Chicken Tetrazzini IV
Chicken, mushrooms and spaghetti baked in a rich, creamy white sauce flavored with Parmesan cheese and sherry.
This was a big hit in my house. It is a great make ahead dish you can pop in the oven when you get home. I highly recommend substituting lowfat evaporated milk for the heavy cream. It is still plenty rich and satisfying. I got away with only using 3 Tbsp. butter to make my roux and omitted the salt altogether. I cooked the mushrooms with some chopped onion and garlic in a little olive oil before adding into the mixture. I increased the chicken broth to 1-1/2 cups based on other reviews and this amount was perfect. I also increased the sherry to 3 Tbsp. Once the mixture was in the casserole dish I sprinkled some italian herb seasoning and fresh ground pepper over the top. Another variation that is good is to add some grated cheese to the roux after adding in the chicken broth and milk. It works really well with about 1/2 cup of any type of cheese you have on hand (cheese blends work really well). Yummy!Read More
3 stars using this recipe ~ definitely lacked flavor. Please note: This recipe is not for the faint hearted or calorie conscious. There are ways to lighten it up as other reviewers have suggested but it's 5 stars with the following modifications. 1.) Use linguini noodles vs spaghetti cooked al dente as the noodles still have to bake. 2.) Use turkey in this timeless dish, plus it's a good way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. 3.) Never use canned mushrooms - Ugh! Baby brown bellas and white buttons work beautifully. Saute 3 cloves of minced garlic, 1 small minced onion, and 1 tsp of fresh thyme leaves in butter. Add 1/2 cup of a GOOD white wine and let simmer. Once the liquid from the mushrooms/wine evaporate, set mushroom mixture aside. 4.) When making the sauce, add 1 tsp of salt, 1 tsp of white pepper, and 1 tsp of nutmeg, plus 2 cups milk to the cream and chicken broth for a more sophistacted sauce. Let simmer for 10 + minutes until sauce thickens. 5.) Add the sauce, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, 3/4 cup frozen peas and 1/4 cup of Italian parsley (flat leaf parsley) to the noodles and stir until the noodles are evenly coated. 6.) Transfer to a baking dish. Mix 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs and spread over the top of the noodles. Dot with butter and bake as directed. FYI - this dish freezes well... With the modifications, this is a flavorful dish more true to the original that will have guests begging for more.... Enjoy!Read More
This was so creamy and flavorful! I cooked the chicken in about 1 TBS of olive oil, and then made the roux in the same pan to catch all of the yummy drippings. I also added about 4 cloves of minced garlic, as well as a small chopped onion to the sauce (it was still bubbling so cooked the onion nicely.) I used low-fat evaporated milk (in place of cream) and I also used fresh mushrooms. The evaporated milk tastes great, by the way, and normally I prefer to use real cream! At first, it is essentially a really rich gravy. I put the spaghetti in a casserole pan, poured the sauce over it (and chicken,) and mixed it together. After putting it in the oven for 25 minutes, the "gravy" had thickened and it was more casserole-like. Will definitely make over and over! I disagree with other reviewers who said it lacked flavor, or the sherry was overpowering, etc. etc. The flavors were great.
I have made this recipe many times over the years and my family loves it, with a few changes. I prefer to use kluski noodles rather than spaghetti, it really does make a huge difference. I also add additional seasonings....garlic and onion esp. I also make extra sauce to keep it moist and yummy. This dish freezes wonderfully and I think is even better after frozen. When I make it, I usually double or even triple the recipe and then have several containers in my freezer for a quick meal or to give away to friends. Everyone loves it. But honestly, try the kluski noodles, you won't be disappointed.
This was wonderful! I broke the spaghetti in thirds, and as a time saver, used 3 pre-cooked seasoned chicken breasts. I added some more flavor to my recipe: I sauteed 1 cup chopped onion, 1 chopped bell pepper, 1 cup sliced *fresh* mushrooms, and 1 clove garlic in 1/2 Tbl. butter first, then added all that to the already thickened sauce. For the sauce, I used 1 1/2 cups chicken broth + 1 cup skim milk + 1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half, which are the measurements I got from a similar recipe (other reviewers mentioned that you need to double the sauce, but I didn't want to double the flour and butter part). Also, I think 1/4 cup parmesan was plenty. Turned out great! Thanks so much for the recipe!
