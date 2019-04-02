Turkey Bone Soup
Turkey soup is a great way to stretch the life of your Thanksgiving turkey! The carcass of a turkey is boiled in broth and joined by veggies, rice, and beans to create a delicious soup.
I made this in my crockpot today. I made my broth with water, as I didn't want my broth overpowering OR to have extra salt. I sauteed my veggies, including carrot rings, in a mixture of EVOO and butter before adding it to the stock. I also added a couple bay leaves. We don't really like kidney beans or frozen peas and carrots, so we omitted those. This works really well in the crockpot, just add the rice in right before serving. TIP: Add in your leftover gravy. It not only thickens your soup a bit, it adds another layer of flavor! It's great to add in your leftover veggies, too, just to use everything up in one fell swoop. That's the great thing about turkey soup, it's so forgiving and you can make it work to feed everyone you know. EDITED REVIEW: Yes, I add my leftover gravy. I make sure to add cold gravy that I've skimmed off the fat previously. You can prevent fat issues by cooling the soup before serving so you can skim off the fat, if you so choose. You can cut corners and use a canned gravy, which makes the soup taste great with little effort.Read More
Have tried to make a good turkey bone soup 3 times, this is my third recipe. First, the photo is unappetizing. Mine did not look like that, mine was more green from the oregano, basil and frozen spinach I added. The recipe was very easy to make. Hubby did not like it, I thought it tasted okay but nothing to brag about. I liked the kidney beans, never had a turkey bone soup recipe with them before.Read More
Good recipe - we made it without the beans and liked it. My only complaint doesn't have anything to do with the original recipe, but with a suggestion I took from another review of adding your leftover gravy to this recipe. I guess ours was really fatty because once we'd added it, it made the broth very oily. Just a heads up. As for the recipe, it's easy to make in the crockpot.
I basically used this recipe and instructions for making turkey stock, except I used water instead of chicken broth. I then boiled carrots, celery, and noodles in the stock for turkey noodle soup. YUM!
great recipe, I ommited chicken broth and added Wild rice (I now live in minnesota) and Okra (mmm southern goodness) I'm from the south. Good bachelor chow.
This soup turned out pretty good! Actually the best that I've ever made. I never followed a recipe before, so that's probably why! haha Wasn't too sure about the kidney beans, but had them in the cupboard, so I threw them in. They were great :) I will follow this recipe again in the future. oh! I forgot to mention that instead of adding the frozen veggies, I added the leftover steamed veggies from thanksgiving dinner. So I threw in the carrots, broccoli, and brussel sprouts into the blender with the 1/2 cups of stock. I also only had 1/2 cup of rice, so I added a 1/2 cup of orzo. I found that this soup was even better the second day... and with a couple squirts of smoky tabasco in my bowl!
Delish! My family likes their food spiced up and my soups have alwalys been bland. I followed this recipe to a T with one exception- I used orzo instead of rice. Perfect blend of seasonings to give it a perfect kick. Will definitelly make this again and again! Thanks!
Used a leftover rotisserie chx, so I only boiled it for one hour. Followed the rest of the recipe and it turned out great!
I didnt do the part about putting it all in a blender. I put the stock in the refridgerator overnight to skim off the fat the next day. I used a can of butter beans and Rice a Roni, long grain rice, and some brown rice. It came out great, didn't really have to use any more spices.
We found the meat from the bones was quite enough without adding the additional breast. A good, wholesome average soup.
I made this about 1 month ago and intended to freeze it for the winter! It didn't make it to the freezer as it was gobbled up! I followed the recipe almost completely. I added carrots instead of the frozen veggies. I also used a turkey carcass that was smoked on the grill, it added such a wonderful flavor!!
This is a recipe I have been making for years and my mother made before me. Carrots, celery, onions and mushrooms are the only vegi's I put in it. You don't need to add chicken broth if you start with a whole carcass with plenty of meat on it. For a really good change when you don't have a holiday turkey to start from use smoked turkey legs, which I have found in the grocery store. Noodles or rice works well in this soup. A recipe for this does it no justice, it's a recipe you can make up as you go and use whatever sounds good in it!
