Chicken Jerusalem I
Chicken breasts baked with a creamy white wine sauce. This quick and easy recipe is one of my husband's favorites. The taste far exceeds the preparation, which makes it one of my favorites, too!
This is a wonderful dish especially when served over rice and a side of vegetables!! I have prepared this for guests and they have compared it to fine dining...little did they now it only took only 20 minutes to prepare!! My 5 year old loves it too!!Read More
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: I've read all the reviews, have made this myself for several years now, and have learned a few things. When using ranch packages, the sooner you mix, cook, and eat ...the more you "taste" the ranch. The longer it has to blend into the rest of the ingredients, the more it'll taste like a traditional chicken jerusalem. I make mine in the morning (mix ingredients on stovetop then onto the chicken) & cook when husband comes home (only needs 45 minutes)! With that said, it is wise to only use half a package of ranch. Cutting down the white wine to 1C makes it perfect for us. While quality of the wine makes a difference, I use dirt cheap and have wonderful results. It's great to have a recipe you can put together so quickly and make all in one casserole dish! Perfect for those days you're very busy or not wanting to make a big fuss over dinner. The chicken comes out so super tender! Great with stuffing and salad, or sometimes we serve with diced potatoes, and there's plenty of sauce to serve it over pasta and rice! Another recipe that is very similar and quick (and not as powerful) is: Wine Sauce Chicken from this site! I prefer that one and my husband prefers this one! So they're both keepers!Read More
Wow! This is an awesome sauce. I've been looking to recreate a chicken shells recipe from our office caterer (she won't reveal any of her recipes) and this did it. I made the sauce subbing italian dressing mix for the ranch mix and decreased the wine by 1/4 cup and added 1/4 cup chicken broth. I added a little of the sauce mix to 1 1/2 cup shredded chicken just until moist then also stirred in about 1/2 cup mozzerella. I used this mixture to stuff pasta shells and poured the remaining sauce over everything. I baked at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. It was fabulous. I served it for a birthday party and even the pickiest eater went back for seconds. This is definately a favorite.
OH MY GOD!!!! This dish is 2 die for! The sauce was sooooo yummy! I can't stop thinking about how deliciously rich this sauce turned out!!!! I think it would be delicious served over shrimp or lobster. I changed a few things: 1 cup of white cooking wine, a little less cream cheese (low fat), half a pack of ranch soup mix, and 2 cloves of garlic blended into the sauce. I also used golden mushroom soup, which gave it a gorgeous golden hue. So good, and so easy- and i'm only 14! My parents loved it, and i will make this so many more times! Serve with good, crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Definitely the best thing you might ever make!
We absolutely loved this dish! I added garlic to zing it up a little, and can't wait to experiment with other seasonings with this sauce. I am not sure why some reviewers had trouble with a strong wine taste. I thought it was just perfect. My only thought on the problem is that it may have been the wine they used. You should never use "cooking wine" or el cheapo wine in a sauce. If it isn't good enough to drink at the table, it isn't good enough for the sauce!
We thought this recipe was okay, but it was not a hit at our house. The ranch, wine and soup all seemed to compete for the primary flavor and did not compliment well.
Hubby hated it, his coworkers couldn't even stay in the room when he reheated it because it smelled so bad, and I just thought it was "okay"
I took a chance and made this for the first time for company- it was EXCELLENT, the company talked about it all night and asked for the recipe! So easy and so delicious. Only changes: substituted cr. of chicken and baked for 45 min. Definate keeper.
Served over Rotini pasta with salad and rolls. We really enjoyed this, even the two-year-old. (NOTE: the alcohol in the wine cooks out, making it safe for children). Thought the wine taste was a little overpowering; we used a cheap white wine, but think it would have been better with a really good white wine. Overall, it was fantastic!
I marinated the chicken breasts in the wine and ranch dressing mix for 4 hours before preparing the meal. It helped a bit, but the chicken itself had little taste. I think next time I will cut the chicken into strips, then marinate them. The sauce was excelent, none the less! It couln't have been much easier.
