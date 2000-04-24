Chicken Tetrazzini IV

Okay....I am giving this 5 stars b/c I think the flavor is phenomenal but I did alter it a bit so maybe I should give it 4. Here's what I did: 1) I used a variety of pasta to use up what I had, it was still yummy 2) Roux- added more flour & a little less salt 3) Increased chicken broth to 1 1/2 cups (homemade), 1 cup skim milk + 1/2-1 cup (not sure exactly) evaporated milk in place of heavy cream, increased to 3 T sherry 4) Sauteed fresh mushrooms w/ garlic, onion, and olive oil 5) Mixed mushroom mixture, with rotisserie chicken, noodles, tossed in a little extra fresh asiago cheese... I was so excited for supper b/c it smelled and tasted phenomenal and super creamy.... Then I put in oven... Here's my biggest tip. It got a LOT drier once I baked it (and I even covered it after I saw that it was). It was still good but I was disappointed b/c the texture was PERFECT in the skillet. Soooo I would say if you are going to bake it, make more sauce and add more liquid. OR just eat it fresh from the skillet- that's how I'm making it next time. It was awesome that way. The oven dried it out a lot...and I prefer it creamier. But that's just me. A 5 for flavor for sure!!!!!!!!! Thanks for an awesome base recipe. :)