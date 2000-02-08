White Chocolate Cake
This is a very heavy white chocolate cake with a white chocolate frosting. It is a family favorite that is requested at every family gathering.
This recipe makes a moist,delicious cake!(I followed the directions exactly and submitted the picture.) There are a few tips I can offer: 1)I recommend a heavy duty mixer, not a light or hand held mixer, to make this frosting. 2)When cooking the white chocolate,flour and milk "until very thick", I cooked it until it started pulling together in a "ball" away from the sides of the saucepan and following the wooden spoon in the pan. 3)The butter for the frosting needs to be at room temperature as does the chocolate mixture. 4)Beat the frosting and beat it more!--it will reach whipped cream consistency and hold up on the cake at room temperature. 5)I recommend making this cake a day ahead of when you plan to serve it and do not refrigerate before serving. The taste and moistness of the cake will be enhanced and the frosting will not be grainy from the white sugar the second day. Definitely not a "make at the last minute" recipe, but well worth the extra time and effort it takes.Read More
I had very high expectations for this cake due to some of the other reviews, however, I was quite unhappy with the overall recipe. I followed the directions exactly and the cake form turned out great, however, the cake was just plain greasy! Also, I was expecting more of a white chocolate taste and it just didn't happen. Texture wasn't what I expected either. I will search for another white chocolate cake recipe.Read More
Hi! I've made 2 of these now. One for a Friends birthday and one for my birthday. I was a little scared by the "greasy" cake review and the "runny icing" review too. It turns out both are fairly simple fixes. Here are my tips. 1. The butter and the chocolate mixes have got to be at room temperature. This is the #1 way to mess this recipe up. 2. Both the cake and the icing get their lightness from the air you whip into the butter-sugar mix. This cake doesn't really "rise", all of the air gets whipped into the butter-sugar. When you add the flour and butter milk to the mix, keep your mixer on stir, and try not to let it get to dry or too wet or to dry while mixing. If your butter or your chocolate is warm, or you get it dry and the air bubbles break out of the mix, it turns out really thick like Jiffy-mix cornbread. See tip #1. 3. The icing whips up and has a final consistency that is thicker than whipped cream. If your butter is too cold or you try to soften it in the microwave, it comes out runny. If you put the chocolate in too hot, it comes out runny. Runny icing, unlike flat cake, can be saved. Leave it in the mixing bowl and stick it in the fridge. You should be able to whip most of the air back into it after it cools. 3. The tip about leaving it on the counter overnight is spot on. A lot of the sugar crystals dissolve into the butter and it gets creamier. Definitely better on day 2. 4. You can't ice the cake while it's warm from the oven. The i
What an elegant cake! One tip, don't be tempted to use white chocolate chips in place of the squares. They do not melt smoothly as they are made to retain the chip shape while baking in cookies and other baked recipes.
question...maybe a silly one, but I just started baking...when it says to melt the chocolate in the water...are you supposed to mix the two together? or just use the water to melt the chocolate double broiler style?
I followed the directions exactly and it turned out great! The only thing I changes is I made it in 3 square pans. The cake is even better the 2nd and 3rd day! The frosting is grainy due to the white sugar, next time I will try confectioners sugar instead. I will make this again and again.
Not much flavor and SUPER GREASY. There's a difference between 'dense' or 'heavy' and just plain dripping with grease. Grainy texture. Like chewing play-doh when it isn't iced. Wish I had checked the fat content on it before choosing to make it. I wouldn't even call it 'moist', just oily. I associate moist things with being flavorful and this isn't. Iced it with whipped cream and used a raspberry filling, coated it with white chocolate curls and made it edible - but barely.
Do not attempt this cake without a heavy duty mixer.It's a lot of work, but my family did love it. The icing is runny and the layer of icing disappeared when i put the top layer on. I wound up chilling the icing to get it firm. Next time i will chill the icing prior to assembly. Be warned that this recipe is VERY time consuming.
This was a very good cake. I'm not a fan of white chocolate but really liked the flavor. The frosting was to die for. I could have eaten it with a spoon. Served it at a dinner party with the raspberry sauce recipie I found here and it got rave reviews.
