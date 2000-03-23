German Chocolate Cake III
A spectacular German Chocolate cake made from scratch, using cake flour.
This cake is the best! I read a lot of reviews and here is the advice I followed: Do Not Over Mix the batter or it will fall apart! Check cake 20 min. into baking, didn't take the 30 min. the recipe called for. Make 1 1/2 amount of frosting. Add more cornstarch to thicken up frosting or add instant Vanilla pudding. I didn't add pudding, because I wasn't sure WHEN to add it in. Frosting took approx. 30 min. to cook and longer to cool. Plan on investing a good amount of time into it. (But it is well worth it!) Toast the coconut and pecans. Something new I discovered while making this: I must have over mixed because I had trouble getting the cake out of the pan. The bottom layer began to crumble. I stuck the other two pans in the freezer for approx. 1 hr? To remove the frozen cake I placed a towel soaked in very hot water on the pan and it came right out! The cake is easy to handle while frozen and thawed out in the time it took to me to frost it. (I took a good amount of time frosting it) Freezing it didn't dry it out. It tasted and looked amazing! Hope this helps!Read More
The recipe for German Chocolate Cake is on the bar of the Bakers German Chocolate Bar. Everything is the same except this recipe calls for 1/2 cup more flour(cake) and 1/4 teaspoon more salt. This recipe was ok, not as moist, flavorful or buttery as the recipe calling for 2 cups of flour. I did use cake flour, recommended. I was quite disappointed and everyone said that my old recipe was so much better. i definitely agree. The chocolate color was not as intense (lighter brown) and cake tasted dry. I also toasted the pecans but I like the non toasted taste better for this cake. Will not try this recipe again but rather will stick by my old recipe. It is so much better. The frosting can be made the day before (used the recipe on the German chocolate bar). It is delicious, ample enough to frost the entire cake.Read More
My son and I made this cake for a friend whose favorite cake is German Chocolate. He's a great cook himself, and so is VERY fussy about his food. This cake turned out GREAT, and my friend was very complimentary of it! Since a mixer part was missing in action, we did all the mixing and beating by hand, and it still turned out just fine. It was very moist, had great shape and texture, and looked beautiful after adding the chocolate drizzle. The next time I make it, though, I will ADD TWO EXTRA OUNCES OF CHOCOLATE TO THE CAKE MIXTURE, to make it just a touch chocolate-ier. Also, IT'S VERY IMPORTANT TO MAKE ONE AND A HALF RECIPES OF THE FILLING/FROSTING. One recipe of it would not be enough, and 1 1/2 is just right. Also, TOAST THE COCONUT AND PECANS. That makes them much, much better. Be careful about burning the coconut. It toasts very quickly. A great cake that we will probably make a lot! Well worth the trouble.
This cake was awesome. I had a profesional baker make my wife a german chocolate cake for her birthday. This cake tasted so much better than that one. My wife loves german chcolate cake and she said is was the best she has ever eaten. I dobled the icing it looks like alot when you make it, but it turned out just right. Also I used a little more chocolate on the top of the cake. I had to turn the heat up to get the icing to start boiling, but it turned out great. I recomend this cake very highly.
Upon researching for hours for a German Chocolate cake recipe worth the time to make and choosing this one, I bought the "Bakers" German sweet chocolate bar for use in this cake. After opening the box of chocolate, there are recipes in there for frosting, cake and a few others using this chocolate. Lo and behold the cake recipe they print is exactly the same as this one except this one says to use cake flour and 1/2 cup more of it. Other than that it's exact. I know this will be delicious as I've made this (the one off the box) years ago and it was awesome. German Choc. cake is my all time favorite cake but is very time consuming to make by scratch so I don't make it often. The frosting on the box is also worth the mention as there isn't one on this site that really stands out for such an exceptional cake. It appears to resemble the Ger. Choc. cake frosting II on this site but it makes more which you would need for a proper 3 layer cake. I would suggest using the frosting recipe on the box and you won't be dissapointed. At least Dean knows his recipe for German Chocolate Cake!!
Great Cake! I read the reviews and agreed with these suggestions. It's a must to toast the coconut and pecans. A little salt to the icing would bring out the flavor better...so I added 1/4 teaspoon. I should mention that I mixed 1-1/2 times the icing recipe. I had no problem getting the icing to thicken, but it's important to bring your initial ingredients to a boil while stirring constantly. As soon as it starts to boil you can see it's thickening. Once it's cools and you add the coconut and pecans...it's plenty thick. I also put mine in the refrigerator to set up even better. The cake batter provides enough to more than fill 2- 9" pans. Make sure you use CAKE flour not all purpose flour, it does make a difference. If you can't find cake flour, try bulk bins or go to your instore bakeries and ask them to sell you some. I found that the recipe produces too much batter and the cake rose over the edges of the pan and got crispy. ( not what you want on a cake )This also increases your baking time which is also what you do not want because it will make your cake drier. Next time I will remove 1/4 to 1/3 cup of batter off each 9" pan, that should make it perfect. The cake rises high and beautiful, I was very impressed! Lastly, I agreed that the cake was much better the next day..it got even more moist.I would make this cake the day before a special event to maximize the pleasure of this moist cake. I now believe I can make a cake from scratch with the moistness of a "box" cake! ..
