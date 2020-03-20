Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
This is a spicy, hearty sandwich that will please those who love buffalo chicken wings. This recipe is perfect for those days spent watching football. I like to top these with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
This is awesome! The first time i made it I followed the recipe exactly and it was too spicey for my family. The second time I made it I used a 2 1/2lb bag frozed chicken tenderloins, 1 bottle of Franks Wing Sauce, a whole packet of ranch, 1/4c butter and 2 8oz whipped cream cheese (to tone down the spice). I put the cream cheese and butter at the bottom of the crock pot, then put the chicken on top and poured the bottle of wing sauce over it along with the packet of ranch. My family LOVED it!! The cream cheese really toned down the spiceyness! We had this o n samdwichs and I bought Boboli pizza crust, brushed it with olive oil and fresh minced garlic, baked it for 10 minutes, then spread ranch dressing on crust, spead buffalo chicken on next and topped with mozz. cheese. That was fabulous!!!Read More
This was ok. I love hot wings so I have to say I missed the skin. I think this dish could use a bit of thigh meat, perhaps, to give a bit more chicken flavor & fat to it. (As my husband would say 'fat is where the flavor is'.) I also think it could do with a little less cook time because it does (especially with all white meat) dry out the meat and the end result for me was sauced dry bland breast meat. I think I'll try it again with the modifications I mentioned.Read More
This was good, it had a nice kick, my husband really liked it. Next time I will add some blue cheese dressing on top when I serve it or buy some prepackaged coleslaw mix and mix it with blue cheese dressing to serve on the sandwiches.... it just needs a little something added to it. Good for game nights and very, very easy. This will be a keeper. I used franks red hot buffalo wing sauce and hidden valley ranch dressing pack.
Love, LOVE this recipe. I've been making the same thing ever since I found Frank's Hot sauce in the store! I always eat mine with lettuce and provolone cheese! These blow the restaurant version of the buffalo chicken sandwich out of the water. Another fun version I've come to love as well, is using the chicken to make buffalor chicken pizzas that are amazing!
These were really good, DH loved them. Substituted regular ranch for dry mix and it was still really good.
Update (5/5/12): I have made this quite a few times and have finally perfected taste and spice. I place 2 lbs of thawed boneless chicken breasts in the crock pot with 1/4 bottle of Frank's Redhot Wings Sauce and drizzle with ranch dressing (instead of dry packet). Cook on low for 3 hours and shred. Add remainder of hot sauce and cook for 1 more hour. Add more ranch (to desired taste) and butter and serve. I like them with cheddar cheese on onion rolls or toasted hoagie rolls. Cooking with the entire bottle of hot sauce makes them very spicy.
I gave it 5 stars b/c DH loved, loved, loved it! He is the bigger fan of buffalo wings around here. Used a 4qt crock, 3 lg. breasts and Frank's sauce. Super easy, moist and even DH assembled it while I was at work today. I used fresh chicken so it only took about 4 hours on low.
I wanted to try this recipe, and I didn't have time to go get "the buffalo wing sauce", so I made a mix of Frank's hot sauce and melted butter. Great flavor, and I liked alot, but it was too spicy for my family. Also, I got home late from work, and it cooked 9 hours instead of 7-8. Totally my fault, of course,and the chicken was overcooked (getting mushy), so I will only make again, only when I can time it correctly. Still was very good with my (couldn't-help-it-this-time)changes. Now, I can't wait to try exactly! Thanks, "crazycatlady", from the "Recipe Exchange", for suggesting, and Divinesoalc21 for an easy,why-didn't-I-think-of-that, delicious recipe!
Very, very easy to make. The chicken shreds easily. The buffalo sauce at the end was key, since without it, the chicken seems a little dry.
As a Buffalo chicken fan I have to say this recipe is incredible. Being that I am trying to watch what I am eating makes it even better because you get all the flavor without frying and all the fatty skin. Also this is not only good on sandwiches but also as soft taco meat, on wraps, and in salads. I also used it with some brown rice and vegetables. I took a lot of the tips from previous reviewers and struck upon the perfect combination to solve any of the problems from people who gave it bad reviews. This is what I did: In place of 4 boneless breasts I used 3 very large bone-in breasts. Instead of the ranch dressing packets I made my own ranch seasoning. I did not add any salt to the ranch dressing seasing I made, just used the herbs and spices (There is enough salt in the hot sauce). After 5 hours, I deboned the chicken and shredded it slightly and put it back in the sauce. This keeps it perfectly moist and tender. Rather than butter I spinkled it a bit with "Molly McButter". I like it really hot and using that just toned it down ever so slightly. I used Franks "Red Hot" Buffalo sauce and it was in no way too hot for me. For the others complaining it was too hot use a milder sauce or add more butter. That will tone it down. Also I think by making your own Ranch Seasoning any problems with it being too salty will be eliminated, just remember not to add salt to your homemade ranch dressing seasoning recipe if it calls for it.
