Mystery Pie
This light, crustless pie has pecans, crushed crackers, and fresh fruit. Use any fruit of your choice, or use a variety of fruits.
One of my favorite pies! So easy and so delicious.
This was interesting. The pecans really added a lot flavor so that it sort of tasted like the inside of a pecan pie. However, it is very sweet. The consistency is a bit odd. I don't know how to describe it. I would probably not make this again but I am glad I tried it.
One of my favorite pies! So easy and so delicious.
SO Delicious! I made it for short notice company and everyone raved. I'm adding it to the recipe box.
this was the best pie ever!!!
This was interesting. The pecans really added a lot flavor so that it sort of tasted like the inside of a pecan pie. However, it is very sweet. The consistency is a bit odd. I don't know how to describe it. I would probably not make this again but I am glad I tried it.
Surprise Pie, Cracker Pie, and now Mystery Pie. I’ve had it under all these names. My mother made this pie. I loved it then, and I love it now! It’s beautiful…until you cut it. Then the top cracks revealing that pecan filling. It’s not very pretty, but it tastes oh so good, especially topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream.
