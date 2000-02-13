Grandma's Chili
This is a hand-me-down from my Grandma. I like it because it doesn't have kidney beans and it has a bit of a sweet taste. It's a brown chili not a red one - no tomatoes.
This is a hand-me-down from my Grandma. I like it because it doesn't have kidney beans and it has a bit of a sweet taste. It's a brown chili not a red one - no tomatoes.
This was not the best chili I ever had but my boyfriend loved it! I just couldn't get over the fact that there was no "red" in it so I ended up adding 1 can tomato sauce. Also, I only used 1lb of hamburger AND added a can of northern beans. I'll make this again and send w/ my boyfriend in a crock pot for those fall weekends when he heads north to his cabin.Read More
Think recipe was great. We added a few things but it was a great weekend meal & great for left overs. Yummy!Read More
This was not the best chili I ever had but my boyfriend loved it! I just couldn't get over the fact that there was no "red" in it so I ended up adding 1 can tomato sauce. Also, I only used 1lb of hamburger AND added a can of northern beans. I'll make this again and send w/ my boyfriend in a crock pot for those fall weekends when he heads north to his cabin.
This was an absolutely delicious chili recipe. After I got over the fact that it was not a red chili recipe and tasted the finished product, it was very very good. Thanks for the recipe!
the chili for this recipe was very good, even though it wasn't red. I ended up adding a can of tomato sauce anyways.
Yes to the northern beans...Plus I put a lot more peppers and onions in than the recipe called for. Plus some cilantro, jalopenos slices, red pepper and a couple splashes of Dave's Insanity Sauce-just right!
Think recipe was great. We added a few things but it was a great weekend meal & great for left overs. Yummy!
This was not the best chili I ever had but my boyfriend loved it! I just couldn't get over the fact that there was no "red" in it so I ended up adding 1 can tomato sauce. Also, I only used 1lb of hamburger AND added a can of northern beans. I'll make this again and send w/ my boyfriend in a crock pot for those fall weekends when he heads north to his cabin.
My fiancee and I enjoy this recipe. Tweaks we've made: more than double the beans (around 40 oz,) and substitute half the ground beef for sausage. We've also tried it with and without the onion. Adding more beans makes it feel more mealy, and it lasts twice as long. :)
This was the 1st time i've made chili and my pot was empty by the end of the night! I used fresh mushroom not canned and added extra chili's and spices to help the taste.
We liked this chili a lot, and really liked that it used a ton of veggies so it makes for a good clean-out-the-fridge dish. I did only use one pound of ground beef, and added one can of black beans in addition to the can of baked beans. Turned out great, and I liked the fact that this wasn't tomato based just for something different. Definitely let this simmer for as long as possible to get the flavors to meld together well. Thank your for the recipe, scootegyrl!
Great chili!
A little weak for me, added cayenne pepper, more chilli powder
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections