Easy Chicken Cacciatore

87 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 40
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

A 'back to basics' version of the classic Chicken Cacciatore. Chicken meat simmered with garlic, onion, green bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and oregano. This recipe can easily be doubled. Serve over cooked noodles or rice, if desired.

By Sara

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, saute onion, garlic and bell pepper until soft. Add chicken, then stir in tomatoes, beans and oregano.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 38g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 119.2mg; sodium 220.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022