This came out really good, but I did modify it a lot. I used fresh sliced mushrooms (instead of canned) and sauteed with olive oil and garlic. I then added the cooked chicken and sauteed a few minutes to give it some extra flavor. Also, I love tetrazzini with ham, so I added about a cup of diced ham to the mushroom/chicken mixture. I promise the ham makes the recipe SO much more tasty! After mixing all of the ingredients and pouring into the baking dish, I sprinked shredded cheddar (almost a full bag) on top of the parm. cheese. My mom always uses cheddar and I couldn't imagine tetrazzini without it. It's definitely NOT a low fat recipe (I'm sure it could be modified with something other than heavy cream), but if you're not trying to count calories, it's delicious.
thanks to previous reviews, i increased the amount of sauce by half the first time i made it. i think that next time though i am going to double it. the flavor though was EXCELLENT! i added some garlic powder with herbs and some shredded mozzarella and parmeson to the sauce. then for the topping i mixed shredded mozzarella and seasoned bread crumbs with the parmeson for the topping. it was great!
Very good. I used skim milk to make a lower fat version. Fresh mushrooms are also a nice touch.
This was really good. Tatsed like alfredo, but with a nice mushroom flavor. I used fresh mushrooms and sauted them beforehand instead of canned mushrooms and it turned out nicely.
This was good...but a little bland for our taste...I think next time I will add a little more garlic and pepper...good base though!
This was really good, I doubled it...only complaint was it was sticky creamy if you know what I mean so I would cut back on the flour a little next time (1 stick butter, 6 T. flour). Very filling and I did add some garlic and a few other spices to jazz it up. This is a staple. Thanks!!
Very good base recipe! I'm giving it 4 stars instead of 5, because I made so many changes to the recipe. My version will definitely go into the regular rotation at our house, as even my 20 month old son loved it! I roasted 2 chicken breast halves in the oven, and then diced them up, and I think it came out to more than 2 cups of meat. Also added diced ham as one other reviewer suggested, and it was a great addition. I used extra wide egg noodles instead of spaghetti (easier for my toddler to eat), and made sure to cook them VERY al dente since the dish also has baking time. I sauteed two minced cloves or garlic, one diced yellow onion, and a package of fresh sliced brown mushrooms in olive oil. Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (the REAL stuff), maybe about 1 1/2 cups, and stirred it into the cream sauce after adding the sherry. To assemble I mixed the chicken, diced ham, egg noodles, cream sauce, and the sauteed mushroom mixture all in a big bowl. Divided between two 8x8 dishes (one for the freezer), and topped with some fresh breadcrumbs. Baked as directed. DELICIOUS!!!
I'm sorry it took so long for me to review this recipe. I have made this countless times over the last couple of years and it is the BEST tetrazzini I've ever eaten. The only thing I do differently is add more sherry and use fresh mushrooms instead of canned. My family loves it and I get recipe requests EVERY time I serve it to guests. It has become a family staple.
FABUILOUS recipe! I made the following adjustments: I sauteed a bag of fresh spinach with a clove of garlic and added to the spaghetti and chicken. I also added a hint of nutmeg to the sauce, this received UNBELIEVABLE rave reviews at my sons birthday party!
Tastes great even with my usual modifications to reduce fat. Fat Free half and half works great (sometimes using a little flour or cornstarch added) in place of cream in any recipe. Portabella mushrooms have marvelous flavor and I put garlic in most dishes as well. Smoked or regular Salmon works well as another option.
I added some tiny broccoli florets and had extra Parmesan on the table. It did have a very nice Alfredo flavor. Grand kids loved it. There were no leftovers!
One of the best Tetrazzinis! I added a little more butter, sauted onion & mushrooms in the butter. Then added the flour, salt & pepper and let that cook for a few minutes. Then slowly added the broth, then the cream, slowly brought to a boil, then added the sherry. EXCELLENT recipe, fast and full of flavor! This is a keeper (and my husband doesn't even like mushrooms!)
