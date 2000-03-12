Chewy Butter Cake

Chewy Butter Cake using yellow cake mix and cream cheese. Cut into bars when cooled.

Recipe by Becky

prep:
40 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix, margarine, 1 egg and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Press into a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Using the same bowl, combine cream cheese, 2 eggs, 2 teaspoons vanilla and 4 cups confectioners' sugar. Mix together until smooth. Pour over cake mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Cake will rise up around sides of pan and look fallen when done. Allow to cool.

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 215.1mg. Full Nutrition
