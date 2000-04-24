Basic Ham and Bean Soup
Hearty ham and bean soup. Easy to make and a great way to use a leftover ham bone. This soup also has lots of mixed vegetables.
Yep... this is pretty good (it's how I make mine). But, why stop with Northern beans? I use every kind of bean and dried pea I can get my hands on. And I never take the time to soak my dried beans. I "de-gas" them by just covering them with water, adding about a tablespoon of baking soda, and bringing them to a rolling boil - about 3 times. After each boil, drain and run clean water over them to remove the husks. Then add the rest of your ingredients and cook away! You'll find the other beans/peas give your soup a much more "full" flavor. And the "de-gassing" ... well... de-gasses them! LOL Try it - I think you'll like it.Read More
For years I've been craving the bean soup I used to get at a deli on the town square in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. I saw this recipe and had to give it a try. After reading the reviews, I decided to use the crockpot method recommended earlier. The result? A delicious, hearty, bean soup that my whole family enjoyed and has rated "a keeper". One note here: instead of ham hocks I used the bone from a spiral sliced ham (honey flavor). Enough meat was on the bone that I didn't need to add anymore, and it had a nice, smokey flavor.
Taking note of some of the comments on this soup, I soaked my beans overnight first, and did not add salt. I do think it was plenty salty, and would have been too salty with added salt. This is one of the best bean soups I have ever had, and was very easy to make. I am not the best at soups, so I was thrilled with how simple this was, and how well it turned out.
The flavor of this wonderful soup is anything but basic. I've made this twice so far and loved it both times. To help make the beans soft, add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to the soaking water; it helps in breaking down the outer shell. However, do remember to drain off the water with baking soda and use fresh water for making the soup. I took two cups of the soup, pureed and added back into the soup to thicken it.
Great basic recipe. I both bumped up the flavor and simplified prep as follows: Soaked the beans overnight in a crockpot (just covered with cold water), in the morning I drained the beans and returned them to the crockpot. In a skillet with a tablespoon of butter, I browned a roughly diced ham steak (didn't have a ham bone)with the chopped onions, garlic, celery and carrots. This took about 5 minutes. I then added the ham/veggies to the crockpot with all the spices and 8 cups of chicken broth (instead of water) and cooked all in the crockpot all day (10 hours) on low. Soup was fantastic, great flavor, not bland at all and very simple to prep. My husband says it is the best soup I have made this winter...and I make a lot of soup!
This soup was excellent. I used a shank ham bone to make the broth two days prior so I could skim all of the fat. I didn't add any salt, as the ham is salty enough. I bought a bag of "calico beans" which were great because of the variety of beans. I only soaked them for two hours before adding them to the broth and they came out very tender. Once the soup was almost done, I took out about half of the beans and pureed them in the food processor to make a thicker soup. It was perfect and delicious. Thanks!
Excellent bean soup! I had a ham-hock left over from Easter and this worked out great! I soaked white beans overnight and cooked all about 2 hours. Wonderful!
Here's a tip: do not add the salt until after you have finished cooking the soup. Cooking beans in salt results in a less than tender bean. You may also find that adding the salt at the end will also decrease the cooking time for this recipe.
I really liked this soup! It had wonderful flavor, but I did make some alterations. I found that 1 hour soaking with hot water wasn't quite enough, so I put the beans in a pot with water to cover them with an additional 2 more inches of water. Then BOIL the beans for 5 minutes, take off from heat, and then let them sit for 1 hour. DRAIN the bean water off..To the stockpot ADD 64 ounces of chicken stock, the beans and all the rest of the ingredients, though I used more celery, about 5 ribs of celery. I also pureed about 1/3 of the soup and added it back to the pot, before adding the diced ham pieces. I found this soup to be QUICK, FLAVORFUL and SATISFYING..
This was fabulous~ with modifications. I always read other's reviews. DON'T add salt!! The ham hocks are essential for authentic bean soup. I used 4 cans of navy beans, 4 cups of chicken stock and 4 cups of low sodium chicken broth. 2 ham hocks, no other added meat. 3/4 cup carrot, 1/2 cup celery and an entire onion, carmelized. 2 t. garlic. Bought to a boil and simmered for an hour, removed hocks, cooled and seperated the meat out and added it back to the soup, simmered another 1/2 hour. Skimmed off the fat, mushed some beans against the side of the pot to add body to the soup. Near the end I added a couple dashes of hot chili sauce. Not enough to add heat, just round out the flavor. It was so good we ate it for 2 days. YUM!!!
