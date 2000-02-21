GA Peach Pound Cake
This Georgia peach pound cake can also be made with other fruits such as apple or cherry.
Good recipe! I added a carmel glaze that made it even more delicious: 1/2 c. butter - 1/2 c. packed brown sugar - 2 tsp. milk - Heat all ingred. in saucepan, stir occasionally. Boil 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Spoon over warm cake. I will use this recipe for a pineapple pound cake next, using drained canned pineapple. Thanks!Read More
followed the directions to a T, and it came out really good. baked in a bundt pan and it's moist and tasty. wish that the crust was a little firmer. i would have given this 4 stars but it needs some sort of creamy topping on it to be absolutely delish!Read More
Oh my, I may be a Northern girl but I felt like I was back in the Old South sitting on someone's porch having a slice of this pound cake with a tall glass of Sweet Tea! Yes, it's that good! I cut the recipe in half, kept the amount of vanilla the same and used a little over a cup of peaches. I baked it in an 8x4 glass baking dish and topped it with a generous amount of turbinado sugar. I put in the oven at 325 for exactly one hour. It was so incredibly moist, delicious, and bursting with peaches. I topped the cake slices with fresh cut peaches and homemade whipped cream. The cake basically disappeared, but this is definitely a recipe I'd love to make again!
A perfect way to use ripe peaches! The sugar coating on the pan gave a nice crunch to the outside of the cake. I used a bundt pan and baked it about 1 hr 20 min, and had no trouble getting the cake out of the pan after letting it cool for about 15 minutes. As with any pound cake, it is important to follow the directions and beat, beat, beat the batter after each addition (except the peaches, of course). Using a stand mixer works well for the beating. I added some nutmeg and cinnamon to the batter with the vanilla, and I think that helped bring out the flavor of the peaches. I also dusted it with 10X sugar after it cooled. The cake is delicious, especially when served with dark chocolate sauce.
This was a really good recipe. I did alter it a bit. I added 1.4 tsp. of almond extract and then 1/4 tsp. each of cinnamon, nutmeg and 1/8 tsp. ginger and ground cloves. After the cake had cooled a bit, I poked holes in it with a toothpick and made a glaze of the syrup from a can of peaches and powdered sugar and then dusted it with powdered sugar just before serving. This was a very nice change. I will definitely make this again.
Great recipe. I didn't have fresh peaches but I did have canned, so I chopped them up real fine and it came out great. Everyone loved it.
Perfect cake for Spring or Summer. I live in GA, so I used fresh, ripe, sweet GA peaches. Took this cake to a mother's meeting and it was gobbled up. HELPFUL HINT: To ripen the peaches more quickly, put them in a brown paper bag. Close the top of the bag and poke holes in it. Also, you can put an apple in there to speed the process, as well.
Great pound cake! Very easy to make. I greased and floured the pan instead of using butter and sugar to coat. Came out just fine! Thanks for the recipe!
This cake is excellent!! I love buttery homemade pound cake. This cake has a lot of flavor. The peaches added to the taste of the cake. Fresh peaches are out of season where I live so I had to use can peaches. This did not make a difference in how good the cake turned out. I brought it to work and it went fast.
After reading reviews I decided to lower the temperature to 325 degrees. I baked this in a Bundt Pan at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes. The cake rose up nicely while baking. My house smelled like peaches but it was well worth the wait because in the end I had a beautiful light colored peach pound cake. It was incredibly moist, delicious, and bursting with bits of peaches in every bite. I loved the specks of chopped peaches throughout the cake making it so pretty(see ny picture in the photo gallery). The outer crust has a sugary sweet crispy crunch, adds a really nice touch and I'm glad I included that. I drizzled a glaze over the cake with a mixture of the drained peach juice and powdered sugar. I also thought about topping it with fresh sliced peaches and homemade whipped cream with creamy rich vanilla ice cream. Since this cake is going with hubs to work to share with everyone I just used a little glaze. This lovely cake turned out pretty, moist, absolutely delicious...and PEACH-Y! A definite 5 stars plus and worth making again, and, with fresh slices of peaches, homemade whipped cream with a side of vanilla ice cream!
