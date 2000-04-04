Cherries in the Snow Cake

A nice, light no-bake dessert that's a cross between cake and pudding! Easy and delicious! I made mine low-fat by using low-fat cream cheese and lite whipped topping.

By SARABOWENAK

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine cherries, sugar and flour. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Continue to boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and vanilla until smooth. fold in whipped topping. Pour half of the cream cheese mixture into a 9x12 inch glass dish.

  • Crumble the angel food cake and sprinkle evenly over the top of cream cheese mixture in dish. Spread remaining cream cheese mixture over cake. Cover top with cherry mixture. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 72.3g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 347.7mg. Full Nutrition