This was beyond delicious. Made it with the following differences: used 6 cups of chicken stock versus the 8 cups of water. Didn't have bay leaves on-hand so used a tsp. of italian seasoning. Used 3 stalks of celery and a spiral cut ham bone instead of the ham hock. Soaked the beans in water for 6 hours, drained/rinsed the beans Put all ingredients in a crock pot on low for 10 hours. Excellent!.
This soup is my husband's and my absolute favorite soup to make on cold Sunday afternoons in the fall and winter. Even better, this soup is even more delicious the next day, because the soup thickens a bit and the flavors meld. We always make a loaf of honey wheat bread in our breadmaker and sit down to a simple supper of fresh bread and butter, and a bowl of this soup. It doesn't get any better than this! And don't forget the ham hock, it does add a wonderful smoky flavor to the soup. This soup also freezes very well, just reheat on your stove in a big pot. A BIG thanks for this recipe!!
"Make sure you give this one 5 STARS", my husband says! Terrific recipe!! Sometimes the simple recipes are the best. I soaked the beans in water, but cooked them in chicken broth. This is the only change I made to this recipe. Thanks so much for this great classic!
Yummy! Made this with leftover Easter ham. I took some advise from previous reviews. Soaked beans over night and the next day drained, added fresh water and cooked about 2 hours before adding anything. I then added ham, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, dried mustard and bay leaves. I also took about a cup of beans and pureed them to make the sauce a bit thicker. It ws very good! I know because my husband said twice... "this is REALLY good"
Ok the only reason I have to give this 5 stars is because of the changes I made (don't get me wrong I am by no means a perfect cook) but I soaked the beans for 48 hours then I put it all in the crockpot and had it on low all day. I added some Garlic Pepper as well as some Celery Salt it was pretty bland. I just kept cooking it until it looks kinda like pea soup. PS I tried to add a photo so you can see how it turns out..........Perfect comport food Thanks!
I made this for Soup Supper at our church last year and it was such a hit they asked for it again this year. I substituted some of the water with 97% Fat Free Chicken Broth which added to the flavor of the soup.
This was very tasty. I made a few changes. I soaked my beans overnight. I put everything in the crockpot on low before I went to a brunch and it was done by the time I got back. There weren't enough carrots/celery/onions. I ended up using 1 1/2c chopped onion, 2 stalks celery, chopped, and four carrots, sliced. I also added more garlic. (I can't be the only person who saw '1 tsp' and scoffed. We love garlic here!)It tasted a little flat so I also added one cube of bouillon, another 1/2 teaspoon of pepper, and about a tablespoon of chipotle hot sauce. It didn't make it spicy at all, just gave the soup some body. (It IS 8 cups of water! A little hot sauce won't make it spicy, even for the little ones) I also didn't add any chopped ham. My ham hock had quite a lot of meat on it so after six hours in the crockpot, it fell right off the bone. I shredded it and added it back to the pot.
I followed the recipe pretty closely as regards amounts, but 'adapted' the procedure. I soaked the beans overnight (1 lb navy beans, 1 lb baby lima beans). Well yes, that's twice as many but I was doubling the recipe because I was using the leftovers and hambone from the Christmas ham. The dry mustard surprised me. I held off adding it until the broth was hot, then tasted it, and then added the mustard powder. It did add just the right amount of additional positive flavor. Perhaps the most useful observation is how much better dried beans are. I would tend to describe canned beans as 'mushy,' but the dried beans are best described as 'creamy.' I guess this 70 year old 'dog' can learn new tricks. In short, this soup is hearty, delicious, and more importantly, easy!
Very good recipe. I don't usually change things up - not that brave. But I read reviews and did the following: 3 celery stalks 4 c water/ 4 c chicken broth I sauteed the onion, celery, garlic before adding. I also added a can of condensed milk - loved this addition. Made it more creamy, thickened it. I used the crock pot. PUt beans in the boiling water, let sit for an hour. Than cooked on high 4 hours, OPened up, took the meat off the bone. Cooked 3 more hours. Opened, added more ham and milk. Let cook about an hour more. Very good.
Used the quick soak method on the bag of beans, let sit for approx 2 hours and then put them in the crock pot with the ham bone. Added chicken broth as others suggested and omited the salt. Turned out great. (Incidentally, I used a frozen leftover ham bone with quite a bit of ham still on the bone. The meat fell off the bone within a few hours in the crock pot. Yummy!)
