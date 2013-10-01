Chocolate Zucchini Cake
This is a moist fudgy type cake. Sweet but not extremely sweet and makes good use of zucchini! You can frost it with chocolate frosting or cream cheese icing.
Excellent moist cake . I replaced one half of the oil with applesauce (three quarter cup applesauce three quarter cup oil and instead of just folding in lightly packed shredded zucchini I folded it in then muxed it at medium speed with my mixmaster for one to two minutes to make the batter. Then I replaced the walnuts with chocolate chips since I do not care for walnuts. Very good when frosted with the Zucchini brownie icing recipe on this site.Read More
This cake was extremely moist; however, it had a somewhat bitter flavor. Too much cocoa powder? I will try it again and use 2/3 cup rather than 3/4 cup cocoa.Read More
Very moist and yummy cake! Only used 1 cup of oil-- that was plenty. Substituted chocolate chips for the nuts. Baked in a bundt pan at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes and dusted with confectioners sugar. Superb!!
I made this cake for my friend's birthday party and I copied some of the changes that the other members suggested. I cut the oil to 3/4 cup and added 3/4 cup of apple sauce. And instead of using all, all-purpose flour, I used 1 cup of all-purpose and 1 cup of whole wheat. I also cut the sugar in half because the applesauce is sweet so that would make up for some of the missing sugar and then I added a tsp of vanilla. Anyway, when I brought this cake to my friends birthday party, everybody raved about it! Even my friend who hates all vegetables and fruits LOVED it (she still doesn't know that it was a zucchini cake because I haven't told her yet). AWESOME cake :)
My organic farmer brought me an impressively large zucchini this week. Yikes. This recipe was exactly what I needed. Quick, easy, used lots of the green stuff, and tasted GREAT. I used a bundt pan (65 minutes to bake) and made a simple chocolate glaze for the top. Heavenly. The kids devoured it, and as they helped me make it, they knew exactly what was in it!
Don't make this cake before reading this review!!!! The cake was wonderful, but please don't add 1 1/2 cups of oil! We all agreed that 1 cup was just right - too much more would have resulted in a dense, greasy cake. No need to use applesauce for some of the oil, either. This cake was perfectly moist with just 1 cup of oil. We also left out the nuts, which was just fine. I used olive oil, as I do with most of my baking, and it was great. We all agreed the cake tasted better room temp the next day rather than warm out of the oven. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I made these into cupcakes (comes out to about 24--remember to shorten the cooking time though) and they were super good! Only one person could tell there was zucchini in it (that's only because she got a piece of peel). I would definitely make this again!
Great Cake! and Easy to make too! Great in bundt pan rather than 9x13 cake plan. No icing required.
I made this cake the other day and was very impressed with how DELICIOUS and MOIST it was. I cooked it in a bundt cake pan (had to add an additional 5 minutes due to the pans' depth) and topped it with a Confectioner's Sugar Glaze. I received lots of compliments and would definitely make it again!
No walnuts or icing just a sprinkle of icing sugar -perfect .
FAN-TAS-TIC. I added a 1/4 cup more sugar (based on some reviews stating it was "bitter"), used 1/2 white 1/2 brown sugar, half whole wheat flour and 1/2 applesauce 1/2 oil. Also added 1 teaspoon of vanilla. What I especially love is that this just tastes like a truly decadent chocolate cake, not a cake with less oil AND vegetables! I also like that it doesn't have a strong spice flavor, as many zucchini cake recipes (containing cloves, etc.) tend to do. Perfect with a cream cheese frosting for my son's 2nd birthday!
This cake was really good, very moist and pretty chocolatey. Good way to use up summer squash! (used a combination of zucchs, festival, etc) The squash made it moist but were not at all noticeable in the final cake. A couple tips, some mentioned by previous reviewers - 1. Be sure to ring out the squash after grating. I put mine in a strainer and pressed out the excess water. 2. Dont overcook it. Cook it just until a toothpick comes out mostly dry. For me in a 9x13 pan, took 40 minutes and was perfect. 3. It is not very sweet. I paired it with a simple chocolate buttercream frosting - 1 stick butter, 2 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1/2 cup cocoa powder and 1/3 cup cream. With the frosting, it got a "Wow!" from my 7 yr old nephew and a group of 3-7 year old boys eagerly gobbled it down! Would not have been sweet enough on it's own for kids.