When making this cake, there are a few key tips to keep in mind for a perfect cake: 1. Substitute CAKE FLOUR for part but not all of the all-purpose flour. It will give your cake lightness and a great texture. I made this with a friend, we doubled the recipe and used 3 cups of AP flour and 2 cups of cake flour, the texture was divine! Cake flour will also keep your cake from developing gluten and help prevent overbeating. 2. For the frosting, replace the granulated white sugar with powdered sugar for smoothness. The white sugar is just too gritty! 3. Again for the frosting, make the white chocolate mixture ahead of time because it needs to cool completely or it will melt your butter and sugar mixture. Also, it takes a lot of time for it to become thick and it should be the consistency of custard or pull away from the sides of the pan easily into almost a ball. It took us a good 15-20 minutes at least. Our arms were hurting, but we got a good workout! Read the recipe all the way through and make sure to pay attention to the details. This cake has a lot of stages so you can plan ahead. The texture and taste were wonderful and I'd make it again. Enjoy!
Absolutly delicious. I made it for my sisters wedding cake. Everyone loved it!
Nice texture with a mild white chocolate flavor. I sifted the flour before measuring and served this w/raspberry sauce. A word of caution about this type of frosting: If you overbeat the butter/white choc. mixture it will lose it's shape and liquify. 3 or 4 minutes should do it. I wasn't crazy about the frosting although it does look good - next time I would make a simple white chocolate ganache.
I'm not entirely sure who timed the prep, cooking, and assembly times of this cake ... but it for sure wasn't anyone who has a clock that ticks at the same rate mine does... Perhaps if you negate all the time it takes to bring everything to room temperature ... but if you're like me and realize that you havn't taken things out yet and start from the beginning, it will take more like 4 hours just to get the cake in the oven. While ALL of the ingredients [eggs butter and buttermilk] are out of the fridge and warming I melted the chocolate. It is imperative that ALL ingredients are room temperature. Also if you're like me you're using a heavy duty sauce pan to melt the chocolate. This alone takes a Very Long time to cool itself, so from the time I got all the ingredients out, cooked the chocolate mixture beat it up in my kitchenaid-600 and placed it in the oven it was 4.5 hours later. One VERY important thing to remember when melting the white chocolate for the frosting is to be sure to add the flour to the milk while it is COLD or you will get a lumpy mess. Once the chocolate/milk/flour mixture is done cooking it cools to a VERY-non-pourable-state, and has to be spooned into the sugar-butter mix. When mixing the frosting in the final stages the reviewer who said Whip it, Whip it more and then Whip it again was SPOT ON. I turned my Kitchenaid-600 to speed 10 with the wire wisk for a good 20 minutes. MORE THAN I HAVE EVER WHIPPED ANYTHING, EVER. Voila! Now eat it!
This was awesome! I found it to be very moist and yummy!
The cake is lovely, however the icing recipe is misleading. Where it calls for "white sugar" it should say either powdered sugar or confection or you'll make the mistake I made the first time and use granulated...I wasn't happy about this. Also instead of using salted butter it should read, unsalted butter, this way the flavor of the white chocolate will stand out. If you use the word butter in your recipe then most people understand this to mean salted not unsalted. This may be one of the people who made a comment stated the white chocolate flavor didn't stand out.
I joined all recipes.com just to write a review for this cake. I made the cake this week for a large family dinner. I am not a baker..AT ALL, but this cake made me look like I am. I made the cake, and frosted it two day before the dinner. I kept it in the fridge frosted, for the two day's. I decided to soak fresh raspberries in Godiva white chocolate liquor, and used them, as well as the frosting as my middle layer. I also topped the cake with a combo of fresh raspberries soaked in Godiva white chocolate liquor, and un soak berries. AMAZING!! The cake was a show stopper, and tasted like silk. Everyone was asking me for the recipe:)
This is a wonderful cake. I make cakes all the time and this is at the top of my list now. If you would like a larger cake - it doesn't rise much then I would either double the recipe or 1 1/2 it. I tired to make it less heavy by using cake flour and beating the egg whites and folding them in at the end. It worked beautifully. I also cut it into 4 layers and put rasberry puree in the center. It was incredible and everyone loved it. I left it out on the counter over night and by the next evening all the sugar granules in the icing had melted and was perfect, but it still held it's shape. It doesn't spead super easy, but it's ok and you can do anything with it. This is one recipe to save and use over and over!
