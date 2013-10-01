Coconut Cream Cake II
This recipe is really moist and wonderful in flavor. It's our favorite!
I made this cake for someone, and they thought it was the best. I did substitute coconut extract for vanilla in the icing. It was great, and I have to give the recipe to my friends.Read More
This cake tastes a bit strange. I used Pillsbury Moist White Cake, and I'm a bit disappointed with the flavor, especially after reading the wonderful reviews. Even after the sour cream and the coconut cream, I taste the boxed cake in here, I might try to make it with a different brand, as this Pillsbury has its own particular taste maybe due to the pudding already added in the mix.Read More
This cake was really delicious. I worried it would be oversweet, but it really wasn't, though I might try it with less sugar in the icing next time so it will have more cream cheese taste. This was one of the moistest cakes I've ever eaten; I think that's because of the sour cream and coconut cream in the batter. (I used light sour cream.) My icing turned out a little runny, but I think that also added to the moistness, and it was kind of nice the way it dripped over the sides. This is a fabulous white cake, and I will make it again.
I simply love this cake!!!!!! I put it in a Bundt pan which I think turned out fabulous, especiall when you ice it and then sprinkle on the coconut. At first, when I took it out of the oven I thought it would not be that good, then when I flipped it onto the plate, and iced it, it was not only pretty, but tastes Delish! I will most certainly make this again and again.
I made this recipe for Easter to make bunnies cakes for hospital staff. Everyone raved. You need two inch high round pans - makes a lot of batter. I used fluffy cream cheese frosting from a can. Would suggest an apricot or raspberry filling for layers. Yummm! Excellent!!
The BEST MOISTEST cake I have ever tasted! It is so good! Everyone could not get over the moistness of it all! I would like a bit more coconuty taste,maybe add coconut extract to the frosting. Other than that,a perfect coconut cake!!!
I love to bake cakes and I'm always looking out to try new flavors. This one's a sure winner! It bakes beautifully and has a great flavor. I did go on quite a hunt looking for the cream of coconut in my town, though. I recommend baking this one the day before your event, the flavor is much stronger once it's been in the refrigerator overnight.
This incredibly moist cake was the best coconut cream cake i've ever had. adding coconut cream to the box of cake mix does wonders.
Just made this cake for my Mother's birthday. It's the third time I've made it, yummy yummy can't wait. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a BEAUTIFUL cake!! It looks fantastic!! I found the cake to be a little TOO moist as it almost turned to pudding after I took a bite... presentation is fabulous...
I made this cake last week and it was very good.The cake was very moist,but the topping was too sweet,one of my friends really liked it cold right out of the fridge.I would probably change the topping to something less sweet next time and add coconut.
Well I don't know if I did something wrong but I didn;t taste much coconut flavour at all. I just thhought the flavouring would be pouring out of it. The only cocnut taste I got was from the cocnut I sprinkled on the top. I even added a teaspoon coconut flavouring to the cake mix. Next time I think I will add the whole tin of coconut cream and 2 teaspoons coconut flavouring. The icing on top was excellent. The presentation was beautiful.
I made this cake for my dad's 75th birthday because he loves coconut cake. It was great! Everyone loved it, and my family can be quite critical of my cooking at times. I followed the recipe exactly. The only difference was that I had to cook it a little longer than the recipe called for. I will make this again, and again, and again. Loved it!
I made this cake last night & served it today for a birthday party for my Mom. She loved it! My only changes were to the frosting: 1 tbls milk & 1 tbls coconut cream, & I added 1 tsp coconut extract as well as the vanilla. I had to add a couple of tablespoons of butter since I only had two 3oz pkgs of cream cheese. Everyone LOVED this cake & its so easy to make. It should be called, Easy coconut cake. I will be using this recipe for a long time. Thanks for submitting it.
Everyone, loved it. I couldn't find cream of coconut so I used 3tsp coconut extract and a cup of heavy cream. I also made it the night before, so the flavor really came out.
FANTASTIC!!!! Soft and beautiful!! Frosting is exceptional!!! Make for potlucks and special occasions.
I made this cake, for a sunday dinner I was having. The cake came out great, I did change a few things about this recipe, I use 1 cup coconut milk, instead of the cream of coconut and I also had 1 tsp vanilla. In between the layers I used a mixture of 1 cup sourcream, 3 oz condensed milk, 2 tbsp sugar and 1/2 cup shredded coconut, by the way it taste really good. For the frosting I used 1 (8oz package of cream cheese), 1 stick of butter, 6 cups powder sugar, and 1 tsp vanilla. After frosting the cake I sprinkled it with shredded coconut, and added fresh strawberries to the cake. Next time I think I will add some coconut extract.