I made a lot of changes... used a big thing of chicken broth instead of water, and 1.5 big cans of canned white beans. Sauteed 4 cloves of garlic with more celery (with leaves!!) and carrots and the onion, 2 ham hocks, then added 1/2 can of tomato paste (cause that's what grama did!!) the broth and beans.Totally delish!!!
This is a good hearty soup. I boiled my beans first and then soaked them for 1-1/2 hours. I substituted chicken broth for the water and threw it in my slow cooker. I gave it a few pulses with my handmixer to thicken it up a bit. I didn't have any celery, so I subbed celery salt. Good flavor. I'm planning on serving this with a fry bread also found on this site. Thanks for sharing J.A.
I soaked beans overnight and added baking soda. I used half chicken broth and half water. I did not add any salt. I added extra onion, celery and carrots. I also added a little extra garlic. The ham hock and bay leaves give it such good flavor. I Let it simmer on the stove for hours. It smelled wonderful and tasted delicious !!!! Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I liked this! I had never had Ham and Bean soup before but I wanted soup and had a leftover spiral cut ham bone. Definitely soak the beans overnight. I used the largest crock pot with chicken broth about 6.5 cups. No salt, used black pepper. 2 cups carrots, 2 stalks celery. I cooked it on HIGH for 6 hours, low for the first 4. Carrots were too mushy for that but it seems like thats what it took to get the beans to cook. Maybe add in carrots and celery later next time.
The soup was great, everybody in my family loved it. It was my first time making bean soup and it turned out excellent. I think it might even be better then my grandmothers bean soup which is legendary. I took some advice from other reviews. I used 4 cups chicken broth in place of half the water. I also soaked my beans over night. I used two smoked hocks along with my ham bone which I let simmer for six hours before discarding bone and fat. I added one tsp of cayenne and eight oz. can of tomato sauce. I also took the advice to add more vegtables then the recipe called for. I added three potatoes cut into small wedges. Let it simmer all day and you will have one of the best bean soups ever.
My family loved it! Thank you to all the reviewers. I used several of your suggestions.... I used 3 cans of northern beans to save time and just drained them. I doubled the veggies. I used half water and half chicken broth but I did need all 8 cups of liquid. And in the last half hour I added a little potato leftovers to thicken it. Oh yes, I also used a tbsp. of regular mustard since I didn't have powder. Thanks again everyone!!!
Loved this recipe! Before adding the ham, I put 2 cups of the beans in a blender and pureed it, returning it to the pot. Then I added the ham and continued cooking it. The puree made the soup creamy without the added calories.
This was tasty. I didn't mess with the recipe except to use canned beans since I didn't have time to soak dry ones. Nice consistency when simmered long enough, not too watery. Lovely recipe, thank you.
Delicious! Even my fussy child liked it. I altered this recipe a bit though. I bought the big glass jar of ready mixed beans and intermixed the recipe on that label with this one. Did 6 cups of beef broth, added tsp of mustard powder, salt, pepper, can of green beans, can of roasted chopped tomatoes, cubed ham, chopped bunch of green onions, garlic, and the 2 bay leaves)
Fantastic bean soup! Made only a couple changes, boiled the beans in large pot of water for 10 min.with 1/2 tsp. baking soda then soaked overnight-drained and rinsed in morning.(I hate hard beans) I used a leftover honey baked ham bone from our christmas party. Used 4 cups water and 4 cups chicken broth. 1 tsp. garlic powder instead of garlic clove. No celery-only because i dislike it cooked. placed all in crockpot on low before I left for work. The only bad part was I didn't get to smell it cooking all day. Very, very good.
Everyone loved this soup, even my 11 year old daughter. I did subsitute 4 cups of vegetable broth for half of the water and I used a bit more carrots and celery than stated in the recipe. This recipe is a keeper!
This recipe was the terrible! Even after soaking the beans overnight, they were still crunchy and this reminded me why I don't eat ham. Definitely would not recommend this to anyone
Cut corners and it was still awesome. Canned beans.
Good simple reicpe that gets better with age(the next day or two). Work with what you have and use this recipe as a guideline and you will be happy every time.
Excellent recipe. I substituted ham broth for the water, however, and also opted for the crock-pot method. De-gasing the beans before hand allowed the beans to become very soft, and I found it was not necessary to puree a portion of the soup this way. I also used a good bit more ham, and sauteed the ham prior to adding it to the soup with about 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, 1/2 tsp. ginger and about 1 Tbsp. honey. I then added the whole saute directly to the soup. Delicious!
