HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: I've read all the reviews, have made this myself for several years now, and have learned a few things. When using ranch packages, the sooner you mix, cook, and eat ...the more you "taste" the ranch. The longer it has to blend into the rest of the ingredients, the more it'll taste like a traditional chicken jerusalem. I make mine in the morning (mix ingredients on stovetop then onto the chicken) & cook when husband comes home (only needs 45 minutes)! With that said, it is wise to only use half a package of ranch. Cutting down the white wine to 1C makes it perfect for us. While quality of the wine makes a difference, I use dirt cheap and have wonderful results. It's great to have a recipe you can put together so quickly and make all in one casserole dish! Perfect for those days you're very busy or not wanting to make a big fuss over dinner. The chicken comes out so super tender! Great with stuffing and salad, or sometimes we serve with diced potatoes, and there's plenty of sauce to serve it over pasta and rice! Another recipe that is very similar and quick (and not as powerful) is: Wine Sauce Chicken from this site! I prefer that one and my husband prefers this one! So they're both keepers!