My fiance and I loved, loved, LOVED this recipe! I followed the recipe almost exactly and it was super easy to make and tasted amazing! Instead of using 4 chicken breasts, I used 6, as I wanted to have a little extra left over. I also added 3 Tbsp. of butter instead of 2 Tbsp. And finally, I put out blue cheese crumbles, shredded mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing as topping options. All in all, we got rave reviews on this one. Definitely a keeper!
I LOVE this recipe! I do just throw the entire bottle of sauce in with the chicken, and I leave out the butter. I also normally throw in frozen chicken breasts, and cook on low ~7-8 hours (while I'm sleeping) We serve it on rolls with ranch dressing and provolone. My son does not like the tabasco-y flavor of the buffalo sauce, so I tried this with a "sweet heat" bbq sauce (w/o the ranch powder) to really positive reactions. Last night I used pizza sauce - we put it on rolls with provolone. Easy chicken parmesan! Am trying to figure out other sauces to use (=
This is incredibly easy to throw together, and really tasty! I used 3 large FROZEN chicken breasts and poured 3/4 of the hot sauce (Original Frank's) with half the ranch packet on top. After reading many reviews, I was leery of the hot sauce evaporating, so I added 1/4 cup of chicken broth. I cooked it on low for about 4 hours, then shredded the chicken and put it back into the crockpot to soak up the sauce. At this point I also added in the remaining 1/4 cup of hot sauce, along with the butter. I cooked it for an additional hour on low, and it turned out WONDERFUL! It was so tender and moist. I think that adding *frozen* chicken breasts helped to prevent the chicken from over-cooking to the point of dryness. I served it as sliders: I cut dinner rolls in half, toasted them in the broiler, and topped the sandwiches with shredded cheddar cheese and lettuce. I was initially going to give this recipe 4 stars, but my boyfriend exclaimed that this is one of the BEST dishes I have ever cooked for him...and wants me to make it for his family. So 5 stars it is! :)
Good starting point and good flavor, but I took the sggestion of many of the previous reviewers and used Frank's Original Hot Sauce. Talk about salty! We could barely eat this! I calculated that the hot sauce alone in this recipe provides 3400 mg of sodium per serving (and that is before adding the salt in the butter, ranch mix, etc) - given that the daily recommended allowance is less than 2400 mg, a person would get well over what is considered a healthy amount for an entire day in the meat alone! I did like the ease of preparation and flavor (take away most of the salt), and I will probably make this again but use Tabasco and a tad of garlic powder, and add cayenne for added heat (since Frank's is basically Tabasco with a bit of garlic powder, a touch more cayenne, and a ton of salt - Tabasco has 30 mg sodium per tsp while Frank's has 200!). I'll let you know how it turns out. I made the sandwiches on warmed Hoagie rolls with Provolone, and served this with Original Blue Cheese coleslaw (from this site) and fresh fruit, which made for good counterpoints to the heat and salt of the sandwich.
Made this yesterday, I knew I was going to be gone all day and the husband was going to be hungry when he got home from work. He put it in tortillas and loved it! I didn't have much Franks Red Wing sauce so I used a can of chicken broth to cover the chicken. It was so moist and delicious!
I took this to my last work luncheon and received rave reviews! I kept to the heart of the recipe but took a couple of the suggestions from other reviewers...to make 24 sliders (double this recipe): 4 large boneless skinless chicken breasts and 6 small boneless skinless chicken thighs and I used one bottle of mild buffalo wing sauce and one regular buffalo wing sauce...all other ingredients as written. As a time saver and to cut down on mess, I discovered if you use a hand held potato masher you can break up the chicken in the crock pot to the consistency you want easily without any mess or fuss.