I had the bone left over from our Christmas ham and wanted to make a ham and bean soup so decided to try this recipe. I thought it was very good and I only made a couple of modifications. I prefer to soak my beans overnight so I skipped the first step; although the instructions on the bag of beans matched the first step of this recipe, so I'm sure either way is fine. Secondly, I used 4 cups beef broth and 4 cups water. I had enough meat that came off the bone that I didn't need.to add any more. Finally, I prefer a thicker soup so I took out 1 to 2 cups of the soup mixture and pureed it, then added it back to the soup. This one is now part of my recipe box.
As with the recommendations of previous posters, i soaked my beans over night in the 8 cups of water. drained and then used 8cups of chicken broth to cook with the beans....... did everything else by the recipe. OMG!!! very flavorful and rich bean soup!! best i ever had!!! only gave it 4 stars because i had altered it a bit... but with alterations 5+ stars
Very Good! Will definitely soak the beans overnight next time.
I tried this soup this evening, and really liked it. My husband usually doesn't care for ham and bean soup, but he polished off two bowlfuls! I didn't want to make a pond of soup for just us two without knowing if it was good, so more or less halved the recipe. Also I made it easier by using canned beans. I had bought an almost ten-pound presliced bone-in ham and had sliced off and used most of it, but there were a couple of cups of meat left on the bone (which wasn't very large). At the suggestion of some commenters, I simmered the ham bone for about an hour in 4 - 5 cups water with two bay leaves. (No added salt was needed, but I threw in a few grinds of pepper.) Meanwhile, I cut up a heaping cup of the ham, reserving the rest for later. I drained and rinsed a 14 1/2 can of great northern beans (navy or lima beans would do, I should think) and let them simmer with the ham bone. I cut up three carrots, peeled; three trimmed celery ribs; and half a large onion; and sauteed the vegetables for 5-10 minutes in a little cooking oil, in the bottom of a larger pot. I added a minced garlic clove for a minute, then added the chopped-up ham, along with 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, and sauteed for a bit. Then I poured the ham bone, beans, and water into the sauteed stuff, and simmered the mixture for about 45 minutes. (You may need to add more hot water.) Mm. I'm saving this recipe!
Just made this today. Delicious, followed the recipe as written. Not necessary to soak beans overnight or boil bones longer as I read in other comments. Beans are tender and ham flavour is wonderfully infused with the times and instructions provided.
This is a very tasty soup! Like most of the other readers, I altered some of the directions: I soaked the beans overnight,omitted the white pepper (could'nt find it!), added seasoning salt and black pepper towards end of cooking time, and did not add extra ham (there was alot of meat on my ham bone). I also cooked my soup on simmer for at least six hours because I wanted the soup to be really thick and hearty. I loved the flavor, my kids picked at it, and my husband liked it but he's not real big on soup. Will definately make again!
Awesome recipe - perfect soup recipe. I made this in my slow cooker, using a leftover ham bone, and added about 2 cups of leftover cubed ham. This was easy and everyone raved about it.
This is the best Ham and Bean Soup I have come across. I make this recipe often, especially when a taste for Ham and Bean Soup comes over my family. It is soo good!!
I made this back in Dec. when my sister and her family were visiting and I had a ham bone in the freezer waiting to be used. I soaked the beans overnight, and used some chicken broth (I think I only had one can) in place of some of the water. It was so delicious! Everybody loved it! I'm wishing I had a ham bone right now, because this soup would really hit the spot on this cold, snowy day. Yum, yum!
I use "mixed beans" in a bag and it really is so much better than bland Northern. I use both, ham hocks and I buy a small chunk or "real ham" on the bone. If you buy these packages of "pre cut diced ham", DO NOT. There is no flavor in them, and they "just don't produce the same results and flavor". Plus, "they make your soup look fake with these "perfect square cubes!' floating around. But seriously, the flavor is "just not the same". Do not forget the "smocked ham hocks", because "that IS the secret ingredient to a fine tasting Bean soup. I do add, diced onion, celery, and carrots. Be real careful with your salt, wait till almost finished and taste the soup. The reason for this is because both the ham hocks & Ham are cured with salt. I also mix "low sodium chicken broth" with equal parts of water( for the broth base) Just be careful and watch your salt. Freezes well.
We've tied many ham + bean soups before, but this one is by far the best! We added larger amounts of carrots + celery than called for in the recipe + omitted the onion altogether, but only due to personal preferences. The only truly important note I might add is to be sure to increase the bean soaking and cooking time to 3-4 hrs for soaking, 2-3 hrs for cooking. After trying so many ham + bean soup recipes, we've learned a few things - one of them is that 60 min.s is just not enough soaking time for beans. That said, this recipe really is the best - and so easy! Thanks very much for sharing it!
