituted unsweetened applesauce (3/4 cup) for the shortening. And yes, the house did smell wonderful!
This was a yummy recipe after I added 3/4 cup of milk to it.
A flawless recipe! Excellent! Moist! I have a friend who's allergic to eggs so this is perfect for her! Add walnuts and/or chocolate chips!
This bread is wonderful! I've tried a lot of banana bread recipes, and my family liked this one the best. No one would have guessed that it is egg-free. This will be my banana bread recipe from now on.
This recipe is extremely easy, yet it comes out moist and flavorful. What a wonderful bread to make when you run out of eggs!
I've got a B&B in Tuscany and recently had some vegan guests. These muffins were suitable to their dietary restricts and we're enjoyed by all guests . I don't have access to shortening so I substituted 2/3 cup of olive oil. They received rave reviews. The following day I modified a bit with processed fresh apples, 3/4 whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup white flour and 1/4 cup oatmeal. Added some raisins, cinnamon and vanilla. Proud to say they received the same rave reviews from guests. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Tasty and simple. This will be a great quick recipe for the holiday season.
Delicious! As per other reviews I add 1 t vanilla, 1/2 t cinnamon, and 1/2 c chopped walnuts or almonds (or dried blueberries!) I always replace the shortening w applesauce and sometimes I reduce the sugar. I've been substituting wheat free flours (or gluten free) as well. I make a dozen muffins baking at 400 or so for 25-30 mins. Easy serving sizes. SO GOOD!
I was looking for a vegan banana bread recipe as my daughter has severe dairy and egg allergies. Although I don't ever use shortening so I substitute pureed veggies (sweet potato, pumpkin, carrot, etc.) for the shortening for a moist and extra nutritious banana bread!
This is the best banana bread ever! After reading reviews, I did 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. Added 1/2 cup of milk and made muffins. They are so delicious. I am adding this to my recipe book!
Easy & quick to whip up. I make it with 4 bananas & 50% whole wheat flour.
Quick and easy!!! Declicous too!!!
Quick and easy, as well as wonderful!
I used 4 bananas, one stick of butter, sugar-free sugar (because I didn't have regular sugar), didn't add milk. I did add 2 teaspoons of vanilla to the butter and sugar mixture. It came out better than I thought. I sprinkled walnuts to the top of the loaf before baking it and spread butter on the top when it first came out of the oven. It was pretty good...although I think I'll make it again with regular sugar : )
This is a fabulous eggless banana bread (with some adjustments). It came out as well as if it had eggs. I followed others suggestions and added 1/2 c. milk, 1 tsp vanilla, and 1/4 tsp of cinnamon to the recipe. And now, because it doesn't have eggs, I can share it with my husband... not that I want to. This is my new official banana bread recipe. Update: This is also great with a 1/2 c. of fresh blueberries folded into the batter. Yum!
Very easy recipe and tastes delicious, but my loaf fell in the middle. Can anyone tell me how to remedy that for the future?
Fantastic!
I really like this recipe. I was looking for something vegan because I am on a low cholesterol diet, but ended up making it with a splash of 1% milk. I also used applesauce in place of the shortening and added 1 tsp of baking powder. It came out a tad rubbery (I think I overmixed it, so it was my fault not the recipe) but really good! I also used bananas that my husband had frozen, so they were super sweet, giving the bread a crazy big banana flavor.
I used whole wheat white flour. That was the only change I made I ended up getting 12 muffins out of this recipe. These were good but honestly, I missed the eggs and the banana bread seemed to have no flavor, other than flour and banana. I think it could use a little baking powder, too as well as vanilla flavoring. I also thought it was too sweet.
Yum! Takes a while to cook. Don't use a deep pan or the top of the bread will turn dark brown before the inside is cooked. Probably makes a good muffin.
Wow!! Fantastic recipe!! I did add a little milk as suggested by others. The banana bread turned out great - Moist and flavourful!! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I made two side by side BB's this day and sent them to my husband's office. Hands down, this one won! I used butter instead of shortening. I added one small Activa peach yogurt and some vanilla extract, then cooked it 15mn longer. Perfect! Very moist and they all loved it! Now I have to make one for me to enjoy :)
My family loved this recipe. I was thankful to find one without egg and butter that was easy and tasted so good
This was delicious! I made muffins instead of bread. It made 11 muffins. I did the changes some people recommended of adding 1/2 c milk, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp cinnamon and then added 1 TBS of wheat germ. Sprinkled a little sugar on top and cooked for 30-35 min. Everyone loved them. Thanks!