This was my first time ever making tetrazzini and it couldn't have been simpler. I tweaked the recipe by doubling the chicken broth, flour and sherry for more sauce and by adding some garlic powder to it. Instead of canned mushrooms, I sauteed fresh sliced mushrooms in garlic, butter and sherry before mixing them in.
delicious!! made this as is but added just a bit more parmasean cheese. the whole family loved it. I doubled and we ate leftovers for lunch for two days which is good for us, if we don't absolutely love something, it usually doesn't get eaten as leftovers. will make this for company this fall.
Great recipe. It is still very good even without the sherry.
Wow, this was absolutely delicious! The only change I made was to buy fresh baby portabello mushrooms and saute them in 2 tablespoons of butter seperately and then add them in when the recipe called for them. My husband went nuts for this recipe, it was amazing!
YUMMY!!! This recipe is absolutely perfect as is! I've made it twice now & both times my husband & I have thoroughly enjoyed it (perhaps too much). Very easy & yummy! ETA This has become a regular staple in our menu planning. It is delicious!
Good basic recipe. It could definitely use some more seasoning.
I've made this so many times and each time it's a hit. It's my "company's coming" or potluck standby. I use fresh baby bella mushrooms instead of canned and I cook them in the sherry beforehand. I usually add a bit more sherry to the sauce as well. It adds some kick but is not overpowering. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!!
Good solid recipe. I will make this again.
Wow..this is really good! I made a few changes. I didn't add the sherry or the mushrooms. Right before I put it in the oven, I put butter all over the top. This way it doesn't make the top noodles hard. Five Stars!
I am going to do something that I don't like....write changes to the recipe. I did use the recipe as is but added a few things because the sauce can be bland and I used what I had in the house. I added lightly sauteed celery like in Stouffers microwave turkey tetrazzini. I like the added texture and flavor it brings. I also use Jane's Crazy salt, key ingredient to almost anything! Plus some thyme since it goes well w/the Sherry. I was a little heavier on the Sherry. I used linguini instead of spaghetti. I make this recipe to use the leftover roasted chicken that I buy from the supermarket deli. The roasted flavor w/the spices they use to bake in the chicken enhances the flavor of the sauce so much and the chicken is really tender. This is such a great comfort food and once it's made it is great for leftovers. So nice to come home and pop it in the microwave and have a decent meal. I usually have a side salad w/it. It can get dry so I add a little milk or water when necessary.
Okay....I am giving this 5 stars b/c I think the flavor is phenomenal but I did alter it a bit so maybe I should give it 4. Here's what I did: 1) I used a variety of pasta to use up what I had, it was still yummy 2) Roux- added more flour & a little less salt 3) Increased chicken broth to 1 1/2 cups (homemade), 1 cup skim milk + 1/2-1 cup (not sure exactly) evaporated milk in place of heavy cream, increased to 3 T sherry 4) Sauteed fresh mushrooms w/ garlic, onion, and olive oil 5) Mixed mushroom mixture, with rotisserie chicken, noodles, tossed in a little extra fresh asiago cheese... I was so excited for supper b/c it smelled and tasted phenomenal and super creamy.... Then I put in oven... Here's my biggest tip. It got a LOT drier once I baked it (and I even covered it after I saw that it was). It was still good but I was disappointed b/c the texture was PERFECT in the skillet. Soooo I would say if you are going to bake it, make more sauce and add more liquid. OR just eat it fresh from the skillet- that's how I'm making it next time. It was awesome that way. The oven dried it out a lot...and I prefer it creamier. But that's just me. A 5 for flavor for sure!!!!!!!!! Thanks for an awesome base recipe. :)
My husband and I thought this was fantastic. I doubled the sauce after reading some of the reviews, and I'm glad I did. My kids weren't too fond of it, but I have no idea why. I would definitely make this again!
Yum! Husband is on his second helping as I write this review. I sauteed my chicken breasts and seasoned them to my liking. In a separate pan, I sauteed fresh mushrooms with my normal seasonings. I made the sauce following the recipe fairly closely, however, I needed to add some extra pepper, garlic/onion powders, and as I do with all my cream sauces, a pinch or two of nutmeg. I was honestly short on time and didn't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven, so after everything was done, I mixed everything together in the pot I boiled the spaghetti in, and added a few shakes of lemon pepper and a good handful of parmesan cheese right on top. Next time, I'll use half and half instead and use more than a cup. The sauce thickened up a tad too much for my preference, but that's an easy fix for next time. I'll also add some petite sweet peas or broccoli next time. In my opinion, this dish doesn't even need the oven!