I decided to make this cake for our anniversary after my husband told me that this was his favorite cake. This cake was very good, light and moist. However, I did follow the advice of others and made more filling. I used 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3/4 cup butter, 4 slightly beated egg yolks, 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 2 1/3 cup coconut, 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans, and 2 tbsp. instant vanilla pudding. I followed the directions except I cooked on medium heat for about 12 minutes. The coconut and pecans were added after removing from heat. This made enough filling/frosting for between the layers and on top. Next time I will double Dean's recipe (adding the vanilla pudding and cooking on medium heat) so that I can have enough to frost the cake and omit the chocolate drizzle. We were not too crazy about that part.
Let me tell you - FIVE stars doesn't do justice! This was the first time I made a cake so involved, but it was well worth it. I made this for my Grandmother's 71st birthday. My Grandma and Uncle fought over the last piece. I left with an empty cake platter and was told not to return without another cake! Just follow the recipe exactly! Also, I couldn't find 'German' chocolate at my market, So I used Ghirardelli's Bittersweet Chocolate and it was perfect!
I have made this cake for the cafe and my family over a hundred times now. You can make it as is, and it is excellent, or you can deviate. First word of advice: DO NOT FROST THE SIDES OR TOP OF THIS CAKE. It has a wonderful rustic look if you frost ONLY the internal layers. The chocolate topping is made with FAR too few squares of chocolate. Add extra, and for each extra you add, add an additional 1/2 teaspoon of shortening. I like to create a ganache shell on top of my cake, so I pour chocolate there and spread it super thin, then drizzle chocolate down the size. It gives it a beautiful, rustic-artisan look. You can decorate the top of the cake by SPARINGLY sprinkling raw or toasted coconut (or chopped nuts) on top of the cake and then drizzling additional chocolate in a crisscross pattern over the top of that. Feel free to deviate in nuts you use - I often use hazelnuts along with pecans. I also often toast my coconut instead of using plain raw coconut. This will drastically change the flavors of the cake, but it's always fun to deviate once in a while. Also, when you make your layers, place parchment paper on the bottom of your pans. Put the pan, cake and all, in the freezer until frozen. Place the bottom of the pan in hot water for about 10 to 20 seconds. This will warm the bottom of the cake. Remove the layers, remove the parchment paper, and cut the bulb off the top of each layer to make a perfectly round, flat layer. This will increase presentability by 100%!
Wonderful, and fairly easy to make, if a little time consuming. Worth it, though. I haven't actually tasted it yet, as I made it for a friend's birthday, but it looks great and the crumbly bits that fell off while I was transferring the cakes to the plate were nummy. The frosting came out to a pretty good consistency, especially if you chill it. I doubled the frosting recipe, too. If you make more than the original amount of frosting, keep in mind you'll need a good half hour in front of the stove to get it to thicken. I kept it at medium-low to medium to speed it up a bit, but I didn't want to burn it either. All in all, gorgeous cake, tastes great!
This was the best German Chocolate Cake I have ever tasted! I made it exactly how the directions said and it came out perfect. I gave it to my co-workers and they are still talking about it...they even called me a goddess :)! I will continue making this cake forever!
WOW! This is one of the best cake recipes I have ever found. I made it for my husband on Valentines Day...he raved about it! This will definately be one of my *special occasion* cakes...
this was rather good. My husband loved this recipe in which I made for his birthday. I wouldn't change a thing. I made it to a T and the next time, I make this for him I will add chocolate frosting around the sides. But as is...it was delish. I had no problems with following the recipe what so ever.
German chocolate cake is my hubby's favorite, so for his birthday last week, I thought I'd suprise him with. After having experimented with several different German chocolate cake recipes in the past few years, this one was my favorite in terms of taste. However, I ended up having to make the cake twice. I followed the recipe to a "T" the first time, but when it came time to remove the cakes from the pans, they were horribly stuck, despite my having greased and floured the pans well. I managed to salvage most of the cakes, but they were terribly crumbly. I figured I could hide the crumbled appearance with the frosting, but when I did, the whole thing literally fell into pieces. It was beyond hope trying to fix it, so I had to throw the whole thing away (after, of course, enjoying a few pieces of crumbled, but heavenly tasting cake). At this point, I felt bad for not having a birthday cake to present to my husband, so I decided to try it again. I repeated everything, but this time, omitted the water when I melted the chocolate (I was always taught never to add water to chocolate when melting). I also lined the bottom of the pans with parchment paper cut to size, and just greased the sides with Pam. Finally, I had inadvertently run out of sugar when I started on the frosting, so I substituted brown sugar. (I also doubled the amount of frosting.) The second version came out better than the first -- the cake was springier, and less crumbly, did not stick at all, and the
I was a little worried about this recipe, because a few of the previous reviewers said it was dry. But I thought I'd try it anyway, because it was the only one I could find that called for cake flour rather than all-purpose.Boy, am I glad I did This was one of the lightest, moistest cakes I've made in 35 years of baking. I only made a single batch of filling, but I stirred in about 1/2 cup more coconut and nuts than called for, and it ended up being exactly the right amount for the top and between the layers. Difficulty wise, I'd place it around an intermediate level. It is kind of time consuming, though. It took me almost exactly 3 hours from the time I started till I finished the cleanup process. BUT it took several more hours after that for the filling to cool enough to assemble the cake. I ended up wrapping the cake layers in plastic so they wouldn't dry out before I could put the filling on them. The next time I make this, I'll make the filling up the day before, so it's ready to go. As another reviewer mentioned, it takes about 1/2 hour to actually make the filling, so just set that amount of time aside either the day before or several hours before you plan on making the cake, so it has time to cool, and you'll be fine.