Easy and very moist and tasty! Made it for my boyfriend's birthday! He loved it!
This was very pretty, and held together nicely. But it was really really sweet. I made it as dessert for Christmas dinner, and there is still some left on the counter today. Will not make this one again. I will probably stick with Emeril's Coconut Cream Cake recipe.
This cake was OK, but I have had much better. The icing just didn't go with the cake and was very sweet. The cake itself was not very moist. And 1 cup of coconut on the top didn't begin to cover the cake (I used a full 7oz bag, which is 2 2/3 cups). Not bad or anything, but I won't make it again.
very moist cake... it was a hit at the party! I made them into cupcakes and topped with store bought icing with the rest of the can of coconut milk blended in and toasted coconut! Will definitely make again!
VERY GOOD CAKE!
This cake was very good- super easy and super moist. I made as a Bundt cake (baked 40 minutes). I also added a macaroon filling that I got from the Chocolate Macaroon Bundt Cake on this site. Next time I would double the filling as that recipe was for a 10 cup Bundt and I have a 12 cup. The filling was tasty but there wasn't enough. I also used coconut extract for vanilla as I had on hand. If you love coconut, you will love this cake. I served it to our pastor who was visiting for our son's pre-Baptismal meeting and he raved about it!
I was disappointed with this recipe. I don't know if it was the coconut cream that added to a mix made it overly sweet. I even cut in half the sugar of the frosting, but it didn't help much. I learned to be careful with recipes using cake mix, because the mix is already too sweet for my taste. Any extra suggar added will be already too much.
This cake was good, my family absolutely loved it and could not stop eating it (including my dad who rarely eats sweets unless he thinks they are "worth it" to him). I, on the otherhand, thought it was good, but it was a bit sweet for my taste. I couldn't eat very much of it before I felt a little sick. Overall though, I'd say it was good. It was extremely moist and had a good flavor. I aslo baked it as stated in a 9 by 13 inch pan, but baked it a few minutes longer than called for. Good recipe and VERY easy!
Great!!! I did like one of the reviewers who addedd the egg whites separately. Even my daughter who doesn't like coconut loved this cake.
Great recipe and very easy. Super moist and the coconut taste was great. Everyone in my family loved it so much, I did not have time to frost it. They eat it like pound cake. Will do again now that summer is almost here.
This is a tasty, moist and tender cake. I made the recipe exactly as written other than needing to increase the baking time by 15 minutes. For me, the box cake flavor still peeks through.
This was not a favorite. It was dense and just not what I expected.
This cake was extremely moist. I did however add 1/2 of a bar of cream cheese and it turned out excellent.
Very easy! Not as good as others I have had but it was very moist and thick. Not what I was expecting. I really didn't taste much of the coconut flavor at all. but it was good. Tastes better after sitting in the fridge for a while first.
Very good and super moist. I toased the coconut which made it super good
We all loved this cake, awesome, very moist. I toasted coconut for on top of the glaze...
Loved it. Very moist- not too coconutty in flavor, but that makes it great. Thanks for a great recipe
Easy to make, very moist and not overly sweet. I made it for an adult get together and received kudos - even from the guys. The cooking time was closer to 35-40 minutes.
My book club group always request this cake when it is my turn to host! My modifications: I make it 3 layers, baked for 25 minutes. I add 1 tsp of coconut extract to the cake mix and to the frosting. The 3 layers require 1 1/2 times the recipe and I always add extra coconut right into the frosting and pat more on the outside of this cake.
delicious with a nice light texture, and super easy! i added 2 tsp of coconut extract to the cake batter.
Amazing!
You MUST use coconut cream..not coconut milk in this recipe. Wonderful flavor!
Easy and delicious. Everyone loved it.
Toasted 1/2 of topping coconnut and sprinkled on top of cake delicious
Made this cake for wedding shower and it was a hit!!!! everybody who tried it loved it! I used the filling and icing from the reviewer "TANYA" and added 1 1/2 teaspoon coconut extract to the cake batter and the frosting.
We loved the recipe change of less sugar in the frosting and more of a cream cheese frosting taste. I will make it again.
I read most of the reviews before making this cake . I noticed many people talking about how sweet this cake was so I decided to only use half of the cream of coconut and condensed milk mixture. It turned out perfect! Not too sweet like a cake you would get at a grocery store bakery but just sweet enough. It was even better the next 3 days and didn't turn into a tres leches cake. Thank goodness because my family hates the milkiness of tres leches. The bad thing is I still have half of the milk mixture so I guess I will be making this again real soon.
It is a winner in my house. I added a bit more sugar to the coconut cream and a bit of coconut extract. Wow!! It makes it incredibly moist but not wet. I used a cream cheese cool whip for the icing.