A very forgiving and easy recipe. I used only 1 T of shortening, the rest applesauce, splenda instead of sugar, and added 1/4 c of milk and spices as suggested by others. I also used all wheat flour and added 1 t vanilla and some chopped pecans. After all the changes I was leary of the results but it was moist, cooked perfectly, and delicious! This will become my staple bread recipe.
Seems to be a fool proof recipe. I made some revisions and it turned out great! Instead of shortening I replaced it with 1/4 c butter and 1/4 c cinnamon apple sauce and used 3/4 c whole wheat flour, 3/4 c white flour. Also used 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 white sugar. Next time I think I'll just do the 1/2 c brown sugar and skip the add'l white sugar. Super easy to make. This version took 55 minutes to cook on convection.
Delicious!!!!!
Delicious! I used butter Crisco for the shortening, added some cinnamon and 3/4 cup milk to the batter to make the consistency more spreadable, and it turned out perfect. Looking forward to trying with other fruits as well.
I ran out of of eggs and was looking for an egg-free banana bread recipe. This one was awesome! I added 1/2 c milk and a couple of spoonfuls of sour cream--so yummy!
Followed exactly and it was AMAZING! Try it as is the first time; you won't regret it. Great recipe, dstonegove!
Way too much salt! I would only add 1/2 teaspoon salt next time. I think it would taste much better then.
I love this recipe! It's simple and delicious! I use canola oil instead of shortening and usually make it into muffins. And I add a little cinnamon. Thanks for the recipe!
My daughter is allergic to both egg whites and milk. it's so difficult to find a recipe w/o them. These were delicious. Also great for grandpa who shouldn't be eating too much egg. Thank you!
Banana Bread is one of my favorite things to bake and I found this recipe when I was out of eggs. I am so impressed at how the loaves turned out I had to add my comments. This is a keeper, easy, moist and yummy! I only added mini chocolate chips.
This is pretty good. I was looking for a low-calorie version so instead of shortening I used applesauce. I added a teaspoon of baking powder (not sure why that's not included in this recipe because it kind of needs it to rise a little). I had tiny bananas so used four. When I "creamed" the applesauce and sugar together I used an electric beater on high for over a minute to get some additional air into the batter. I only used 2/3 cup of sugar. So, this turned out good--not great, but good. Next time I'll use less bananas and one more teaspoon of baking powder because it comes out a little dense. Overall, a good effort -- got the calorie count down to 104 calories for 1/16th slice.
Excellent! This bread is moist and delicious. I did use canola oil instead of shortening, added about 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the batter, and used 1 cup white and 1/2 cup wheat flour. I also added a streusel topping made from 1/2 C flour, 1/4 C Brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon and 2 TB Butter. Who knew you could make such great banana bread without eggs!
Excellent! I prefer real butter but otherwise didn't change a thing. :)
I used a 9 inch round pie pan instead of a loaf pan. It started to burn around the edges, cooked it about 10 minutes less. It sure is good now!!
I added 1/2 cup of milk and a 1/2 cup of pecans and it turned out excellent!! Very moist!!!
This recipe is great! You seriously can't screw it up even if you mess with it. I used 1/2 C. cinnamon applesauce in place of the shortening, 3/4 C. splenda/sugar mix, and the rest the same. Had a beautiful and tasty loaf of bananna bread that is very cholesterol and vegetarian friendly. Thank you!!
Very good banana bread - moist, flavorful, easy to make! I added 1 tsp vanilla extract & 1/2 tsp cinnamon as suggested by many others. Took exactly an hour in my oven. I substituted Olivio margarine instead of shortening (packed with omega 3s & trans fat free!). Was a bit worried about not adding eggs, but the recipe worked! The best use of almost rotten bananas ever!
I made these as muffins, and baked them about 25 minutes. They were delicious, but didn't really rise. But who cares if they're ugly if they taste so good!
I can't rate this recipe because the substitution I made totally ruined the recipe. I was out of shortening and butter, so I thought I could maybe use oil, BIG mistake! It was cooked, but was very dense and clumpy (I actually had it in the oven for 1 hr 30 mins). Smelled wonderful, but tasted otherwise.
I really liked this recipe because of how simple it is. I used apple sauce instead of shortening and brown sugar instead of white and also added oats. It made me feel less guilty eating it, but it still tasted delicious.
I first tried this recipe because my little grandson is allergic to eggs. It has become a family favourite. I make muffins instead of bread. I use margarine instead of shortening, and I also use 1/2 cup of brown sugar & 1/2 cup of white instead of all white. I have added walnuts and miniature chocolate chips. Today I put aboaut 1/3 cup of chopped strawberries with the chocolate chips. To make it a special treat, I frost with cream cheese icing! It makes exactly 12 good size muffins and they freeze well. Depending on how big the bananas are, I have added a little milk, as some have suggestred ~ only if the batter is a little dry.
I thought this was okay but I wouldn't make it again. The texture is moist but almost gummy. I found it too sweet and I think the sugar masks the banana flavor.
I added 2/3 cup of milk and walnuts. No eggs, WOW!! Loved it.
I cannot argue with everyone else! I loved it, but I did add a handful of chocolate chips and one extra banana. I also added 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Try adding the banana in before the flour. I have made this several times now, and most people can't stop eating until it's gone.
Wow! This is the best, most delicious banana bread I have ever tasted! I accidentally used 1 cup flour instead of 1 1/2 cups, and it came out moist and rich, kind of dense, like steamed pudding. Yum! What a delicious mistake! Otherwise, made it exactly as written, except reduced the salt to 3/4 tsp - added nothing. Baked at 325 degrees for one hour, as recipe states. Next time, I will try it with the 1 1/2 cups flour and add to my comments, maybe it will be just as good. But I really liked it with my "mistake" and might keep making it that way! (that's how brownies were invented - a botched chocolate cake)
Used Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt in place of shortening and it came out amazing and saves all the calories from the shortening...which makes it virtually fat free.
I was dubious when I started - so few ingredients and the order of adding them to the bowl is a bit strange - but this is really simple and good. It's a great base to add your own twist to or leave as is when you want something yummy but don't have much in the pantry.
YUM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! love it. i cooked it in muffin form, and used butter instead of shortening. tastes great! milk was not needed and i have no idea why i listened to the other people. i made the mistake of listening to other reviews and added 1/2 cup milk, resulting in me adding a lot of flour to make up for it. i followed the recipe almost exactly, but cooked them for 1 hour 10 minutes instead of 1 hour because they turned out a little raw when cooking 1 hour. i also added about a cup of walnuts and that was like the final touch. one of the best banana breads ive ever tasted.
This did not turn out for me. The texture was really wet even after baking 65 minutes. It was edible only if eaten out of the fridge to dry it out a bit. Otherwise we couldn't even pick a piece of it up without it falling apart. Sorry, won't make this again.
Thanks for the great recipe. I had some bananas that were beyond ripe but didn't have any eggs...found this recipe and made in a muffin pan to shorten the baking time...turned out WONDERFUL! Probably the best banana bread I've ever tasted!
I had to give this 5 stars! It was very moist and very versatile for adding almost any other ingredients. I added vanilla and used plain yogurt for shortening and it was delicious! The crust was a little darker than expected, and yet was just as moist as the rest of the loaf. It was easy to make as well. Thank you for offering it!
I'm giving this 2 stars because once I had mixed in all the ingredients, I had a dry mess! There was no way this was "pouring" anywhere!!! I had to add 1/2 cup of milk to get a batter consistancy, so that I could pour it into my loaf pan. Once baked, this was great, not too sweet, and very banana-ry. I would say this is more of a cake than a bread though, because I have tried other banana breads that are more like a bread than a cake. This would be good with raisens added in too.
This bread didn't rise much and the servings are kind of small. Next time, I'll add a bit more sugar. Also, the bread looked done after 40 min., but was still a little undercooked. I'm glad I checked it 20 min. early, though, because 1 hour is probably a little long.
Excellent recipe. I used 1 cup Splenda White Sugar, 1 cup Splenda Brown Sugar, and added 1tsp of baking soda instead of white sugar. I will use this again. !
Ohh, lovely. I couldn't resist tweaking (added some walnuts and semi-sweet chocolate chips) and I had to use whole wheat and applesauce since that's all I had on hand... I can only guess that if I hadn't done that it would have only been sweeter and more tender! Excellent simple recipe! Took well over and hour to bake, though!
I was low on eggs so I searched for eggless banana bread and found this. I was very easy to make. I just added one extra banana. Thank you for this yummy recipe!
My kids love this recipe. I make it at least twice a month. I change it a little by adding 1/2 cup of flax seed meal, and I always add 1 egg for a little protien.
I made the bread with an extra banana in a caserole dish. The bread was done in 30 min and tasted wonderful!