I thought this was a very good recipe. I used a rotisserie chicken for the meat and substituted fat-free half and half for the heavy cream. My daughter doesn't like mushrooms, so I used frozen petite peas instead. Thanks for the recipe.
I never change a recipe when I first try it to be fair to the submitter, so I tried it twice, submitter's way and my way and my way won. Great basic recipe with a few MINOR changes. Only broke spaghetti in half. Added about 1/3 cup parmesan and 1/2 tsp. garlic powder to sauce mixture. First time I made it, I found it to be a little too sticky so the second time I added the full can of chicken broth. Used turkey because I prefer it in this classic dish. Used an 8 oz. box of fresh mushroom, sauteed over high heat in butter and sprinkled with garlic salt. This made a big difference. Canned mushrooms are like little rubber things. Also, made croutons for topping: cut crusts off 4 slices of white bread, cut the bread in cubes. Melted 3 T butter or margarine and tossed the bread cubes in the margarine then placed them over the casserole and grated extra parmesan over the bread cubes. They come out lightly browned and crunchy. A nice addition and keeps the spaghetti from getting a hard crust when baking. Thanks for sharing a great recipe submitter!
My whole family loved this! I added some fresh garlic to the rue and frozen peas when mixing everything together. Delicious!
This was very yummy. I had to turn up the heat to medium to get the sauce to come to a low boil. I might try it with bowtie pasta next time.
Delicious! Reminded me of my Mom's Chicken Tetrazzini. We do not eat mushrooms, as my husband is allergic, but other than that I made the recipe exactly as is. *Everyone* liked this dish - which is saying something in our house!
doubled the sauce recipe like everyone suggested also added peas and season salt. Rave reviews! Someone posted to use grated parmesan cheese instead of shredded fresh parmesan. Valuable tip!! I use fresh shredded parm and really wanted to use it on this so I put fresh parm on 1/4 and grated on the rest. The fresh parm didnt brown and just blended into the top instead of making a crust kind of topping.
This is the first time I tried making a tetrazzini recipe and I'm so glad I did! This dish was outstanding. I fully cooked the chicken(seasoned with a no-salt blend of spices)in a bit of olive oil first, removed it from the pan, then added fresh, sliced mushrooms to the skillet and sauteed them. I then deglazed the skillet with a bit of sherry while the mushrooms were still in it.(yummy) I added a bit of parmesan cheese to the sauce, as well as a dash or 2 of nutmeg, and an extra bit of sherry too. The end result was delicious! I sprinkled fresh, minced parsley over all and served. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Entire family had to go back for seconds...I did add garlic(2tsp) to the sauce while the butter was melting...I have been told I will be making this again, and I couldn't agree more...
An easy and tasty recipe. NOT hard to make nor time consuming as reviewed by other people before!
I have a large family so I added a cup of chicken (3 breast total). Instead of boiling the chciken, I baked it for about 35-40 minutes at 350. I had drizzeled olive oil on the breast and sprinkled garlic salt and fresh ground black pepper. I doubled the recipe for the white sauce and used linguini noodles. My family has requested that I make this dish again!! Thank you Mary!
I am giving this recipe a 4 because I did make a few changes based on other reviews. However, it is a GREAT base to start for your own personal tastes. I followed the recipe but I also added ham and garlic. I also added peas, although broccoli would have been better but I didn't have any. Great recipe, thanks
My new husband told me he hates the flavor of leftover turkey, so after Thanksgiving I thought I would tempt him with my childhood favorite. I kept everything the same but used whole milk instead of cream as it was all I had. It still turned out great and my husband and his brothers raved about this recipe. He typically reaches for the salt after my cooking but didn't with this. Thanks.
The sauce is awesome. I finally found the base I've been looking for to make the perfect alfredo sauce!!! I added some onions to the chicken as well as 2 tbs dried parsley and a wee bit of sherry as it was cooking. I will also add pimentos like my mother in law does to her terrazzini (the hubby loves it). Next time I will leave out the onion, its not needed at all. The sauce fantastic!
The best...I made this last night and everyone agreed...It's a KEEPER...I followed the recipe to the letter.