It tastes excellent! I had to bake for 80 minutes, but it's rainy and humid here today. Also, before I poured in the cake batter, I lined the prepared pan with 3/4 cup of toasted pecans.
I live in the heart of Ga peach country..in fact, have an orchard 4 miles from my house! This recipe was a HUGE hit at my church dinner. EVERYONE wante the recipe, but I was ready..took copies with me after sneaking a taste before leaving the house! Great with homemade ice cream! Wouldn't change a thing!
This was DIVINE!! Chocolate desserts seems to always be the fav in our family...but this is one of the first I've brought to a family gathering than went faster than the brownies! PLEASE don't skip the part where you coat the pan in sugar (i skipped the butter and just went for some PAM spray though). The sugar crystallizes onto the cake as it bakes making it unbelievably good! Also...be sure to let your butter (use butter not margarine please!) and your eggs come to room temp before getting started. Top with fresh peach slices and homemade whip cream. It's heaven on your fork.
I hate it when people change the recipe and then rate it, but here I go. I increased the peaches to 3 cups, added 1/4 cup of sour cream, 1/2 tsp of baking soda, 1/2 tsp almond extract, 2 tsp Peach Schnapps and a pinch of Vietnamese cinnamon. Of all the things not to have, I don't have a tube pan so I used two loaf pans. Buttering and sugaring the pans made this even more special than it already was. I think the recipe would have been perfect as it was written, I just can't leave anything alone. It's a good thing I got a small slice right away because it was all devoured by my co-workers within minutes. Everyone kept saying how rich and moist it was and not overwhelmingly sweet. Thank you so much for a fabulous recipe that will be a staple. I'm thinking of trying it with cherries next.
Mmm Delicious! I split the recipe in 1/2 and baked in a 9"x6" pan for 57 min with no changes other than using white peaches(only kind i had on hand). I topped it with a broiled topping. The little bits if warm peach in the cake was like little pieces of heaven, and the cake itself was soft and light. Only change i'll make is doubling the amount of peaches next time. A new favorite, i will make this again and again! Thank you Dent! ***BROILED TOPPING RECIPE: Combine 4 tbsp butter with 1/3 cup sugar(brown or white). Stir in 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, pecans, etc. Spread a thin layer of topping over fully cooked cake. Broil on high in oven for approx. 5 min, until sizzling and slightly golden brown. Enjoy!
Great pound cake recipe. I used over-ripe necarines and some frozen peaches. The first day I felt like it was lacking a peachy flavour, but it tasted more peachy the next day. I added 1 teaspoon of lemon zest and 1 teaspoon of ground cardamon (my pound cake secret ingredient!) and used cinnamon sugar to dust the greased pan for the crispy crust. I can't wait to try it with other fruits.
Wow, this cake is awesome! I baked this in two glass loaf pans at 325 for about 1 hour and 10 minutes. The only thing I did different was to use shortening and sugar on the pans instead of butter and sugar. I brought this to work for a coworker's birthday and it got rave reviews.
This recipe was awesome! I followed the directions and recipe exactly (except I used canned peaches--it took about one and a half 15 oz cans) and it made two loaves. Following other's directions, I baked them at 325 degrees for 60 minutes and they were perfectly done. The peaches did mostly sink to the bottom despite my coating them with flour, but honestly this did not stop me from devouring four pieces in about 15 minutes. Super moist and delicious!
Outstanding pound cake!! I used 3 cups of peaches and a dash of almond extract after reading reviews, but I don't think it needs anything else. My family loved it, and I will be making it again and again.
The western slope of Colorado is also famous for its peaches and it is prime Palisade Peach season right now. Based on some previous reviews I added about 1 cup additional peaches. It was wonderful. I also dusted the pan with a cinnamon and sugar blend instead of just sugar. Fantastic rich taste and it made for a fragrant house too.
sprinkly cinnamon/sugar on a Pam sprayed bread pan and on top of the dough before baking makes a great, crispy outter crust.
