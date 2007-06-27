Moist Chocolate Cake
This moist chocolate cake includes coffee in the ingredients. Chocolate lovers will love this cake!
After reading some of the reviews about it being too dry I decided to add an extra 1/4 cup of butter and 1 tablespoon of oil then reduced the cooking time to 30mins. It turned out deliciously rich and moist.Read More
It was EXTREMELY dry. I could barely eat it. The flavor was not THAT good, but WAS good at the same time. Next time I won't make this recipe.Read More
Needs (ALOT of) improving. p.s. to anyone reading this, don't make it. BIG waste of time.
Unless I did something terribly wrong. This was unbelievable dry. I even cut the 45 min bake time.The frosting recipe did not make enough to even cover cake. The cake was to dry to eat.
This recipe needs to be renamed. "Sahara Chocolate Cake" would be more appropriate. I upped the butter and cut the bake time as suggested and I still got a dry mess. I guess I'll pay more attention to the number of stars a recipe has next time...
the flavour is great. clearly an error was made in typing. It needs a cup ofmilk and some oil. The cake was ok because I served it for my daughter's birthday with some ice cream. I am sure the milk and oil would go a long way with moistness.
What I did was I baked it shorter than the given time. And it was really nice! or should I say--almost perfect!
This recipe turns out dry, dense, and not very flavorful...to call it "Moist Chocolate Cake" is very deceiving.
I've made this cake several times. My family loves it. It's my husbands favorite chocolate cake. I first tried it when it had 5 stars, and was suprised when I came back to it and it only had 3 stars. Not Dry, but how could it be with with a cup of coffee, a cup of buttermilk, and 1/2 cup of oil. I only baked it for 35 minutes. ( that's when the toothpick came out clean). WE LOVE IT.
I tried this recipe followed the instructions to the tee. I found this cake to be very dry to the point it just falls apart.
This cake is so nice l thought l wouldn't like it.
Unfortunately I made this cake for my Dad's birthday, it looked like a cow pie, and was so dry that one needed a gallon of milk to choke down this monstrosity.
I made this cake in the 2 9" rounds. I ran out of cocoa powder and had to substitute 1 oz unsweetened chocolate for 1/4 cup. Worked fine. The baking time is definately off. I baked for 30 minutes and it was a little dry. Will start testing at 20 minutes next time. Otherwise, it's a great cake. The batter was very nice and thick. Be sure to beat the butter and sugar until fluffy, a good 7-10 minutes. Maybe that is where previous reviewers had dryness problems.
THIS CAKE WAS SO BAD
Moist? NOT! I learned a lesson here - READ THE REVIEWS BEFORE PROCEEDING! This cake was sooooo disappointing. There is NO LIQUID in the ingredients list. This cake is the anti-moist cake. I recommend you remove this recipe from your site. . . It doesn't produce an enjoyable result. Sorry.
I thought it was wonderful and really moist. This is a recipe I will be using alot. A good way to use up leftover morning coffee!
I used one reviewers tip- only cook for thirty min, add extra butter and oil . It came out dry as dust! Very disappointing, never again!
Very good chocolate cake. Easy to make and moist.
Needs more butter.
So good, VERY VERY rich. I didn’t need all the milk it called for for the frosting. My Husband will love it!
was moist rich and chocolaty loved it
I would rate this cake a minus 1 if possible! I was looking for a chocolate cake made with hot coffee that I had great success with in the past. Needless to say, I should have read the reviews. Somehow the milk or buttermilk ingredient was not included in this recipe. Don't waste the cocoa!!!
I am baking the cake at this very minute but I had a hard time following the directions. I had my fingers crossed that it will come out OK but it didn't. Sorry Holly.
The frosting was outstanding, however the cake was incredibly dry. I even added an extra egg when I noticed how thick the mix was. Yes, oil or water or both were needed for this cake to be a success, maybe it just was forgotten when typed up.
I wish I’d read other reviews first. The flavor was great but this was the driest cake I’ve ever made. I will redo adding sour cream and less baking time.
This cake was dry even when trying to mix it. I added 1Cup of water and an additional cup of sugar. Keep poking with a wooden toothpick until it comes out clean.
this cake was madd dry. it was falling apart everywhere. it was the worst lookin cake i ever made. it was edible so i gave it 2 stars.