Very, very good! I didn't make it exactly as it says because I couldn't find any ranch dressing mix at the store (the one time I need and they don't have!) I just added some ranch dressing in instead and still turned out fab! Really tastey, my family really enjoyed it! Can't wait to make it again! Thank you for sharing!
Awesome can't get enough.. Top the sandwich with coleslaw and fries, Chicago style... One of the best sandwiches I've had!
I'm not a huge fan of wings, too much work, and the sandwiches I've had never seemed to give the full flavor, this sandwich packed a punch I loved. I used the remaining ranch and mixed with cream cheese to spread on the rolls to add the cooling part and it was so flavorful. A definite keeper!!
This was so tasty! I only made a couple of changes, as per some other reviews. After 5 hours, I shredded the chicken and put it back in the pot, along with the butter. I served it on rolls that I broiled to melt butter and crumbled blue cheese on them. I only take a star away because I really think it matters to shred the chicken five hours in. Also, I used 3 chicken breasts and only 12 oz of wing sauce and it was just fine; I think 17.5 oz might be a bit much. So yummy! Will definitely make this again!
Although I like buffalo sauce, I must be a wimp because this was too spicy for me. I bought Franks Red Hot buffalo wing sauce and used the whole bottle since it was 12 oz. I also accidentally used a whole packet of ranch and it was totally fine. Also, when it was done cooking, I took out the sauce with the chicken and spooned some back in so it wouldn't be sopping. It would have been swimming in sauce if I hadn't done that. Think I used about a pound of chicken, maybe a little more. You can put the breasts in the crockpot frozen to save time - I cooked on low for 8 hours and chicken was not dry. I know they warn against using frozen meat in the crock pot but I've always done it and always been fine so I'm taking my chances.
Not quite as good as buffalo wings, or buffalo wing dip.
This was really good and so easy. My husband loved it and said he might put a special request in for it on a game day. I followed one of the other reviewer's suggestions and mixed some coleslaw mix with blue cheese dressing to put on top which really added something! I will definitely make this again.
I made the chicken as recommended, but made wraps rather than sandwiches. I put a few fork-fulls of chicken in a tortilla, covered with some shredded lettuce and ranch dressing. Buffalo ranch chicken wraps - yum.
This is incredible! Ridiculously easy, too. My chicken breasts were huge so I only used 3 but they still totaled 1 1/2 pounds. I was skeptical of the amount of buffalo wing sauce (used Frank's of course and the bottle was only 12 ounces) so just added 3/4 cup, and used the entire packet of ranch mix. My chicken was still partly frozen but it was cooked and ready to shred in 6 hours. The chicken was completely delicious. Moist, tender, saucy, perfect amount of heat. We devoured these and I plan to use some of the leftovers to make a buffalo chicken pizza. It would have been too hot with the whole amount of wing sauce though. As my mom says, you can always add more but you can't take anything out!
A really delicious, different way to make chicken in the slow cooker. I made as written and thought it was awesome. Next time I'll try adding a full pack of ranch, just because I don't like the half pack sitting around and we do love our ranch flavor. I cooked for the full seven hours on low and the breasts practically shred themselves in the crock, they were so tender. Served on ciabatta rolls browned in a skillet with butter on the cut halves, provolone on mine and pepperjack on his: we were both very satisfied. Thanks so much for sharing :)
A big hit for potluck of 12 ppl with the following changes! 6 breasts, 6 thighs, 2 btl(12 oz) buffalo wing sauce, 1 can low sodium tomato soup, 2T butter, low sodium ranch dressing mix. 5 hrs on low, shred, 1 hr on low. Serve with crumbled bleu cheese. Makes a lot of sauce - I think it could use more chicken. Thank you for the awesome idea!
The heat of this recipe will depend on your buffalo wing sauce. Franks does make a mild sauce people! If you don't like it hot, don't use the hot variety! I used a bit of hot Franks buffalo wing sauce and more of the hot and spicy Franks BBQ sauce. I made my own dry ranch dressing mix from a recipe here on AR and used the whole recipe. I never added butter. I also used 6 frozen chicken tenderloins. They cooked in my slow cooker on low in 3 hours. Yes the chicken was spicy hot but that is a function of the sauce I used. I dumped in some bottled ranch dressing and we toned down the sandwiches with some cole slaw. It was very good. This is a good basic recipe which you can alter to you own tastes. Thanks!