This recipe is good. I added just these minor changes. used a ham bone. Used a whole onion and also added two cut up slices of bacon and ham base. when you can't find the onion your soup is done. Simmered about five hours. The ham base was all the sodium i needed so didn't add any. After I took out the bone (most of the meat had fallen off) I cooled it and my Australian Shepherd had a fabulous and healthy chewy for himself. Kove this soup
This recipe is great and easy. One simple suggestion: do not add salt until the beans have cooked for an hour or more. Salt keeps the bean tough.
I changed this recipe to include baby lima beans as well as the great northerns. As suggested by other reviewers, I soaked the beans overnight instead of using the "quick-cook" method. I also used chicken stock instead of water and added liberal amounts of celery and carrot. This is such an EASY soup to make, and it freezes well. A fantastic way to use up the rest of my Christmas ham.
My family could not get enough of this soup. It was even requested for the annual snowmobiling trip to keep the guys warm. The only change I made was to do half chicken stock and water, and cook it in the crockpot overnight. Instead of chopped leftover ham, I used a meaty ham bone saved just for this occasion. This is a simple meal great for cold winter nights.
It was good. I loved the way it made the house smell SO yummy! TIP: I put EVERYTHING into my crockpot and let it cook on LOW for 6hrs....PERFECT!
This is a very good, basic recipe. As written, I am rating it 4 stars as I found the result to be very bland. The next time I made it, I used a 20 oz. bag of 15 bean soup mix beans, chicken broth instead of water, and the meaty leftover ham bone from a spiral sliced Holiday Ham along with a chunk of pork jowl bacon. Still found the result to be bland until I decided to add the Cajun seasoning packet that comes in the 15 bean mix and simmer longer. That did the trick - not too spicey at all, rather just enough "something extra" to give the soup a lot more flavor. We all loved it and agreed that it should get 5 stars made this way. Still, this is a great basic ham and bean soup recipe that you can adjust to suit your own taste. Oh, and I tried the reviewer suggestion of bringing the dried beans to a boil with a tablespoon of baking soda 3 separate times (and rinsing) to "de-gas" the beans. I had such high hopes for this; but, alas, it did not work at all - for any of us :(
This was a great soup. I liked it even better the next day. My daughter (5), who usually won't eat anything with beans, even liked it. My 3 year old wouldn't touch it. I soaked my beans the night before and simmered them all day. I did not add the salt and it was plenty salty. We will definitly make this again. So good and so easy!
This was delicious and easy. To save even more time, I threw the veggies in whole and pureed them in a small food processor after the soup was done, then added the puree to the broth. It makes for a thicker broth and my kids, who seem to have an aversion to vegetables, don't even know. I also added a 1/2 cup diced tomatoes and a 1/4 cup cooked spinach to the puree for added flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
Wonderful Soup !! Kept pretty much to the recipe...tho..did saute onions, celery and minced garlic in butter prior to adding and did substitute chicken stock for 3/4 of the water..plus twice as much veggies along with three small diced white rose potatoes as well...and added some potato flakes to thicken a bit at the end - increased white pepper by double but added no salt - cooked in crockpot all day first few hrs on high..then the rest on low..about 10 hrs total - house smelled heavenly all day and the soup was just to die for !! (used 3 cans small white beans...drained and rinsed) Simply Excellent !!
Good basic recipe. I also used chicken broth (my homemade stock so it's low sodium) for 1/2 the water and used more carrots, onion & celery than the recipe called for. I didn't use a ham bone so I added some ham base and left out the salt called for. Also didn't use the mustard - didn't sound right but maybe I should have tried it. I will make this one again.
Was excellent! I used leftover spiral ham bone with meat on it, added 4 chicken bouillon cubes and omitted bay leaves and mustard since I didn't have any plus I used 2 lbs of mixed dried beans. I quick soaked the beans for an hour and then rinsed off that water and used fresh water to cook the bean and soup. Best I've ever made!
Delicious! Served with cheese biscuits for a perfect winter meal. The only thing I did different was use a 16-bean mix and substituted half the water with chicken broth. Thanks for this great recipe!
