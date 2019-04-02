Hunan-Style Chicken

Rating: 4.48 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I hope my dad doesn't read this as I grew up with him cooking some amazing dishes, but this recipe my friend gave me at university fast became by far my favorite and it's easy too!

By Dan

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the honey, peppercorns, salt, soy sauce, and sherry in a large bowl; add the chicken and toss to coat.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Add the ginger, garlic, red chile pepper, and green onions; cook and stir until fragrant, no more than 30 seconds. Stir in the chicken and soy sauce mixture; fry another 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover. Simmer until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Whisk together the bean sauce, vinegar, and sesame oil in a small bowl; pour over the chicken and stir. Turn heat to high and allow to cook 1 minute. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 116.8mg; sodium 908.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2012
We thought this was really yum Dan! I used lite soy sauce and because I didn't have black vinegar I used rice vinegar instead. This is a keeper and thank you so much! Read More
Helpful
(44)

rsieg
Rating: 3 stars
10/13/2014
Mine was really tasty but did not look like the picture. I was expecting a different taste. Family did enjoy it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
merlion
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2012
This is one of the yummiest Chinese dish I have had from here!! Thank you so much for a great tasting recipe. I doubled the recipe and used Szechuan peppercorns instead because we enjoy them more than regular peppercorns in Chinese food. This is definitely a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(40)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2013
This came together really fast which is nice. We like spicy and I thought this would be spicer than it was. I served this Jasmine rice and some stir fried veggies. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Dan
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2013
RE: Chrismith This recipe was edited before they put it on the site. They missed out preparing the the peppercorns. Try toasting them in a dry pan for a minute or so. They'll start to pop around in the pan. Then grind them in a pestle and mortar. It really brings out the flavour of the peppercorns. Read More
Helpful
(6)
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2014
'Omitted the peppercorns & the hot bean sauce. This reminded me of good mall food. I do mean that as a compliment. It's good but it tastes easy - which it is. I used 1/2t crushed red pepper & it was mild heat maybe too much for those that are sensitive. 'Glad I tried. Read More
Helpful
(3)
user
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2013
loved this receipe one rater said they had no black vinegar it doesn't call for this it calls for rice vinegar in case this helps the other rater thanx dan will make this again Read More
Helpful
(3)
rsieg
Rating: 3 stars
10/12/2014
Mine was really tasty but did not look like the picture. I was expecting a different taste. Family did enjoy it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
chrismith
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2013
This is delicious. I would recommend leaving out the peppercorns though as they are too strong when you bite down on them. When making it a second time I replaced it with about a third of a teaspoon ground black pepper. I also left out the salt as soy sauce is salty enough. This was quick and easy I will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Misty312
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2015
This is excellent spicy but with a heat that doesn't linger. Do toast the peppercorns and grind them it makes a world of difference. Quadrupled the recipe stir fried some fresh green beans in sesame oil and served over jasmine rice to 4 teenage boys. Had no leftovers and requests from other moms for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022