YUM! I love hot wings, so I had a feeling I would like this. I was right! Hubby liked it too, and he doesn't like wings (he doesn't like any meat with bones in it). It went over very well at our LAN party. Lots of compliments and second (and third) helpings. I made my sandwich with white American cheese, Blue Cheese dressing for the buns, and celery sticks on the side, but most of the guys just had their sandwiches plain. Some reviewers complained that the chicken mixture dried out in the crock pot, but I had rather the opposite problem. My shredded chicken mixture was positively soupy. It made for some messy sandwiches! I think that perhaps the chicken breasts I used were a bit on the small side, though. I will definitely make this again, but I think I will perhaps cut back on the wing sauce, and add a bit more ranch dressing powder, just to give it a bit more complex flavor. However, it was perfectly delicious made just as the recipe states.
For the ease of making this recipe, it was pretty darn good. I cooked the chicken with hot sauce and a mixture of ranch dressing and blue cheese dressing. We didn't have the dried ranch on hand and this worked out fine. This recipe definitely packed some heat though.
Wonderful! I added some chicken broth at the beginning because I didn't want all of the buffalo sauce to evaporate. They were wonderful. I saved the left over chicken and am going to try a buffalo chicken pizza. Thanks for the recipe!
These were great! I didn't use quite as much hot sauce as called for on the original recipe. I added 1/2 block of cream cheese (used 1/3 less fat) and it made them a little creamier. Without these two changes this would have been way to spicy for us (and we love the taste of buffalo sauce). Served them on mini subs and sprinkled with shredded cheddar and ranch smeared on the subs. We had leftovers for dinner and the chicken was not as spicy as it was right after it was done cooking. Will definitely make these again soon! DELICIOUS!
If you like chicken wings you will love this. This was great and the chicken shredded so well I couldn't believe how easy it was. So good. I can't wait to experiment with different sauces.
I used Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce for this recipe and it was definitely spicy. I didn't have dry ranch salad dressing so I used regular Ranch dressing. My husband really liked this, though I can't say I was a big fan of it. It was too spicy for my likings.
This was Great!! I added some garlic and onion powder. I also used Frank's Red hot sauce but I didnt add as much maybe half Im not sure I just added tasted, added tasted;;;;Will be making again.
I thought this recipe was amazing. I did modify it by adding about 3/4 bottle of Frank's and about 3/4 cup of prepared ranch dressing and it had the perfect amount of sauce. It turned out fabulous. If I had had more time I would have added some onions and celery to the chicken in the last 2 hrs of cook time. I served it on toasted buns with shredded cheese on top and a drizzle of ranch with celery sticks on the side!!! YUMMY!!
I made this yesterday for the first time. I put 6 frozen chicken breasts in the crockpot along with the recommended wing sauce and ranch seasoning pkt. It smelled wonderful cooking-just like hot wings! After the chicken was cooked I took it out and shredded it, (put in some butter) then put it back into the crockpot to reabsorb the juices and seasoning. My daughter and husband walked in from basketball and thier mouths started watering. They told me the could smell it all the way in the garage! We toasted regular buns in the oven and scooped the chicken on. It was very good, and low fat b/c of the breast meat. I think I will skip on the butter next time b/c I notice on the wing sauce bottle that butter decreases the wing sauce hotness. We will make again, over and over! Thanks for the great idea!
I made this with texas petes buffalo chicken sauce. I used 5 chickens and the whole 17 oz bottle. This tastes delicious. DO NOT TRY if you DONT LIKE SPICY FOOD! I love hot and spicy so this is great to me. but if spicy isnt your thing you will hate this. I also shredded the meat about an hour before it was done so that it could soak up more of the hot sauce
AMAZING! I served it in a sun-dried tomato wrap with provolone cheese, a handful of shredded lettuce, and a drizzle of blue cheese dressing.
I did forget to include the butter, and it was perfect without it; we topped our sandwiches with Hidden Valley light Ranch ... perfect! Thank you for an amazing sandwich recipe!
Oh my goodness, these are so delicious! I topped ours with ranch dressing, and next time I might dice some celery also to add to the sandwiches. My husband & I couldn't get enough. I made this with Scott's Buffalo Wing Sauce from here and would not change a thing. I look forward to making this LOTS during Football season!!
This is a very nice and spicy dish to fix and forget in the slow cooker until it is done! I did shred the chicken in about 3/4 of the way done. I also used only had half a bottle of the buffalo wing sauce that I had on hand and it still was saucy and spicy enough. We served this chicken up on multi-grain kaiser rolls and enjoyed it quite a bit.
