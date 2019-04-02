Turkey Bone Soup

I made this in my crockpot today. I made my broth with water, as I didn't want my broth overpowering OR to have extra salt. I sauteed my veggies, including carrot rings, in a mixture of EVOO and butter before adding it to the stock. I also added a couple bay leaves. We don't really like kidney beans or frozen peas and carrots, so we omitted those. This works really well in the crockpot, just add the rice in right before serving. TIP: Add in your leftover gravy. It not only thickens your soup a bit, it adds another layer of flavor! It's great to add in your leftover veggies, too, just to use everything up in one fell swoop. That's the great thing about turkey soup, it's so forgiving and you can make it work to feed everyone you know. EDITED REVIEW: Yes, I add my leftover gravy. I make sure to add cold gravy that I've skimmed off the fat previously. You can prevent fat issues by cooling the soup before serving so you can skim off the fat, if you so choose. You can cut corners and use a canned gravy, which makes the soup taste great with little effort.

