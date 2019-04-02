Hunan-Style Chicken

We thought this was really yum Dan! I used lite soy sauce and because I didn't have black vinegar I used rice vinegar instead. This is a keeper and thank you so much!
This is one of the yummiest Chinese dish I have had from here!! Thank you so much for a great tasting recipe. I doubled the recipe and used Szechuan peppercorns instead because we enjoy them more than regular peppercorns in Chinese food. This is definitely a keeper!
This came together really fast which is nice. We like spicy and I thought this would be spicer than it was. I served this Jasmine rice and some stir fried veggies.
RE: Chrismith This recipe was edited before they put it on the site. They missed out preparing the the peppercorns. Try toasting them in a dry pan for a minute or so. They'll start to pop around in the pan. Then grind them in a pestle and mortar. It really brings out the flavour of the peppercorns.
'Omitted the peppercorns & the hot bean sauce. This reminded me of good mall food. I do mean that as a compliment. It's good but it tastes easy - which it is. I used 1/2t crushed red pepper & it was mild heat maybe too much for those that are sensitive. 'Glad I tried.
loved this receipe one rater said they had no black vinegar it doesn't call for this it calls for rice vinegar in case this helps the other rater thanx dan will make this again
Mine was really tasty but did not look like the picture. I was expecting a different taste. Family did enjoy it.
This is delicious. I would recommend leaving out the peppercorns though as they are too strong when you bite down on them. When making it a second time I replaced it with about a third of a teaspoon ground black pepper. I also left out the salt as soy sauce is salty enough. This was quick and easy I will definitely make again!
This is excellent spicy but with a heat that doesn't linger. Do toast the peppercorns and grind them it makes a world of difference. Quadrupled the recipe stir fried some fresh green beans in sesame oil and served over jasmine rice to 4 teenage boys. Had no leftovers and requests from other moms for the recipe!