Pineapple Pound Cake
A pound cake made with pineapple and glazed with pineapple sauce. Unlike most cakes, you will not preheat the oven on this one.
i took a chance and baked this cake for the first time for a church function for the new year. it was an absolute sensation. the kids devoured it before the adults had even had a chance to taste it. i'll bake it again any day.Read More
I give the recipe itself 3 stars, but my version gets 5 stars. I increased the butter in the mix to 3 sticks instead of one. I used butter flavored shortening. Along with the vanilla extract I put a tablespoon of pineapple extract. I increased the sugar to 3 cups instead of 1 1/2 and I used a cup of evarporated milk.Read More
I'm sorry, but I thought this cake was rather dry. It also wasn't very sweet, nor could you taste the pineapple in it very much. The only pineapple you could taste was in the glaze that went on top. I will not make it again.
This is the first cake I ever baked from scratch it was very easy and totally delicious.
This is a wonderful pineapple pound cake! I did not have any problems with it. I did not have a tube pan, so I used more of a loaf pan. It is similar to what a friend used to make for us. I liked this version very much too. We froze the second loaf for later.
THIS CAKE IS WONDERFUL, THE PREPARATION TIME WAS GOOD. THE CAKE WAS DELICIOUS. ZENOBIA WADE SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA
This cake is easy to make and not just a plain pound cake. The glaze is very tasty. Makes a large cake that goes a long ways.
Good recipe, heavy cake. I baked it in an angel food pan, next time I will us the bundt pan. I couldn't get the ring out of the middle. I baked in convection, 300 for 1 hour 20 minutes. Makes a lot of cake. thanks
I found this recipe and I couldn't wait to try it...I finally baked this cake and I was not happy with the results. I feel like I wasted 2 sticks of butter and 6 eggs!! I could not taste the pineapple in the cake and I baked it for a little over an hour. I will not bake this cake again. It was dry and not very tasty. My apologies go out to the person who admitted this one.
Very good! The cake part is not that sweet, the topping is extremely sugary and overall it balances out. But next time I will reduce the amount of sugar on the topping out of personal preference. Will definitely make again!
This was great!
This was not one of my favorite recipes. You can't taste the pinapple in the cake, only in the glaze. The prep. was no trouble and it came out perfectly in a bundt pan, but probably would just make a plain pound cake next time and serve with the glaze on the side.
Turned out wet and flat
This cake is not moist and/or fluffy....the glaze also did not come out well....not a good choice
This was ok recipe but took the advice of one the reviewer.
I prepared this cake according to the recipe and it did not come out too well. It was not done after 90 minutes. What I did taste of it was very bland. If I try it again, I'll use pineapple flavoring and possibly more butter to give it a better taste.
OH MY! This recipe is outstanding. I made this pound cake exactly as instructed. Do not change a thing. We can not get enough. Thank you.
When I made this cake the first time, my husband loved it. I also made it for friends at work who raved about it. It wasn't hard to make and the end results are fabulous!
This cake is wonderful and I get rave reviews whenever I make it. The amount of sugar should be 2 3/4 cups. It's good with or without the glaze.
Has quickly become THE pound cake in my arsenal of cakes..Love It.
I didn't use the recipe for the poundcake.. I had my own.. But the glaze works perfectly
I make this cake for my husbands lodge meetings. The men love it and beg me to make one just for them.
This recipe was very moist n delicious. Made it for a luncheon, didn't taste the pineapples much but it was a hit.
I make this same pound cake, but my recipe calls for 2 3/4 cups white sugar. That may be the reason some of the reviewers have found it not sweet enough. Also, when you add the pineapple you just fold it in gently so you can see the little bits of pineapple in it when you serve it.
It was OK, not as moist as I would like it. I didn't make the glaze.
I originally got this cake recipe from an airline cookbook that my mother brought home back in the 70's. This recipe has always been a hit for me when I started making it in my teens and I still have photocopies of the original recipe to this day. I absolutely love this recipe and always get glowing comments whenever I make it. To be honest, when I saw it on Allrecipes I had a good chuckle with myself because people would always want the recipe and I tried to keep it as my well hidden secret. Even though I know people always like to add their own love to it but actually the recipe is great as is. Much love to this recipe.
Had pineapple chunks which I puréed. Not overly sweet but that's how I like it. My daughters made it while I was on standby. Cane sugar instead of white and butter flavor shortening. Will make again.
I have made at least 10 of these cakes and everyone goes craazy for it this month I have someone that wants 8 of them best cake ever don't change a thing by the end of Dec. i will be making about 12 to 14 of these give it a 5 star
I have to agree with others...this cake is NOT sweet enough and a little on the dry side. I followed the recipe exactly. I won't use the recipe again. Sorry!
After reading a few reviews, I decided to make my own recipe using more sugar, a teaspoon of lemon juice along with the vanilla extract. I omitted the baking powder (actually I forgot about it). Prepared the glaze as follows and it turned out amazing! So delicious!
This is a great recipe! The baking time is wrong! 60 minutes will dry out this cake, and 90 minutes will over bake it! 48 minutes worked for me.
Yes very dry I will try this again but wont drain the pineapple juice amd maybe just a bit more butter
I made mini Bundt cakes instead and they turned out great for my taste (not overly sweet). I will make it again (for the teens) using crushed pineapple in heavy syrup instead of its juice. Don't think I'll need to add more sugar.