Terrific recipe. This cake was delicious. I added a bit of peach brandy for an extra peach kick. Thanks, Dent.
This cake tasted delicious and remained fresh for days. Be sure to chop the peaches super small. One half recipe is the perfect size for a loaf pan.
Very good!!!! I used two can of peaches and diced them, other than that I made it as written. I'll be making this again for sure, thanks for sharing!!!
I was looking for a peach recipe because we had fresh peaches from the orchard. I found this one and decided to give it a go. Unfortunately, I was disappointed with the outcome. I was expecting more flavor. I even followed other reviewers tips and added some freshly ground cinnamon and nutmeg. It was still quite bland. I felt as if we wasted good peaches. Two days later, 3/4 of the cake is still sitting on my counter...time for the trash bin. I'll look for other peach recipes in the future.
This recipe is simply wonderful. Followed the recipe to a T with a few additions from some of the reviews. I added 1/4 tsp. of cinnamon and almond extract. Instead of vanilla extract, I used vanilla bean paste. Coating the pan with sugar makes such a wonderful golden crust all over. I barely tapped off the sugar when coating my loaf pan. The key to this delicious recipe are having your eggs and butter at room temp., beating your sugar and butter until fluffy (very pale yellow color) , beating each egg throughly in the sugar and butter, and gradually adding the sifted dry ingredients. I did mine in thirds. 1-2-3-4 recipe! Will make this again with more fresh peaches.
Made exactly as written in two loaf pans, and everyone loved it. The cake stays moist and delicious for days. The sugar on the pans really adds a nice touch, I'm sure I'll be applying the technique to other recipes too. The recipe states butter or margarine, I used half a cup of each but would be interested in trying it with all butter and seeing how the flavor changes. A first-rate recipe, thanks very much for sharing!
made this with left over peaches from picking and OMG... we took it to a church function and weight watchers followers went over their points for the week to eat it. Will make again and again and I am going to experiment with different fruits... also I made it in two bread pans.
I used canned organic peaches and they worked great. I also added some nutmeg and cinnamon as well as doubled the vanilla. IThe cake was amazing.
Simply outstanding recipe. A huge hit. Very important to use fresh ripe peeled peaches. Don't drain any juice and use 2 1/4 cups of peaches. Chop the peaches well. This will ensure that your cake will in fact be very moist and have a great peach taste. I would classify this as strictly a summertime desert if you are using real fresh peaches.
This is a Keeper! Just delicious. Do make with sugar for wonderful crust. I added a few more peaches because I love them so but not necessary. I'm making lots to freeze
I had a lot of overripe fruit so I decided to make this cake. I used a combination of peaches and apricots - the apricots actually were tangier and tastier than the peaches. To make it a little healthier I substituted the butter with 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup applesauce and no one could tell. Overall, a nice, moist cake, just a little bland. If I'd try it again, I'd use more fruit.
This cake was fantastic! I made it with apples and blueberries, and it was delicious! The blueberries were especially pretty once the cake was sliced. Like others said, the cake didn't easily come out of the greased pan, but once I buttered and sugared the pan, it came out much better. Also, the sugar makes a sweeter, browner crust.
HEALTHY VERSION - reduce sugar to 1 cup in batter, plus 1-2 tablespoons sprinkled on top. Change white flour to 2.5 cups whole wheat plus 1/2 cup ground flaxmeal. Increase peaches to 3 cups. Increase baking powder to 2 teaspoons (because whole wheat flour is heavier than white). Baked in 9x13 for 35 minutes. Turned out wonderfully and will definitely make again!