Excellent cake. I used 3/4 cup of applesauce and 3/4 cup of oil instead of 1 1/2 cups of oil. I just wanted to cut down the fat. My family loved it.
We loved this cake!! I followed a couple of suggestions made in other comments. I added 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips and baked it in a bundt pan. I also drizzled it with cream cheese frosting.
So good, and so moist!!!! I will definitely make this again:) The only change I made was putting 1 cup of sugar instead of 2.
I thought this cake was OK only. It was moist but really only because it had a LOT of oil and eggs, not so much for the zucchini, which seemed to be incidental. It isn't a dense cake, just has a moist texture, but fatty moist rather than wet moist. I didn't care for the cinnamon/chocolate combo. I'd rather add good real vanilla. I did throw in 3/4 c. mini chocolate chips which was a nice addition. I probably won't bother with this cake again, at least not with the cinnamon. It isn't terrible, just not what I really care for.
Tastes like tasty chocolate cake!
Sure seemed like a lot of oil, so I did 1 cup oil, 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce. It still seemed like a lot of oil--maybe next time I'll flip-flop those measurements. I topped it with chocolate cream cheese frosting: 8 oz cream cheese, 1/4 c. butter, 2 1/2 c. powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/3 cup cocoa powder.
A really deep, dark, moist cake. Recipe says bake in a 13x9, picture shows it in a Bundt. I used a Bundt pan and didn't frost or glaze. I reduced oil to barely 1-1/4 cups and sugar to 1-1/2 cups, and I'm sure I could have used just one cup each and it would have been fine. I also put in only 2 cups of zucchini, because that's all I had. Used Hersheys Special Dark Cocoa. An excellent recipe that does not have to be followed to the letter. My family really liked it. Dh was going to take it to a work event. but once he had two pieces, ended up taking something else so he could have this cake at home. If you really love chocolate, add mini chocolate chips for a complete chocolate experience.
This was very moist and delicious! I didn't use walnuts, but did add choc. chips-hubby said with chips, it didn't need frosting! Next time I make this (tomorrow) I will omit cinnamon, as it wasn't bad, but wasn't necessary either. (for the flavor we are looking for) I also used 3 PACKED cups of zucchini. Try this cake!
This was awful. My husband and I took one bite and threw it away. Very bitter and not sweet at all. I have other wonderful chocolate cake recipes....this one is quite bad.
i substitute some oil for yogurt. excellent!
Until a couple of weeks ago, the idea of having veg in my cake totally repelled me. But my sister had been begging me to bake a carrot cake for her birthday, so despite my reservations - I did and then I realized I had beem prejudiced all along, coz it tasted delicious! So I thought, heck, maybe I'm missing out, so I decided to make this zucchini cake for my boyfriend. He's always saying that my chocolate cakes are too dry, and this one seemed like it would be moist. I gave it a try, and - this is the best chocolate cake I've ever baked! So moist and fudgy! I'm definitely gonna be making it again!
My friend made this recipe exactly according to this recipe and it was so good and not too sweet! I always try to make recipes a bit healthier when possible, so I substituted in 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 1/2 cup of reg. flour for the 2 cups of flour. I also sub. 1 1/4 cup natural unsweetened applesauce plus 2 Tbsp veg oil instead of the 1 1/2 cups oil. (The thought of using that much oil just makes me feel sick!) Mine had to bake for at least 1 hr. and 15 minutes. I did not add the nuts since my girl has a nut allergy. My version was more moist and slightly more sweet, and well worth the extra baking time, it didn't need any frosting! :)
I've made this 3 times in two weeks! It's amazing. Instead of 1 1/2 cups oil, I did 3/4 cup oil and then 3/4 cup apple sauce. I also added chocolate chips & walnuts (about 1/2 cup each). So moist and yummy...this is a keeper !