This was very tasty! I used Healthy Request Cream of Mushroom soup for the lower fat and sodium content and only half a package of Ranch mix, again for the lower sodium. Yummy! I'll be making this dish again and again. Thanks for sharing, Angela.
Very bland taste. No one liked it. turned out dry - cooking time may be way too long. The sauce tasted a bit too sour creamy and didn't complement the chicken at all. This dish had no pizzazz. Will not make again. Yuk!
I love the wine sauce! Served over brown rice which was a nice combo. Would have worked on pasta too. AS for the wine I used a cheap Pinot Grigio.
I made this for our family and took some over to my ultra picky father-in-law and it got rave reviews. Everyone loved this one and it was really quite easy. I did use only half of the cream cheese, substituted cream of chicken instead of the mushroom, and I had to use chicken breast with the bone in and we all still loved it.
Pretty good- not really anything special. Made it as called for- would use less wine next time. (sauce too thin & wine a bit over-powering) But it's good since it's so easy! (& low carb)
Did true to original recipe, served with fettucini, and my family really liked it. Tasted good as leftovers too. I thought it was strangely a bit salty since I didn't add any salt but might have been the wine bringing out flavors in the ranch dressing mix? Really liked it though and will make again!
Wonderful Recipe! I didn't have the cr. of mushroom so I used Cr. of Chicken. Wonderful sauce - especially with the new red potatoes recipe as a side dish. Next time for even faster prep I will mix the sauce the night before and throw in the oven when I get home.
A very good and easy recipe. Next time I would cut down on the wine it made the sauce a bit strong for our liking. I also used lowfat soup and lowfat cream cheese and it turned out very creamy.
This dish was excellent. It does not need to be cooked as long as is stated in the recipe. 40-45 minutes is plenty.
Awesome! The chicken was soooo moist and tender. The whole family loved it! I have already passed this recipe on to another friend. Thanks for a wonderful recipe Angela.
Delicious recipe and so easy to make. Sauce was a little thin, but other than that, no complaints. I put half of the sauce in the freezed to save for another night and cooked other 1/2 with 2 chicken breasts. Yummy with rice. Will make again and again.
I was pleased and a bit surprised that this came out as tasty as it did. Heeding the advice of other reviewers, I used only 3 tbsp of the ranch dressing mix, which was plenty considering how salty I think ranch dressing mix makes things. I also cut back the white wine to 3/4 of a cup. The blender made the sauce smooth and easy on me. The chicken was fork tender, which was completely unexpected and a pleasant surprise. This will be a weeknight keeper for sure, I served mine with penne pasta, add a green salad and some garlic bread you've got a nice meal for a Wednesday night. One hint to error prone folks like myself, spray your baking dish with cooking spray prior to baking, or else you'll be like me scraping down my casserole dish with a spatula.
My wife loves this one. Use a nice white wine you would enjoy drinking & check early to see if the chicken is done. I've made this twice now & it only took about 40 mins in the oven. Thanks Angela!
this sauce was so good, but quite salty. Maybe use less of the package of Ranch Dressing? There are so many good chicken recipes out there, but not many as simple and tasty as this. Try it you will like it :)
Good recipe! Definitely need to cut the onion soup mix in half...I also halved the cream cheese. Very good, but not so figure friendly. Thanks for the share!
This was really delicious! I put it together in the afternoon, and baked it for the recommended hour and the chicken came out beautifully! I added some fresh mushrooms that I sauteed in white wine, butter and garlic, but followed the other directions exactly. So good!
This dish was ok...I enjoyed it more than my bf...next time I will add some fresh mushrooms after pouring the sauce over the chicken and possibly add some sun dried tomatoes...bf suggested adding cayenne pepper to the sauce...I used the low fat cream cheese and no fat ranch dressing mix...I also served this over the asparagus-zucchini rice on this web site using brown rice.
this is a very tasty chicken dish......there is a lot of extra sauce made with this recipe, which is perfect for your mashed potatos because the taste to the sauce is good.