Great taste! Super easy to make! Mine didn't require any alterations, although I did have to cook it for 70 minutes instead of 60. I'll use this recipe again!
WOW! I love this recipe. I had some old bananas just lying around and my son was starting table food and I wanted to make some bread for him but, without eggs because I did not want him to develop an allergy. I am very impressed with this, but just like other posters....I would add 1/2-3/4 cup of milk. It is great...I plan on adding nuts or chocolate chips next time.
Yummy Banana Bread. I took the advice of one of the reviewers and added 3/4 cup of milk. It came out moist and fluffly. I also added 1 cup of chocolate chips and 1 cup of walnuts. It taste sooo good. This recipe is a definite keeper!!!
This was my first time making a banana bread and I was looking for an egg-free, milk-free recipe my 14 month old could enjoy. I followed the instructions exactly, no additions, so substitutions. The recipe was quick and easy and the loaf cooked up beautifully. I did personally find it a little sweet for my liking and a little ... tacky, if I can use that word. Sticky might be a better term. But it wasn't undercooked. I liked it very much and apart from mabe reducing the sugar next time, I think this will become a staple recipe in our home. Thanks!
This is a wonderful recipe! I use applesauce in place of the shortening to cut the fat and it's so moist and tasty. Sometimes I add strawberries or blueberries to it as well as chocolate chips and walnuts. This recipe is wonderfully versatile.
It was very good and very fluffy!! My friends liked this, too!!!
This is my ALL TIME favorite banana bread recipe. The other day I wanted to make strawberry bread, and I used this recipe and it turned out great! i used 1 cup of strawberries in place of the banana. I'm sure you could make it a strawberry-banana bread (1/2 cup of each) if you wanted, i'm just not one for that combination. well, again this is AMAZING and oh, i usually sprinkle brown sugar and nuts on the top of the bread...extra yummy!
great
Well, this is not bad considering there's no egg. A little heavy, maybe some baking powder or more baking soda would have lightened them up? Or it could be cause I added some chopped walnuts and chocolate chips. I also used half white sugar, half brown, and butter instead of shortening. Not a bad emergency recipe when you're out of eggs but the egg versions are definitely more light and tender.
Very easy and fast to make, and I love the fact that it has no eggs in it. It was an extremely dry batter though, so I added about 1/4 to 1/2 cup of buttermilk. I also added a bit of cinnamon and vanilla to taste and made into muffins. After that, it came out perfectly moist and delicious! If it wasn't for the dryness of the batter, this would merit a five star. Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe! It's a snap to make, and the end result is delicious. I've seen some people adding milk, but milk is not necessary. The mixture will be very crumbly but as soon as you add the mashed bananas, it will all work out. I use half sugar, half splenda... and I use 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup all purpose flour - it doesn't alter the final flavour very much, and I feel better about eating half a loaf in one night :)
Did not work out for me, only because of my cooking skills, certainly not the recipe. From all the batter I licked off the bowl it was yum! Also the stuff I burnt even tasted delish, so I can tell it would have been great if I cooked it properly. Will definetely be trying this one again in the future! (Even just to end up licking batter rather than eating it)
Not bad, lacking spice but not bad! I added a bunch of allspice and a dash of nutmeg and i think the smell of it baking was better than anything else. I would use this again, over and over!
I was looking for a recipe that did not have eggs because my son is allergic to them. This recipe was Excellent! I made a couple of minor changes after reading other reviews. I added cinnamon and vanilla to the bananas, used half whole wheat and half regular flour, decreased sugar to 3/4 cup and added 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce. Baked as muffins for about 23 minutes. These couldn't have been better!
This recipe is too salty. I should have followed my insticts while making it and added 1/2 tsp of salt instead of 1 tsp. Other than that, I added the 1/2 c. milk suggested by other reviewers. Might try again with 1/2 tsp salt instead.
This recipe is awesome! I read the other reviews that said it was a little dry, so I added about 1/2 a cup (give or take) of plain greek yogurt and that worked like a charm! I also added rolled oats & chocolate chips. YUM! definitely going to make this recipe again!
I followed the advice of others and added mashed bananas AFTER the creamed mixture and dry ingredients were mixed together. Also added vanilla (to mashed banana) and cinnamon. Was a nice doughy consistency, looked great! Can't wait to try it.
I used the recipe to make mini-muffins and they came out quite good for flavor and texture. A tiny bit crispy on the outside and soft and moist of the inside. I (of course) added chocolate chips. I also used apple sauce instead of shortening with no trouble. Made 30 mini muffins, baked at 400F for 12 minutes.