My husband looooooves this! So yummy, I would double the recipe.
super easy, great flavor...but killer hot! Although I like spicy, next time I think I would use less wing sauce and more of another liquid. I would have to experiment. I served these w/ blue cheese dressing. I will make this again. Yum.
I used the thick (pour that stuff on everything) franks red hot sauce and mixed in a couple of teaspoons of the regular franks red hot sauce and walah, awesome thick non runny sauce! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, 1 purple onion sliced and orange/red/yellow bell peppers as well, just threw all the veggies into the crockpot with the chicken and was supurb, served on whole wheat buns.....
This recipe was extremely salty and I am a guy who will eat an entire bag of sun flower seeds in one sitting. We used Franks Hot Sauce. I dont know if that has anything to do with it or not but holy cow. Gave me bitter beer face.
These are great! Both my husband and I love buffalo sauce and these turned out perfect. I left out the butter to make it healthier and didn't even miss it. I will definitely do these again.
Now I can have my own chicken pull apart sandwich. I've never fixed anything like this before...and my only hesitation now is the amount of salt. I used unsalted butter to help a little. Not sure if it helped the volume of salt, but I used about 12 oz of Frank's mildest buffalo wing sauce with some GATES Kansas City BBQ sauce and a splash of white wine for the marinade/slow cooker sauce. I also added some diced bacon bits I had around. Raw bacon would have cooked fine too. Sauteed in garlic/butter sauce some onion rings and sliced Shitake mushrooms later to put on top of the sandwich. Very good flavor with enough spice fer sure (Gates isn't for sissy's either).
I made this yesterday since it was too hot to cook. I only used 1/4 of the ranch seasoning since I was worried it would be too salty. I used Texas Pete Buffalo Chicken Sauce as well. This was very good and very easy to make. My chicken was small so it only took about 5 hours to cook on low. Once I shredded them I put it all back in the crockpot with some unsalted butter so it would absorb some of the sauce. My husband liked this alot and we will be using the leftovers for wraps and salads. Thank you for a easy recipe!!!!
Awesome and EASY meal! I put the chicken on around 9 a.m. and then at 7 p.m. I shred the chicken, added remaining sauce and butter (about an hour before eating to let sauce really soak in.) I served them on buns toasted with a little olive oil and garlic powder. Healthier alternative to Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches! Yum!
My husband loves this! I make it for him if he's going to be on guard duty because it makes a lot, and I can send plenty for the other soldiers. We use Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Wing sauce :)
Holy moly this is awesome! Used Frank's Red Hot Wing Sauce (what else). Husband told me to put this on the list of "keeper" recipes. Used the leftovers the next night to make the "Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza" recipe from this site- also awesome and a great use for the leftovers. Made the "Blue Cheese Coleslaw" recipe from this site for the sandwich's side dish.
These are amazing! My husband raved about these sandwiches for days.. I'll be making these for tailgating parties for sure!
Great! I just made this for a group of people and it got rave reviews. I served on a kaiser roll with a slice of provolone.
I'm shocked that this recipe received such good reviews. I used the whole ranch pack and I couldn't even taste it. I LOVE spicy food but this just tasted WAY too salty and REALLY HOT! I couldn't even finish my sandwich and neither could my husband. I used huge rolls and cheese which I thought would offset the heat. Sorry!
These were not very good. The consistency was like soup on a bun. Yuck!
Excellent! So easy! I only had 3 large chicken breasts and 12 oz of Franks wing sauce, so I went with it and it worked out great! Added just a tad water with chicken boullion (I would estimate 4-5 Tbsp) with the 3/4 of the bottle of sauce and the dry ranch mix and it was very saucy and nice n spicy. My chicken wasn't dry at all at exactly 6 hrs. (last 1/2hr shredded chicken and let it soak up the sauce). I didn't miss the fatty fried skin at all! Tasted like a buffalo chicken sandwich you'd get in a restaurant, but it might be a tiny bit less fat/calories than the fried breast. :) I put extra sauce and ranch dressing on top before topping with the top bun (adding the fat back in!). Provelone or Jack cheese would have been great too. Definitely will be making again! We will be having buffalo chicken pizzas this week with the leftovers! Mm. Thanks for the great recipe.
