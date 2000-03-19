Turtle Bread
A yeasted bread that's shaped like a turtle. Kids love it!
This makes the best bread so easily!!! My six- year old helped me. I loved not having leftovers, the one loaf size is perfect to add to any diner.Read More
My little 4 year old brother ate it all up, but I think that's only because he loves Mutant Ninja Turtles. I think this bread tastes pretty plain, still it looks cute.Read More
The directions don't include the sugar. As I was finishing mixing, I realized I had just been following the directions without thinking. I added the sugar at the end of the mixing. The bread still turned out well, rising nicely in the oven. I substituted 1c. ww flour. So cute! Easy and tasty, too.
Original review 4/1/06--Excellent bread! I used my bread machine to do part of the kneading. It looked a little sticky in the machine, so I added about 1/2 cup of wheat flour. Then it looked dry, so I added a little honey. It came out perfect---crusty outside, wonderful, white bread inside. Note: 2nd time I made this, we made 'caterpillar bread'.
I had a ball making this for my next-door 2 yo twins' birthday this morning. Doubt I'll get a bite of it, so I can't rate on taste, but it is quick and easy and TCFW. I used 3 raisins for each eye and I don't know what instant yeast is so I just used my regular "active dry" and it seemed to work just fine. A great kids' recipe. Thank you for posting it. One of the boys liked it so well he said my name for the first time!
This bread was my first attempt at making bread so I was pleased because it is really easy to do. It is very plain tasting bread so I'll probably make it again and try the salt on top or maybe put more salt in the recipe. I would recommend it though as it is very cute and I feel like making it again at some point. Give it a shot! You'll like it!
This dough was so easy to work with! I substituted 1 c. of the flour with whole wheat, used 2 TBSP. of sugar, 2 TBSP. of butter, and added about 1 TBSP. of honey to the milk/butter mixture before adding it in to the yeast mixture. I didn't have the instant yeast so I let it rise about 1 hour, shaped it, and then let it rise another 30 minutes. Brush with egg wash and again with butter right before it comes out
What a cute idea! I made this recently, and my little siblings loved it! The turtle-shaping instructions were easy to follow, and the finished product was adorable! The bread also tasted very good, and was moist and soft. I used a 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour in place of a 1/2 cup of white flour, and no one noticed the difference. Thanks for a fun and yummy recipe; I will make it again!
The end result of this is just, well, adorable. However, taste wise it is lacking. I plan to try this again, at another time, with a favorite more flavorful bread. It's actually quite quick to make though for a bread. I microwaved the milk, instead of cooking it on the stove, and the rise time is very little. The recipe also makes one kind of large loaf of bread. It is about the same size quantity wise of a typical loaf of bread.
Instructions were clear and the bread tasted great. Perfect for entertaining - wow them without the work. As easy as making bread rolls. I used an egg wash to coat the shell, which helped make it shiny and brown to distinguish it from the body. One day I'm tempted to add green food coloring for amusement's sake.
This was very cute, but we have found much better recipes for bread on here. I think lots of kinds of bread dough would work for this. But it was very cute, and we made a caterpillar one too.
Turtles are my fav. animals, so of course I had to make this recipe when I came across it! It was very, very easy and I sprinkled sea salt on top just before putting it in the oven.
This is the best bread recipe i have ever made!! I have it in a cookbook, not from this site, but they are extremely similar and when i make it, its gone within a few hours. Its especially good warm out of the oven
the idea is cute the flavor is...dull
This is a cute project on a blustery, cold winter day. I covered the bread with foil halfway through baking time so I could get a golden color instead of dark brown. I found a similar recipe in one of my distinguished cook books. The directions are entirely different. The directions in THIS recipe is better, I think, as far as getting that yeast activated. I will add more sugar next time in step #3 as well. very fun!
This bread turtle came out perfectly. I brushed some egg on the shell and it gave it a shiny finish that helped to divide the shell from the turtle parts. It's 4 stars instead of 5 because the taste of the bread is pretty plain. Next time I'll try a different kind of bread with the same sculpting methods and see what happens. But a really awesome idea. Thanks!
