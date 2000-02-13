Lemon Sponge Cake II
A natural, very good, flavorful lemon sponge cake.
ummmm, too mouth watering, i ate the whole thing like really fast... best cake tried!!
This recipe didn't work out for me.
ummmm, too mouth watering, i ate the whole thing like really fast... best cake tried!!
This recipe didn't work out for me.
Tried this recipe with minor variations* and it turned out GREAT! We, too, couldn't help eating almost the whole thing in one sitting! Perfect texture, rise, sponginess, etc. *I used grapefruit (from a tree outside) and needed to increase the amount of juice for flavor and bumped up the flour to compensate... next time will probably leave it the same for even moister and spongier texture.
too many eggs