OMGosh...This was is an AMAZING cake! I added 1 cup each of sweet coconut and chopped pecans to the cake mix just before pouring in pans. Really made it special.
i didn't realize i didn't have buttermilk until well into the recipe, so i used regular. this cake is fantastic! i used half shortening for the cake (i find it makes for a more tender cake.) i followed advice and waited a day to eat, also added a thin layer of rasberry jam in between the layers. wonderful!
I made this for a wedding cake and loved it. I made a few revisions just because I didnt want to make another trip to the store! I tripled the recipe and used my heavy duty Viking mixer. I used cake flour instead of all purpose. I added the zest of 2 oranges and since I didnt have buttermilk I used sour cream instead. I usually use jumbo eggs when I bake and I only had large eggs so I used 12. (remember I tripled the recipe). I used a triple berry filling for the layers of one cake and lemon curd for the layers of the other cake and a white buttercream icing that I usually use for my wedding cakes. It is a keeper! I will use this for weddings again :) The triple recipe made a 4 layer 10 inch and a 4 layer 8 inch.
This is a very good cake overall. The caked it's self is a bit heavy (more like a pound cake), but the taste is wonderful. I used sifted cake flour spooned into the measuring cups to make sure I wasn't using too much flour which will increase the heaviness. The frosting is excellent and needs no amending, but here's how I got it to come out with no problem: Boil the heck out of the chocolate mixture! Boil it until it's hard to stir with a spoon and is extremely thick. Then cool it completely and add it to the sugar (I use baker's sugar or powdered sugar). You will only need to whip it for a minute or so to get it the right consistency. Then leave the frosted cake in a cake dome overnight to let any sugar crystals dissolve.
This is a really great recipe. The two reviews at the top of the list with the tips on how to make this cake turn out well were spot on. I used this recipe in conjunction with a dark chocolate cake recipe to make a white chocolate/dark chocolate layer cake. My coworkers devoured the cake and couldn't stop talking about it. I was able to get the icing to whip beautifully (room temp butter). It was very light and fluffy. It only became runny/melted during transport because my car was very hot and I have no A/C :D. When heating the milk/flour/chocolate mixture on the stove I spent about 20-30 minutes stirring it constantly on medium heat. When it cooled it was gelatinous like one solid lump. The cake itself was interesting. Like everyone says it is very heavy, but mine did NOT turn out greasy. (I don't think some people know how to follow directions >.<) To lighten the cake I'm going to use a little less flour next time and try to get more air in the cake mix. It took me a very long time to complete this cake since this was my first complicated bake. It is time consuming but WELL worth the effort. Oh I didn't have any white baking chocolate but I found some white chocolate morsels from tollhouse. It probably saved me time from having to chop baker's chocolate. I only gave 4 stars because it is a very heavy cake and the white chocolate flavor didn't really come out in the cake. Perhaps more white chocolate next time for me?
This cake was wonderful. I made it for our Easter party and followed the directions exactly. The only tips I can give are, this cake should DEFINITELY be made in advance. When I shaved a little of the cake off the top to taste it, I was not impressed at all. But I finished making the frosting and let the finished and frosted cake sit in the fridge over night loosely wrapped in foil. I set out the cake out a couple hours before we were going to eat it. Every one was impressed. I think it really just needs to sit and set up. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
This is one of the best white chocolate cakes I've made -- it has more of a white chocolate flavor than most. It's dense, but not soggy, and bakes up very evenly -- no humps. I made it for a rehearsal dinner cake in a 12x18" pan (doubled the recipe) and it worked great. When I did an initial trial run of the recipe, I made it into a layer cake but filled and frosted it with a dark chocolate ganache -- really tasty!
This white chocolate flavor in this cake was easy to recognize. It is not a light cake- the texture was dense and moist. If you want to cool down your melted chocolate mix quickly, set the saucepan in a bowl of ice water. I was able to use it right away.
This is a fantastic & easy recipe that creates a supermoist cake with great texture and taste - and the frosting is delicious! A perfect cake for the white chocolate lover in your life. I was pretty doubtful about the chemistry of this recipe (Adding water to chocolate? Making a kind of bechamel out of chocolate, milk and flour?) but did everything as described - and the cake turned out beautifully & delicious. Will definitely make it again!