I basically combined this recipe and another that I found online that was quite similar. Here’s what I did. I soaked the beans overnight. I used 7 1/2 cups of chicken broth, no water, a ham shank and one cup each of the carrots, celery and onions. I used all of the other ingredients except the additional chopped ham. My ham shank had quite a bit of ham on it, which was plenty. I started by sauteeing the carrots, celery and onions in about 3 T. of butter and then added the rest of the ingredients, except the salt. I kept this at a low simmer for 3 - 3 1/2 hours. I simmered covered for the first 2 1/2 hours and then took the lid off so it would cook down and get a little thicker. My version yielded 9 cups of soup. Hubs loves bean soup and gave this two thumbs up! A definite do again!
I was searching for a use for the left over Honey Baked Ham we had. I was skeptical but thought I would try this... WOW!!!! My husband can't stop talking about how good this soup was and even my kids (6, 4 and 18 months) gobbled it up and asked for more. This week I am buying another ham for the sole purpose of making this soup again! Thanks for the fabulous recipe!
I made this soup according to the recipe and it was tasteless. I used fresh ham hock and ham so that was not the issue. I was looking forward to this soup becasue of the great reviews but I was very disappointed.
Wonderful recipe for left-over ham! I followed the recipe & put the whole ham bone in to cook along with the beans, veggies & seasonings.I used canned chicken broth instead of water for more flavor. When the soup is done,pour about 1/3 of it into a food processor or blender & puree it, then add it back to the soup. We thought it had a much better texture because it thickened it up. My husband had three bowls of it at one sitting!!!!! You can't go wrong with this recipe!
My husband and two children raved about this recipe. Normally one of my children will like a recipe and the other will give it a "thumbs down," but not in this case! Yea! It will go on the "Kids Like List." I followed the recipe with these alterations: 6 cups homemade chicken broth instead of the water; one tsp. chicken broth base instead of the salt; and one ham bone left over from Easter instead of the ham hock. Oh, I also used a homemade batch of mixed dried beans instead of just the Great Northern. I soaked them overnight in my slowcooker, drained and rinsed them and then cooked the soup for about 8 hours on low. I will definitely make this again and will probably use it for my freezer meal exchanges.
I followed some of commenter's suggestions and threw everything into the slow cooker after soaking the beans overnight. I didn't have any bay leaves and only added about half the salt. It turned out great. Plus, it made my whole house smell delicious! What a nice way to be greeted when I walked through the door. Perfect way to use up leftover ham.
Great soup! My teenager loves it and my non-soup eating husband enjoys it too. I soak the beans overnight; use 6 cups of low-sodium chicken broth and 1 cup vegetable broth, no additional salt, and extra vegetables. I have used spiral ham bones, smoked turkey legs and wings. I throw everything in the stockpot and let it simmer until the turkey is falling off the bone, 2 to 3 hours, then remove meat/bones and shred, returning meat to pot. I have always pureed half the beans but I didn’t last time and hubby said he liked it better that way. Thanks so much for this recipe.
I made this in my crock pot and it turned out great. I used 2 cartons of low sodium chicken broth, almost an entire turkey ham, carrots, onions, celery, bay leaves, mustard powder and pepper. Cooked on high for about 7 hours and served with cornbread. Be sure to soak the beans over night.
This ham and bean soup was delicious! I followed some other reviewers' suggestions and bought a bag of mixed dried beans. I used the quick soak method and it worked fine. I put the leftover bone from our Christmas spiral ham along with all the other ingredients in the crock pot for 8 hours on low. Along with a loaf of Italian bread we had a hearty meal for a cold winter night!
This was the best bean soup I have made. Did follow the advice of others and pureed about 2 cups of the beans to thicken and used chicken stock in place of water. Everything else I followed exactly and it was wonderful.
Wonderful! Just the way I remember it growing up. Suggestions: If you buy dry beans, DEFINATELY soak them overnight. Another review had suggested that. I used low-sodium chicken broth in place of water. I cooked the beans in the broth for about 1 1/2 - 2 hours or till tender. Try a smoked ham hock if available. It gives it a nice hearty fall feel. I also added 2 teaspoons of tomato paste for color & a little extra flavor. Yummmy!
Was excited to make this soup to use up some leftover ham, then found out that someone had eaten the ham I'd planned to use! So I made this soup MEATLESS and it turned out soooo good,lower in fat and much healthier! I sauteed the veggies in a bit of olive oil, then dumped in 1 lb of navy beans I'd soaked overnight and most of the next day (drained & rinsed). I added 2 cans of chick. broth, 1 can veg. broth, a cup and a half of water, & about a tsp of garlic powder in lieu of the fresh garlic, and the other seasonings (left out the salt). To give it the smoky flavor I would have gotten from the ham, I added about a tsp. of liquid smoke. Cooked all for about 2 hours and it turned out to be the best bean soup I've ever made!
