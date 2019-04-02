Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

1 of 797

Rating: 5 stars I left out the salt. Plus I didn't have honey mustard, so I used 2 tbl. of mustard and one tbl. of honey. After tasting it, I decided to drizzle in some maple syrup, as well for a tiny extra sweetness. I used two pork tenderloins and added thinly sliced potatoes, carrots and peas. I drizzled the marinade over all and roasted for 15 minutes at 400, then lowered the temp to 350 and roasted an additional 30 minutes. 10 minutes under a foil tent and it was the most delicious pork tenderloin I've ever made in 36 years of cooking. Thank you!!! Helpful (591)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe as written using a 2 pound pork roast. The only thing I did differently was to add all the ingrediants to the zip lock. Then I let it marinade in the bag for 2 days (because I forgot about it). I made sandwiches on garlic bread and added provolone cheese and broiled for a couple of minutes to brown the cheese. Both of my sons had 2 big sandwiches and said it was the best they ever had. I will definetly add this to our rotation. This is a very easy and tasty recipe. Plus there wasn't a lot to clean up. That's my kind of recipe. Thanks Lori! Helpful (294)

Rating: 5 stars I am very picky about my pork and this turned out great! I used whole grain mustard seed (1 tbsp) and less mustard. I did not salt it- thanks goodness- b/c the soy sauce took care of it. Helpful (208)

Rating: 5 stars I cook Pork tenderloin A LOT over the years and was looking for something new today so I decided to try this recipe. I was so impressed i'm writing my first ever review after being on this site for years. It was AMAZING!!! By far the most moist and tender pork tenderloin i've EVER made. The flavor was perfect, but i can only imagine the longer you marinate it the better it will be. The only thing I did different was I took out the salt because soy sauce is salty enough as it is. I marinated it for about 1.5 hours in the fridge, took it out while preheating my oven to let the temperature come down a little, then cooked it for 60 minutes at 350.I had 2 tenderloins and they cooked perfectly! I was 100000% satisfied with this recipe and will cook it again and again. Helpful (152)

Rating: 5 stars I wrote this recipe and it's still one of my favorites. I'm so glad everyone is enjoying it. I love to come read the reviews!! Helpful (146)

Rating: 2 stars Yikes, the soy sauce flavor was way too strong for me in this one, and I like soy sauce and have used it in other marinades. I followed the recipe as written, I marinated for about 6 hours. If I make this again I'll use a third of the soy sauce and not marinate for as long. Luckily I assumed I didn't need more salt so didn't add any, the soy takes care of that. Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars very good. I added less soy sauce and added about 1 tsp worchestershire sauce and 3 tbsp dijon mustard and tbsp honey. added tsp pepper and NO SALT! cook at 425 for 30-35 mins. Important to let pork and marinade to get to room temp...for even cooking. Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars This was the first pork tenderloin that I've made. Surprisingly it was very flavorful and moist. My husband and son both LOVED it and can't wait for me to make it again! Helpful (55)