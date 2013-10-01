Coconut Cream Cake II

This recipe is really moist and wonderful in flavor. It's our favorite!

By Linda Easley

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the cake mix, oil, eggs, sour cream and cream of coconut. Mix until well blended. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • Make the frosting while your cake cools. In a medium bowl, cream together the confectioners sugar, cream cheese and milk. Stir in the vanilla. Frost cooled cake then sprinkle with coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 37.7mg; sodium 195.1mg. Full Nutrition
