Chocolate Zucchini Cake

UPDATE: MY MIL TOOK THIS TO WORK TO SHARE WITH HER (AND MY HUBS - THEY WORK AT THE SAME OFFICE) CO-WORKERS. EVERYTONE COULDN'T BELIEVE THIS WAS ZUCCHINI CAKE AND SEEMED TO REALLY LIKE IT! This was allright. Not my favorite cake, but decent nonetheless. My neighbor recommended I try this recipe. She has been making this very cake for years and is the SAME one she has made for me many times - and one homemade gift I always look forward to (who knew???)! I LOVE cinnamon, but felt there was FAR too much of it in this cake (the cinnamon taste overwhelmed everything else). I envisioned a moist, chocolately cake, but what I ended up with was a slightly sweet cake with a STRONG cinnamon taste. Even the chocolate fudge frosting I topped my cake with seemed oddly out of place (while chocolate and cinnamon generally complement each other, they didn't this time). NOTE #1: To cut some calories, I subbed HALF of the oil called for with unsweetened applesauce. NOTE #2: My neighbor forgot to tell me that she subs pumpkin pie spice for cinnamon. Had I known this, I would have done the same. :( This definitely improves the flavor, IMHO (and is the reason I like her cake SO much more than mine). If I make this again, I'll DEFINITELY use pumpkin pie spice, leave out the walnuts (personal preference), skip the frosting and dust with a sprinkling of powdered sugar instead. Thanks for sharing, Sandy! My in-laws seemed to enjoy this and were given leftovers to nosh on all week. :-)