Super moist but not enough chocolate. Next time I will add 1/2 cup of semi sweet chocolate chips to the batter.
I work in an elementary school and the cooks make this recipe for the kids... Of course, they just call it "Chocolate Cake." Anyhow, the kids LOVE it and the leftovers go to the staff lounge, where we fight over the last pieces. They do not put frosting, just dust some confectioners sugar, and it's delish!
Loved these - I only added 1 1/2 cups of sugar and I had a ripe banana, so I threw it in for the added sweetness. I also took advice from someone commenting and grated two apples to make 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup oil. We used chocolate chips - the kids LOVE them and so do I! This is a keeper! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for a family picnic and it was delicious; not a crumb was left over. The only changes I made to the recipe were that I added a half a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips at the end, and used pecans instead of walnuts. This is a wonderful recipe that I will make again and again.
This cake is awesome. I have made it 3 times and get raves. Made this healthier by using dark cocoa and also substituted about 1 1/4 c. (or more) of the vegetable oil with unsweetened applesauce & the rest used olive oil. I also added 1 t. of vanilla. And instead of walnuts I used 1 c. of dark chocolate chips. I baked in a bundt pan & iced with cream cheese icing (8 oz cream cheese & 1/4 c. butter creamed, then stir in 1 c. confectioners sugar & 1/2 t. vanilla).
delicious!
Yum.
I made this cake gluten-free for my husband's birthday and it was awesome. We loved it and I gave a piece to my non-gluten-free friend and she raved about it and asked for the recipe. I made the following substitutions: I) I used 2 cups of Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free All-Purpose Baking MIx instead of wheat flour. II) I added 1 tsp. of flaxseed meal to substitute for the 1 tsp. of xantham gum that Bob's Red Mill recommends for baking with the GF mix but I suspect that the cake would be great without flax or xanthum, etc. III) To lower the fat, I used 1 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of applesauce. (I used Trader Joe's gravenstein applesauce as it's so tasty but it does have some added sugar.) IV) I omitted the nuts. V) I mixed powdered sugar and cinnamon and sprinkled that on the top of the baked cake as my husband doesn't care for frosting.
I changed this recipe quite a bit and had a lot of success. I'm fairly health-conscious, and I figure that if I'm going to make something with zucchini in it, why would I detract from that by adding so much oil that it makes it disgusting? One and a half cups seems far too much for a cake that already uses zucchini to retain moisture. I also very much dislike sweet cakes, and thought the two cups of sugar would be too much (I don't understand the people who think it's not sweet enough!). This is not meant to be a "milk chocolate" cake. It is very dark, which is how I like my chocolate cake. The changes I made included halving the oil and replacing the other half with milk, using half the sugar, using all purpose whole wheat flour, omitting the walnuts, adding a couple teaspoons of vanilla and using a bundt pan. It turned out fabulous, and was barely sweet with a really dark chocolate flavour. After the changes I made it was not fudgy and instead turned out light and fluffy; no one noticed that it was made entirely with whole wheat flour. I could almost imagine it as a breakfast cake. If you only have a taste for milk chocolate though, this is not for you. Hope this helped!
Made this in a bundt pan. Wonderful dessert!
Good cake. It was fluffy but the top was a bit crusty, almost like a brownie. Sweet enough to be enjoyed without frosting.
thought the batter was too runny, ended up perfect!!
Oh WOW, this was good! However, I'm only giving it 3 stars, because I made quite a few changes based on food-allergies and other reviewers' suggestions. Instead of 1 1/2 cups of oil (dear God!), I used 1 cup of pureed pumpkin, 1/4 cup vanilla soy yogurt and 1/4 cup canola oil. I used spelt flour instead of all purpose (wheat-allergy), reduced the 2 cups of sugar to 1 cup, and substituted 3/4 cup of gluten-and-dairy-free chocolate chips for the walnuts (we're not nut-fans). I baked it in a bundt pan for 55 minutes, and the results were spectacular--rich and moist without being heavy or crumbly. I poured the Satiny Chocolate Glaze (with a few modifications) from this site over it once it had cooled, and it was just awesome. I've been trying to make the perfect chocolate cake for years, and this is definitely it. Thank you so much for the excellent base-recipe!!!