I agree with plasticjesus from his 2008 review. I'm still trying to figure out why this has such high ratings also. It did take an hour to bake, but that wasn't the problem. There wasn't much flavor, even though I even added cinnamon and nutmeg as some others suggested and the batter tasted good. I used 3 cups peaches and even made the glaze. Wish I'd had the peach schnapps. Last night I would have thrown away the cake and drank the peach schnapps. LOL I put the cake in the refrigerator over night and this morning it tastes a little better. There's just not enough flavor to the cake and the cake was a little too dry for me. I might try it again and revise the ingredients now that I know how the original recipe tastes.
I made two loaves out of this recipe, using thawed and drained frozen peaches. The sugar crust was an added bonus!
This cake was delicious. When you serve it warm it tastes like a peach cobbler cake. I make a glaze with powdered sugar, half and half and chopped peaches. It was great hit and I will make this many more times.
Delicious! Tastes like grandmas pound cake with peaches added - sublime! Ripened the peaches for 3 days in a brown bag. Made 1/2 recipe in a loaf pan and sprinkled top of loaf with sugar also. SO delicious - a fantastic dessert all on its own, or with some vanilla ice cream!
very good! Made this for a church brunch, and it was all ate.
Very tasty cake, didn't really change anything except halved the recipe and baked in a loaf pan and added a splash of OJ (its what I had on hand) as I found the batter very thick and was worried how it would turn out
While I thought the cake was "good", it wasn't out of this world. I too thought it was lacking in the peach flavour department even though I added more than 2 cups of peach. Wondering if a little cinnamon would've helped? I'm sure i'll make it again, but will modify a little.
I made this with fresh peaches, and in 2 bread loaf pans. I needed to bake it a little longer than it said, but it was delicious...my husband asked me to make it three times in two weeks. I did add some extra peaches after the first batch...wonderful
I read some negative reviews, and started to doubt this recipe. But I had tons of peaches. So, I decided to make this. For me, it came out very nice and delicious. Thank you, I keep this recipe in my recipe box
Stayed so moist! I doubled the peaches, 2 cups seemed so few and Im glad I did.
This was a very easy cake to make. I added a few more peaches, a teaspoon of cinammon and a teaspoon of almond extract. I also had to leave it in the oven for an extra 20 minutes and it was perfect.
Made the cake at 3:00 am for breakfast today. I had 5 over ripe medium peaches left over from the road stand. Had made a peach pie last week and really did not want to make anything else with peaches, but I decided to try this recipe. I made half the recipe and the full tsp of vanilla as suggested and used a standard load pan. It is wonderful... My husband said that it is the best pound cake, with or without fruit he has ever had. We put a little butter on the still warm cake and had it with a cup of really good coffee. Thank you Dent for a keeper...
This is a wonderful, fast and decadent recipe perfect for a tea party! I try to always make recipes I am going to review exactly as stated, but I did end up putting in a few more peaches than was called for and it still turned out wonderful! I didn't have a tube pan, so I baked it in two loaf pans. The loaves turned out a nice size and now I have an extra one to freeze..... if my family doesn't gobble it down first!
Made this cake for the first time yesterday, followed the recipe exactly. The cake did not come out of the tube pan. It was not entirely done in the middle. However, we ate around the gooey parts and it was wonderful! I made it again this morning, used almond extract this time and it is in the oven as I type. I am going to turn off the oven at the end of the cooking time and let it sit in there to cool down. That usually does it for cakes that don't cook entirely in the middle. I definitely will have this on my baking rotation, esp. when peaches are in season. ***Update - one year later I've made this again, this time in two loaf pans. Baked at 325 for 1 hour. Coated the pans in butter and turbinado sugar. I wish I'd sprinkled the turbinado sugar on top. I plan on putting these in the freezer for winter consumption. Yummy!
This cake disappeared at a July 4th barbecue! I found it comes out of the pan easier if allowed to cool completely (an hour or so). Rave reviews from adults and kids alike! I served it with fresh, whole raspberries from my garden.
Delicious and easy! I made it exactly as written except I halved the recipe, and used about 1-1/2 cups chopped peaches. I baked it for 1 hour in an 8x4" loaf pan. Next time I may add a bit of cinnamon but it really doesn't need anything. Yum!