I kept wanting to make this recipe, but never did, it came up on the buzz so I finally remembered to make it. it was so good.I actually didn't follow the directions and just threw everything in the crock pot at once. didn't have dry ranch so I used a bottle of prepared ranch. at one point it was looking a little dry so I added some chicken broth. I also used 6 chicken breast halves will be making this again. esp when we go camping. there were no left overs to make a pizza like I was hoping. so glad I made this recipe.
Perfect. I made in skillet instead of crocpot because I couldn't wait til the following day to make it. Heated olive oil on medium, cooked chicken about 6 minutes. Then flipped chicken, added hot sauce, ranch and butter. Reduced heat and simmer with lid on until done- About 15 minutes. It was delicious. Will make again and again.
This was a big hit!!! I read so many of the reviews and was debating how much wing sauce to put with the chicken. We love spicy stuff! I just happened to have about 10 ounces of Louisiana wing sauce original in the cabinet so I used that. I also added about a tablespoon of butter in the beginning with one packet of ranch. Cooked on low for about 4 hours then turned on high for about one hour then shredded the chicken and put back in the original sauce. Once shredded I put back on low for about 2 hours which was perfect. I used 2 frozen breasts and 5 tenderloins. This made a big batch!! I was so unsure to drain the chicken or not but I am glad I did not, the shredded chicken soaked up the rest of the sauce. I never did add any extra hot sauce. I also added about 1/4 block of cream cheese and a little garlic pepper. This was perfect. It was very spicy so I would never be able to use the entire bottle of Wing sauce. Thank you for a great recipe!!!!!!! Oh and I used hoagie buns, I put butter on them and a thin layer of sharp shredded cheddar and baked about 4 minutes for a toasted bun. Happy happy husband!!!
I found these a little salty but everyone else loved them. I would make them again as they were very easy and enjoyed by most. Thanks!
For those of you who said this was too salty, DO NOT use the ranch dressing mix. You don't need it. It's still good without it. =)
we couldn't even finish it. We love spicy things, but this made my husbands stomach hurt and mine to (very rarily happens with mine)
My kids absolutely love this. This is a super easy, no-fuss recipe. I have thrown frozen, boneless, chicken breasts in the crockpot using this recipe and it comes out great!
This was delicious!I've never tried buffalo wing sauce on anything so I had no idea what to expect but I loved it. I was afraid it would be too hot for me but it wasn't at all and I even put extra on my sandwich.I used the Franks buffalo sauce and I served the sandwiches with blue cheese coleslaw.I loved the coleslaw with this and all I did was whisk 1/2 cup mayo,1/2 cup buttermilk,1 TB apple cider vinegar,2 TB sugar and 1 oz crumbled blue cheese then add a bag of coleslaw mix.I served the chicken and slaw in deli buns and everyone loved it.I would not change a thing with this recipe.
Really good! Didn't make a sandwich, but topped the chicken over a baked potato with cheese.
Way too spicy (and I LOVE spicy food). I even used half of what the recipe said and it was still inedible. I will make again, just using EVEN LESS than what I did the first time.
The packages of ranch dressing mix were smaller than the recipe called for - still all we could taste was SALT. It was so bad my family couldn't eat it. Maybe leave out the dry mix and use ranch dressing on the top of the meat when eatin the sandwich
I couldn't believe how juicy, tender and flavorful this was. I followed the advice of other reviewers and added a bit of chicken broth at the beginning of the cook time. Back in Western New York, we don't buy bottled "wing sauce;" we mix Frank's Hot Sauce and melted butter (the more butter, the milder the sauce). I did that here, and omitted the butter added later in the recipe. Like others, I didn't have dry ranch dressing mix on hand and substituted in regular ranch dressing. It was fine, but I will try it next time with the dry mix. I didn't add more wing sauce at the end--it was more than spicy and saucy enough at that point. Very well received at the potluck to which I took it, and many people asked for the recipe.
We really liked this and it was super easy! I put the chicken, franks sauce, and I used ranch dressing b/c I didn't have the dry mix, and cooked on low all day. When I got home I removed the chicken, poured out the liquid (the dressing made it a little separated) and shredded the chicken, and tossed it back in the CP w/ a little more franks and ranch and let warm while I toasted the buns. I added some mozzarella cheese b/c it's what I had on hand, and it was delish! I can't wait to try w/ provalone!