If you're having trouble with getting "stuck" cakes out of the pans, try this: Use non-stick spray to coat the pans. Take a piece of parchment paper and cut it to fit the inside of the pan. Your cakes will release with no trouble at all! Remember to chill your cake rounds before frosting. It will adhere better and you'll have less chance of the layers "sliding." Here's another alternate to the frosting: 1 cup heavy cream or evaporated milk 2 cups or 1 1/2 bags individual caramel candies, unwrapped 2 1/2 cups chopped, toasted pecans 2 1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut Heat the cream un a medium saucepan over medium heat until it simmers; add the caramels and stir until it melts. Bring the mixture to a boil and remove it from the heat. Stir in the pecans and coconut. Let cool slightly before icing cake.
This was an excellent cake - very moist yet the texture also had a lightness to it. First of all, after reading several reviews of this recipe and looking at the pictures posted by others, I decided to use the filling between the layers and on the top (instead of spreading it all over the sides of the cake) I thought this made for a much prettier presentation. I made 1 1/2 the amount of filling - just to be safe and prepared it the day before making the cake and was glad that I did. Do be prepared to babysit and stir the filling as it thickens for about 40 minutes. I let it cool, added the pecans, coconut and kept it in the refrigerator overnight. I then made sure I took it out early enough so that it came back up to room temperature before putting it on the cake. The filling was perfect and the amount I made was more than enough to fill the layers and the top. Instead of prepping the cake pans with the usual grease/flour combo, I used butter, a bit of cooking spray and cocoa powder so that the sides of the cake wouldn't have that floury pasty look. They were perfectly done at about 27 min and I let them cool for just the 10 minutes before trying to remove them. These cakes are delicate and will crumble easily. I took a butter knive and circled around between the outside of the cakes and edges of the pans to make the removal a bit easier. Only a tiny bit in the middle stuck to the bottom of the pans - nothing that couldn't be dealt with.
This turned out great. I am glad that I read some reviews first and took the cakes out at 20 min. I didn't use the chocolate glaze, figured it was sweet enough! I wished they would have given a time on the frosting as I finally stopped cooking after 30 minutes and a phone call to my mom! So 30 minutes is more than enough.
This is the same recipe on the Germans Sweet Chocolate Box. I've been making it for a few years now, exactly as it is written, with no problems. Actually, the only time I had issues with the cake falling apart easily is when I used Cake flour. I began making this recipe using cake flour even though the original recipe called for all purpose flour. Once I decided to make it using all purpous flour it always comes out perfect. I usually choose a recipe that has the highest rating but that's pretty pointless on this site because I ALWAYS find reviews where the reviewer is basically commenting on their own recipe! That is so annoying. Bake/Cook the recipe as is and then comment! How hard can that be? You can always post your own version as well. But the reviews are misleading when what we are reading is always somebody's version or the original recipe....wth is that about?!
Incredible!!!! This was delicious and tasted straight out of a bakery. (I read previous reviews regarding the filling so I made 50 % more and added 2 tbls. of instant vanilla pudding - it was fantastic. Also, I ran the pecans through my salad shooter and then toasted them lightly on a cookie sheet before adding to the frosting.)The cake is light as a feather but so rich in taste and has a silky texture. It was gone in less than a day. *** It is not a fast recipe, but well worth the time & effort. (I have to add that my son asked why we were having "oatmeal cake" for dessert - he thought the frosting was oatmeal!!) They are already asking when I will make it again.
I am a professional baker and always follow a recipe as written the first time I bake it, and when I review it. I set timer for 20 minutes, and cake was burnt. My fault for not checking, but I have never cooked a cake that fast! So, I tried again, cake came out ok. I did 2 batches of the icing, the first I must have cooked for 45 minutes and it never got thick. I took it off the heat and it thickened enough to use. The second I upped the heat to medium low, and cooked longer, still never got thick. I made this for a friend, I am not a german chocolate fan. The cake was very light and had good texture, but was a bit dry even though not over cooked. The frosting was thin but had good flavor and soaked into the cake a bit to help with moisture. It definitely needs tweaking, so if you are going to make, use some of the advice given! It is close, but impo not there yet.
This is the recipe off the German's Chocolate box (except this one uses cake flour + 1/2 cup more). Hmmmm...anyway. I tweaked and simplified this recipe a bit. For the batter, I used 1/4 cup cocoa instead of chocolate, added an extra 3 tablespoons of butter, and an extra 1/4 cup sugar. I used 2 cups regular flour and didn't separate the eggs - I just beat the mix after adding each egg. For the frosting, I subbed the 1 cup evaporated milk with 1 (14 oz.) can of sweetened condensed milk. I skipped the drizzled chocolate step. I didn't have 3 9-inch pans, so I used 2 8-inch springforms. I baked them for almost an hour! Good and moist!
That was a very, very good cake! It did cost a bit because of all the special items (coconut, evaporated milk, german chocolate). Very tasty. I've never had an official German Chocolate cake, so I can't compare, but it tasted great. I stuck the cakes in the freezer until they were stiff enough to deal with. Hint: The frosting has to cool A LOT before you can use it. I had it in the fridge for an hour before it was stiff enough.
Fun to make and wonderful tasting, everyone loved it at a family party. Just follow the recipe and don’t over mix the batter! The cake will fall.