This is a GREAT basic starter recipe, first I started with stock made from a honey store chicken, then used some better then bouillon paste. I added a bit more water cup or so, I used two cans of great northern beans, and crushed 3 cans of Cannellini Beans to help thicken. I also used an Immersion Blender and ran around the pot 3 or4 times which ground up some of all the ingredients just a pinch of salt. Honey baked ham, roasted red peppers, onion, two cans of roasted tomatoes, pepper, garlic, bay leaf, carrots, no celery hate those things. I had read another review about dry bean not lasting forever, I had started this soup with my old beans and it dawned on me all these years I had made soup with dry beans and had to soak and cook them for a week before I could get them the least bit palpable so thanks very much for this bit of information that dry beans not last forever I guess they had been sitting way to long in some warehouse.
What a great and easy recipe. I didn't have any ham hocks so I went without, I still think this was really good without them. Next time I will plan ahead and make sure I follow the recipe exactly with them to see how the difference is. We will be enjoying this one very soon.
Very tasty recipe, also make the house smell good. However, next time I will use canned white beans instead, the dry beans were hard. I used my hand held mixer to puree some of the soup, gave it a kind of thickness. Thanks for the recipe.
This turned out very well and was a perfect way to use up leftover ham and the ham bone from Christmas. I used a 15-bean mixture instead of just Great Northern Bean, and I did as some of the others and simply put everything in the crockpot for ~8 hours. Yum! And it was enough to freeze about half for later. :-)
I have made this soup about 4 times now and it's the best. So flavorful. This one is a keeper and great for a cold winter weekend
Tasty and simple to make. I used a left-over ham hock and substituted chicken broth. I am historically not a fan of white bean soups, but this was very tasty!
I am not into bean soups but was looking to branch out so I tried it. I replaced half the water with chicken broth and soaked the beans over night. The soup came out nice and thick and very tasty! I also didn't have a ham bone to put in it and it came out great anyhow.
We liked this soup. I couldn't make it as written because I didn't have a ham bone (just chopped cooked ham) so it might have been lacking in some flavor but it made a great meal, nonetheless. I also had to use pinto beans instead but they seemed to work just fine. I crumbled some bacon over the top just before serving. The next day this was so thick and flavorful--it was great over rice! Yum.
Used 4 cups chicken broth and 2 cups water and made it in the crockpot. It was perfect!!! So yummy!
Turned out delicious! Very full of flavor. Used a 10-bean blend and leftover ham bone. I only used ~4 cups of water and it was perfectly soupy. I cooked overnight in my crockpot--about 7 1/2 hours--and it was perfect.
This was yummy and really easy. The only thing I did different was puree half of it before adding the ham to make it thicker since we like it that way.
This was wonderful. Like many other reviewers I soaked the beans longer and used veggie broth instead of water. My son usually eats all of his bread first with any dinner. When I served this soup he didn't touch his bread because he was too full from all the soup he ate.
Used leftovers from a spiral cut ham. Substituted 4 cups chicken broth for half the water. Best bean soup I have ever made.
I gave this a 3 because I feel like I simply must have done something wrong. I used hamhocks, lots of tender loving care went into this and what I got was bland enough that I tossed the lot. Otherwise I'd have clocked this a 1 star. I really tried to get this rocking but it was just not to be. In retrospect, I think this needed some more veggies and some sugar, just a little. I'll look a little further afield.
I'll be honest, I made this soup because my husband wanted it but it was really good. Like other reviewers I made some changes too. I used a 7 bean mix, did mine in the crockpot (HI 9 hours) minus the ham hock. I decreased the water to 6.5 cups and added 4 bullion cubes, I also pureed 4 cups of the soup half way through the cooking. Next time I will keep the 8 cups of water and not puree half of the soup plus I'll cook it for fewer hours.
Very tasty, and I am not usually a fan of soups. After reading reviews made the following adjustments: 1. soaked beans for 6 hours, then discarded soak water and made soup with fresh. 2. used 6 cups of liquid (1 can low sodium chicken stock, the rest water). 3. used leftover bone with meat from a honey ham. 4. Added NO salt 5. combined all ingredients into crock pot and cooked for 10 hours on low (overnight). 6. pureed about 1 cup of the beans and some of the broth, and combined back into pot. RESULTS: beans were breaking down - cooked too long. Otherwise it is amazing. glad I added the chicken stock instead of all water, but did not add any salt. I love the "extra" flavor of the honey ham - that flavor, along with pureeing the beans, makes it look/taste very rich.