Very Yummy and easy! However be careful when buying your sauce. As others I used the Franks Red Hot Wing Sauce. Do not confuse this with the regular Franks Red Hot otherwise your dish will be super hot! The bottle must say Franks Red Hot Wing Sauce and it has plenty of kick on its own. Topping your sandwiches with blue cheese dressing or blue cheese crumbles is delicious and its cuts the heat.
Just didn't work for me. Followed the recipe as written....tasted ok.
This was DELICIOUS! I was skeptical of cooking raw chicken in the crockpot, but it tured out fantastic. I did add slices of one onion and used a BBQ sauce of my choice. I shredded the chicken about an hour before it was done and it was wonderful. My family loved it and my son took all the leftovers back to school with him. I guess I'll have to make it again! I would rate it a 10 if I could!
I would give this recipe ten stars if I could! WOW...so wonderful. I love all things "buffalo," and this certainly filled the bill. I made it exactly as written and could probably eat it every single day. It's so deceptively simple I wonder why I didn't think of it myself! Thank you for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
I'll be anxious to see how my family of Hot buffalo wing eaters like this at our family get-together. I wish I knew what "heat" wing sauce to have used - since I made a large quanity I used Frank's original and added some hot thinking it would make everyone happy. I put it all in - ended up toning it down with some chicken broth - we still felt it was hot but will probably be perfect for the family (adults). Frank's comes in so many heats - it would be helpful if that was specified for us that are unsure. I plan to use "Resturant-Style Coleslaw I" and "Bob's Bluecheese Dressing" ;) I'm sure these sandwiches will make everyone happy! I made it in advance and froze it - anything to make life easier so you can spend time with everyone!!
Yummy! Served on buttered and lightly toasted hoagie rolls and topped with blue cheese.
This is so good! We forgot to add the ranch and the butter and still loved it! Next time we will add the ranch & butter - I would imagine it's even better that way! The chicken was so tender and good! And this can't get any easier! It is hot but not too hot. I am wondering if the people that say it's too hot are using hot sauce and not buffalo sauce. I would think that would make a difference but I'm not sure. We had ours on buns with cheese and ranch dressing. These are spicey but good! PERFECT football recipe! Thanks!
Great stuff!
Tender and spicy and just right for rolls. I used Tony Roma's wing sauce which comes in a 17.5 oz bottle. I used only about 1/3-1/2 of the bottle as it is really spicy for my taste and then added about 1/2 a cup of water or so to ensure enough liquid. I used 1/2 a package of Uncle Dan's ranch dressing mix. I've said this before but I think it is worth repeating....please, if a sauce or mix is being used, specifiy the brand that you are using. We all have to make do with what we can get in our area, however, changing the brand can really change the character of the dish and I would like to try recipes for the first time with what the original recipe contributor suggests.
Endless possibilities! Love this recipe so much but don't limit yourself to just serving it on a bun. I've used it in tacos, lettuce wraps, on pizza, in a salad, but my personal favorite is on top of a baked potato. Enjoy!
I love love love this recipe!! I used Franks wing sauce: buffalo. I just had jaw surgery and the one thing I have been craving is buffalo wings. I can only eat food that is shredded down and this defiantly fits the description!! After 7 hours the chicken is falling apart. Shred the chicken directly in the cooking juice. Great for football parties!!! Can make buffalo chicken pizza with the leftovers... if there are any!
I used Frank's Buffalo Wing sauce and it turned out great. I shredded the chicken midway during cooking so it could absorb all of the sauce. This chicken was such a hit, I made a second (larger) batch two days later. I took a suggestion from KatieO and used the leftovers to make the Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza the following night. This one's a keeper for me.
Couldn't be much easier. My guests liked it. I'm not huge into buffalo flavor. It wasn't anything special, per se, but definitely buffalo chicken.
Being a huge fan of buffalo chicken but no so much of dealing with wings, I thought this sounded perfect! And it pretty much was. I fixed this yesterday in the crock pot exactly as stated in the recipe, except I doubled it. It was a big hit with everyone. There were some leftovers that we reheated for lunch today and it was EVEN BETTER. Next time I will make a day ahead of time and let it sit overnight. I served this on hamburger buns with monterey jack cheese and ranch dressing for those who wanted it. Even the kids are asking for a "do-over"!