This was an awesome recipe! Much better then alfredo sauce because you can heat up left overs and it is good the next day. I added fresh garlic, used fresh mushrooms, and red peppers for color. I will definately make this again and again
Wow! Pretty Easy & the Whole Family Loved this! Made as Written, No changes needed! Extra helpings all around with rave reviews. Thanks so much for this fabulous dish that is going to be a staple at our house.
Hit with the kiddo and it's not a mcnugget!
This was very good. I didn't have Sherry, so I subbed Rose wine, and I topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs. Next time I will add chopped celery and onions. Really good comfort food that allowed me to use leftover chicken from the night before - so it was economical too. Since there are only two of us, I see myself making this as a second meal any time I do a roast chicken because we always have leftovers and I want to economize where I can. Highly recommend. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
My interest in trying this was twofold. The sherry and cream sounded reallly good. I had not made tetrazzini in ages so it was something different for a change. DH was impressed and wants to have it again. So be it!
We all loved this. The four of us ate the whole pan in one sitting. Used reduced fat milk and no mushrooms. Thanks!
I have made a stovetop version of this that I really like. This was pretty good, but took longer than the stovetop version. A couple things that I changed. Once the butter was melted, I added 1/4 cup fine chopped celery and 1/4 cup fine chopped onion (shallots would be really good too). Once those were tender, I added 8 oz sliced mushrooms and cooked until tender. I omitted the canned mushrooms. These things increased the cook time but really do a lot for the flavor.
This was delicious, with a few minor changes. I substituted Almond milk for the heavy cream to make it a bit lighter. I also used fresh mushrooms and omitted the sherry. I was concerned that it would be kind of bland, but the pepper and parmesan flavor it nicely, without it being too strong. I'll probably make this again, possibly using rotisserie chicken for convenience.
Very good dish. Used too much pasta which resulted in the dish being a little dry. Added green peas, minced garlic and white onion. Will definitely make again.
This was actually really good. I used the wrong sherry and it was way too strong but that was my fault. I made the sauce a couple days before and when we were ready to have it, I just cooked the pasta - added it to the sauce and baked it
I absolutely LOVE this recipe!! I change very little, and it doesn't tell you how to cook the chicken, but that's easy enough to figure out. I use fresh mushrooms - about a whole package of sliced button mushrooms. I sautee them with the chicken in onions and minced garlic - the last few minutes before the chicken is done. I also, as with most recipes on this site, double the sauce and cheese. Thank you SO much for the recipe!!
Absolutely decadent! Just be sure that you use GRATED parmesan, not shredded (like I did, oops) as it won't melt, and will dry out on top of the casserole. Still tastes good but hard to chew.
We all loved this! It was absolutely delicious! I added more chicken broth as suggested, and used half and half. When my kids ALL agree that something is delicious, it is a great accomplishment for me. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe :)
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe. Next time I would saute and add onions and green peppers. Also, the sauce tasted great, but dried up a little in the oven. I would make 1/2 recipe more of the sauce.
YUMMY! This recipe was fantastic. I tried it with added fresh sauteed spinch and fresh mushrooms as another reviewer suggested and it was amazing. I am a novice cook and as complicated as this recipe looked, it was SO easy to make. This is definately a keeper!
I made this when I couldn't get a hold of my mother's recipe (which i love). I really liked it, but i did change a few things. I replaced the cream with whole milk and used 1.5 c. of broth and of milk. The only thing i didn't really like was the layer of cheese on the top, i kinda found it a little strong - maybe next time i'll use less or mix it in or just leave it out. Mixing peas in sounds like it might be a good idea too, although i've never had chicken tetrizzini that way.
Absolutely fabulous!! I also made extra sauce (though not doubleing). I hope my family doesn't get tired of it because I seem to keep making it... Thanks!!
This was good but I had to add a lot to spice it up for our tastes. We added more cheese, garlic, onion, and omitted the mushrooms.
Very good! I used fresh mushrooms that I sauteed in a little olive oil and some sherry (so good they alomst didn't make it into the Tetrazzini!) I also used fat free half & half instead of heavy cream. I found the sauce a little thick with only 1 cup, so I ended up using more like 1 1/2 cups.