My daughter requested german chocolate cupcakes for her birthday and I found this recipe. I halved it (which makes 12 large cupcakes or 48 mini-cupcakes) but followed everything else exactly. I was surprised that any of the batter found its way into the cupcake pan - best cake batter ever :)... However everyone LOVED the cupcakes, even made someone who claimed they didn't like german chocolate cake ask for them for HIS birthday! Best cake recipe I've found so far :) thanks for sharing. (for the mini-cupcakes i bake them for 18 min @ 350)
This is the best German Chocolate Cake I have ever made or for that matter tasted. I have never toasted the coconut before so I thought I would try it, it made all the difference instead of chewy stick in your teeth it was great flavor and never was chewy or got stuck in your teeth. Great Job Dean! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS RECIPE!!!
This was a pretty good cake. That said, next time I make it, I will do a few things differently. 1. double the german chocolate (and yes, I did use a full 4 oz.). I didn't care for the cake itself as much as I liked the frosting. My brother, who lived in germany, said that germans don't like sweets, and find american cakes to be too sweet, so this cake is true german chocolate cake. 2. Nix the ganache.... the ganache made the cake more acceptable, but with a more chocolately cake, this wouldn't be necessary. 3. I did as others suggested and toasted the coconut and pecans. I HIGHLY recommend everyone doing this. A few suggestions on the frosting... Mine WAS thin. I cooked it on low for 20 minutes. Then I added 2 tsp. of cornstarch. It still didn't thicken. Well, the starch has to boil before it can thicken, SO, after I let the frosting cook, I turned it up to high (this ensured that the egg cooked before I turned up the heat). It thickened pretty good after that, and the coconut and pecans helped after that, but if I hadn't turned up the heat, It would not have thickened.
Ok, so I have made this cake about 10 times. I love this cake. Add extra chocolate if you like but don't forget the baking soda(I opps one time). This is not an easy recipe (I use two mixers for it). I found that if you make 1 1/2 the times the icing you have more than enough. Also, once the icing is hot, I add the pecans in (it gives a great nutty flavor). And about the icing just stir alot and heat it up slow so that you don't end up with scrambled egg yolks and milk, yuck!! I made two cakes and took them to work. This taste like Grandma made it, not too sweet, but so wonderful!!
Got RAVED reviews at Thanksgiving today!!! This cake is the exact recipe on the back of the Baker's german chocolate box, but this is the filling recipe on the back of the box. I recommend you use it as it makes for more (quite enough) filling: 4 egg yolks 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk 1-1/2 tsp. vanilla 1-1/2 cups sugar 3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter or margarine 1 pkg. (7 oz.) BAKER'S ANGEL FLAKE Coconut (about 2-2/3 cups) 1-1/2 cups PLANTERS Chopped Pecans
I am very sorry to say . . . I question the amount of bakingsoda which is indicated to use in this cake. It lacked chocolate to my liking and definately I will not bake this cake again. Most disappointing!!
This recipe is AWESOME! Set aside some preparation time, but every single minute is well worth it - everyone is raving about this cake! Each slice tastes like heaven and I found myself left without any cake because everyone ate it in a flash. I doubled the frosting recipe which allowed my new baking fans to drizzle the extra over each individual slice. I recommend this amazing cake to everyone!
I found this same cake recipe (frosting is different) in our local newspaper's Sunday Living section about 30 years ago. Not sure where they got it, but it is a phenomenal cake...if done correctly...and yes, it is a labor intensive cake, but so worth it. For those having difficulty, the common problems seem to be: Cake flattening: Gently fold *all* of the egg whites into the batter. Otherwise, the cake has a tendency to flatten some as the egg whites are what gives the cake its lift. The batter will have some streaks (not many) of white in it. I'm not sure what the point is of first gently folding part in and then beating the daylights out of it when you add the rest. Icing not sticking to sides: You do not ice the side of a traditional GC cake, although some bakeries put a chocolate frosting on the sides (yuck). Icing not thickening: It wasn't cooked or possibly cooled enough. It should be cooked until it has a golden color and you need to put it in a mixer (I use my kitchen aid with the flat blade) and slowly beat it until it cools completely. Depth of chocolate flavor: Pre-make cake mixes and bakeries have conditioned people to deep chocolate cake as german chocolate. Sorry, but the original german chocolate cake was developed by a man who used a sweet german chocolate (which the baker's company named after him)...not semi-sweet, milk or any other type. So if you want 'german' chocolate, this (or the recipe on the baker's box) is the original.
The Best german chocolate cake ever! I made just the regular amt of icing for filling/top and then made a chocolate butter cream icing for the sides....turned out absolutely amazing!!! Did take all day to make but soooo worth it!
The cake itself was delicious, but not the best I've had. But it sure looked gorgeous!! I used whipped cream cream cheese frosting for the top decorated it with chocolate curls. The original idea was to frost the side, but it looked pretty as it is :). I didnt have any problems at all with thickening the filling, 12 minutes as other reviewer sugested was a bit too long. I think the problem might lay on the eggs, since egg is the thickener, it shouldn't curdle. To prevent that, I boiled the milk mixture without the eggs, switched it off when it boiled, added the eggs slowly, then switched the fire on again. I posted pictures of my filling on the Chantilly Frosting recipe (it's exactly the same except for the macadamia). In the end it was a bit lumpy (maybe I boiled it too hard?), so I used my hand blender to make it smooth and glossy again. I also replaced half sugar with brown sugar (after checking out other german chocolate cake recipes), and the taste blended nicely with coconut. This is definitely NOT a cake to make when you're in a hurry though!!