Very moist and rich. I made a chocolate cake from a book the same way and it turned out great, so I knew this recipe would work out. I am allergic to milk, so I use soymilk and margarine. I made my own soy buttermilk. I use a butter knife to test my cakes, this way, I can take it out when its perfect, that is when the knife comes out with some moisture on it, like a trail of water, but no cake pieces, if the knife comes out dry, that means its over cooked. I did not have enough margarine nor white chocolate to make the topping though. But the base was amazing, I usually make cakes and take it to my in-laws and they loved this cake rich and all sooo yummy, will always make.
If you like white chocolate, you'll love this cake. The cake is very good, but I found the frosting to be a bit too sweet for my taste, but that's just me. Served it to company and everyone seemed to like it. I would like to make again and substitute the white chocolate in the frosting for baker's sweetened or semi-sweet chocolate.
This cake is fantastic. I put a few teaspoons of cocao powder in the frosting and substituted half of the frosting sugar with confectioner's sugar (I didn't want the grainy texture of regular sugar). I also put raspberries in the middle of the two layers. I used frozen raspberries, since when they melt the leak a bit into the cake for a very nice effect. If you put the white chocolate mixtures in a bowl and then place the bowl in an ice water bath (water and ice in a baking dish) it will cool faster. I will definitely make this again!
I made this cake for my sons birthday and he took the ledt over cake home and just loved it. Instead of using regular white chocolate I used Lindt coconut chocolate bars and that was superb. The frosting was made with the same chocolate and I used crisco and marshmellow in the frosting. Excellent.
This was one of the best cakes I had made in a while. It was so moist and fluffy.
The white chocolate chips made the cake a little dense, but the frosting was excellent.
I try to make the frosting and it did not turn out right. It was extremely runny! I wish I had read the other reviews sooner.
I tried the white chocolate frosting recipe for my sister's wedding cake and it came out runny. The instructions says to cook the chocolate mixture until very thick. But how thick?
I have made this cake twice in the last two weeks...The first time I made it for my son's homecoming from Iraq..(He took the cake)....The second time I made it for us at home, becasue after I tasted it, I kept craving it.... The cake was rich, moist, and loved by everyone....The first cake that I made the frosting wasn't set as nice as I would have liked it to be....I did cook the chocolate, flour, and milk mixture a little longer the second time, and it did set a little bit better the second time.... EXCELLENT TASTE, and ENJOYED BY ALL...
I made this for company, and it was great! It could be served without frosting. My husband thought the frosting was a little too sweet, so I would cut down on the sugar next time. WONDERFUL!
MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM.....says it all. The frosting was used separately on a chocolate midnight cake for a wedding shower, and it was gone in a flash. Very rich, and super thick! The cake is wonderful with fresh berries and real whipped cream...not for the dieter! Thanks for a new favorite.
I loved this cake and the icing was a perfect combination. I served it with a nice tart raspberry sauce.
I'm rating the cake only since I made my own version of a white chocolate frosting. But this cake was amazing. I made strawberry white chocolate cupcakes with this recipe. I didn't alter it at all. I did make sure to really cream the butter sugar mixture to add fluffiness to the cake. They came out so buttery, flavorful, and fluffy. So delicious!! Wondering if I should use this for a go to vanilla recipe. I think the white chocolate adds a decadent rich flavor that I haven't tasted before in a cake. So heavenly!!
This cake was amazing! I followed the recipe precisely and it turned out fabulous! I decided to give it some color by adding freshly sliced strawberries, which was a big hit!! Can't wait to make it again!!
This was the first 'from scratch' cake I've made that has turned out well. Very moist and rich. The family loved it. It's a keeper!
This is a very dense cake but very tasty. I baked it for my neighbor's 1 year old son's birthday and it was a hit with the parents. The frosting is very light tasting and doesn't overpower the taste of the cake. To give the cake a touch of elegance, I sprinkled white chocolate curls on top. Makes a lovely winter time cake.
I tried this not on its own, but marbled with an orange cake, and it was absolutely delicious! Dense and rich, it was amazing, but next time I'll using a better quality white chocolate...
