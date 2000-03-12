Chewy Butter Cake
Chewy Butter Cake using yellow cake mix and cream cheese. Cut into bars when cooled.
This was pretty good although it was more like a brownie than cake. Be sure to let this cool COMPLETELY before cutting or it appears to be gooey. Otherwise, it's great!!! Enjoy!Read More
Way too SWEET!!!!!!!!!!!! But the next time I changed the proportion of ingredients and it was really good. Here is my revised recipe: 1 package yellow cake mix. I use Duncan Hines Butter recipe. 1/2 cup butter,melted. 4 eggs. 8 oz cream cheese, softened. 3/4 cup powdered sugar. And this is not a mistake; only 3/4 cup. 1 tsp each vanilla and lemon flavoring. In a large mixing bowl, combine yellow cake mix, melted margarine, and 2 beaten eggs. Pour into a greased and floured 13"x9" cake pan. Please note that the cake mix mixture will have the consistency of a dough more so than a cake, so it will be kind of thick. You can use a spatula to spread it. In a blender or food processor, combine softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, 2 beaten eggs; vanilla/lemon .... flavorings (to taste). Pour over the cake mixture. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until golden. You can use a 13X9 pyrex or 2 squared foil pans (about 8x8) . You can also cut into small squares and serve.Read More
Did I do something wrong? The cake was tasty,but the top had a crisp crust, and the center was too gooey. It had the consistency of uncooked cake batter. Yuck! I made it exactly as instructed, and baked it for the appropriate time. I had to throw it away!
OH THIS ONE IS IT, THE TASTE IS OUTSTANDING, VERY RICH BUT VERY GOOD, TYR IT YOU WILL LOVE IT GLENDA~TEXAS
I made this for my husband at work. He said everyone loved it. I substituted chocolate cake for yellow and added milk chocolate chips.
Rich and gooey and YUMMY!
A big hit at a recent family gathering. Delicious, and easy to make.
This recipe is so easy to make and an excellent desert to bring to a potluck or social gathering. Very yummy, forget about dieting!
We werent crazy about it ... maybe I did something wrong. It was ok, just not great. I think I would enjoy it more with a chocolate mix.. or maybe lemon??
My husband LOVED this! It's very good. It's fun to try different flavor combinations with this one!
This is an amazingly versatile recipe, and a big hit whenever I bring it into work. Experiment using different flavors of cake mix such as chocolate sprinkled with mini M&M's (DECADENT!) lemon, or even strawberry as I tried today. You'll love it!
Absolutely fabulous !! I have tried to make recipes similar to this and always messed them up somehow, but this turned out perfect !! Thanks so much for the recipe : )
The kids loved this bar...not to mention they were bouncing off the walls on a sugar high for the rest of the day. I am curious, is the cream cheese layer suppose to be runny or set up more like a cheesecake consistency? Mine was runny and I'm wondering if I needed to bake it longer. The taste sure makes it worth trying again.
I would cut back the amount of sugar in the cream cheese mix next time. Otherwise, everyone loved the combination.
Excellent & very rich.
No changes. It is really moist and chewy! Very good!
I have been using this recipe for a long time. I can't remember where I first got it, but here it is. It is so good and everyone always loves it and asks for the recipe. It is VERY sweet so I only make it for company or if taking somewhere. Also, I cut into small squares, instead of bars since it is so sweet. FYI, this will not have the consistency of normal cake. It will be gooey inside and crusted top.
