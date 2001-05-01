Pineapple Pound Cake

3.9
40 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 7
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 5

A pound cake made with pineapple and glazed with pineapple sauce. Unlike most cakes, you will not preheat the oven on this one.

Recipe by Evelyn Ivy

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan. Sift together the flour, and baking powder. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, 1 cup butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla. Add the flour mixture alternately with milk; beat well. Stir in the 3/4 cup crushed pineapple.

  • Pour into 10 inch tube pan. Place in cold oven. Turn oven to 325 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake for 90 minutes or until top springs back when touched. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes. Remove carefully from pan.

  • To make the glaze: In a small saucepan, combine 1/4 cup butter, confectioners sugar and 1 cup crushed pineapple. heat and stir until melted. Pour over cake as soon as it comes out of the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 61.3g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 127.8mg; sodium 175.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022