I've been using this recipe for years now, and everyone loves it. No one believes it has no milk or eggs in it. The first couple of times I made this I followed the recipe exactly, and it was a good, simple bread. Now I add different spices, like cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and vanilla. I have made this with Splenda as well, adding unsweetened applesauce to get the moisture back... and I have also used flavored applesauce with wonderful results... my favorite so far being to use Splenda, and add a container of no sugar added blueberry applesauce. I do grease and flour the bread pan to avoid sticking. I mix the wet ingredients in the KitchenAid, including the bananas tossed in whole, then mix the dry.
Delicious and moist! I made this for a baby shower and received rave reviews. Yum!
This is my favorite recipe on this site. I do not cook with eggs (if possible)and am elated with the results! I used plain yogurt and applesauce instead of the shortening. I also have added pineapple and apples to the bread. Both came out absolutely scrumptious. I also sprinkled a layer of brown sugar over mini loaves. I added crushed walnuts on a few of them. My husband likes cream cheese icing on his. Divine!
Oh, this one is a keeper. By far the best banana bread I've eaten...even beats the slice I had in Hawaii! I followed this recipe with the only exception being, I used raw sugar instead of pure white....for health reasons....I'm trying to blot out of my mind the shortening part :) This bread is VERY moist, so I'm not sure what happened to other reviews when it is listed as being too dry. Mine came out to perfection....just had to bake an extra 10 minutes. Love it! Love it!
This bread was delicious! I made mine in a 9 by 5 pan since that's all I had and I will make it again but just double the recipe for a 9 by 5 pan. Soooo moist and doesn't dry out! I made two banana breads on the same day and this one kept much longer and was the best tasting! My one year old loves it :)
too salty. not a favorite
Oh my goodness this bread is so good! I didn't think an eggless bread would be, but it is delicious. I also added about 1/2 cup of milk, used 1/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar, and added a pinch of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla. I made muffins with it and my son loved it too!
For an eggless recipe, this bread rocks! I wanted to make a banana bread, but didn't have any eggs - I figured allrecipes would have an eggless recipe, and wonder of wonders, they did! I substituted margarine for the shortening and it turned out delicious. I also added a bit of vanilla for some flavor. I even made a plum version once! Instead of bananas, I substituted 1 cup of pureed plums (threw some canned plums in heavy syrup into the blender) and decreased the sugar to 2/3 cup since the plums were VERY sweet. This variation turned out awesome too - you should try it - an interesting and strong flavor, especially for those who are fans of other quick breads besides the regular banana. UPDATE*** Today I baked this banana bread with the addition of an expired 6 oz Dannon fat free raspberry and white chocolate yogurt. It made the banana bread more tender and fluffy, closer in texture to Janet's Rich Banana Bread on this site, which is the only other banana bread I bake. If you do this, however, decrease the baking temperature to 325 and bake for at least 15 minutes longer than indicated.
I did have to add 1/2 c. milk. I believe this recipe is ideal family baking. It is inexpensive, simple, and delicious.
This is the first recipe I ever made from allrecipes and it's been my favorite banana bread recipe for years. The only thing is, you can't mix nuts in with it or it will crumble apart. You can sprinkle them on top, though. I've substituted all whole wheat for the white flour and brown sugar for the white and it was still very good.
I added 1/2 c. milk, 1 tsp. vanilla and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. DELICIOUS! Dense and very moist(we like it when slightly undercooked and fudgy - yum!). My FIL devours this when he comes to visit! Good with walnuts, too. I'm now known for my yummy banana bread - thanks for the recipe!
This is the best banana bread I have ever had. I added a grated apple, 1/4 C wheat bran, 1/4 C oats and 1/4 C chopped walnuts. No need for an egg! Fabulous!
I picked this recipe because I wanted to bake with my son (and I have a few brown banana's), and since there is no eggs,its kid-batter friendly. I did substitute margarine for the shortening (I didn't have any), and used 1/2 brown 1/2 white sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. It recently came out of the oven, and me and my son tasted it. We both really like it. My husband came home and rated it a 5. So, I guess it's a keeper! Hopefully it will stay nicely for tomorrow's breakfast as well. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
The BEST Banana bread recipe I have found! Easy, quick and SO moist! I've always been disappointed with past recipes b/c they were dry. This recipe is very moist! I did add 1/2 cup milk and 1 tsp vanilla and some cinnamon. Can't wait to try other variations with chocolate chips, nuts, etc! YUM!