Great recipe. My advice to you... -instead of 4oz of chocolate put 6oz (for chocolate lovers) - 1-1/2 on frosting (so that you can wrap around cake) -You do not need corn starch as some have advised for the frosting. Just allow it to boil and it will thicken. -slightly toast the pecans and coconut flakes. -You can skip the chocolate drizzle at the end or shave some chocolate and add it to the top to make it look like the ones you buy at stores. - ENJOY!
In all the years I've been using Allrecipes, this is the first rating I've ever given...and for good reason. Even though this cake tasted ok, this was probably the worst cake I've ever made ... and I make a LOT of cakes. I rarely cook w/ nuts, so when I was asked to make a German Chocolate cake, I decided to use a standard German Chocolate cake recipe as well ... BIG MISTAKE. Even after reading the other reviews for a few handy tips, all three layers sunk while IN THE OVEN still... and when I took the layers out of the pans, they disintegrated. I have some great chocolate cake recipes that would have been fabulous w/ a German Chocolate frosting recipe ... a huge amount of frustration.
This cake turned out amazing! I made it with three layers and I froze the layers before frosting them. I needed to make extra frosting to have enough, so I did 1.5 times the suggested amount. There was just enough to put frosting in between each layer and cover the sides and top. I made chocolate garnishes for the top of the cake by melting chocolate onto the back of a cookie sheet and then using a flat edged spatula, i made chocolate curls. Also, I melted chocolate and poured it over the edges of the cake for a finished look.
I didn't make the frosting (pecans are SO expensive, who knew?) but did make the cake. It was good, but for all the work.. I don't know. I wasn't super thrilled. Not too different from baking a simple cake-mix, but I'm sure the frosting really makes the cake, so maybe I'm not one to rate this. If I make it again I will def have to make the frosting recipe as well.
I think it would've been better with just 2 cups of flour.
Absolutley delicious. I have a cake business on the side and only make cakes from scratch. I toasted the coconut and pecans, I also doubled the icing recipe and made it a 4 layer cake. There is no need to add corn starch like someone else commented, just cook it a little longer. Beautiful...eye appealing and delicious!
I enjoyed making this cake, it was a fun project. I adjusted things based on some of the reviews. 1st I used wax paper to line the bottom of the pans. This really helped when removing them from the pans. The cake came out perfect, but I had to cook an extra 5 -10 minutes since I used three 8 1/2" pans. The frosting was a little tricky since, I keep waiting for it to thicken. I was used certain of the consistancy, never had made it before. I did used some cornstarch like suggested. When I put the coconut & pecans in, that seemed what bound it all together. I did make 1 1/2 times the recipe & that amount was perfect to frost the whole cake. I used coconut oil & chocolate for the drizzle. I brought is over to the superbowl party & it seemed to be a big hit.
I made the recipe exactly as written except I could not find cake flour so I used all purpose flour. For each cup of flour you use substitute all purpose flour minus 2 Tbsp. My cake came out delicious!
This cake was well worth the effort. It was a hit at my boyfriend's birthday party. He said it was the best he had ever eaten. However, I thought that the flavour was not as full as it could have been.
I made this for my Dad's birthday and he said I could make money selling it! The only thing is the frosting wouldn't stay put, it kept sliding down the side of the cake. Maybe I did something wrong. It didn't affect the taste of the cake though...Definitely a keeper!
I made this cake for my wife's birthday. It turned out great! The layers are very delicate, so be careful when handling. The filling worked fine for me, but I turned up the heat and brought it to a gentle boil while stirring constantly and it thickened up fine! My wife said it was the best cake she had ever tasted!
Wow! I made the cake just as instructed but increased the frosting by 1/2 like other reviewers said to do. The cake alone was wonderful, it had the perfect moist, springy texture and the taste was so good. I did spray the cake pans with baking Pam and lined them with parchment paper and baked for 27 minutes. Perfect! The frosting was rich and buttery. I did toast the pecans and coconut before adding to the frosting. I used 1 1/2 cups sugar, a whole 12 oz. can of evaporated milk (1 1/2 cups), 3/4 cups butter, 4 beaten egg yolks, 1 1/2 cups flaked coconut and pecans. I started the frosting on low and gradually increased it to medium to boil, as to not scramble the eggs and put it back to low and stirred for about 20 minutes. Wonderful cake!
Made for my boss and she wanted to know where I purchased it! Used the 6 oz of German Choc as someone else recommended. Buttered and dusted the pans with cocoa. Baking time of 25 minutes. Toased the coconut and pecans for the icing. Doubled the icing recipe althhough 1.5 times would have been fine if not doing the sides. Looked fab. and she said it was amazing!! JKF
Almost too sweet, made it a second time with half bittersweet chocolate and it was perfect.
This was fabulous. I lined my pans (just the bottom) with parchment paper because people had mentioned that they had a hard time with the cake crumbling. I had no issues. Also, I felt that there was more than enough icing if you are just putting it between the layers and on top. A beautiful, tasty cake!
My husband is a fan of German Chocolate cake so I made this for his birthday instead of the usual box variety. Without a doubt this recipe is the reason made from scratch cakes taste so much better!! I will tell you though that this recipe is time consuming! And maybe even more so if you are like me with little ones running around--but it will be worth it. I did not have cake flour so I went to "Martha's" website and found this conversion--For 1 cup of cake flour, you can substitute with 1 cup minus two tablespoons of all-purpose flour, which you should sift 3 or 4 times--And it worked out just fine. I also added more coconut, and pecans to the topping, and melted another ounce of chocolate to drizzle. MMMMMMMMMMM.....THE BEST!