I made just the icing for a chocolate decadant cake my family loves, and it was absolutely delicious! I stuck with the recipe exactly, and whipped it for about 10 minutes in my kitchenaid mixer. It wasn't grainy at all like others said it was. You just have to whip it for a while, and it does turn out perfect!!! YUMMO!
First time in my life making a home made cake. I used white chocolate chips and made buttermilk by adding lemon juice to milk, because that's all I had on hand. Even given those substitutions, the cake turned out very good. It was more dense (heavier) than boxed cakes, but had a rich taste. I actually made 2 smaller cakes (1 round and 1 heart shaped for Valentine's Day). My family ate 1 the first night and the second the next day... I only got 1 piece! My husband commented more than once how good they were! Would make again.
OMG.. THIS CAKE WAS DELICIOUS.. AND UNLIKE OTHERS THAT REVIEWED THIS CAKE.. MINE TASTED JUST LIKE WHITE CHOCOLATE... DELICIOUS... THE FROSTING ON THE OTHER HAND.. 2 THUMBS DOWN.. TRIED TWICE AND FAILED BOTH TIMES.. FINALLY DID MY OWN VERSION WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS AND HEAVY CREAM... PUT THAT ON THE MARVELOUS CAKE.. AND HAD A CAKE TO DIE FOR...
A very presentable cake which looks lovely with white chocolate leaves and dark chocolate curls. The family loved it!
I can say I was expecting a white chocolate taste, that's not the taste it had! Those wanting to know the taste, bake a yellow or white cake, that's the exact taste it has!
I made this for as a suprise birthday cake for my mom at her work. I added 3/4 C pecans to the batter, a lemon pudding filling between the layers and buttercream icing. It was wonderfully rich and yummy. My mom was shocked and all her co-workers loved it. They want me to do all the birthday cakes now! Thanks :)
I'd really give this recipe 4.5 stars- good taste and texture. The one downside to me is that it's a little oily. I made this recipe for a wedding cake and someone told me that it was the best wedding cake she had ever tasted. I made my own white chocolate butter cream icing.
This cake had a WONDERFUL rich flavor! Very heavy! Loved it! I made it in a 13 X 9 pan and checked it often, ended up baking it for 40 minutes total. HOwver, the frosting was a mess - - maybe I did something wrong, but it never did whip up to whipped cream consistency, although it did have good flavor. I question the addition of "white sugar"; I've never heard of icing made with white sugar, only powdered sugar. I WILL definately make this cake again, but will use a different frosting, or experiment with making my OWN version of white chocolate frosting.
This a very labor intensive recipe. I think it took me at LEAST an hour and half to prepare, which would've been ok if it turned out delicious. But it was kinda "meh" to me. I had to redo the icing because regular sugar made the icing too "grainy", it tasted like there was sand in it. I redid it with powder sugar and it was perfect. My cake was not moist, it actually was dense and somewhat dry...and rather bland. I think the white chocolate flavor came mostly from the frosting and not the cake itself. Not sure if I would make this one again, but I hate to give up after just one try so I guess I will....when I have an extra 6 hours to spare! :)
I've made this cake 3 times now, and it has always been delicious. It is definitely a dense cake, but I have not found it to be greasy or grainy as other reviewers have described it. I have had some issues getting the frosting whipped to the right consistency. It came out light and fluffy one time out of three. Another time it was fluffy, but it seemed grainy, like the sugar didn't mix in very well. The third time it looked like it was the right consistency in the bowl, but after putting it on the cake the frosting became almost runny (yes, the cake was cooled). I'm sure that's more due to my baking skills than the recipe, but this is just a word of warning to others to be careful making the frosting. You MUST let the white chocolate mixture cool all the way to room temperature before mixing it into the other ingredients and you also must make sure you whip it enough to get the right consistency. But even if it does become a little thinner that it should be, the cake and frosting still taste great.
This is my first cake from scratch and it was awesome! The cake was moist fluffy and delicious. I read the other reviews on whipping the sugar/butter mixture to add the air in the batter. I think this step is essential. If I hadn't known that I might have ended up with a very dense cake. Make sure you whip the sugar/butter until it is really fluffy then add the next ingredients. I will definitely use this again! Very wonderful. I made a day ahead so that it could sit and it was perfect.
