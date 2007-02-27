Banana Crumb Muffins

Superb! Following other reviewers' suggestions, I added 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and 3/4 tsp. cinnamon to the muffin batter. I also used canola oil in place of the melted butter and 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/4 c. brown. In the crumb topping I increased the cinnamon to 1/4 tsp. These are very good and will go in my 'keepers' file!
OH MY WORD!!!! I rate this 10 Stars!!!!! Made it exactly to recipe and it is outstanding! Hubby said that this is a must recipe for when we open a Bed and Breakfast. I used 4 small to medium sized very ripe bananas and it made 11 muffins. The topping was just the right amount. Thanks so much for submitting this ~now~ family favorite and staple!!! Delicious doesn't do these justice! Enjoy! NOTATION: 1-10-04 I wanted to update and tell you all that I made a double batch today and it made 4 mini loaves which baked at 350 for 30 minutes. Hope this helps someone out there.
I had a bunch of very ripe bananas, so I decided to make these muffins. DELICIOUS! Following the suggestions of others, I used 1/3 cup of oil instead of butter. This made 12 generous-sized muffins. They melted in my mouth. Yum! And, for what it's worth, 1/8 cup equals 2 tablespoons!
Ok - to address all the people who are substituting oil for butter - stop doing it! You're compromising the taste. To make sure your muffins are nice and moist just add an extra egg. I made these last night. I used to make Extreme Banana Nut Bread from this site, but this is the one I'll make from now on. As I said, a few small adjustments and the muffins are perfect. Besides using butter and an extra egg, I used brown sugar and omitted the white sugar and it was plenty sweet. I put a tablespoon of vanilla in the batter and extra cimmamon. I also used a bit more flour for the topping and was very liberal with the cinnamon. It didn't sink into the muffin or get soggy the next day as some people have written. I bake all the time and these were almost all devoured by the kids and hubby in a matter of minutes. I'm doubling the recipe today to make teacher gifts. Putting them in festive baskets and adding boxes of tea as a nice treat for the Christmas break.
I just baked these this morning before coming to work, and they are DELICIOUS!!! The only alterations I made was that I added about 1 tsp. cinnamon to the muffin batter, and I also took the suggestion of others and used 1/3 c. oil instead of the butter. The recipe made 12 BIG muffins, I baked them exactly 20 minutes, and they came out perfect. The muffins are moist and not too sweet. The crumb topping worked great and adds the perfect touch. Thanks for a great recipe Lisa, I'll definitely be making these again.
These muffins are so moist and tasty! I always have a hard time with muffins sticking to the pan or the muffin cups. These slide out perfectly. I decided to add the crumb topping about 5 minutes before taking them out of the oven. This prevents the crumb topping from melting into the muffin.
These muffins are very good. To make them healthier, I replaced 1/2 c. flour w/ 1/2 c. whole wheat flour; used low fat margarine instead of butter; cut the sugar to 1/2 cup; used 1/4 tsp. cinnamon for more flavor. Muffins did very moist and flavorful. Will make again!!!
Whoops, after I started this recipe I realized I had no baking powder, but I continued without it and it didn't seem to matter! I baked this as a loaf, in a standard bread pan for about 35 minutes. The bread is delicious--very moist and tender. Normally I like my banana bread/muffins with nuts, but because of the delicious (and crispy) topping, I didn't miss the nuts at all.
Very yummy and very easy! I did some plain, some with walnuts, and some with chocolate chips. I do NOT recommend the choc chips, but with or without nuts were excellent!! I also did the 2 bananas & 4 Tbsp of applesauce and it was great. The crumb topping is perfect. I had no problem getting 12 large muffins from the batter. A definate keeper!!
They are ok, the actual muffin tastes good. The crumb wasn't enough for the muffins, and I made 12 cupcake size muffins(I filled the tin to the top). The crumb baked faster than the muffin, so it was much darker and tasted overdone. The crumb wasn't much of an improvement, next time I will make them without the crumb.