Turkey Bone Soup

40 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Turkey soup is a great way to stretch the life of your Thanksgiving turkey! The carcass of a turkey is boiled in broth and joined by veggies, rice, and beans to create a delicious soup.

By MOLLE888

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place turkey carcass in a large stockpot with a lid. Pour chicken broth over turkey to mostly cover. Drop in onion, celery, and garlic. Bring to a boil over medium heat, cover, and simmer 2 hours, turning carcass occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Remove carcass from stock and set aside to cool. Remove onion, celery, and garlic from stock and drop them into a blender along with about 1/2 cup of stock, filling the pitcher no more than halfway full. Hold down the lid of the blender with a folded kitchen towel, and carefully start the blender, using a few quick pulses to get the vegetable mixture moving before leaving it on to purée. Pour puréed onion, celery, and garlic back into stock.

  • Remove as much cooked turkey meat from carcass as possible and add meat to stock. Stir in chopped turkey breast, frozen mixed vegetables, rice, kidney beans, salt, pepper, oregano, basil, and paprika. Bring soup to a boil, cover, and simmer until rice is tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1164 calories; protein 57.5g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 91.1g; cholesterol 274.2mg; sodium 295.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022