Cherries in the Snow Cake
A nice, light no-bake dessert that's a cross between cake and pudding! Easy and delicious! I made mine low-fat by using low-fat cream cheese and lite whipped topping.
Is a beautiful holiday presentation in a truffle bowl.
The flour and sugar mixed in with the cherry pie filling and then cooked to have a taste I didn't care for. It also leaves it with a flat and funny shade of red. The pie filling alone would have been fine atop this for both taste and a nicer color. The cream cheese and whipped topping needed a little sugar added in there. Good idea though.Read More
Is a beautiful holiday presentation in a truffle bowl.
Very quick, easy, and yummy. It'll leave your teeth tingling though, it's very sweet! You might want to cut back a little on the sugar. It is deelish and almost everybody will be bound to like it.
I made this one diabetic style, even using "no sugar added" pie filling. It was great.
Great recipe - light and lots of flavor. The fat free cream cheese and cool whip works great too.
This was a very easy and delicious recipe..not being a big fan of angel food cake- I was skeptical, but it was soo good and will be making it again for the holidays.. **TIP** from reading another review on it being "rich" I cut the "sugar" in half to 1/2 cup and it was just perfect! I also baked my own angel food cake (from a box mix) and cooked it slightly longer to add some crunch to the top crust..very good!
I was a little disappointed in this recipe, but yet it was okay. Two cans of cherry pie filling on top seemed like way too much. I think we may have liked it better if I would just have spread one can of cherry pie filling on top and left out the flour and sugar too.
This was such a hit. Both a pretty AND tasty dessert.
I didn't care for this at all. The flour mixed in with the pie filling and had an unappetizing appearance. I used half the sugar, as recommended by others, and then, the dessert wasn't sweet enough. Although, I don't think being sweeter would have helped it. I did not care for the taste of the cool whip and cream cheese mixed together.
I made this for our Holiday dessert, and it was a great hit! The main thing with the filling is that you really really have to mix the cheese well before adding the whipped topping so it's not "gloppy". And yes, the cherry topping DID have a different color than fresh from the can, but we did not think it took anything away from the dessert. It was definitely sweet, though. We had a glass of ice-cold milk to help wash this dessert down. I've gotten many requests for the recipe!
It was just okay for us. I am very particular about a good dessert and this was flavourless and lacking.
Really great! I used two 9" cakes and added 2 packages of fat free Cool Whip and 2 packages of fat free cream cheese, along with 1 cup of powdered sugar. Then, I just put the pie filling on top (2 cans). So easy and so good!
This was pretty good. My guests enjoyed it. If I make it again, I will probably mix the sugar with cream cheese mixture and add the cherries right before serving it.
Excellent, came out very well.
I was looking for my Mom's recipe and is this is very close. I halved the sugar as another reviewer suggested. I didn't cook the cherries either nor did I add sugar to them. They have plenty already. I also used lite cream cheese and cool whip. Lastly I layered the ingredients twice and added some pecans to the top because I had them on hand and it looked nice. This will be our go to for this recipe so we can carry on a family tradition. Thank you for the recipe. Now I can honor my Mom's memory of a wonderful dish.
Overall,this was a good cake. My guests and I enjoyed it. It wasn't a show-stopper, but easy and pretty. I'll make it again, although only for a crowd, or with the recipe scaled down, as it doesn't keep very well.
