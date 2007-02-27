Banana Crumb Muffins

1 of 15545

Rating: 5 stars Superb! Following other reviewers' suggestions, I added 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and 3/4 tsp. cinnamon to the muffin batter. I also used canola oil in place of the melted butter and 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/4 c. brown. In the crumb topping I increased the cinnamon to 1/4 tsp. These are very good and will go in my 'keepers' file! Helpful (4567)

Rating: 5 stars OH MY WORD!!!! I rate this 10 Stars!!!!! Made it exactly to recipe and it is outstanding! Hubby said that this is a must recipe for when we open a Bed and Breakfast. I used 4 small to medium sized very ripe bananas and it made 11 muffins. The topping was just the right amount. Thanks so much for submitting this ~now~ family favorite and staple!!! Delicious doesn't do these justice! Enjoy! NOTATION: 1-10-04 I wanted to update and tell you all that I made a double batch today and it made 4 mini loaves which baked at 350 for 30 minutes. Hope this helps someone out there. Helpful (3579)

Rating: 5 stars I had a bunch of very ripe bananas, so I decided to make these muffins. DELICIOUS! Following the suggestions of others, I used 1/3 cup of oil instead of butter. This made 12 generous-sized muffins. They melted in my mouth. Yum! And, for what it's worth, 1/8 cup equals 2 tablespoons! Helpful (1533)

Rating: 5 stars Ok - to address all the people who are substituting oil for butter - stop doing it! You're compromising the taste. To make sure your muffins are nice and moist just add an extra egg. I made these last night. I used to make Extreme Banana Nut Bread from this site, but this is the one I'll make from now on. As I said, a few small adjustments and the muffins are perfect. Besides using butter and an extra egg, I used brown sugar and omitted the white sugar and it was plenty sweet. I put a tablespoon of vanilla in the batter and extra cimmamon. I also used a bit more flour for the topping and was very liberal with the cinnamon. It didn't sink into the muffin or get soggy the next day as some people have written. I bake all the time and these were almost all devoured by the kids and hubby in a matter of minutes. I'm doubling the recipe today to make teacher gifts. Putting them in festive baskets and adding boxes of tea as a nice treat for the Christmas break. Helpful (864)

Rating: 5 stars I just baked these this morning before coming to work, and they are DELICIOUS!!! The only alterations I made was that I added about 1 tsp. cinnamon to the muffin batter, and I also took the suggestion of others and used 1/3 c. oil instead of the butter. The recipe made 12 BIG muffins, I baked them exactly 20 minutes, and they came out perfect. The muffins are moist and not too sweet. The crumb topping worked great and adds the perfect touch. Thanks for a great recipe Lisa, I'll definitely be making these again. Helpful (858)

Rating: 5 stars These muffins are so moist and tasty! I always have a hard time with muffins sticking to the pan or the muffin cups. These slide out perfectly. I decided to add the crumb topping about 5 minutes before taking them out of the oven. This prevents the crumb topping from melting into the muffin. Helpful (669)

Rating: 4 stars These muffins are very good. To make them healthier, I replaced 1/2 c. flour w/ 1/2 c. whole wheat flour; used low fat margarine instead of butter; cut the sugar to 1/2 cup; used 1/4 tsp. cinnamon for more flavor. Muffins did very moist and flavorful. Will make again!!! Helpful (640)

Rating: 5 stars Whoops, after I started this recipe I realized I had no baking powder, but I continued without it and it didn't seem to matter! I baked this as a loaf, in a standard bread pan for about 35 minutes. The bread is delicious--very moist and tender. Normally I like my banana bread/muffins with nuts, but because of the delicious (and crispy) topping, I didn't miss the nuts at all. Helpful (425)

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy and very easy! I did some plain, some with walnuts, and some with chocolate chips. I do NOT recommend the choc chips, but with or without nuts were excellent!! I also did the 2 bananas & 4 Tbsp of applesauce and it was great. The crumb topping is perfect. I had no problem getting 12 large muffins from the batter. A definate keeper!! Helpful (353)