Love it! After reading some of the reviews before I made it I was concerned that it might need more taste... So I also flavored the chicken when I cooked it, added garlic powder, and used fresh mushrooms. Also, you can taste it before baking it to check flavor. This will be a recipe we bring to the table all of the time!
Great Basic recipe. Made for second time. Original recipe is not quite enough sauce for our liking so modified a little. 1 17oz package of spaghetti will fill a 13x9x2 baking dish. I Melted 2/3 cup butter, added 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper and 1/3 cup flower. Then added one 10pz can cream of chicken soup and 1.5 cups heavy whipping cream, 1/4 tsp cayenne and 1/4 cup sherry (white wine works great too). Sautéed 1 whole medium onion and 4 cloves garlic in 1/8 cup olive oil, salt and pepper. Added to cream mixture along with 1 1/2 cups leftover pulled chicken and two handfuls of fresh spinach. Mix all together. I Sprinkled grated parmesan on top as it made the dish a little too salty the first time. Baked for 20 minutes. Delicious!
I used fresh mushrooms as some others have done - just sauteed them in the butter at the beginning, adding the flour and continuing with the recipe as written. The sherry is a delicious touch. My mother always used to make tetrazzini with leftover chicken and turkey - her recipe included blanched almonds. I think I will try adding some almonds next time I make this - they add a nice crunch to the tetrazzini. This was so easy and delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
After reading the reviews,I automatically doubled the chicken broth to make it saucier.I also sauteed the chicken in olive oil and minced garlic to give it some punch.It turned out wonderful! Tasty and hearty,I'll definitely make this a signature dish!
I made this exactly per the recipe, and everything seemed to come out as intended. I'm only giving it three stars because as written, this is very bland. It needs serious flavor. Seems like a good base,so I'll probably try again with mods to add favor.
This is absolutely wonderful. I took one reviewers suggestion and sauteed onions and garlic with the mushrooms. Also used a whole 14 oz can of chicken broth. I didn't have any sherry, but added 1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese to the mixture. Will definitely make again.
I love this recipe and have made it several times. I use fresh mushrooms, halfnhalf rather than cream, and florentine it with some chopped spinach. It is really good that way. Makes it look pretty, too.
This was very good, however, I found the chicken to be bland. Next time I will flavor the chicken with garlic or onion just to add a little spice.
I loved this recipe. It was easy to make and turned out very tasty. It reheats very well too. I used it for my lunch at work for a week and it was delicious every time. Highly recommended.
I used 1 1/2 cups chicken broth, no sherry, sauteed fresh mushrooms in olive oil and 1 clove garlic, added cheese and Italian seasoning to the roux at the end while it was bubbly, and then the biggest difference was that I added chopped up bacon slices. This was simply divine. One of the best dishes I've ever had- tip top restaurant quality!
I used the suggestion for less flour and added brocalli, onion and garlic. Pretty tasty meal.
Made a few changes - boiled 1 lb fresh mushrooms with chicken breast and used instead of canned. Added some garlic powder as well. Doubled the sauce and it turned out just right. If the sauce had not been doubled, the caserole would have been very dry. This is why I gave it 4 stars. The taste was very good. Will make again.
I made this for my in-laws and boy did I get brownie points:) This was so easy and delicious. I read some of the other comments before making, so I halved the pasta and added garlic for kick and pimentos for color. It was definitely a keeper.
this was outstanding. my husband loved this, and both of my sisters have asked for the recipe. the only thing i added was garlic and the rest i left the same. this is definitely a keeper. thanks for the recipe.
This was very good just a little to dry for me. I will definetely be making this again but next time I will add more chicken broth and minced garlic. Thank you for a keeper.
This is a wonderful way to use cooked chicken. It is rich, creamy and decadent. A winner in my books!
This is the best tetrazzini I have ever tasted. I took the advise from other reviewers and doubled the sauce. I added a box of frozen peas to my pasta water and sauteed my chicken with garlic and fresh mushrooms. I added a little thyme for some extra zip. Definately a keeper!
This recipe is a keeper ! Wish I had seen more reviews ,as I did have to make a second batch of sauce as it was dry . The second time around I made a sauce of butter ,flour,chicken stock , milk ,parmesan grating, & thickened it with corn starch & poured it over & stuck it in the oven for 5 mins. Served it with roasted chicken from the same site. Great recipe Thank you !
