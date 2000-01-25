Mystery Pie

5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This light, crustless pie has pecans, crushed crackers, and fresh fruit. Use any fruit of your choice, or use a variety of fruits.

Gallery

Credit: Paula

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously grease a 9 inch pie pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large glass or metal bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Mix together sugar and baking powder, then slowly add mixture to egg whites, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Beat in vanilla extract. Fold in crushed crackers and pecans. Spread mixture evenly into pie pan.

  • Place pie in preheated oven and reduce temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Bake for 30 minutes. Cool thoroughly. Top with whipped topping and fresh fruit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 11.2g; sodium 156.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/21/2022