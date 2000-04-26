Chicken Jerusalem I

159 Ratings
  • 5 88
  • 4 47
  • 3 16
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

Chicken breasts baked with a creamy white wine sauce. This quick and easy recipe is one of my husband's favorites. The taste far exceeds the preparation, which makes it one of my favorites, too!

By Angela Bacon

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place chicken breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a blender, combine the soup, cream cheese, dressing mix and wine. Blend until smooth, then pour over chicken.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 37.1g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 21g; cholesterol 131.4mg; sodium 1013.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022