This is such a good recipe! The cake was moist, chocolatey and delicious. I might try to sub some of the oil with applesauce next time, but over all - excellent!
Very yummy. I substituted 1 cup sugar with 1 tsp stevia sweetener, and reduced the oil by 1/2 cup to 1 cup total. Instead of frosting I topped with chocolate chips and crumbled walnuts. With the sugar reductions, my diabetic hubby can have a small piece.
followed recipe exactly,but i am sorry.it had a strange flavor.kids liked it,though
I made this for my daughter's 4th birthday. It was AMAZING!!! I followed another reviewer's advice and used 3/4 C applesauce + 3/4 C oil. Also I used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of walnuts since my son is allergic to nuts. This one is sure a keeper :)
These were DELICIOUS! I made mini cupcakes subbing a cup of whole wheat flour for one cup of white, and a 1/2 cup apple sauce for 1/2 cup of oil. Unless told, no one realized there was zucchini! Mixed peppermint extract with some vanilla icing, and topped with soft peppermint candies. Great little holiday treat!
Best chocolate cake I have ever had. I used 3/4 cup applesauce to replace 1/2 of the oil. I added 3/4 cup chocolate chips and omited the cinnamon.
This was really good with chocolate glaze!
My husband does not like zucchini, but he likes this cake :) Pair it with a good chocolate frosting (or cream cheese frosting).
I use only 1 cup of oil and add mini chocolate chips. Everyone raves about it and they can't believe there's a veggie in it! Thank you!!!
I have made this cake several times already, and it always comes out great. I made a few changes: I used brown sugar instead of white, and apple sauce instead of oil. A keeper!!
Ye gods - who would've thought! Wonderful :)
UPDATE: MY MIL TOOK THIS TO WORK TO SHARE WITH HER (AND MY HUBS - THEY WORK AT THE SAME OFFICE) CO-WORKERS. EVERYTONE COULDN'T BELIEVE THIS WAS ZUCCHINI CAKE AND SEEMED TO REALLY LIKE IT! This was allright. Not my favorite cake, but decent nonetheless. My neighbor recommended I try this recipe. She has been making this very cake for years and is the SAME one she has made for me many times - and one homemade gift I always look forward to (who knew???)! I LOVE cinnamon, but felt there was FAR too much of it in this cake (the cinnamon taste overwhelmed everything else). I envisioned a moist, chocolately cake, but what I ended up with was a slightly sweet cake with a STRONG cinnamon taste. Even the chocolate fudge frosting I topped my cake with seemed oddly out of place (while chocolate and cinnamon generally complement each other, they didn't this time). NOTE #1: To cut some calories, I subbed HALF of the oil called for with unsweetened applesauce. NOTE #2: My neighbor forgot to tell me that she subs pumpkin pie spice for cinnamon. Had I known this, I would have done the same. :( This definitely improves the flavor, IMHO (and is the reason I like her cake SO much more than mine). If I make this again, I'll DEFINITELY use pumpkin pie spice, leave out the walnuts (personal preference), skip the frosting and dust with a sprinkling of powdered sugar instead. Thanks for sharing, Sandy! My in-laws seemed to enjoy this and were given leftovers to nosh on all week. :-)
Made this twice - very moist! Used a bundt pan & baked for 1 hour 10 min. Used 1 c. whole wheat/1c. white flour; 1 c. brown sugar/ 1 c. white; substituted applesauce for oil. Delicious! Didn't bother to ice, but I'm sure this would be great!
I reduced the sugar by half a cup and reduced the oil by half a cup and substituted 1 cup all purpose flour with whole wheat flour. It turned out great. I frosted it with the chocolate sour cream icing also found on all recipes.