Easy to make and great tasting. I added some artichoke hearts and fresh portabella mushrooms to it and the whole family loved it.
I also used the cream of chicken soup and used 1 Tbl of the ranch dressing( I wasn't sure how many Tbl in a packet- (I have a large jar of the dry ranch dressing) and it was perfect! Thanks Angela
I love to cook and have made thousands of recipes but this has got to be "the best" I have ever made. Everyone loved it!! I only used 3/4 cup of wine and fresh garlic in place of the ranch dressing because that's all I had and it still tasted fabulous! Highly recommended!!!!
Outstanding. Alterations I made: 1 cup of white wine, added a little sour cream, 4-5 cloves of garlic, and added fresh sliced mushrooms. Adding the mushrooms really made this recipe so much more enjoyable. The sauce is absolutely amazing. I, too, would like to try this with some shrimp, scallops, and lobster.
This dish didn't really do much for me. It was okay, just a bit bland, and I guess I had high expectations from the other reviews. Thanks anyway though!
An easy and flavorful meal. I did add a clove of and some tarragon as someone suggested and couldn't imagine it without it.
Super easy, great for weeknight dinners. My favorite chicken to make!
The wine in this recipe was a little strong for our taste. I think it will be great scaled down a little. My family loved it and it makes a great sauce to serve over rice or pasta! It's a keeper.
This recipe is quick and easy. My husband and I absolutely love it. Friends are constantly asking for the recipe.
Excellent and easy recipe. Great for guests. I halved the Ranch dressing mix, as suggested, for 6 servings. Sprinkled chicken with paprika when serving for color. This is a BIG keeper! ... Update: Served it for guests Friday night who raved about it, and the tangy under-taste.
This was a very easy and tasty recipe. I used cream of chicken soup and 1 cup of Ravenswood chardonnay, and the flavor of the wine in the sauce was perfect. I used only half the amount of chicken called for and used the extra sauce to put over rice. We (2 of us) must not be big eaters, because I still had chicken and sauce left over to use over angel hair the next day; I cut up the chicken, reheated it in the sauce, and added some fresh thyme before adding to the pasta -- delicious! Thanks Angela!
Simple and delicious! My husband LOVED it. No leftovers. Even all the sauce was gone!
Cook chicken the full time. Hubby wasn't impressed. I enjoyed it, but won't make it again.
This was a great recipe. I cheated a little I used frozen breaded chicken breasts that I got from Market day and it still came out great. It was a little salty for us though so I think next time I may only use a 1/2 package of the dry ranch dressing mix. My 3 yr old son loved it.
I made this using 1 cup of wine instead of 1 1/4 and it still tasted a little too strong. I had eight "taste testers", ages 18 to 42, rate this chicken and on a scale of 1-10 they gave it a 5. It was nothing special and as one taster said," it tastes like something a caterer would make in bulk". Will not be making this again.
I have made this quite a few times. So tasty! I think it is best served over rice. Thanks Angela!
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!! My fiance is a very good cook and he raved about this recipe. I also made it for a pot luck gathering and used chicken tenders . There was not a scrap left and I had many requests for the recipe, including a person who puts on several buffets. I add garlic to the sauce and only put one half of the sauce on initially and check it halfway through and add more sauce
I really liked this recipe!! My husband didnt care for it, but I really loved it...I added some parmesan cheese to the mix and it was excellent.
Taste like "Angel Chicken", another recipe on this site which I love! I think it needs a little milk or chicken broth because it's pretty thick and it has a really strong flavor. I will definitely make it again. Served over rice.
My fiance really enjoyed this, althought I thought it was too strong. I used fat free cream cheese and it turned into big chunks I couldn't get rid of. Tasted too strongly of the wine. I doubt I will make this again. I may try it with low fat cream cheese, but NEVER make this one with fat free stuff! Yuck!
Absolutely delicious! I have also made this recipe with pork instead of chicken and it's also really good! Will definitely make this again.