I thought it turned out very cute. I used olives for the eyes. Bread's taste could be a little better. Maybe a little more butter or olive oil next time. Very cute though!
I did the turtle but with the wheat bread dough from Winco Grocery Store...It turned out soo good :) & the dough only cosr $1.75 already prepared so we just formed it & sprinkled it with blueberry honey... SOO GOOD & fed 8 of us for under 2bucks Oh & we were out of raisins so we used Kellogs yogos bites which turned out good. im gona post a pic
This was wonderful. A great idea, and a tasty bread. It is a bit plain--after all, it's plain bread. I didn't have instant yeast, so I did mine the old-fashioned 1 hour 1st rise, 30 minutes 2nd rise method. Worked beautifully. I noticed that 2 reviewers said the recipe doesn't tell you what to do with the sugar--it does. First sentence. Usually AR leaves a note when they make a correction on a recipe, so I'm not sure what happened there. Rather than an egg wash, I gave mine a melted butter wash to add flavor and deepen the color without having to overcook the bread. I used 1 cup unbleached white whole wheat flour (King Arthur brand flour makes this, it's great) in place of 1 cup of white AP flour, & it was great. We were kind of sad to eat him! I'll definitely make this again when I'm serving small children, they'll love it :) Thanks for the recipe!
I never ate this bread, but it was one of the best I've worked with as far as kneading goes, and the ratio of bread/liquid. The turtle came out adorable, and no one could bring themselves to eat him.
Not only is he cute, he's yummy! I put all the ingredients in my bread machine, set for the dough cycle, with the liquids on the bottom and the yeast on the top. (I used bread machine yeast) When the dough was finished, I followed the instructions from step 4. When you go to mark it, be sure to cut into the dough as I didn't cut deep enough, I only scored it. Before putting it in the oven, I beat an egg and brushed it on the shell to give it a different texture. I was impressed by his looks but his taste is equally as impressive.
Excellent recipe! I have never made bread before and this was a grand success. I doubled the recipe and made half as the turtle and the other half as a starfish for my daughter's tropics themed birthday party. Everyone was impressed with how neat they looked and how great they tasted!
I love this bread
Delicious!!!! Not kidding that good!
so cute and tasted great!
Great recipe. Added food coloring and got a little too creative. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bread.
This bread is so great! We've made it with all white flour and with 1 cup of whole wheat. We think it tastes great both ways. It also stays soft and keeps well for several days.
This bread was really good. I was drawn in by the cute simplicity of the recipe. This would make nice dinner roles. For those who hate sticky fingers, I suggest you wet your hands a bit before handling the dough. Don't soak them, though!
This was cute and tasty! It was a lot of different steps but worth it! My kids enjoyed them too!
i loved this recipe
I made this with my 5yr old son. It is super easy to make and we had so much fun making it together! Came out very cute and it is so good. So good. Like a giant, soft biscuit! I couldn't stop eating it. We brushed it with butter a few minutes after it came out and that made it so soft. Next time we will use the egg wash and sea salt. Mmmm! Great recipe, thanks for sharing! Easy to do with kids and fun and cute, too! Be sure you put raisins in before it rises the last time (after you shape and form) so they stay in. My son insisted on adding all sorts of claws after it rose..and they were pushed out and burnt. lol
I'm 17 and Ive tried a lot of recipes for bread and this by far is the best Ive ever tried all the other recipes come out with a crust almost to hard to cut and not enough salt. This recipe is brilliant.
This was such an easy recipe ! I never made bread before and it was a great first time. I was dissapointed by the taste though. Next time i would add honey and more sugar or salt. Anyone looking for a light and fluffy bread, this recipe might not be for you. It's not super heavy but not at all what i expected it to be like. I also used an egg wash on the shell (previous review) to make it shiny. This bread is awesome with a chesse spread or butter when warm. It's also very good with soup. I will use this recipe again.
Very easy to make, great directions! Also very fun, I can't wait till my daughter is old enough to make it with me. I didn't have raisins so we used chocolate chips for the eyes.