I have been searching for a great white chocolate cake recipe that tastes like a moist yellow cake with hints of white chocolate. This cake missed the mark for several reasons. The first is that it's way too dense. You'll see the cake falls quite a bit as it cools. I am an expert baker and followed the directions. I can see how people would call it greasy. I think the problem is the cocoa butter content in the white chocolate. I used a very high-end white chocolate which (I think) had too much cocoa butter for this recipe. If I try again, I'll reduce the butter, increase the baking powder and maybe whip the egg whites. Maybe this recipe would work better using the white baking squares instead of premium white chocolate. There has got to be a way to lighten up this cake -- it's more dense than pound cake. I did like the frosting, although it was grainy. I even processes the sugar so that it was superfine. I would recommend using powdered sugar. Overall, this cake recipe needs to be changed to live up to its potential.
This was the best cake I ever made from scratch. I got it perfect the first time. I used a hand mixer with no problem, and it wasn't as time-consuming as I expected. There was only one problem: my husband and daughter forgot to take the cake out of the fridge - it was only supposed to be there for 1/2 hour or so. It was cold when served, and did not taste good. But the following day, after being at room temp, I could not stop eating it. It was so moist, and the frosting was perfect. It seems like just a ton of butter, and if you eat it cold, it tastes like you are eating pure butter. But at room temp, after a day or two, it is just wonderful. It's the best cake I've ever tasted. I will definitely make this again and again.
I found this recipe on this site a few years ago and it is everyone's favorite!!! We make it for every special occasion now. Just make sure that when it says "cool completely," you actually cool the chocolate mixture completely.
TRY AGAIN!!! If I could give it 0 stars I would!! This recipe is the worst I have ever tried!! The icing tasted horrible! The texture was all wrong!! It wasn't even "white-white" like the description promised!! I had to put my cake to the side and start over with a new icing the next day! All those ingredients WASTED! It never becomes "light & fluffy" and never is the consistency that can be spread on a cake! Disgusting! Wish I had read more reviews before wasting my time, energy, and white chocolate on this icing recipe!!
I was expecting a lot more from this cake then what it delivered. It is great that someone took the time to put it online, however, it just was disappointing. The cakes did not want to come out of the pans. Next time I would grease and flour them and put parchment paper down on the bottom with butter on top of the paper as well. Also, the frosting did not have much white chocolate taste to it and the frosting was not as thick as I like my frosting to be. However, who ever put this recipe online thank you for your effort.
it was definatly 5 stars on the second day!!!, but I followed the recipe exactly but used fine ground sugar instead , but with the icing it went really heavy so I had to start again for the icing I used icing sugar rather than white sugar to be less grainy, definately make this the day BEFORE you need it, I found it didn't taste very much like white chocolate but has a brilliant taste all the same.
Two 9-inch round cake pans were not nearly enough to hold this cake! I wish I would have gone with my gut and used three. I lost the whole thing when the batter spilled over and set off all our smoke detectors. Boo. The little bits that survived the smoke were delicious. I'll try again.
This is a wonderful cake. Even my 28 year old grandson,( who doesn't like anything") loved it.There is no "grease". This is a keeper. If you want an "instant" cake, buy a mix.This cake shows effort and love.
I made this cake for dessert for a dinner party and it was a huge hit! Everyone had seconds and even thirds. I followed the recipe almost exactly except that I substituted the buttermilk for coconut milk. I also used coconut milk instead of milk for the icing. The coconut flavor is subtle but I think it creates a very pleasant fresh, creamy and slightly fragrant dessert. I will definitely make this cake again and highly recommend it. I hope you and your friends and family enjoy it!
This recipe is okay. The cake tastes good, but I didn't think worth the effort. It is moist, however, unlike a lot of "made from scratch" cakes. It isn't a very sweet cake, despite all of the chocolate, but if you're looking for a cake that isn't overly sweet, you'll probably like this.
Even though I haven't made this cake yet (tonight) I think it sounds wonderful. For those who had no success with the frosting, using this sight, try Best Buttercream Icing and you won't be disappointed. Well, I made the cake, and it was good, but not terrific. I couldn't taste the chocolate and it was a bit on the dry side. I adjusted the recipe to make three layers and used sliced strawberries between the layers. Best Buttercream Icing from this site was used and that's always a hit, but I think I won't make this again.
