Hunan-Style Chicken

Rating: 4 stars We thought this was really yum Dan! I used lite soy sauce and because I didn't have black vinegar I used rice vinegar instead. This is a keeper and thank you so much! Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the yummiest Chinese dish I have had from here!! Thank you so much for a great tasting recipe. I doubled the recipe and used Szechuan peppercorns instead because we enjoy them more than regular peppercorns in Chinese food. This is definitely a keeper! Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars This came together really fast which is nice. We like spicy and I thought this would be spicer than it was. I served this Jasmine rice and some stir fried veggies. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars RE: Chrismith This recipe was edited before they put it on the site. They missed out preparing the the peppercorns. Try toasting them in a dry pan for a minute or so. They'll start to pop around in the pan. Then grind them in a pestle and mortar. It really brings out the flavour of the peppercorns. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars 'Omitted the peppercorns & the hot bean sauce. This reminded me of good mall food. I do mean that as a compliment. It's good but it tastes easy - which it is. I used 1/2t crushed red pepper & it was mild heat maybe too much for those that are sensitive. 'Glad I tried. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars loved this receipe one rater said they had no black vinegar it doesn't call for this it calls for rice vinegar in case this helps the other rater thanx dan will make this again Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars Mine was really tasty but did not look like the picture. I was expecting a different taste. Family did enjoy it. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious. I would recommend leaving out the peppercorns though as they are too strong when you bite down on them. When making it a second time I replaced it with about a third of a teaspoon ground black pepper. I also left out the salt as soy sauce is salty enough. This was quick and easy I will definitely make again! Helpful (2)