I made this wonderful pound cake exactly as it called for except I took someone's advise and after I buttered the pan and also used sugar. It made it nice and crusty. It was a big hit in our home. I would definitely make it again.
Very nice flavor and texture. I cut the recipe in 1/2 and made in an 8x10 glass dish, baked for 45 minutes. The sugar crust is a very nice addition and the butter flavor is just right. Thanks for this simple yet delicious recipe.
Delicious! I found myself over-flowing with frozen sliced peaches. In a search for recipes containing peaches, I found this recipe. Very simple and I had everything on hand. I halved the recipe. I defrosted the peaches in the microwave and put them in my food processor to chop them up before coating them in the flour. I also used butter-flavored cooking spray instead of real butter in my pan (with the sugar). Other than those very minor changes. I made the recipe as-is. My family and I were all quite pleased with the results! We will be making this again soon!
This is so moist and delicious. Great stuff.
Mmmm...I just made this early this morning for my Dad who was coming to visit. I topped it with the 'Satiny Chocolate Glaze' recipe from this site-it was OUT of this world! Next time, I may add about 1 c. more peaches, though. Thanks for sharing!
This was excellent! I made it exactly as written, and used a bundt pan. Everyone loved it!
I made this recipe for my moms birthday, it turned out great. I subsituted canned sour cherries for the peaches and I used Almond flavoring in place of the vanilla. I will make this again and try other combinations. It came out of a bundt pan no problems, I just sprayed it good with Pam.
Made this recipe exactly as written and used very ripe peaches. It turned out beautifully moist, but not with much peach flavor - it tastes like butter. Next time I will add more peaches and maybe some peach nectar or peach schnapps to the batter.
This recipe is fantastic just the way it is written. I didn't have a tube pan but(2)8x4 bread pans for 1 hour at 325 came out perfect.
I did not care for this recipe. More than half of it is left.
I thought the pound cake was pretty plain and the peaches dissolved into the batter. Next time I will try some of the suggestions such as adding yogurt, almond and cinnamon.
This was very good. Baked perfectly, it was a little too sweet for me, so I may try a 1/4 -1/2 cup less sugar next time. I used about 6 peaches which made about 3 cups, and I used about 2 1/2 cups in the cake. Instead of using regular sugar to grease and coat the pan, I used powdered sugar which made it easy to get out without that floury taste, baked for 65 minutes and let cool in the pan on the counter.
The problem that I had with this recipe is that the cake looked done and brown but was not done inside and fell when I took it out of the pan. Did anybody else have the same problem? My Dad even tried cooking with self rising flour with the same results.
This cake needs to cook from 75 to 80 minutes. Have been making it for years
I can't believe this recipe worked for everyone but me. Just because the toothpick comes out clean doesn't mean the center of the cake is done. I ended up with a raw middle. I made it edible by slicing the cake up and pressing it into a square pan (there was lots of raw batter to hold it together) then cooking it again. If I make this recipe again I will increase the cooking time to at least an hour and a half. I notice that a reviewer mentioned LOWERING the temperature to 325 degrees. The recipe showed 325 degrees as the cooking temperature when I printed the recipe.
Great recipe! Loved it! I sprayed the pan with a non-stick spray (Pam), and had no trouble getting it out of the pan. I also used the Caramel Glaze as suggested by PAMABEARS review, and that made the cake even better - enhanced the flavor of the cake! Thank you for a great recipe!!
At the time that I made this, I couldn't find any fresh peaches, so I made do with frozen peaches. I blended them (I can't remember if I did that to them frozen or defrosted) and I had changed some other things. It was for an ASL demonstration, and everyone loved the cake.
I found the recipe to be slightly dry with fresh peaches and butter. Yes, I will bake again because despite the texture it was delicious. I will just tweak it a bit next time.
Delicious cake which was easier to get out of a Bundt pan. Moister than a regular pound cake due to the juiciness of the peaches.
