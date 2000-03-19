Turtle Bread

Very nice. Turtle directions are good and easy to follow. I made two loaves out of this; doubled the recipe and made the turtle loaf and a regular loaf in my bread pan. Both turned out well. I mixed the dough in my breadmaker and thought I'd have to add water, but after helping it along I just realized it was a bit cranky with me for doubling the recipe. No matter; worked well enough. I refrigerated half the dough until I could get to it to make the turtle shape, and it rose in the fridge. Since I'd oiled the dough, it was a bit difficult to shape into rounds but I managed. Definitely use enough water to attach the rounds to each other. Mine didn't seem that attached but the water kept it togehter and it worked well enough after rising and baking. Thanks for the recipe. The dough is just basic, but easily would adjust to ww, etc.