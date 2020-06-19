Dol Sot Bi Bim Bap

1 of 46

Rating: 5 stars If I must say so myself.... Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This looks awesome does anybody know where to get stone bowls? Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars Marinade for the beef is good! Although next time I would use ground beef so its more mix-able. However with preparing the vegetables I added some things for more flavor: Mushrooms I sauteed them with 1 tsp vegetable oil 2tsp soysauce and 2tsp sugar and some sesame oil. Bean sprouts I cooked them in a pot with a cup of water with 1tsp of salt for 20 minutes then mixed it with 1 clove minced garlic sesame oil and a pinch of salt. Spinach:I boiled it for a minute as per the recipe then added a pinch of salt 1 tsp soysauce 1 clove mince garlic and sesame oil. Zucchini and carrots: sprinkled with salt and sauted for a few minutes separately. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Made this last night for the first time. My husband lived in Korea for a year and this was one of his favorite dishes to order. I scaled it down to four and made as directed (even the raw egg which my husband insisted on). It was great but way too sweet. Once we added a spoon full of kuchujang to each of our bowls it was perfect. My husband has requested me to make it again. Next time I'll reduce the marinade a little so it's not overly sweet and my kids can eat it without the kochujang. Also skip the drizzle of sesame oil on the finished product (doesn't need it). Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This was great - we tried it on a whim and man were we happy with this gem. We used pyrex bowls replaced green onion with regular and used a few other fresh vegetables we had on hand ( snow peas baby carrots and arugula). We didn't have chili paste so we looked up a substitute and it really became the star of the dish alongside the meat. Will be making again and again... and again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars All I can say is thank you! My husband loves this dish and I've been hard pressed to find a recipe that he likes. Thank you for sharing!!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Thanks for sharing. I did modify it a little decreasing the sugar by half (using 1/4 C sugar and 1/4 C honey). Still it was plenty sweet. I also omitted several ingredients I did not have such as cucumber carrot and sesame seeds. Also on one serving I attempted the raw egg feat but it didn't cook into the meal like I had expected so the whole bowl of food became slippery from the egg. On other servings I simply fried the egg on one side then inverted it onto the food. Much better in my opinion! I only had 1 lb. meat so I used that. I substituted habanero hot sauce for the chili sauce as well. Additionally the only oil I used was a small bit to oil the dishes and a small bit for frying eggs spinach sprouts etc. I did not pour any over the finished dish. Note: To get the rice to sizzle I had to put the rice in immediately after oiling the bowl (I used Pyrex bowls.) When I oiled more than one bowl at a time before adding rice the rice didn't sizzle. So don't let those oiled bowls sit if you want the sizzle.:) The way I made it I probably give it a four and a half. If I'd had the other ingredients on hand I think that would have pushed this recipe into 5-star territory. Hence the rating. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is time consuming but definitely worth it. I made it exactly as is and it was wonderful. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is good but I can't say it's the best because my mom's dol sot bi bim bap is the best. =) But this recipe is still very good. Helpful (7)