I made this for dinner tonight, following the directions exactly, and my husband RAVED about it. It is an excellent dish, and I plan to make it for company soon. It tastes like it took hours of prep time.
Good rich sauce and the wine adds a nice fragrant taste. I used chardonnay wine and added mushrooms to the sauce. This was delicious and easy to make. Thanks for this easy and wonderful recipe.
Unbelievable recipe. I absolutely enjoyed every bite. I would definately make this again and again. Delicious!! Thanks for sharing
Wow... it doesn't get any easier than this one. 10 minutes of prep included a glass of wine for me! This is simple and incredibly tasty. I served it over some egg noodles. Per other suggestions, I added garlic. My husband did complain that it was a bit salty. I can see making this one once a month.
The sauce comes out so rich and delicious...one of my faves on allrecipes.
Definitely a keeper recipe. My husband, who says he clucks due to eating so much chicken, really liked this recipe, as did my two young kids! I didn't have the dry ranch mix, so I made my own with dry ingredients I had on hand per a suggestion of another reviewer. Wonderful recipe.
Perhaps I messed this up somehow but the only thing I did different was add cornstarch to thicken the sauce. I made this for Valentine's and we had to trash it.
Very quick and very easy...the chicken turned out so tender and the sauce is wonderful over mashed potatoes.
this was a waste of chicken
THIS SAUCE WAS THE BEST!!! SOOOOOOOOO EASY....I CUT MY CHICKEN IN HALVES, AND SERVED THIS OVER BOWTIE PASTA......SO GOOD......
Yery easy and quick prep. My family liked this so much it quickly became a family favorite. We have even used this recipe for large functions. I have found that if you double the chicken for a larger group, you don't necessarily need to double the other ingredients.
Yummy! I scaled the recipe for 4 thinly sliced boneless chicken breasts. I used 1/2 cup of white cooking wine, about 3/4 of the package of dressing mix, one can of cream of mushroom soup, and an 8 oz. package of cream cheese. It was very good.A little salty so I'm glad I didn't use the whole package of dressing mix. Served over rice. There was a lot of sauce left over, looking forward to the leftovers.
I followed other peoples recommendations and reduced the cream cheese, ranch and wine & added garlic. The sauce was excellent! HOWEVER, next time I will serve the sauce over pasta with breaded chicken and broccoli.
something different and so good.
This is one of my families favorites, especially my four year old. The only changes I have made is to add fress mushrooms, and will sometimes use chicken thighs for a slightly moister cut of meat. Great served over rice, and makes more than enough sauce!
I made two different chicken recipes for a family dinner and everyone raved over this one. My 15 year old son made the sauce. It's easy to make and easy to clean up. Next time, to lower the fat grams and calories, I'll use low fat cream cheese and low fat mushroom soup.
My daughter loved it, but my husband and I thought it had too my ranch flavoring. I'll make it again will less ranch seasoning. It's super easy and fast.
This recipe was great but needs a little punch. I think the next time I will add some garlic cloves to the sauce. I would also cut the sauce in half or put half in a pan on the stove for additional sauce. Just a few adjustments and it was great.
This recipe is AWESOME!! I added some extra garlic salt and a little extra chopped garlic, as well as some mushrooms and just a little finely diced red onion to the sauce. It was not bland at all, very juicy and flavorful. It was also SO easy!! I halved the recipe (since there are only two of us here to eat it), but wish I hadn't! Truely awesome!
I didn't have white wine so substituted apple juice,water and some vinegar. It was great!! I will make it next time with wine to compare but this is definitely a keeper.Tender chicken and very good sauce. Thanks for sharing.
Very quick and easy to make, tastes awesome! Well worth the hour time it takes to bake.
This recipe has terrific flavor and is quick and easy to make with ingredients that you probably have on hand... what more could you ask for!
Very good entree! You don't need much to go with it... very filling.
Nice change for chicken, it had a good flavor and was easy to make.
Very easy and tastes great!
Couldn't have made enough of this for my family!!! They ate it for dinner and then for 3 lunches in a row!