I've been looking for a great chocolate zucchini cake recipe ever since I lost mine over 10 years ago. This recipe is very quick and easy and the end result is delicious! I usually make the recipe in a bundt-type pan and use a chocolate glaze frosting over the top.
Awesome moist cake!!! Cut the oil to 1 cup and used zucchini brownie frosting from site and used mini chips instead of nuts. Awesome!! The only thing i'll say is I wanted a chocolate chocolate cake and it could've done without the cinnamon. But I still liked it with the cinnamon!!! Plus I got to use some of my bumper crop of zucchini. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I made this according to the recipe but added 1 tsp of vanilla extract. I frosted it with buttercream frosting and loved it! Next time I might try it with chocolate frosting(maybe chocolate chips too) to make it even richer. This is a very moist cake, and the cinnamon flavor is nice but I might leave it out next time as personal preference. Will definately be using this recipe again, thanks for sharing!
I substituted half of the oil with applesauce. I also added chocolate chips to the batter. It turned out moist and decadent. Great recipe.
I have made this recipe several times and my whole family loves it! Great use of leftover garden zucchini. It's moist and not too sweet. The only change I've ever made is using a applesause/oil mix if I have applesauce in the house. Either way it's still great. I've also baked it in a bundt pan at 350 degrees for 1 hour then topped with a store bought vanilla glaze
skipped the nuts and added chocolate chips. so nice and moist!
Yee ha! This was soooo good...and loved that there was a veggie in it! Noone knew or could tell. I only used 1c of canola oil instead of the full cup and a half. Next time I will sub half of 1c. for applesauce....who needs all that fat and calories....but taste-wise was delicious....also subbed mini choco chips for the nuts since the kiddos dont like them. Yummy!!!
This wasn't good at all. I"m not sure how or why it received good reivews. It has too much zucchini in it. It was very dense and flavorless
Outstanding! Made this for work and several people asked for the recipe. The only difference I did was I pureed my zucchini ( texture issue) and used half a cup applesauce and 1/2 c. oil
I loved this cake and so did my friends and family!! I did as others suggested and replaced half the oil with applesauce. Very yummy!
I was looking for something fast and easy dessert to make with the ingredients that I had on hand which included a big zucchini from the garden. Wow, did I ever find it! This cake was awesome...wonderful flavor, super moist and no need for frosting. I just sprinkled a little powdered sugar on it after it had cooled. I served it with ice cream and some Sander's hot fudge (if you're from Michigan, you know how yummy that is) and it was a hit! This cake also was a great conversation piece with trying to guess the "secret" ingredient. By the way -- I didn't change a thing. The recipe was perfect.
This was really good and moist! I frosted with my favorite chocolate icing: 6TBSP margarine, room temp, 2/3 c cocoa powder, 1 TBSP vanilla, 2 1/2 c unsifted powdered sugar and 1/3 (or a little less) c milk. YUM!!!
this is my new favorite cake to make and take, I substituted buttermilk for ALL of the oil and it's just as yummy and moist.
This is a great cake even without frosting. I couldn't bring myself to use all of that oil so I used 1/2 cup oil, 1/2 cup applesauce, and 1/2 cup Greek honey yogurt. I also added about 1/2-3/4 cup of chocolate chips instead of frosting it. The cake was dense and super moist. This will definitely be my 'go to' recipe when I have extra zucchini around :)
this cake is to die for! I made it exactly according to the reciped and everyone loved it!!!
No one knew there were veggies in the cake! Sweet but not too sweet... just right. Loved it!
I have had more requests for this recipe than any other dessert I've made!!! Easy to make and clearly one of the best chocolate cakes I've ever had! Try using the dark chocolate cocoa (Hershey's) - it's wonderful!!!
I subbed half the oil for applesauce and chocolate chips for the walnuts. SUPER MOIST! Will definitely be making this again!
Excellent recipe!!! I made this today for my brother's birthday cake. I omitted the nuts as half the family is allergic to them. I also substituted applesauce for the oil. It doesn't take away from the flavor or richness but does get rid of quite a bit of the fat. Everyone commented on how good it was.
