Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

As a Buffalo chicken fan I have to say this recipe is incredible. Being that I am trying to watch what I am eating makes it even better because you get all the flavor without frying and all the fatty skin. Also this is not only good on sandwiches but also as soft taco meat, on wraps, and in salads. I also used it with some brown rice and vegetables. I took a lot of the tips from previous reviewers and struck upon the perfect combination to solve any of the problems from people who gave it bad reviews. This is what I did: In place of 4 boneless breasts I used 3 very large bone-in breasts. Instead of the ranch dressing packets I made my own ranch seasoning. I did not add any salt to the ranch dressing seasing I made, just used the herbs and spices (There is enough salt in the hot sauce). After 5 hours, I deboned the chicken and shredded it slightly and put it back in the sauce. This keeps it perfectly moist and tender. Rather than butter I spinkled it a bit with "Molly McButter". I like it really hot and using that just toned it down ever so slightly. I used Franks "Red Hot" Buffalo sauce and it was in no way too hot for me. For the others complaining it was too hot use a milder sauce or add more butter. That will tone it down. Also I think by making your own Ranch Seasoning any problems with it being too salty will be eliminated, just remember not to add salt to your homemade ranch dressing seasoning recipe if it calls for it.