This is very similar to my mom's BUT my mom's is much better.
All the men in the family LOVE this cake! I always double the iciing.
The only thing I changed was doubling the icing because I wanted enough to go in between layers and all over the outside... it turned out perfect!!
We have updated this recipe to state "evaporated milk" in the directions for the icing.
The recipe is excellent want many people may not realize who are making the cake is that they mean total of 4 oz of German chocolate. The mean 4 pieces of German chocolate that are 1 oz. If the recipe is followed correctly it will be chocolatey enought
I had never made a German Chocolate Cake before. This was my first attempt and it turned out great!
Tasted and looked like a masterpeice. I made 1 1/2 times the frosting recipe, lightly toasted the pecans, used fresh frozen coconut (Brids Eye about 10 oz, a little less than 2 packages), inadvertantly used 4 egg yolks in the batter rather than 3 and 2 0z of chocolate to drizzle on top. The cake was lightly moist and tasty, just perfect really. The frosting was just perfect as well, not overly. Lightly toasting the pecans is a must imo. My only issue was that the frosting didn't turn a golden brown while cooking and didn't seem to get very thick. I thought I'd have runny frosting but it did set up and was a perfect consistency. However it did take awhile to set, maybe an hour or longer so you need to take this in to account in planning.
I don't typically care for German Chocolate cake but my husband wanted one for his birthday. After seeing the rave reviews I figured this was worth the effort. We both agree this is the best cake we have ever tasted, bar none. It was gone in no time. He's asked me (repeatedly) to be sure and save this one. I made 1.5 x the icing that the recipe calls for, and had a bit left over. I had no troubles getting the icing to "set" but it's not going to be a thick icing that you can spread on the sides of the cake, and you do have to cook it until it's well thickened and wait (and wait) for it to cool. The texture is very smooth, almost like pound cake, but not heavy. Velvety. I doubled the chocolate drizzle (not necessary) and I would encourage everyone not to skip this last step. It makes for a beautiful presentation.
This cake was amazing, I followed the recipe exactly. The cake is very rich, and I like rich sweets, and I don't think it needed the extra filling at all. I made the cake for my dad's bday and everyone who tried it absolutely loved it, I will NEVER make german chocolate cake from a box again. This cake takes a little time, but sooo worth it.
Delicious! Didn't change a thing. This cake needs to set for at least a few hours before serving to let the frosting settle and the flavor come out. I'd suggest making it a day ahead.
wonderful! like many reviewers suggested, i made 1.5x the amount of frosting. i also added 2 tbsp of cornstarch mixed with 1/4 c of water and then brought it to a boil to thicken it up and refrigerated it a while before putting it on the cake.
I am a professional baker and my client wanted a German Chocolate cake, which I have never made before, so I used this recipe...It was terrible! It was too floury and not moist at all. I never uses recipes for my cakes, but I know German Chocolate is different than a regular chocolate cake. I will not be using this recipe again...I will just stick with my own dark chocolate cake and make my own icing to create a German Chocolate Cake. I would rather use a box cake mix for this type of cake, rather than use this recipe:-(
This was a crumbly mass of deliciousness. I am an experienced baker, followed the instructions exactly and it fell apart upon cutting. It is very moist so that isn't the problem. Maybe it is the separating of the eggs. I made 1 1/2 times the frosting, which is to die for! I might try this again, but without separating the eggs.
Excellent recipe! I baked this cake for my husband, which comes from a family of bakers, and he absolutely loved it! I made 1.5x the required amount of filling as per the recommendations, but next time, I will double the amount. Otherwise, the cake was perfect!
this was absolutely THE BEST german chocolate cake i had ever made or tasted.. hands down. moist, tender, flavorful, perfect springy texture, yet dense in a most delicate way.. CAKE FLOUR is a must for the best results.. added 3 more squares of chocolate, per many of the reviews i read beforehand..and i also doubled the icing recipe, and had a bit too much, but it just made my cake that much more decadent because the icing is also fantastic. will make again and again.
i made this for my husband's birthday and he absolutely loved it! instead of using round cake pans, i used 2 rectangular pans to make a 2 layer cake. i also followed the other reviewer's comments and added more chocolate. i ended up putting in 7 squares of chocolate and it seemed to be the perfect amount. also, the recipe doesn't give you enough frosting so i would recommend doubling the frosting recipe. i also toasted the coconut and pecans as the other reviewers had. i also drizzled the cake with melted chocolate and that made it more visually appetizing. this cake was time consuming but very much worth the time! i will definitely make this again :)
This is a great cake! My family loved it! I listened to others and doubled the icing and toasted the pecans and coconut. You definitely need to double the icing if you do a three layer cake and want to put icing on the entire cake! It is well worth the time you put into it!
Loved this cake; however, it did stick to the pans!! The icing was sticky enough that I could icing the layers back together and no one knew the difference! No need to change the recipe or add anything, but the icing does need to cool first, and give it at least an hour in the fridge. Do make an extra half recipe of icing and toast the coconut and pecans! I do think that next time I will take the advice of others and put the can pans in the freezer for an hour before attempting to remove them from the pans since "it doesn't dry out the cake, and the layers will pop right out if you use a hot wet cloth on the bottom of the pans", so why not? Delicious cake!! Thank you, Dean!!