Very good. I halved the recipe, used 1/2 c. Splenda with 1/2 c.sugar and 1/2 c. "Can't Believe It's Not Butter sticks for our health reasons. I baked for 60 minutes @ 325 & poured into an 8"x4" foil loaf pan.
Just made this and LOVED it! I used canned peaches, put them in my food processor so they were more than just diced, but it really spread the peach flavor through the cake! Easy, moist, perfect peach taste! Definitely will make this again.
This cake is soooo good I just can't stop eating it! Thanks for sharing!
This is a very good cake! I made a few changes, though. I added about a half teaspoon almond extract with the vanilla. I also threw in some nutmeg and mace, as I thought it would be pretty bland otherwise. I can't have peaches without at least some nutmeg! I also substituted cake flour for half the flour amount, as cake flour makes for a more tender crumb. I served it to company, and it was a hit. A definite keeper. Thanks!
I've made this recipe a couple times by now, and I absolutely love it! Both times I cut up some canned peaches because that's all I had available without a special trip to the store. It turned out wonderful! No need to look further for a better pound cake recipe. This was an instant favorite in my book. Though I do want to try making some kind of peach glaze or something to put on top.. But that's just because I like to experiment. It's delicious without a glaze. =)
This is a fabulous recipe! I followed the recipe exactly but added two teaspoon of Peach Schnapp. I used fresh ripe peaches and had peeled the skin off by dunking them in boiling water and then putting them in ice water. The skin came off easily after that. I had also chopped the peaches into small chunks so that they can be more evenly distributed. Buttering and sugaring the pan created a really nice caramel-like surface, so don't skip that step! Also, be sure to beat the sugar and cream really well. It makes a big difference. The batter divided nicely into 6 mini bundt cakes. I kept the temperature the same, and it took about 55 minute for the cakes to be done. I left the cakes in the pan for about 15 minutes before removing them. They came right out and kept their shape really well. I will be making this recipe again for sure. Thanks!
I have made this twice now - once with peaches and once with nectarines. It is definitely better with peaches, in case you're considering that substitution. And I couldn't find any comments about whether to peel the peaches, so I didn't, and my husband couldn't believe I had left the skins on. They just sort of melt in. This cake does NOT need any sort of topping, other than maybe a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I did make the caramel syrup some reviewers suggested, but it was totally unnecessary. This is a definite favorite in my house now, so since peaches are out of season, I'm going to have to try it with canned instead of fresh. Delicious!!!
Easy to make and the results are so yum! Very moist. I halved the recipe but the loaf came out too short in my 9x5 so will use a smaller pan or maybe make 2 mini loaves next time, and there will definitely be a next time! This is very good with some cream cheese on it.
OK, but needed more "peachy" flavor, maybe some peach brandy instead of vanilla next time. Added 1/2 t of cardamom. Dusting the pan with sugar gave it a GREAT sugary crust. Will try it again.
Sorry too sweet
This was very good and moist. It had "flour-y" flavor, but it went away after sitting overnight. Overall, though it was quite delightful.
Still trying to figure out why this has such high ratings.... It took forever to bake, and even though I used fresh, sweet peaches, there wasn't much flavor. I even added some almond extract as some others suggested. Big waste of time and ingredients in my opinion.
Wow....this is a great recipe:)) All I did was use half brown and half white sugar and half wheat and half all purpose flour of the required amount. I put a thin slab of dark chocolate 85% as my husband loves surprises as we cut the cake?this recipe is a keeper ..forever:) thank you for sharing this excellent recipe
Soooo yummy! Loved this recipe. I think next time I won't use the butter/sugar coating on the pan because it makes it seem burnt (not really burnt, but if you have a picky eater like I do, they think it is...) Maybe I will try other reviewers suggestions of the caramel drizzle. It would be good without too though....
This is a very good recipe but it wasn't as peachy tasting as I thought it would be. Don't get me wrong, I will make this whenever I have fresh peaches!
