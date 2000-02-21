GA Peach Pound Cake

Made this cake for the first time yesterday, followed the recipe exactly. The cake did not come out of the tube pan. It was not entirely done in the middle. However, we ate around the gooey parts and it was wonderful! I made it again this morning, used almond extract this time and it is in the oven as I type. I am going to turn off the oven at the end of the cooking time and let it sit in there to cool down. That usually does it for cakes that don't cook entirely in the middle. I definitely will have this on my baking rotation, esp. when peaches are in season. ***Update - one year later I've made this again, this time in two loaf pans. Baked at 325 for 1 hour. Coated the pans in butter and turbinado sugar. I wish I'd sprinkled the turbinado sugar on top. I plan on putting these in the freezer for winter consumption. Yummy!