The best cake I've ever made. Here are my suggestions - will try and keep brief: 1.follow cake recipe - no adjustments needed - for cooking time - different ovens=varying temperatures - stick a toothpick in it - you'll know! 2.use icing recipe on dark choc. box: http://www.kraftfoods.com/BakersChocolate/main.aspx?s=recipe&m=recipe/knet_recipe_display&u1=keyword&u2=coconut%20pecan%20filling%20and%20frosting&u3=**3*4&wf=9&recipe_id=51053 3.one recipe of this icing is just enough if you're not heavy handed with it - it's very rich so more would be overkill in my opinion 4.trust the icing recipe - once you stir in the coconut and pecans it WILL thicken - you'll be surprised - but i definitely toasted coconut and pecans before adding - letting it cool a little will also help it thicken 5. you can simply toast nuts and coconut on the stove top in a non-stick pan - fast and easy
excellent! so moist and decadent! As another reviewer suggested, I added more chocolate for more flavor.
followed recipe - just made more frosting. Absolutely awesome and moist cake!!!!!!!
This was the first cake I ever made from scratch, and it turned out excellent. It was moist, rich and had good flavor. Everyone who tried it loved it! I followed the cake recipe exactly. I added a package of vanilla pudding mixture to the icing when I took it off the heat, and it was great. Highly recommended.
Very good. I doubled the filling as some reviews suggested but that seemed a bit too much. Next time I will do 1 1/2 X the ingredients. Plan on stirring the filling approx. 20 minutes to get it to thicken and make sure it is thoroughly cool before you try to spread it. I recently updated my bakeware by purchasing dark anodized aluminum pans therefore baking these layers 30 minutes was too long and wished I would have checked them after 20 minutes. I chose not to drizzle melted chocolate down the sides of the cake. Instead, I halved the recipe of the Creamy Chocolate Frosting on this site and frosted the sides of the cake. That made it more attractive looking. The preparation of this cake took me much longer than the recipe stated but it was a very good cake and enjoyed by all.
Love this cake. Made it several times. Made it for Easter dinner. I bought sweetened condensed milk so used that without adding sugar for the frosting. Made a quicker and better colored frosting.
I have made this cake several times now and it is great. I doubled the icing recipe to be able and cover the entire cake otherwise there isn't enough. If you make the icing correctly it is plenty thick enough just let it sit in the fridge for awhile and get cool after cooking. Best german chocolate cake I've ever had.
Absolutely easy and fabulous recipe to follow. I made it for my fiance's birthday and he loved it. Its his favorite cake and now wants me to bake it quite often. The only thing I would do the frosting first and place in freezer to thicken up so when cake is completed you could put the frosting directly on the cake. :-)
I really enjoyed this frosting but it definitely calls for too many pecans, next time I will adjust to my taste. The cake was very moist and fluffy but I felt that it had an off flavor. It might have been the low quality 'Baker's German chocolate'...next time I will use a high quality chocolate and possibly increase it to 6 oz. This cake definitely had potential to be the best german chocolate cake ever! I also had a hard time getting the cake out of the pan but I think that is just because of all of the fluffy egg whites. It's manageable though. I made this cake with 2 layers and only used the frosting on the inside and top. I made 1.5 the frosting but next time will double because there just wasn't enough on the inside. I frosted the sides with chocolate buttercream and it was pretty as well as delicious. Although I didn't care for the cake flavor, everyone else liked it! I will try this recipe again and again until I made it perfect! Lots of work but well worth it!
Delicious! Cake was so moist and almost melted in your mouth.
Ok, so I cheated and used a mix for the cake! This review is for the icing. It is absolutely, incredibly delicious, and I am not a big fan of German chocolate! Everyone absolutely loves it. I use the suggestion in the reviews to lightly toast the coconut and pecans - it makes a huge difference. You can smell the icing. It tastes like pecan pie. It's hard to tell if it's done or not, when it seems like it isn't going to thicken up anymore I take it off the heat and it comes out great. You can do extra pecans or extra coconut, it turns out fine. I put it on cupcakes so I worried about having gooey icing running all over the place but it isn't a problem! It comes out so sticky that you just kinda pile a scoop on top and shape it down and it just sticks in place. But I cook mine a long time, maybe 15-20 minutes, so if you like thinner icing you could do it that way too. I'm glad I tried this. I would recommend it to anyone. It is very easy as long as you never stop stirring and don't turn the heat up too high. Thanks for this recipe!!
This cake turned out beautifully! I followed the recipe exactly, and though there were a lot of steps involved, the end result was worth it. Since there are three layers I found that there was plenty of topping for each serving and didn't need to make extra for the sides. The cake is wonderfully light, so extreme care was taken when removing it from the pan.
I made this FANTASTIC cake for my son's 20th birthday. It was wonderful! The 3 layers were extremly impressive! I had never been happy with any of my previous attempts at a "from scratch" German Chocolate Cake, but this one turned out perfectly! I also followed the advice of reviewers and added 1 T. corn starch to the frosting ingredients and 1 cup more coconut. This yielded plenty of frosting for all three layers.
This was a huge hit! I took advice from other reviews. I used 6 squares of german chocolate. I used all-purpose flour instead of cake flour. I heavily coated the pans with spray and used parchment paper. I could tell this saved me a headache! The frosting is amazing!!! I did make 1 1/2 the amount. It was plenty. I did toast the nuts and coconut, which made a wonderful taste! I hightly recommend you do this. I did everything recommended to get this to thicken, but it was hard. After about 35 mins of stirring I added about a tablespoon of vanila instant pudding. Worked well. This is such a rich cake that you can only have a small piece, but it is so good. It's something you would be thrilled with if a small piece was given to you at a restaurant. I also kept it in the fridge and served it cold... it really adds to the taste, the frosting is like eating ice cream when cold. So so good!