The cake came out looking good, but when it was cut, the inside was very stiff as if the cake was not fully cook.
It was ok. Doesn't really taste like chocolate cake.
Not clear how this got such good reviews for though the taste was good, that's all that was good! The cake came out of the pans totally crumbly and completely runied and unpresentable due to that. The "frosting" came out like soup! Should not had added the milk! I knew that when I did it, but figured since this recpe got such good reviews people must know what they're talkign about, but obviously not! I had to mix in sooooo many cups of powdereed suagr to make it even slightly spreadable to be even remotely close to frosting and had to add many handfuls of chocolate chips because white chocolate does not melt like chocolate. It melts clumpy. I;d make again, but from someone elses recipe cause this was so bad.
This was my first cake ever and it was a success! My mom, who usually complains that the cakes she buys are too sweet, said that this cake is just mildly sweet with a hint of white chocolate. For some reason though, it was a lot sweeter when it was just baked. Use confectioner's sugar for icing. SO GOOD!
I only made the frosting (so far!) and it is fabulous! I put it on a rich chocolate cake and everyone loved it! I will make the white chocolate cake next time! Thanks!
This frosting didn't turn out for me. I ended up having to buy canned frosting to put on this cake. Not worth the effort.
Best frosting I ever Had. I used it on top of white cupcakes with a raspberry filling.. Amazing.
Agree that you cannot taste the white chocolate however the cake was still very good. Would not make though if you are looking for more of a white chocolate taste. Icing was also very good. Fluffy, light, and smooth. Really thought it was going to be more grainy with the white sugar but it wasn't. I followed the entire recipe exactly.
I only made the frosting from this recipe - and it was perfect. I just put the ingredients into the stand-mixer and let it go - and go - and go - until it was a real whipped-cream type frosting. I was scared away from the cake by the other reviewers, but I think I'll give it a try next time. Thanks for the recipe - I think I'll even try it with dark chocolate as a frosting, too. It turned out so good.
1st time I made a white chocolate cake and it was so good and every one loved it, I'am going to make it again for my grandbaby birthday lol
This is the best cake I have ever had. I can not believe the compliments I receive on this recipe. It is heavier like a pound cake. I use a cream cheese icing and there is nothing better!
Cake- The cake turned out pretty good, it could have been more moist but that could be because I used plain yogurt instead of buttermilk Frosting - Awful. It was so runny and it was yellow instead of white. I couldn't use it. And I did wait for the chocolate and milk mixture to cool. I used store bought vanilla frosting instead Overall- My husband liked it.
Excellent recipe! This is a moist, dense cake, with a nice, creamy buttercream frosting. I added fresh strawberries in between the layers since they're in season right now, this was the rave at a co-workers going away party.
My husband says this is the best cake he's ever had in his entire life (he's over 30 if that matters)--even though I had some problems in the cooking of the cake. I thought I had followed the directions carefully, but it seems as if this recipe is going to take a few more attempts to figure it out. I attempted to bake it into a mini 3 tiered cake. The smallest layer baked well. The second layer's top came out sunken. The third layer did not bake completely through, although the toothpick came out clean--I even tried the test twice just to make sure. So, the outside of the cake was crispy, while the inside was moist and dense. I have not attempted the icing yet. I figure I should perfect the cake first before moving on. I can't wait to try it again.
Made this for my mom for her 50th anniversary because she doesn't like chocolate. It turned out wonderful. I have made it twice now, the first time I used Baker's white chocolate, the second time I used white chocolate chips and the second time the chocolate didn't melt right.
I wish I could give this cake 3.5 stars, because I just can't seem to get to 4. I listened to the other reviewers and made the suggested changes. The cake itself was one of the very best cakes I've ever had the pleasure to taste. It was dense for sure, but I was expecting that. It was awesome! The icing, however, was another issue. It was too thin and slid off the cake. I even added powdered sugar to help thicken but that didn't even help. Then it was just too awfully sweet to eat. So, kudos on the cake but I'm still on the hunt for a "good" icing recipe.
I made this cake twice. The first time as written and the second time with vanilla extract instead of almond. Both times, the cake turned out fabulous. My co-workers loved the cakes's heavy texture, and I had many requests for the recipe. The only problem I had with the cake was that it did not taste like white chocolate. Even when I substituted the vanilla extract, the chocolate flavor did not come through. Even so, I will definitely make this again!
