Cold Green Bean Salad
This is so simple the prep time is next to nothing. My mother served this with rare roast beef sandwiches on Sunday nights.
This is so simple the prep time is next to nothing. My mother served this with rare roast beef sandwiches on Sunday nights.
I like to make 3 Bean Salad often in the Summer, picnic, months. I made this salad one day when I didn't have the wax beans and kidney beans. It really is very simple. While very tasty I think I still like the 3 bean look of the salad being more complex and fancy. Anyway, instead of using Italian dressing, which is fine in a pinch I'm sure,it's a little too tangy and I like it a little sweeter. I used a 3 bean dressing, 3/4 cup white sugar 2/3 cup distilled white vinegar 1/3 cup vegetable oil 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon celery seed Still very easy and fast. Of course, better affter a long marinate.Read More
Changed the servings to 24 for a party--then accidentally got French cut green beans--6 cans of beans only required 1 bottle(16oz) of Italian dressing--Holy cow! Any more would have been pucker-mouth city! And, no chance on three full onions--I only added 1/4 of one!! Cannot imagine eating this at its full ingredients amounts!!Read More
I like to make 3 Bean Salad often in the Summer, picnic, months. I made this salad one day when I didn't have the wax beans and kidney beans. It really is very simple. While very tasty I think I still like the 3 bean look of the salad being more complex and fancy. Anyway, instead of using Italian dressing, which is fine in a pinch I'm sure,it's a little too tangy and I like it a little sweeter. I used a 3 bean dressing, 3/4 cup white sugar 2/3 cup distilled white vinegar 1/3 cup vegetable oil 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon celery seed Still very easy and fast. Of course, better affter a long marinate.
I used this for a camping meal for 100 people. Drain the canned beans really well, I put the cans of beans open end down in the sink while slicing the onions. We also let it marinate overnight, sweet... too easy. Thanks Dale for such a great recipe.
I must admit, I was totally skeptical of such a simple recipe that didn't seem to make any sense. I made it for our recent office St Pat's party and it was a hit! This is a great summer salad that is light and refreshing. I only used around 10oz of dressing though and my beans were swimming! Great recipe. Try it out!
Rinse cans of green beans, always. It really makes a better difference in the taste! Takes the can taste out.
So simple, quick and GOOD!! My oh-so-picky boyfriend had 3 helpings! I did only use half a bottle of dressing, it seemed like plenty. Will definitely make again and again and again!!!
You'll like it even better if you add: - 1 tablespoon of sugar to the Italian dressing, and - 1 can of sliced water chestnuts. The additions turn it into a 5-star recipe, in my opinion. I also make it with a can each of green and wax beans for a little more interest. Yummy!
It was a bit hit at the family reunion. I used a can of regular green bean and a can of wax beans for a bit more color. I also substituted Newman's Own Low Fat Sesame Ginger Dressing.
I LOVE this salad. I even make this just to take for lunch.
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was a big success. It tasted fantastic and was so easy to make.
Changed the servings to 24 for a party--then accidentally got French cut green beans--6 cans of beans only required 1 bottle(16oz) of Italian dressing--Holy cow! Any more would have been pucker-mouth city! And, no chance on three full onions--I only added 1/4 of one!! Cannot imagine eating this at its full ingredients amounts!!
This was very good and everyone really liked it. Although, I did NOT use canned green beans. To make it more healthy I used frozen beans and steamed them in a small amount of water, then placed them in a serving bowl and added the rest. I also make my own Italian salad dressing: 1/2 c. olive oil, 1/4 cup balsamic/apple vinegar mixed; then I add to taste garlic powder, salt, pepper, oregano, and basil. I took this to a friend's house for lunch and everyone (even my children) commented on how good it was.
Easy to throw together very quickly, that is for sure. Hubby prefers a mix of different beans instead of all green beans. I do agree with another reviewer, rinse the canned beans before adding to the salad.
Too easy, my husband loved this. Thats all I need to make this again.
Used the 3 bean dressing (oil, vinegar, sugar) as suggested by another user and now I am addicted!
I've been making this recipe for years...try adding halved cherry or grape tomatoes and serve with hard crust Italian bread. Better made the day ahead.
I make this in the summer..........add some crumbled crispy bacon and chopped tomatoes.....really good
I thought this tasted good. I was surpised because of how simple it is. I would consider making it again, if I need a quick side dish for a bbq. I used Tuscan style Italian bottled dressing. I also used half the amount of dressing and red onion. The grean beans would have been submerged otherwise. We also did just eat some of it right away. I didn't want it getting too tart or the beans to get too soft by sitting.
Did not like this recipe. Family wouldn't eat it.
Delish. I used my own canned green beans ones I caned this summer . made a great side dish with a German dinner just added a little more vinegar ..
This is a nice change from warmed up canned green beans.
So good and SO EASY! I used french style green beans and zesty italian dressing since I like a lot of "zing". Even better after sitting in the fridge overnight!
How could something so easy be so delicious!! My whole family loved these. Will make often. Thanks!!
Super easy and super tasty! It was a hit at a dinner party. Although it didn't go over well with people who think green beans can only be eaten when served hot.
We prefer our beans warm.
This was tasty and oh so easy. I added some yellow and orange bell pepper as well as some sliced cucumber along with the onions and green beans. I didn't add the entire bottle of dressing I just added enough to kinda cover and shook them around every couple of hours. I let it sit for about 10 hours. Family enjoyed it and its soooo easy I will be making it again. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was ok.
EASY! Make a day ahead...
This recipe is great! It is very easy and the result is wonderful! I made it for a 4th of July picnic.
I have made similar recipe using 1/2 bottle of drsg to marinate beans in for several hours. Drain off the dressing in colander. Stir in red onions and 1/2 cup sour cream and place in fridge.
I made this for Christmas dinner, and it was good, but not the best vegetable side dish ever. 1 bottle of dressing is WAY too much.
You have to like canned green beans to like this recipe. The texture was unappealing--I guess I thought the dressing would perk it up/disguise it. But I was wrong. NO ONE at my gathering liked this!
easy, heathly, prefect for a quick summer snack
I used a lot less dressing than the recipe calls for. It was still a little too tangy for my taste but maybe it was the kind of dressing I bought.
I thought it was good, but no one else ate it at Thanksgiving dinner.
I have been making this dish for a very long time. I usually make my own dressing, which I think is tastier.
I got fantastic results with this recipe! I am always looking for a way to use all those canned green beans I stock up on when they're on sale. This one is a keeper!
This recipe was quick and easy and oh so tasty. A good side dish with sloppy joes my family loved thme
Made this salad to serve w/Tomato Chicken Parmesan...I only used 1/2 of the onion and refrigerated while my entree cooked in the oven...My husband and 14 mo old went back for seconds..will make again.
Super easy. Great for a picnic.
This was alright. My daughter loved it. I let it marinade for 5 hours, and it tasted rather bland to me. I used Kraft Zesty Italian dressing.
It was too bland.
Very good - I did use a bit less onion (perhaps the onion I bought was quite large).
Taste great and very easy to make.
One of those recipes that I really wanted to like more. I love 3-bean salad - but with only green beans it didn't make it for me. Sorry :(
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections