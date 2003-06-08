Champagne Cake III

This version of champagne cake includes pistachio pudding mix, club soda, pineapple, nuts and coconut.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 9 inch 3 layer cake
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch pans.

  • In a large bowl, combine the cake mix and instant pudding. Add club soda, eggs and oil, mix well. Stir in the pineapple, chopped nuts and cherries. Spread evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool cake completely before icing.

  • To make the icing: In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup pecans, 1 cup coconut, melted margarine, confectioners' sugar and vanilla, mix until well blended. Frost cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 82.3g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 430.1mg. Full Nutrition
