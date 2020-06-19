Dol Sot Bi Bim Bap

Rating: 4.74 stars
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Dol Sot Bi Bim Bap is Korean for Hot Stone Bowl with Mixed Rice - oh, and vegetables, and meat, and egg. My 'go to' favorite Korean dish, next to haemul pajeon and Bulgogi. I'm a big carnivore so my version has about 25% more meat than the traditional version. Mmmmmm, cow!

By ieetcows

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make the marinade for the beef. Combine the soy sauce, sugars, garlic, green onions, sesame seeds in a large bowl; add the sliced beef strips to the marinade, and season with salt and pepper. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

  • Bring the rice and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover; simmer until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C), and place 6 Korean stone bowls in oven. Combine shiitake mushrooms and 1/2 cup hot water in a small bowl, and soak for about 10 minutes, until pliable. Trim off and discard the stems. Thinly slice the caps. Set aside.

  • Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Add spinach to the water just long enough to wilt the leaves, and then drain and pat dry. Set aside. Combine cucumber and carrots in a bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • Preheat wok over medium-high heat. Cook carrots and cucumbers in a small amount of sesame oil to soften, stirring frequently. Remove from pan, and set aside. Add a small amount of sesame oil to the pan, and cook spinach in sesame oil for a minute or two. Remove spinach from pan,and set aside. Add the meat strips and marinade to the wok; cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid reduces in volume, about 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Transfer the stone bowls from the oven to suitable heat resistant surface. Brush each bowl with sesame oil to coat. Divide the rice into the bowls, and gently pack to the bottom (the rice should sizzle as you arrange). Arrange the cucumbers and carrots, bean sprouts, greens, shiitake mushrooms, and beef mixture over each potion of rice. Immediately before serving , add one raw egg yolk to each bowl, drizzle with about a tablespoon of sesame oil, and top with the nori. Serve Kochujang sauce as a condiment.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute zucchini for the cucumber.

For Dol Sot Bi Bim Bap, you can either fry the egg and place on top, or just add the raw egg yolk on top immediately before serving to allow the person eating to mix it in.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
937 calories; protein 35.8g; carbohydrates 120.8g; fat 37.6g; cholesterol 219.9mg; sodium 1517.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

Scott Scazafavo
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2008
Most helpful critical review

khelgemo
Rating: 3 stars
11/09/2010
I usually don't find bibimbap recipes that use brown sugar. This is an interesting addition. I think next time I may try this just to see what the taste differenc e is. Otherwise this seems like the usual bibimbap recipe that is always great! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Scott Scazafavo
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2008
HK
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2010
This looks awesome does anybody know where to get stone bowls? Read More
Koumiko
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2009
Marinade for the beef is good! Although next time I would use ground beef so its more mix-able. However with preparing the vegetables I added some things for more flavor: Mushrooms I sauteed them with 1 tsp vegetable oil 2tsp soysauce and 2tsp sugar and some sesame oil. Bean sprouts I cooked them in a pot with a cup of water with 1tsp of salt for 20 minutes then mixed it with 1 clove minced garlic sesame oil and a pinch of salt. Spinach:I boiled it for a minute as per the recipe then added a pinch of salt 1 tsp soysauce 1 clove mince garlic and sesame oil. Zucchini and carrots: sprinkled with salt and sauted for a few minutes separately. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
MommyofRedHeads
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2009
Made this last night for the first time. My husband lived in Korea for a year and this was one of his favorite dishes to order. I scaled it down to four and made as directed (even the raw egg which my husband insisted on). It was great but way too sweet. Once we added a spoon full of kuchujang to each of our bowls it was perfect. My husband has requested me to make it again. Next time I'll reduce the marinade a little so it's not overly sweet and my kids can eat it without the kochujang. Also skip the drizzle of sesame oil on the finished product (doesn't need it). Read More
BethDai
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2011
This was great - we tried it on a whim and man were we happy with this gem. We used pyrex bowls replaced green onion with regular and used a few other fresh vegetables we had on hand ( snow peas baby carrots and arugula). We didn't have chili paste so we looked up a substitute and it really became the star of the dish alongside the meat. Will be making again and again... and again. Read More
K. Carr
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2010
All I can say is thank you! My husband loves this dish and I've been hard pressed to find a recipe that he likes. Thank you for sharing!!! Read More
anru7695
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2010
Great recipe! Thanks for sharing. I did modify it a little decreasing the sugar by half (using 1/4 C sugar and 1/4 C honey). Still it was plenty sweet. I also omitted several ingredients I did not have such as cucumber carrot and sesame seeds. Also on one serving I attempted the raw egg feat but it didn't cook into the meal like I had expected so the whole bowl of food became slippery from the egg. On other servings I simply fried the egg on one side then inverted it onto the food. Much better in my opinion! I only had 1 lb. meat so I used that. I substituted habanero hot sauce for the chili sauce as well. Additionally the only oil I used was a small bit to oil the dishes and a small bit for frying eggs spinach sprouts etc. I did not pour any over the finished dish. Note: To get the rice to sizzle I had to put the rice in immediately after oiling the bowl (I used Pyrex bowls.) When I oiled more than one bowl at a time before adding rice the rice didn't sizzle. So don't let those oiled bowls sit if you want the sizzle.:) The way I made it I probably give it a four and a half. If I'd had the other ingredients on hand I think that would have pushed this recipe into 5-star territory. Hence the rating. Read More
Marzipan25
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2012
This recipe is time consuming but definitely worth it. I made it exactly as is and it was wonderful. Read More
CakeFACE
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2009
This recipe is good but I can't say it's the best because my mom's dol sot bi bim bap is the best. =) But this recipe is still very good. Read More
khelgemo
Rating: 3 stars
11/09/2010
I usually don't find bibimbap recipes that use brown sugar. This is an interesting addition. I think next time I may try this just to see what the taste differenc e is. Otherwise this seems like the usual bibimbap recipe that is always great! Read More