These are great for afternoon brunch and/or dinner. I added a bit more hot sauce as we like things a bit more spicy, but other than that, it is a great recipe. As a side note, if you add a little fresh blue cheese to the top, it tastes gourmet!
I read through many of the reviews and was getting a little worried about it being too salty/spicy. After cooking for 5 hours, I drained off the sauce and shredded the chicken. I only added enough of the sauce back in to make it moist...all of it would have been way too much. I also used 3 chicken breasts and 2 thighs to give it a bit more depth. It went over very well for our Super Bowl party.
WOW! This was really good and will be a regular in my house. It was so easy and tasty. I used Franks Wing Sauce which was 12 oz and I used around 8-9 oz and that was plenty. There is no way I would use a 17.5oz bottle or it would be way too spicy for my family. It was too spicy for my toddler but I took out some chicken before I shredded it and he ate that but wouldn't eat the saucy chicken. However the hubs and I thought it had the right amount of spice with the 8-9oz of sauce. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Fantastic. Served on a fresh roll with a little ranch dressing, lettuce and sliced onion. My husband was amazed, loved it. I will say, that I NEVER, EVER, EVER, cook chicken for more than 4 or 4.5 hours in the crockpot. EVER. I cooked three large breasts for 4.5 hours for this recipe and it was perfect. Anytime I cook chicken longer than that in the crockpot it comes out dry and tough.
This was just ok for my family. Too salty for us. Though it was quick there is nothing really special about it. We preferred the Zesty Slow Cooker Barbecue much better. Thank you for sharing.
huge hit at my house , I made this sunday an it was gone monday morning! Def. a keeper thanks!
Fabulous. It's become a staple around here. We use extra hot sauce in the crock pot so it comes out perfectly saucy, served on keiser buns. I have ommitted the powdered ranch a few times if I haven't had it on hand, and haven't missed it - fabulous both ways. I usually sprinle a little "garlic plus" in with the hot sauce. SO GOOD.
I've been making this recipe at least twice a week for over a year. My menu changes regularly as I love to experiment with new foods, but this is one thing my family just won't do without. It is our absolute favorite meal. My husband has had me make it for ALL of his friends and family and I've gotten major good wiffey points. I've tweaked it a little over time to make it cheaper and easier, but it's still just as amazing. I use Franks Red Hot (not the buffalo sauce, but the hot sauce) and I use about 1/3 bottle - 1/2 bottle. This way the chicken isn't so saucy, it makes the bread to soggy to eat. Also, I serve it on hamburger buns, or preferably onion buns. And if you don't have a slow cooker, no problem. Cook the chicken separately, however you prefer, shred it in a pan and add ingredients (I use ranch straight from the bottle, cheaper than the powder). Throw the buns in a warm oven just long enough to get crispy and serve.... YUM! I'd rather stay in and eat this than eat out any day, even if it means doing the dishes.
This is a keeper. I liked how different they were, it's a nice twist from BBQ sauce. I toasted the rolls and then added blue cheese dressing. Next time I think I'll add some cheese.
This was good but perhaps too much hot for me! We were all tearing up a bit this past superbowl but it was delicious!
"Great Cluck for your Buck!" This was a very easy recipe! After reading previous reviews I placed my chicken breast in the crockpot with chicken broth and Franks Wing sauce and cooked on low for about 6 hours. Afterwards, I shredded the chicken and placed back in the crockpot with more franks sauce. I just tasted and poured~tasted and poured~this may have helped with the salty taste previous posters reported. Great sandwich served with french fries and cut celery and of course a great football game~GO VOLS!!!
So easy! And tasty! I tasted it after shredding it and thought, "uh oh, this is kind of missing something", but after putting the butter in it really did the trick. Served with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion. It tasted like a Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub, but lighter/healthier. This chicken would be awesome on pizza, in wing dip, even made into a quesadilla....great possibilities.
I've made this so many times since finding the reciepe on AR! These are so good and easy! You can adjust the hotness according to the amount of sauce you use! You can also get creative with the way you serve this! We love them on a hoagie roll, but this is great in a salad, in a wrap, or used as taco filling! YUMMIE!!
This was good. I omitted the ranch seasoning since some ppl aren't fond of ranch with their buffalo chicken and because some of the reviews said the recipe was overly salty. Instead, ppl can put ranch or blue cheese on their sandwich. I just drizzled a little Franks Buffalo sauce on mine. Simple, easy & tastes good! Can't beat it!
