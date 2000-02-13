Grandma's Chili

This is a hand-me-down from my Grandma. I like it because it doesn't have kidney beans and it has a bit of a sweet taste. It's a brown chili not a red one - no tomatoes.

By Roberta

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • In a large saucepan over medium high heat, saute the ground beef for 5 minutes, or until browned. Stir in the onion and green bell pepper and saute for 5 more minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Next, add the beans, mushrooms, brown sugar and chili powder to taste. Mix together well, reduce heat to low and let simmer for 20 minutes to 1 hour or more, depending on how much time you have and how thick you like your chili.

Per Serving:
832 calories; protein 43.6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 60.8g; cholesterol 192.9mg; sodium 652mg. Full Nutrition
