Moist Chocolate Cake

This moist chocolate cake includes coffee in the ingredients. Chocolate lovers will love this cake!

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 or 2 - 9 inch round pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 or two 9 inch round pans. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine hot coffee with 1 cup cocoa and let cool to lukewarm.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add the flour mixture alternately with the coffee and cocoa mixture; beat well.

  • Pour batter into a 9x13 inch cake or two 9 inch round pans. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the frosting: In a medium bowl, combine confectioners sugar, 1 cup cocoa, 1/2 cup butter and 1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla. Mix until smooth. Add hot milk a teaspoon at a time to make a smooth, spreadable consistency. Spread onto cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 156.1mg. Full Nutrition
