Coconut Cream Cake II

This was just okay for us. Baking time was 40 minutes, & I actually liked the texture of the cake, but the coconut flavor was nowhere to be found, & we did not like the frosting at all. After baking & frosting as written I actually removed the frosting & coconut to "fix" the cake. My coconut cream came in a 15oz. can so I poked the cake & poured the leftover cream over, allowing it to soak into the cake. Then, I mixed the frosting & coconut together then folded in an 8oz. tub of cool whip & frosted the cake with that mixture. I then toasted another handful (maybe 3/4 cup) of coconut for the topping. MUCH better, probably how I'd make it again - IF I make it again.....