Chocolate Zucchini Cake

This is a moist fudgy type cake. Sweet but not extremely sweet and makes good use of zucchini! You can frost it with chocolate frosting or cream cheese icing.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add the eggs and oil, mix well. Fold in the nuts and zucchini until they are evenly distributed. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes in the preheated oven, until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool cake completely before frosting with your favorite frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 187.6mg. Full Nutrition
