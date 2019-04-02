Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.65 stars
798 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 578
  • 4 star values: 178
  • 3 star values: 31
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 3

Make this easy marinade from ingredients you have around the house.

By Lori

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the olive oil, soy sauce, garlic, mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Place the pork loin in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Marinate in the refrigerator at least 1 hour before cooking.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Transfer the pork loin to a baking dish; pour marinade over the pork.

  • Cook in the preheated oven until the pork is no longer pink in the center, 45 to 60 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 55.5g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 168.7mg; sodium 1491.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (797)

Most helpful positive review

Michele Harris
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2009
I left out the salt. Plus I didn't have honey mustard, so I used 2 tbl. of mustard and one tbl. of honey. After tasting it, I decided to drizzle in some maple syrup, as well for a tiny extra sweetness. I used two pork tenderloins and added thinly sliced potatoes, carrots and peas. I drizzled the marinade over all and roasted for 15 minutes at 400, then lowered the temp to 350 and roasted an additional 30 minutes. 10 minutes under a foil tent and it was the most delicious pork tenderloin I've ever made in 36 years of cooking. Thank you!!! Read More
Helpful
(591)

Most helpful critical review

cjucoder
Rating: 2 stars
02/09/2009
Yikes, the soy sauce flavor was way too strong for me in this one, and I like soy sauce and have used it in other marinades. I followed the recipe as written, I marinated for about 6 hours. If I make this again I'll use a third of the soy sauce and not marinate for as long. Luckily I assumed I didn't need more salt so didn't add any, the soy takes care of that. Read More
Helpful
(59)
lccooper60435@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2012
very good. I added less soy sauce and added about 1 tsp worchestershire sauce and 3 tbsp dijon mustard and tbsp honey. added tsp pepper and NO SALT! cook at 425 for 30-35 mins. Important to let pork and marinade to get to room temp...for even cooking. Read More
Helpful
(59)
Candace H.
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2008
This was the first pork tenderloin that I've made. Surprisingly it was very flavorful and moist. My husband and son both LOVED it and can't wait for me to make it again! Read More
Helpful
(55)
NewbieCookAye
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2008
I cooked this for my boyfriend and I last night and it was so easy and he absolutely loved it! He practically licked the plate. You can definitely tweak this and use what you have (ie. I didn't have enough soy sauce so I used what I had and topped it with rice wine vinegar and added more salt). I marinated the pork overnight too. I poured the marinade over the pork (per the recipe) before putting it in the over but it got overcaramelized. I think next time I'll add the marinate midway through the baking time, maybe 15 mins into it. I only had 2 pcs of tenderloin so it only took 30 mins to cook. Read More
Helpful
(53)