5 STAR RECIPE!! Sooooo easy to make and came out perfect!!!!! :)
Fun recipe and super easy to follow. Kids loved helping with it and shaping the turtles - we made this into 2 loaves so they each had their own turtle, and even dyed them green (added about 10 drops of green food coloring to the milk). Also substituted 1 cup whole wheat flour for 1 cup white. If I make it again, will probably add honey or a bit more butter, needs just a bit more flavor.
A great bread to use to make other shapes and braids. Easy to follow the directions. Thank you!
Very nice. Turtle directions are good and easy to follow. I made two loaves out of this; doubled the recipe and made the turtle loaf and a regular loaf in my bread pan. Both turned out well. I mixed the dough in my breadmaker and thought I'd have to add water, but after helping it along I just realized it was a bit cranky with me for doubling the recipe. No matter; worked well enough. I refrigerated half the dough until I could get to it to make the turtle shape, and it rose in the fridge. Since I'd oiled the dough, it was a bit difficult to shape into rounds but I managed. Definitely use enough water to attach the rounds to each other. Mine didn't seem that attached but the water kept it togehter and it worked well enough after rising and baking. Thanks for the recipe. The dough is just basic, but easily would adjust to ww, etc.
My kids love it real easy to make
I made this VEGAN by using unsweetened almond milk, vegan butter, and a golden flax replacement for the egg. The bread was good, albeit a bit yeasty tasting, but everybody loved how it looked! The shell "cracked" I think my convection oven baked it drier. Still cute and worth doing.
Easy to make and didn't take as long as other bread recipes. The directions were easy to follow and it came out wonderful! It was so cute it was hard to cut into but we were very happy with how it came out too.
No I didn't do any changes but it was a great present to my nefiew.
This is an awesome recipe! First time making bread !
I decided not to add the raisins as eyes still tasted great. Could use a bit more flavor.
Super cute, fun, and my 12 year old says it tastes better than any bread he has ever had. I didn’t have raisins but had some candy eyes ... if you go this route put them in after baking, the first set melted! Also found 20 minutes was perfect time for baking at higher altitude (6000 ft). Thanks so much for this great recipe!
sooooo CUTE!!! I made this for my grandmother who was sad at the time and this cheered her right up!! great taste too!
so easy and delicious !! not to mention cute !
My boys loved making this little guy and loved eating him. I thought the recipe was a little too yeasty for me. Will try adding more sugar next time. (I added 1 tbsp with our 1st attempt)
This was so much fun and exciting it tasted great!
I just adore this bread. Ooh he is just far too cute to eat. But we did have to eat him, as it was the only bread I baked yesterday. The bread itself was not the best I have ever eaten and a little bland, but I am still rating this as 5* for the actual idea, simplicity of the recipe and the very easy to follow instructions. Thank you for sharing, I will certainly be making this again.
Cute, good portion, tasty!!
This was pretty easy and fun to make. The bread is nice and soft.
I made this with active dry yeast because I couldn't find any, and added some sugar when I was preparing the yeast. And then I forgot to add the sugar and made the bread without the sugar. When it came out, it was a nice light brown, and was crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. My mom said it was good for a begginer because this was my first time baking bread. The flavor was a little weak, but probobly because of the lack of sugar. But besides all of that, it was really great!
I made this recipe as is with the ingredients. But when I saw it was supposed to only rise for 20 minutes, I had to change things up. after forming the dough and needing, I let rise in a bowl for about an hour. This is enriched dough, which means it takes a little more time to rise the typical bread. Then I shaved into four turtles and let ride again for another 45 minutes, or until the dough doesn't bounce back when poked. Egg wash and bake as directed and you get some beautiful turtles. This made enough for 4 bowl-sized turtles. As others mentioned, the bread is good, but could use more taste. I'd probably do .25c of sugar divided, 1tbs in the yeast mixture and the rest in the dough.
Great recipe! I continually come back to it! I use whole wheat flour and it turns out great every time!
Super Easy! I also noticed that the instructions didn't include the listed sugar ingredient, but I just threw it in when I mixed the flour and other ingredients. I wish there were a few pointers on shaping the bread as my turtle looks like he's flying outta the oven! He's too cute though...almost too cute to eat!