AMAZING. I swapped out the sherry for some white wine because it was all I had and it was one of the best things I've ever eaten in my life.
I've made this a couple of times now, once doubling the sauce, and it was delicious either way. I use fresh mushrooms and add 1/8 tsp. of nutmeg that really gives it a good flavor. The last time I made this, I used fat free half n half and it was still great.
not our favorite - probably won't bake for as long if I make it again.... I like pasta a little saucier.
Very tasty! I sauteed a package of fresh mushrooms, 2 cloves of garlic and a chopped red bell pepper in a pat of butter. Then I substituted the heavy cream with one half heavy cream and one half fat free half and half. Then I mixed everything together. The fresh mushrooms were wonderful. I can't even stand the smell of mushrooms in a jar and the bell pepper gave it some color. I also added a pinch of red pepper flakes for some zing. I will make this again!!
This was really yummy! I added celery and peas which I thought gave it some more texture.
This was Great! The only thing I added (because I did not have a full cup of Parmesan Cheese) was add 1/2 cup of Parmesan (that I had) and 1 cup of mozzarella cheese. It turned out GREAT!!!! Will make it again and again!
Delicious- but I used a package of sliced mushrooms (tried it once with regular mushrooms and once with baby bella- both great). I also doubled the recipe- I like it to be creamy, and think it can dry out in the oven if you don't. I sauteed garlic, mushrooms and fresh spinach- drained it then added to the dish. It was absolutely delicious.
Thought this needed a bit more flavor. Otherwise, a nice dish for a crowd. Next time maybe add some sauted onion.
I found this recipe to be fairly average. My fiance said it reminded him of school cafeteria food. I defiantely won't be making this recipe again.
This is definitely a family favorite. I've made this many times just as written with excellent results every time. One addition that I've done is add a generous handful of mozz. cheese to give it a bit of "goo". The kids love this!!
I made this tonight for the family. Let me just say it is a very savory dish. With all the cream, butter, and cheese, it's not the most healthy of main dishes, but hey, if you eat most of the week healthy, you can afford to indulge in this magnificence. It wasn't hard to make at all and the timing was right around an hour from prep to finish just like the directions stated.I made no changes to the recipes and followed the instructions to the letter. The whole family loved it! My wife, my 5 year old girl, and even my 10 month old kept opening her mouth to be fed this stuff! She never does that! Give this Chicken Tetrazzini a shot and you wont be sorry. This dish has now become one of our favorites and we will probably eat it bi-weekly from this point on.
MMMMmmmmMMMM Good!!! Doubled recipe for large family and everyone loved it!!! I barely changed it but I used fresh mushrooms and added onion and garlic. Also used half & half instead of cream to lighten it up a tad. I also added some italian bread crumbs to the parmesan on top because the tetrazzini I had as a child always had that little breaded topping... Definately wonderful, changed or not! Thanks so much for the recipe!
Mmmm mmmm. That's what I got to say about this. I sauteed fresh mushrooms in garlic salt, butter and olive oil, little bit of Riesling. Same with the chicken, and I used thighs because they are more tender. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Great stuff, I've never had it before.
This was Excellent!! I added broccoli and used fresh mushrooms..and sauted them. Will definately do this one again! Thanks for the great recipe.
A nice diversion from the same 'ole dinner recipes. I suggest making 1.5 of the sauce so that it's not dry. I enjoy cooking with Sherry so this was a nice dish!
It's delicious. Rich and flavorful. The photo appearing on-line should be changed, it doesn't look like the dish.People eat with their eyes too:)Brown the top a bit and add a green garnish
This is not bad, with some tweaks. I used fresh mushrooms and browned them beforehand with some butter, garlic and white wine. The sauce was extremely thick so I thinned with additional chicken broth, and it was very bland so I added onion powder and garlic powder. I used half and half and less parmesan to save some fat. This was enjoyable enough but probably won't be a repeat recipe for me. Thanks anyway for the recipe.
This was creamy & delicious! After reading reviews I altered by: 2 cups of chicken broth, 1 cup of 2% milk, stirred 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese into mixture before baking-didn't add to top, no mushrooms, used 8 ounces of bow tie noodles and turkey instead of chicken! I also sauté some onion, celery & green pepper in the butter. A definite keeper!