Delicious! Don't rush it though, follow each step carefully!
This Cake is Delicious and Amazing! I was skeptical after reading the not so great comments, however I tested this out last night, I'm making the final tonight for my friends birthday tomorrow, the cake is So moist! and I don't see how people think it is greasy, I'd say it depends on who is cooking, mine turned out perfect! Thank you so much for this stupendous recipe! I highly recommend it for anyone in the mood for a light tasting moist cake!
Fantastic! Took a bit of time to make but it was worth it. Very moist and not too sweet.
I made the frosting on my hubby & my anniversary & put it over a chocolate cake. I also added some blueberry pie filling for some of the filling in the middle. It was great! He loved it. It was sweet & light. Will def. make again!
I was suspicious when so many of the previous reviews started with "I don't normally like white chocolate, but...", and rightfully so - There's very little flavour of white chocolate in the cake itself, though the taste does come through stronger in the frosting. That said, this cake has a beautiful firm texture (especially when refrigerated to harden the frosting), remains moist without being oily and even though the white chocolate flavour is delicate, it is definitely there, and delicious. I made the frosting as stated but whipped in about a half cup of icing sugar at the end to sweeten it a little further and cover the slightly floury taste. Otherwise it was delicious and fluffy. Overall it is a wonderful cake, especially sprinkled with a few fresh raspberries! - i'll make this again
I made a chocolate devil's food box mix and used the white chocolate frosting recipe and it was wonderful. Kids and adults loved it! It was however a little too much frosting for a two layer 9" inch cake but we still enjoyed the left over frosting with fresh strawberries!
The frosting turned out perfect, but I didn't care to much for the cake. As stated before about this recipe, it is more of a sponge cake than your "ideal" cake.
i tried this recipe today, i come from the UK so i had to change it to metric. the cake tasted a bit like a sweet victoria sponge. The icing was quite nice but i had to stir it on the gas ring for quite a long time. My family seemed to enjoy it though.
We all loved the frosting the best. It was very easy to make and was very yummy. Frosting even tastes great on chocolate cupcakes. The cake was very moist and also tasted great. Thanks for the recipe!
I did not care for this!!!! The cake did not cook properly. Ended up with a gooey greasy mess in each pan that overflowed onto the bottom of the oven. No doubt something I did wrong... Chocolate mixture not cooled first? Frustrating waste of time and money and no birthday cake for DW. Perhaps a few more hints in the recipe would help. The frosting came out very well though ;)
I shouldnt really be reviewing this since I only made the frosting, but it tasted sooo good that I had to give my opinion. The frosting looked really good as well on the dark chocolate cake I made with the white/dark contrast. I cant wait to make the cake to see if it is as good as the frosting.
I'd say it's just ok. The cake itself doesn't have much flavor, and while I think the frosting tastes really good, I don't like the gritty texture. If I make it again, I think I'd try powdered sugar for part or all of the sugar. Also I might use raspberry jam or orange marmalade or something in between the layers for more flavor.
This recipe is really very easy if you follow the directions. This cake turned out perfectly for me. The only thing that didn't turn out so hot was the frosting. When I frosted the cake the frosting wanted to run off, so when it finally got to the destination is was kind of runny. Maybe more flour or something to make it thicker? All in all a great cake! very dense but very good!
Wonderful cake. Did revise and double the recipe also used cake flour along with all purpose flour. It was WONDERFUL
This was a huge disappointment. I followed the recipe as written. The cake would not cook through and after 50 minutes in the oven the center was still liquid and the edges were burning. As for the taste, it almost tasted like cornbread and baking soda. The part of the cake that did cook was extremely crumbly and also had a "cornbread-like" texture.
Loved this, will use it again! Very good!
Made this as a wedding cake for friends - the icing was superb - easy to work with and very tasty (definitely blitz up the sugar in a blender in advance or use caster sugar). But I wasn't thrilled with the cake. It was heavy enough for layers and didn't crumble, but was a little on the dry side. As well, it didn't have much flavor at all. If I was to make it again I would definitely add some orange or lemon flavouring to try and give it some more depth of flavor.