Wish there was a way to make this moister, but at least it wasn't so heavy like some other recipes I've tried.
Not a cake to try if you have less than a couple hours to kill. If I could re-write the recipe, I’d recommend making the filling a day ahead, especially if you toast the coconut & nuts as I did. Otherwise, I’d put chocolate-melting first, filling second, batter third. At room temp, the melted chocolate takes a while to cool before you can use it. Make it first & set aside while you make the filling & do the first couple steps of the batter. If necessary, you can set it in the fridge for a bit. At room temp, the filling takes a VERY long time to cool, especially if you make extra. It took more than 4 hours for mine to cool completely. I waited overnight, just to be safe. 1.5X the filling = a little over 4 cups, so the original amount probably makes 2 to 3 cups. Maybe it thickens better with the original measurements, but at 1.5X, I had to use corn starch: about a tablespoon just enough cold water to liquefy, then stir slowly into hot mixture & cook till almost molasses-like before adding nuts & coconut. I used 2 extra ounces chocolate without increasing the water & melted it on the chocolate setting in the microwave, stirring halfway through. Otherwise made as directed, the cake is very good, & my husband has eaten twice as much as I have. I only wish it weren’t so crumbly. It’s not dry, just much more crumbly than any cake I’ve ever made from a mix. Since this is my first from-scratch cake, I don’t know if that’s normal. Hope this helps others.
Very excellent cake. Not your traditional heavy chocolate cake- it's a tender, light cake that carries the rich, nutty icing perfectly! I toasted the coconut and pecans, and made 1.5 times the frosting, adding about 1 tbsp of dissolved cornstarch at the end of cooking it. But I had plenty of frosting left over, too. I think those who said it made too little were trying to ice the sides of the cake, which it doesn't need. The look of the layers of cake, frosting, and chocolate drizzle is beautiful- leave the sides exposed! It also creates the perfect balance of cake and frosting in every bite. Worth every minute of effort.
DELISH!
This was the best German chocolate cake I've ever made. I did double the chocolate drizzle and my husband asked if next time I could double the filling also. I will do that next time and drizzle the chocolate between layers in addition to over the top
Perfection! Thank you, Dean for this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was a huge success. I will make it againin the morning because my son requested it for his 14th birthday.
I thought this was ok...very time consuming. I'm not the biggest fan though of german chocolate cake. Made it for my father-in-law for father's day.
Made the cake but used a canned frosting, because I didn't have time to do both. The cake was absolutely STUNNING! Light, airy, moist, chocolatey, sweet but not too sweet, PERFECT! Lacking 3 pans, I crammed it into two and it worked out just fine. Cooking time was a bit longer is all. I will definitely make again, especially when I'm aiming to impress!
This cake is 100% phenomenal! I have become a little famous for it over the past year or so...but all the credit belongs to Dean, since I have followed his recipe word for word each time I've made it. It always turns out moist, rich, and divine! I do, however, always double the icing. There wouldn't be near enough otherwise...this is a big cake, and needs lots of wonderful sweet icing!
I made this for my friend's birthday and we both absolutely loved it. The cake is light and fluffy, with a very subtle flavor. It is well worth the effort. It's actually the best cake I've ever made (though I admit, that isn't many). Also, as other reviewers have mentioned, it would be wise to make more frosting. I used 8" cake pans and barely had enough.
Excellent!
This receipe is awesome, I left out the vanilla extract by accident also i didnt fold the and whip the egg white at the end of the receipe, and this cake came out great. there is only room for 5 but this is a 10, it came out moist, and not to sweet just perfect. this is not quick and its not really eas because all of the steps , but it is definatly worth it. and not for kids to try, for a while. I WILL NEVER BUY A STORE MADE CAKE AGAIN, NOR WILL I BUY ANOTHER JUS ADD WATER CAKE.
Though it's a little time consuming to prepare, it's definetly well worth the time! TIPS: You might want to add a little more coconut to the frosting to thicken it up a bit. Also in the list of ingredients, incase you get confused with the amount of German Chocolate (like I did)- use all of the 4 ounces in the package. Enjoy!
Came out perfectly. Doubled the icing recipe. Otherwise followed exactly.
Excellent receipe. I prefer to use a disposable (13x9x2) pan for easy of transporting. This makes is very easy to spread icing, and serve. I place the disposable cake pan on a heavy duty cookie sheet while cooking. It takes 40-45 minutes to cook using this pan but is moist. I use 6 squares of the Baker's chocklet. (18 squares is 4 oz.)
LOVE this recipe. Makes a giant cake, so the 2nd time I made it, I halved the recipe and made cupcakes (made about 20 with half the recipe). Huge hit! :)
OMG! I used the cake portion of this recipe, a rum syrup from a different recipe and the frosting recipe from the German Chocolate box(made recipe 1 1/2) plus 1 cup more coconut than what it called for to thicken it up. The rum syrup was way too much only needed 1/4 of it cause the cake was soo moist already! (Recipe is below) I used the frosting in between layers and the whole cake. Left a big circle on top in the middle for chocolate frosting that came from a pre made container to save time then piped it in with a star tip. I have never been a fan of German Chocolate cake even tho I love coconut but a friend requested for his birthday. We absolutely LOVED it! Thanks for sharing the recipe. Time consuming but SO worth it. OMG For the rum syrup:(this can be cut in half or more) 1 cup water ¾ cup sugar 2 tbsp. dark rum