I personally love this cake recipe! It's a real crowd-pleaser. However, I don't add the walnuts, and instead of frosting I add chocolate chips (1 bag) and brown sugar (liberally) to the top before baking! The chocolate chips get really gooey and the brown sugar adds a nice crumble crunch to the top! It's VERY tasty!!!
This is a great recipe! The cake was delicious plus it works well with egg replacer for us vegans. You'd never know there was zucchini in there. :)
My family and I did not like this recipe in the least. The cinnamon/chocolate combination was unpleasant. The cake was also dry and did not rise well. I will not make this again.
I made this for my family and they loved it! I added chocolate chips to it and it made it even better. it is super chocolatey but it's not overly sweet. It's a great use of zucchini too.
FANTASTIC recipe! Thanks to reader reviews, I substituted half the oil with applesauce, so 3/4 c. oil and 3/4 c. unsweetened applesauce. Substituted Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate chips for the walnuts. Topped with a decadent chocolate frosting using 3 squares unsweetened chocolate melted in a double boiler with 3 Tbsp. butter. Cool 5 minutes; transfer to mixer bowl. Beat in 1 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. espresso powder, 2 tsp. light Karo syrup. Add 3 c. confectioners sugar and continue beating. Add 2 to 6 Tbsp. milk, adding one Tbsp. at a time to desired consistency. Beat until fluffy. Spread on cooled cake. I brought this to a friend's dinner party last night; she made her Italian MIL's Chicken Parmesan. A great cook; she HAD to have my cake recipe! This will be a summer dessert tradition to use all that garden zucchini. Thanks, Sandy, for sharing your wonderful deliciousness!
Great recipe! No one knew about the zucchini - and they were surprised! I cut back on the oil to 1 1/4 cups, and omitted the walnuts. Turned out perfect. Thanks for the recipe!!!!
This is a very good cake, but I did make some changes to the recipe (thanks to previous comments!) I reduced the oil by half, and used 4 cups of shredded zucchini. I also used whole wheat flour, to make it healthier, and it worked just fine. I didn't have nuts or semi-sweet chocolate chips, so I used milk chocolate chips, and I think that was a mistake. They were too sweet - dark chocolate would have been much better. I also think that the sugar could probably be reduced - the cake turned out almost cloyingly sweet and I'm pretty sure that a sugar reduction would fix that. I'll try it next time. Overall, a good recipe that I will try again (with a few more changes!)
Love this cake! Very moist and chocolatey. Followed some alterations and only used 1 cup oil, and added 1 tsp vanilla, and subbed chocholate chips for the nuts. Grated the zucchini and mixed everything in my KitchenAid. Cooked in a bundt pan for 65min. I didn't even hide from my kids that there were zucchini in it. They didn't care and you couldn't even see the zucchini when it was done baking. The whole family really enjoyed it.
very nice excellent moist cake
This was a wonderful recipe. Easy, ingredients on hand, and the moistest chocolate cake ever! I used the vanilla glaze recipe from this site and drizzled it over the cake (which I made in a bundt pan and baked for 1 hour at same temp listed) and it was the best. Have alot of choc.zcake recipes and this one is by far the tops!!!!
I usually try to make recipes the way they are written before I leave a review, but I just could not bring myself to use so much oil! I substituted one cup of the oil with buttermilk, and it came out beautifully moist. I also left out the cinnamon, swapped one cup of sugar with one cup of mini semisweet chips, then I frosted it lightly with vanilla buttercream frosting. Delicious! Please try this, you will be pleasantly surprised. I will surely make this again and again.
I've made this recipe twice - first time without any changes which was really good, second time substituted 1/2 Cup Brown Sugar for White Sugar and 1/2 Cup applesauce for 1/2 Cup Oil. The second version was "over the top" good! Topped it off with chocolate cream cheese frosting - fantastic! This is a permanent keeper in my recipe file!
A very good moist cake. I just thought it wasn't chocolately enough so the second time I around I added a cupful of chocolate chips to the batter instead of the nuts. Very tasty!