Made this for my mother-in-law’s birthday and it was a huge hit! Very moist and a pretty cake. After reading that others thought it was too sweet I decided to use unsweetened coconut cream and it was perfect. I also substituted coconut milk and coconut extract in the icing. If you have trouble finding coconut cream look in the Asian section of the grocery store.
As the other reviewer said this is the moistest cake ever. I use some of the adjustments from the other readers. 1. I baked it 35 to 45 minutes 2. I put 1 teaspoon of coconut extract in the batter and substituted coconut extract for vanilla extract in the frosting 3. I will most definitely make again but I would cut the powdered sugar by maybe half as the frosting made it way too sweet. Also, my husband really isn’t a fan of coconut but he liked the flavor of the cake but not the coconut in the frosting. Next time I’ll only put coconut on half of the cake.
This cake does have good flavor but I didn't care for the texture. I actually found it to moist-a bit like a bread pudding. The changes I made were to add 1tsp of almond extract and about 1/2c of coconut. For the frosting I used store bought cream cheese frosting and added about 2oz of cream of coconut. Oh and this is a very sweet cake.
It was pretty good, nice and moist. However even with the coconut cream in the cake mix my cake didn't have any coconut flavor. I probably will not make it again.
The flavors of the cake and frosting were just perfect! The only challenge I had was in frosting the cake. The frosting stuck to the cake and didn't spread well, so it looked messy. But we all agreed it still tasted great!
This coconut cake is amazing! The only change I made with this recipe, is using only egg whites. It turned out super moist and pure white. I store it in the refrigerator which makes it tastes even better! Serve chilled! Yum!!
I was in the mood for coconut cake and am thrilled I found this recipe. Yum! I made the cake as directed and used two (2) 9" round pans. Be sure to grease / flour the pans well. I substituted coconut extract in the icing for the vanilla. I also used raspberry filling in the center. (Be sure to bank frosting around the outside of the lower cake, so the filling stays put.) To the reviewer who complained that her frosting was too runny, to fix this, add more powdered sugar until you achieve the consistency you want. My frosting was too thick, and I added a bit more milk to thin it down just a pinch. Overall, excellent recipe!
My husband loved this! He asked for a chocolate coconut cake, so I used a packaged Devil’s Food cake. Everything else was the same, except he wanted toasted coconut also, so I toasted some of the coconut flakes and sprinkled them on top. There is a huge piece missing from the picture-hubby couldn’t wait.
This was a wonderfully moist and delicious cake. I've been looking for a good coconut cake recipe and this is it. I made it for Easter and baked it in a 9 x 13 pan. I decorated it with colored coconut nests and Hershey M&M eggs.
Everytime I make this cake I love it more!
I have made it twice and will make it again. I added a little of the cream of coconut (2 tablespoons) to the frosting to add a little coconut taste. Easy to make recipe and everyone likes it
This is a great and yummy recipe. I made it the first time for a birthday cake. It was so popular, everyone loved it. I made it again as cupcakes for a Mother's Day brunch and everyone asked for the recipe. I make one minor change - I use 1/4 cup applesauce in place of the oil. The cake is so moist and holds up well with the frosting. Love it!
It's not baking if you start with a box of cake mix. Mixes leave a strange flavor. If you bake a cake without a mix - you'll never go back to boxes.
Very moist and tasty. Sour cream flavour is a bit strong but it is good.
This was just okay for us. Baking time was 40 minutes, & I actually liked the texture of the cake, but the coconut flavor was nowhere to be found, & we did not like the frosting at all. After baking & frosting as written I actually removed the frosting & coconut to "fix" the cake. My coconut cream came in a 15oz. can so I poked the cake & poured the leftover cream over, allowing it to soak into the cake. Then, I mixed the frosting & coconut together then folded in an 8oz. tub of cool whip & frosted the cake with that mixture. I then toasted another handful (maybe 3/4 cup) of coconut for the topping. MUCH better, probably how I'd make it again - IF I make it again.....
Cake has the coconut flavor, but really a dense and heavy cake. The cream cheese makes a good icing for the cake. I did add coconut flavoring in the icing also.
My cake came out perfectly. it had the entire house smelling delicious and it was the hit of the occasion. i will definitely be making it again. not a fan of the coconut flakes, it's just as delicious with just the cream icing or without.
OMG. This is sooo good. I used it to make a rabbit cake at Easter. It was a perfect choice. Moist. Smells wonderful while cooking. The family loved it.
This is excellent and easy. Per other reviews, I added coconut flavoring to both the cake and the icing, and due to some of the comments about the cake being too moist, added about 10-20% less oil and coconut cream to the cake batter itself. Just fabulous!
Yummy yum yum