The soup itself tasted pretty good, but it ravaged my husband and I's tummy for more than a day after eating it. I guess dried northern beans are one bean we need to stay away from!
I thought this was very good, used half low-sodium chicken stock and pureed half the soup before adding the ham to make it really creamy and delicious.
I always add a little tomato juice and some ketchup. I use half water and half chicken broth. I also add just a little cajun seasoning. Never add salt until done and then add if you need to. It always takes almost 2 hours to get it really tender. If you add some potato, it's the Senate version. I usually just add some instant potato flakes which also thickens it up.
Great recipe and not so difficult to prepare. In order to make it even tastier I added a few slices of jamoniberico de bellota - aka iberico ham or patanegra- thinly cut. Because iberico has a strong and delicious flavor you do not need much, only 50 grams or 1.8 OZ for four people added once the soup is finished. You can buy your jamoniberico at BuyJamon.com BuyJamon.com buy jamoniberico online and have it delivered to your door.
I made this soup last wknd and it was great! I used half water/chicken broth combo and cooked it in the crock pot on low for 6-8 hrs. I'll be making this again-Thanks! :-)
We had this for dinner tonight, and my husband and daughter (who both hate ham, but like beans) had second servings. I forgot to use the bay leaves and pepper, which would make this even better. I used the bone from a spiral sliced ham I made for a work event earlier in the week instead of a ham hock. I used low sodium chicken broth in place of the water. I soaked the beans overnight on "keep warm" in my crockpot, then drained them before putting all ingredients in the crockpot on LOW all day. I removed the bone in the evening, and put the full crock in the fridge overnight. In the morning, I skimmed a lot of fat from the surface, then put the crock on low to warm through. I will make this next time I have a leftover ham bone.
I had a little trouble with the beans not being tender. I'd soaked them overnite, then cooked the soup for two hours...not quite enough time. Otherwise I thought it was a good recipe, and I'll repeat it with a few adjustments. I pureed some of the beans and used less water, omitted the salt and tripled the celery...good flavor.
I used 4 cups chicken broth and 2 cups water per other memeber's recommendations. Soaked beans overnight and rinsed in the am. I brought all ingredients except chopped ham and white pepper to a boil and then simmered for 1 hour. I then discarded the ham hock and transferred everything else to the crockpot, added the ham and pepper and cooked on high for about 4 hours and then low for 2 more. It was pretty good.
Great! Made in slow cooker, 2 hours on high and 5 hours on low. Out of celery so used celery salt. Used half water and half chicken stock. Added potato flakes as suggested to thicken liquid. Also used Lawry's Seasoned Pepper instead of white pepper. Will definitely make again!
I've made this soup about 6 times, and it just gets better!! My friends and family love it! Best bean soup I've ever had! Thanks!
I used a slow cooker on low for 8 hours. Per previous reviews, I used chicken stock instead of water and eliminated the salt. To thicken, 1/2 way into cooking process I took some liquid and beans and blended them. I added 1 tsp white pepper and 2 packets of Slenda to amp up the flavor. My poor easter ham was overcooked (by 90 minutes! - oops), and the ham bone was not very meaty. To compensate, I added some of the drippings from the original cooking of the ham (less the fat, of course). The base was still less thick than we wanted, so I put the soup on the stove and reduced for 30 minutes prior to serving. I added onion, carrots and a bit of corn starch/water mix. It thicken up beautifully. When setting it to boil prior to serving, I added the chopped ham & onion. The end result was wonderful. Perfect thickness for our taste, cooked but not pulverized onions & carrots, juicy ham pieces, and subtle but robust flavor.
YUM! Simple to make. I think next time, I will use great northern canned beans to save time in that area, and I will also use some chicken bouillon to give it a bit more flavor! Thanks for sharing J.A.!
This recipe was so good! I used a 15 bean mix instead of the great northern beans. I also cut down some of the water to 5 cups (partly because it didn't fit in my crockpot and partially to have a thicker soup). I also added 3 chicken boulion cubes. I started the soup on low in my crockpot at around 8am, took the hambone out at around 2, for the last hour I turned it up to high to soften some of the beans and ate at 5:30. I thinkened it up with some corn starch. I really wished I had some french bread with it. Highly recommended! My mother-in-law (who is a staint) really liked it and asked for the recipe.