I am a huge failure at homemade cakes from scratch of any kind so I put my batter in muffin tins hoping for cupcakes but expecting muffins. But what I got was a delicious cross between a moist cake and a fudgy brownie! I only rated this 4 stars because I used a generous 1/2 cup of applesauce and 1/4 cup of melted butter (I like the flavor of butter more than oil) instead of the oil. I think that the whole 1 1/2cups of oil (or applesauce or butter) would have been way too much since the zucchini is so moist. I used half dark chocolate cocoa powder, half regular, and I think that really gives it a good chocolate flavor. I didn't care for the nuts in this because I could still taste the zucchini somewhat. Next time I make this ill use chocolate chips instead of the nuts and id reduce the sugar by half if I ended up putting a frosting on top of some sort, they were plenty sweet as is! Thanks for sharing
I admit I had my doubts about this recipe as I was putting the weird-looking zucchini-filled batter into the pan, but the cake is VERY tasty with no discernible taste or texture of zucchini. Moist, mildly sweet, chocolatey... what more could one want? I made this in a bundt pan (greased and covered with cocoa - not flour) rather than a 9x13, I used pecans instead of walnuts, and I probably used more zucchini than called for (one giant - maybe 4+ cups). I will absolutely make this again.
This is the best chocolate zucchini cake I have ever tasted. Very easy to make..so moist and a great chocolate flavor without being too sweet. I put this on the table at work at 9am and it was gone by 10:30. I will make this again and again and again. Thanks for sharing.
This is a fantastic recipe. I admit I was not expecting much, just a way to use up some extra zuc, but the whole family and friend ate it up! Based on some suggestions here I used a bit less cocoa powder, applesauce for 1/2 of the oil and choc chips instead of nuts. Baked in a bundt pan and it tasted like a Costco choc chip muffin, but so so moist! Would be great with frosting, but totally does not need it. Making again today to take camping this weekend. Delicious!
Really good!!! Made without nuts- cant taste the zucchini!
Great cake topped with Satiny Chocolate Glaze by Ginger found in Allrecipes.com. I baked it in a bundt for 1 hour and like other reviewers, substituted chocolate chips for the nuts. Also found that 1 medium-large zucchini grated with my food processor gave me the 3 cups necessary for the recipe. I did decrease the cinnamon by half just for my preference. I've now frozen 4 bags of grated zucchini in 3 cup amts just for this recipe.
4 stars only because I don't follow the exact recipe. So good! I've made it a couple of times, and even made it as the base cake for my kids birthday cake. I do the following alterations: I use 1/2 cup oil + 1 cup of sour cream instead of the full oil amount. Also only use 1 cup of sugar, and omit the cinnamon and nuts, but I add 1/2 a bag of mini chocolate chips. It is not too sweet, extremely moist, and chocolatey. I think the chocolate chips definitely add that extra goodness. You can't tell there is any zucchini in it.
Very good! My family enjoyed this a lot!
replace 1 cup of oil w/ applesauce, add some flax meal & used spelt flour + choc. chips
This cake has been a huge hit with my family! YUM!
Yum! Very easy to make, incredibly moist. It could have been a tad bit sweeter for my buds but that's a simple fix. I used a bundt pan, it looked beautiful. I topped with Satiny Chocolate Glaze the first time but tried Hard Chocolate Glaze the second time. I totally prefer the Hard Chocolate Glaze, not too sweet but very rich!
Made recipe as written, VERY moist and yummy! Definitely will be making this again, it's a great way to use up all of that zucchini!
Loved it. I have a son who will not eat "green" so I tried this to see if it would fool him. Did it ever! He at 3 pieces and was asking for more. Chocolate Zucchini cake is now his favorite. The only change I made was using 1 cup oil and 1/2 applesauce, and left out the nuts. Other than that followed exactly. Have made 3 time now and always turns out great. It is fast and easy. Thanks for he recipe.
Substitute 1/2 of oil with sour cream, and you will be in heaven. If you want to turn this into cupcakes, cook at 350 for 18-20 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Makes 36 if cups are 2/3 of the way full.
delicious moist and easy to make
