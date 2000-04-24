Chicken Tetrazzini IV

833 Ratings
  • 5 481
  • 4 248
  • 3 73
  • 2 16
  • 1 15

Chicken, mushrooms and spaghetti baked in a rich, creamy white sauce flavored with Parmesan cheese and sherry.

By Mary

Gallery
27 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring, until smooth. Remove from heat, and gradually stir in chicken broth and cream.

  • Return to heat, and bring to a low boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add sherry, then stir in cooked spaghetti, mushrooms, and chicken. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish, and top with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
730 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 42.6g; cholesterol 173.3mg; sodium 919mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022