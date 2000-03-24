Cherry Delight
This is a great light dessert; whenever it's served, seconds are requested. For variety, you could also use blueberry or lemon pie filling.
This is a family favorite! I make the crust with a graham cracker crust: 1/3c sugar, 1/3c butter, 1 1/4c graham cracker crumbs.Read More
This is a family favorite! I make the crust with a graham cracker crust: 1/3c sugar, 1/3c butter, 1 1/4c graham cracker crumbs.
I made this as a dip, mixed the cream cheese and sugar, refridge it until firm then spread it on a plate poured cherry pie filling over the cheese mold then served with nilla wafers so people could spread mixture on nilla wafers and it was a huge hit! Thanks!
My mother made almost the same recipe without the cream cheese, but it adds flavor and body to the filling. I made this recently and used a premade graham cracker pie crust.
this was fantastic! i made this recipe in an 11x7 dish. i had to quadruple the whipped cream, cream cheese, & confectioners sugar. i had to double the cherry pie filling. i still just used one package of vanilla wafers. i immediately had people asking me for the recipe.
We loved this pie!!! I used 4oz of reduced fat cream cheese, and full fat for the other 4oz. I added a splash of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture. Oh and I didn't use a whole box of vanilla wafers. Maybe half a box? Loved the flavor of the cookies rather than graham crackers. Anyway, it was outstanding! Like cheesecake, only not so dense. Will definitely be making this one again...and again!!
This couldn't be quicker and simpler to put together. I'll definitely remember this one the next time I need a quick dessert for a potluck. It's great as-is, but I may play around next time and add a bit of butter and sugar to the crushed wafers to make more of a crust. Thanks for a great, EASY recipe.
Delish!
All i can say is this is the best recipe by far. Thank you for sharing and i say FIVE STARS!!!
Easy & Yummy!
Very delicious. I definitely recommend cold beaters and a cold bowl for the whipped cream, it goes a lot faster that way. The pie was a hit, I plan to make it again. Thanks for the recipe. :)
Super fast dessert. Maybe add some butter to the crust so it doesn't fall apart?
very good i used have sugar and half splenda and it turned out fine next time i will try all splenda.
Love this dessert! Easy to make and yummy to eat!
It tasted good and was very easy. I gave it a 4 because I had to throw some away. When the family loves it, it disappears within 24 hours.
So Good, So Easy. I could have eaten every bit of it myself but I had to share.
Wonderful
This was my favorite pie as a child in the 60's. We made the crust with 1 cup flour, 1 stick butter and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. pre bake the crust until lightly golden. cool and put in filling. The fill is the same. If you love cherry pie you are going to love this recipe.
I make this without a crust and serve as a dip with the Vanilla Wafers around the dip. I also add some vanilla to the mixture. This is such a quick and easy dessert! ENJOY!! :)
Super easy to make, and everyone loved it!
It’s pretty good and sooooo simple. I did use honey vanilla Greek yogurt instead of the whip and it turned out great! Very creamy. I made my own cherry pie filling so I could control the amount of sugar. Delicious
Absolutely delicious! Used pre-made graham cracker crust instead of the waffers. Topped with blueberry filling. Big hit, will definitely make it again!
Also followed same steps and used strawberry filling. Big crowd pleaser!
Quick and easy! It was a big hit.
Easy and tasty. Use whatever pie filling you like.
This is a Great Recipe I have used it for years, I use cool whip preferably over whipped cream, I find it sets better..Today I am making it with an Oreo cookie Crust and Topping with Cherry pie filling and several blueberries for the Holiday..Happy 4th of July!!!
This is great! I was looking for a "Pineapple Delight" recipe and came across this. I didn't have vanilla wafers so I substituted ladyfingers. I also added some vanilla to the cream cheese and lemon zest to the pie filling. Wonderful!