MY FAMILY LOVES THIS RECIPE, AND I LOVE TO MAKE IT SINCE IT IS SO FULL OF FLAVOR AND IT TAKES NO TIME TO PREPARE!
I made this recipe and our son, who is 16, LOVES this recipe. I serve it over noodles. Sometimes I cube the chicken rather than cooking the chicken breasts whole. I have also added fresh mushrooms to it. YUM! YUM!
I served this over linguini and the presentation looked wonderful. I was a bit disappointed though, there was something in the sauce that was a bit overpowering. But on the other hand, my husband loved it. I did make some changes, I didn't have cream of mushroom, so I used fat free cream of chicken and I also used light cream cheese. This is a quick dinner to make on a weeknight.
Excellent! Everyone loved it - kids and adults! My son loved that hardly any mess to clean up!
I enojoyed this meal, but I feel that less wine should be used in the sauce. This was a nice meal, but not something that I feel I would crave.
Really good...BUT needs a little "kick". I suggest minced fresh garlic, 1 clove, and lots of mushrooms. And perhaps a little tarragon or rosemary on top.
Very tasty!! I would also cut the chicken breasts into halves or thirds. Great sauce!!
One of the best tasting and easiest chicken dishes ever! I substituted lowfat soup and fat free cream cheese to reduce the fat grams and it was absolutely delicious. Also sprinkle with paprika for a little needed color.
Very good and easy...but next time I think I will add a little less wine.
Very tasty and so easy to make. Hubby doesnt like ranch dressing at all so we make this when he has to work late, its a favorite with the kids and I. Thank you!
It was just ok. The sauce was a bit too tangy for my liking. I chargrilled the chicken because I noted in other reviews that the chicken was bland and I cooked the sauce in a pan for about 20 minutes. Served over rice.
Excellent! This was a wonderful meal. I had friends over and they raved about it. IN fact, I'm sending everyone the recipe after typing this review. One note: I made this dish with seven pieces of chicken and added just a smidge more white wine and a little bit of soy milk. It came out of the oven a bit soupy but the top had browned and the cooking of it made the kitchen smell wonderful!
I used cream of chicken (low fat/low sodium) instead of cream of mushroom and added garlic. Otherwise, made exactly as called for. Love it. Husband who could care less about food loves it.! I will be making this again, next time I will try with low fat cream cheese. I served this over egg noodles. THANK YOU!!
It had a really good taste, but my sauce didn't thicken at all. It was as thin as water! My husband liked the taste, but not the consistency.
Though my rating is not fair, I'm giving it 3 stars as I'd never fix this according to the recipe as there's enough sodium to give a horse a heart attack. So fixing it my way was no good (using low sodium soup and half the ranch dressing). I won't make this my way again.
I too agree that the flavors in the recipe compete with each other. They are all very strong but don't seem to complement well. My boyfriend was overwhelmed by the wine taste. I won't make this again following the recipe but may experiment with it a bit. The chicken was very, very tender though! I did use fat free cream cheese & the consistency was great, yes runny but a nice gravy after stirring it.
Wonderful! We had last minute company for dinner and this was a great way to whip up a quick and elegant meal. Served over white rice. Even the kids liked it, however, we used meatballs & pasta for them.
This is great! I had a catered party at my home and they served something very similar which everyone loved. Who needs a party to be catered with this easy recipe that taste like a million bucks.
Awesome recipe! Extremely easy and VERY tasty. I used cream of chicken soup (instead of cream of mushroom), used 1/3 less fat cream cheese, and served it over rice. Boy, was it good. Thanks!
We Loved it!!! It was so easy and a nice change of pace from the usual chicken dinners.
I made this tonight for my family. It was very good but the sauce was a little to runny and I reduced the wine to 3/4 c. as many people suggested. I think I might add a little cornstarch, to the blender mixture, the next time I make it.
Quick and easy. I added a box of fresh sliced mushrooms. Very tasty!
This has to be the quickest dish I have ever made! It's easy and delicious too. I will definitely be making this often. Thanks Angela.
