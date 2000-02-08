White Chocolate Cake

Hi! I've made 2 of these now. One for a Friends birthday and one for my birthday. I was a little scared by the "greasy" cake review and the "runny icing" review too. It turns out both are fairly simple fixes. Here are my tips. 1. The butter and the chocolate mixes have got to be at room temperature. This is the #1 way to mess this recipe up. 2. Both the cake and the icing get their lightness from the air you whip into the butter-sugar mix. This cake doesn't really "rise", all of the air gets whipped into the butter-sugar. When you add the flour and butter milk to the mix, keep your mixer on stir, and try not to let it get to dry or too wet or to dry while mixing. If your butter or your chocolate is warm, or you get it dry and the air bubbles break out of the mix, it turns out really thick like Jiffy-mix cornbread. See tip #1. 3. The icing whips up and has a final consistency that is thicker than whipped cream. If your butter is too cold or you try to soften it in the microwave, it comes out runny. If you put the chocolate in too hot, it comes out runny. Runny icing, unlike flat cake, can be saved. Leave it in the mixing bowl and stick it in the fridge. You should be able to whip most of the air back into it after it cools. 3. The tip about leaving it on the counter overnight is spot on. A lot of the sugar crystals dissolve into the butter and it gets creamier. Definitely better on day 2. 4. You can't ice the cake while it's warm from the oven. The i