This is the 1st time I've tried a turkey soup and this was excellent but I did make some changes. I also skipped the broth and just used water. Instead of beans I added in my roasted potatoes that I had leftover and I added 2 cans of cream of chicken soup (low sodium). This added just the right flavor and made the turkey flavor a littler milder. My whole family loved it.
This recipe did not work for us. It turned out to be very sweet which turned us off completely, it smelled ok but tasted awful. However, I loved the idea of pureeing the onion and celery which is why I gave it 2 stars instead of 1.
Made this today with the carcass from a turkey breast we roasted for a mini-Thanksgiving meal! I pretty much followed the recipe exactly except added some fresh carrots and frozen peas rather than mixed vegetables. I didn't have any kidney beans but was going to put a small can of garbanzo beans, except by the time the rice cooked I didn't have much broth left, so I didn't put in any beans. I may have yielded a smaller amount since I was using a breast carcass rather than an entire turkey carcass. But regardless, this is some seriously delicious soup! I plan on freezing most of it so I can share it next week with the family, you know, show off a little heehee. Will definitely make this again!
my husband LOVED this soup. A lot of flavor. My broth was made using 'Better than Boullion' chicken base and water. I had a frozen mixed vegetables and precooked rice I added. the seasonings made it just right...
This was really good. I took out beans and added spinach. My only question is could the calorie count on the recipe be wrong? How could one serving have over 1100 calories.
I made this soup out of our Thanksgiving turkey carcass which I had first rubbed the meat with a nice herby garlicy rub before cooking. The turkey was delicious and moist, which made the soup all that much better. I had to pick up some paprika, but had everything else in my pantry. I used orzo, and think the beans are not needed. It's just very yummy, homey, and makes me sleepy every time I have some :) Not much effort for some great soup!
I liked this soup and would definitely make it again. I did make some adjustments. I did not bother to blend the onions, celery and garlic. After a two hour simmer time, they were so soft they were hardly detectable. That saved a lot of time and fuss. I couldn't fathom the beans so they did not make it in. I found the bag of mixed vegetables too much so I used about 350 grams. Like many, I opted to use orzo instead of rice. I also put some parmesan regianno rind in the soup which added to the flavour. Used the herbs as written but it was very flavourful and required only a little salt and pepper. And some grated parm. Very hearty.
Very good! I added noodles with the rice.
Easy to make and very flavorful.
Delicious and easy to make. Great use for leftover turkey.
I followed the recipe pretty much, other than using low sodium chicken broth and only a half cup of rice. My husband has never liked any of the Turkey soups I have made in the past, but he loved this one. Has a great flavor, not overpowering.
Lovely turkey soup recipe! Traditionally the stock in turkey bone soup is simmered for about 8 hours in order to break down the bones, adding water as the liquid level gets low. If you have the time you might want to try a longer simmer to see if you can taste the difference.
I didn't strip the carcass well enough before i boiled it down so it created a lot of work later on. I also threw in the whole bird carcass so separating the bones, grizzle and tendons from the meat was a grueling task. It has a great flavor and I'll definitely try it one more time next year.
I don't like the beans in it. But it makes a great soup if you leave that out!; Then 4-5 stars! I also tend to leave the rice out for a carb-free option. AND I make way more than this calls for by adding more of the things I like to taste.
Made this with leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. The only change was I didn't use frozen veggies since I don't like them, used fresh carrots and canned corn and green beans. Everyone liked it and it's all gone! Didn't have any leftovers.
Excedllent recipe. Very tasty result.I madded some quartered mushrooms to the start of the recipe and put them in the grinder also.
This soup is full of flavor... I made it the first time with rice and then another time with orzo. Wonderful both times, but I think I like the orzo better. Definitely in my rotation of soups!
Excellent soup, I did not have bullion cubes, so substituted half a jar Better than Bullion.
I have NOT made this yet but it sounds wonderful..several reviewers mention cooking this in the crock pot and I would like to as well but being new to crock pot cooking I'm not sure how long to cook it for. Would anyone be willing to elaborate on the best way to cook this in a crock pot please? Thank you in advance!
I did use white kidney beans, but it was excellent as we had a cold spell here in Florida.
Call me strange but I love making a recipe exactly as written. This one was spot on. Definitely worth picking out the inedibles. Mine turned out more like a stew but was absolutely wonderful. Looking forward to leftovers tomorrow. Best turkey soup ever!!