I made Sautéed Apples (from All Recipes) and had some left over. Being as the statement from this recipe indicated that you could use other fruits, I opted to give it a try. This is fabulous. Sweet but not to sweet, and moist. If I could, I would rate this higher than 5 stars. Kudos to your recipe.
This was good but now a WOWER. Before I even tasted it, I asked my husband what he thought. He said "maybe more sugar". I was like WOW there is 2 cups in there. It is hard to say but it defintely is lacking something. Maybe some cinnamon or something. I was thinking of dusting it with cinnamon sugar instead of just plain sugar and I think that would be delish!
Turned out delicious, absolutely everyone loved it. Is a bit on the mild/not as sweet side, could use a dusting of powdered sugar or a glaze depending on your taste. I liked it as is.
This cake is Awesome. I made it exactly as written except after it was done baking and cooling I took the saved juice from peeling and cutting the peaches and added some 10X sugar, a little milk, and a little cinnamon to a small pot and boiled down to a syrup. I then poked holes in the cake and poured the syrup over the cake. I think this is the best cake I have ever had.
Thought this was great! I make two loaves out of the recipe and I've already made it three times. (Freezes well too.) I used the advice of a few members and added a tsp. of almond extract. It really added a wonderful flavour. Will definitely be a keeper in my recipe box!
Fantastic! I used 1 cup canned peaches, and 1 cup fresh cherries (sliced and pitted) because that is what I had on hand. Otherwise I followed the directions exactly. The sugar coated pan made for a sweet slightly cripy outside that paired nicely with a dence moist inside. Baked for 78 min. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Great recipe! I have made this twice now, once with Splenda instead of the sugar and the second with a sugar/no calorie blend and it turned out wonderful both ways. If you're looking to decrease the calories, then I would definitely recommend switching the sugar because you won't lose the taste
Wonderful pound cake. I made as written with fresh peaches, except I did add a glaze. My co-worker loved it. ( one said all she wants for xmas is "this pound cake"! I found it to be very moist, and the sugar added on the bottom of the pan did add to this recipe.
I made this recipe exactly as written (well I did peel my peaches and they were VERY ripe) and it was absolutely delicious! I'm so glad I left it as is. The inside was moist and tender with a nice peach taste, the outside was crisp and sweet, such a nice compliment to the inside! I think it is one of the best pound cake's I've ever tired! Next time I ma or may not add a glaze, it really doesn't need it but it would pretty it up a bit.
Granted, my photo is not going to win a prize but this cake is a real winner. I baked it last night and took it out of the oven about 10:30. My DH took 8 slices to work to share with co-workers, DD wanted to share a "couple slices" with her boss over her coffee break and this is ALL that's left. Not even 24 hours later. DH called and asked if I could fax the recipe to his office so he could make copies! I'm told it's absolutely delicious and they'd love for me to do it again! I think I'll go have a piece before it disappears! Thank you!!
I halved the recipe as suggested in comments. It turned out so moist, I never put any glaze/frosting on it. It went so fast I might have to make the entire recipe next time.
Oh my! Loved this! I make pound cakes all the time and I am constantly searching for new and delicious recipes. This recipe is a keeper! I only had 2 fresh peaches, which was shy of the 2 cups it calls for, and the cake still had a wonderful peachy taste. This cake tasted like peach cobbler! Yum! I ate it plain, but it would also be wonderful with whipped cream on top. What a wonderful dessert! I didn't change a thing, such as baking time, as other reviewers suggested. Follow the recipe as-is. You might have to bake it a little longer, though. I think the recipe is also a good base to experiment with other fruits, but the peach is sure hard to top!
This is a delcious pound cake--moist and buttery and the caramel glaze suggested by another reviewer makes it perfect. I used almond extract along with the vanilla because the almond flavor really accentuates the flavor of the peaches.
I made this recipe as directed and the texture and flavor are wonderful. I used fresh peaches and it had a wonderful flavor.
Excellent cake. I sugared some chopped peaches over night and and served each slice with a scoop of peaches and whipped cream. It was a big hit for my mom's 78th birthday party.
