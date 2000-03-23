German Chocolate Cake III

4.6
909 Ratings
  • 5 694
  • 4 152
  • 3 33
  • 2 18
  • 1 12

A spectacular German Chocolate cake made from scratch, using cake flour.

Recipe by Dean

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 3 layer 9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 3 - 9 inch round pans. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a small saucepan, heat water and 4 ounces chocolate until melted. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter and 2 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in 4 egg yolks one at a time. Blend in the melted chocolate mixture and vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk, mixing just until incorporated.

  • In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into the batter, then quickly fold in remaining whites until no streaks remain.

  • Pour into 3 - 9 inch pans Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto wire rack.

  • To make the Filling: In a saucepan combine 1 cup sugar, evaporated milk, 1/2 cup butter, and 3 egg yolks. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut, pecans and vanilla. Cool until thick enough to spread.

  • Spread filling between layers and on top of cake. In a small saucepan, melt shortening and 1 ounce of chocolate. Stir until smooth and drizzle down the sides of the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
735 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 88.3g; fat 40.6g; cholesterol 187.4mg; sodium 457.9mg. Full Nutrition
