Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

2529 Ratings
  • 5 1525
  • 4 609
  • 3 236
  • 2 83
  • 1 76

This is a spicy, hearty sandwich that will please those who love buffalo chicken wings. This recipe is perfect for those days spent watching football. I like to top these with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

By Divinesolace21

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
106 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken breasts into a slow cooker, and pour in 3/4 of the wing sauce and the ranch dressing mix. Cover, and cook on Low for 6 to 7 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Once the chicken has cooked, add the butter, and shred the meat finely with two forks. Pile the meat onto the hoagie rolls, and splash with the remaining buffalo wing sauce to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
578 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 80.6g; fat 14g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 2901.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022