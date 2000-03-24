Cherry Delight

4.7
35 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a great light dessert; whenever it's served, seconds are requested. For variety, you could also use blueberry or lemon pie filling.

Recipe by DAYLERENE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9x9-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crumble cookies into a 9x9 inch pan and set aside. In a medium bowl, whip cream and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate mixing bowl, whip together cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until smooth and fluffy. Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture and spoon over crumbled cookies. Spread pie filling over top and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 209.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022